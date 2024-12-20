RacketCast, Ep. 10: Year-End Movie Hot Takes feat. Taco Mike

Did you that co-owner/editor Keith Harris is the only regularly published movie critic in all of Minnesota? Sounds wild, and we believe it to be true! As such, movies are a big part of the equation over here, though we've never addressed them via the podcast medium. To remedy that, we enlisted a silver-screen freak you know and love: Racket super-commenter Taco Mike!

Enjoy over an hour of Keith, Em, and Taco Mike discussing, debating, and, when it comes to the contested value of Kevin Costner, dueling throughout this year-end ep. There's agreement (Argylle stinks), there's disagreement (Joker: Folie à Deux... doesn't stink?), there's plenty of chatter devoted to whether movies are sexy enough these days.

Be sure to check out Taco Mike's movie podcast, I Can't Believe You Made Me Watch That. And here are links to the stories riffed on at the top of the episode: Park Point Break: Cargill vs. Duluth; Keith & the Train; Gun Bingo!

