RacketCast, Ep. 36: BookCast, Vol. 1

Sometimes, when you're a tiny media outlet with a biweekly podcast, several interview requests fall through and you're left with... three microphones and an hour to fill.

And nobody can accuse us of not filling it!

Inspired by a dictionary's tweet, Jay, Em, and Keith gathered for the debut installment of BookCast, where we go 'round the horn to talk about—you guessed it—those papery, flippable lil devices we love.

But first! Here are the stories we gabbed about during What I Learned In Racket...

And here are the books we plugged...

Rejection by Tony Tulathimutte

Into the Bright Sunshine: Young Hubert Humphrey and the Fight for Civil Rights by Samuel G. Freedman

In the Heart of the Sea: The Epic True Story that Inspired Moby Dick by Nathaniel Philbrick

The Book of Love by Kelly Link

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney

The Times: How the Newspaper of Record Survived Scandal, Scorn, and the Transformation of Journalism by Adam Nagourney

Headshot by Rita Bullwinkel

Secondhand Time: The Last of the Soviets by Svetlana Alexievich

It by Stephen King

