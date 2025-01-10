Skip to Content
RacketCast, Ep. 11: Food ‘n’ Drink Reporter Roundtable

To quote a great American: yummo.

7:57 AM CST on January 10, 2025

Jay Boller|

All roundtable members admitted to liking the “bougie” smoothies at Parcelle, pictured here.

It's the first RacketCast episode of 2025!

Before '24 ended, we reviewed the year in music, bozos, politics, and movies, though we didn't have time to bite off a biggie: food 'n' drink. So, for this ep, we recruited two great dining writer/reporters—James Norton (Heavy Table) and Justine Jones (formerly of Eater Twin Cities)—to hashbrown out the year that was, assess the state of the local restaurant scene, and make bold predictions for what you'll be ingesting during the next 11.5 months.

Here are the two articles Em and Jay mention up top:

Subscribe to RacketCast wherever you get your podcasts—Spotify, Apple Music, Pocket Casts, etc.

Read More:

