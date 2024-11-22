Skip to Content
RacketCast, Ep. 7: Biggest MN Turkeys of 2024

Ya know, like foolish local people and things, not actual factory-farmed gigantic gobblers.

11:39 AM CST on November 22, 2024

A sincere and gratitude-stuffed "gobble, gobble" to all our RacketCast listeners ahead of this, the final episode before Thanksgiving.

As such, we're talkin' turkey—local folks deserving of our unenviable "Biggest MN Turkeys of 2024" designation, that is. (How did we possibly come up with this idea?) Em, Keith, and Jay go around the horn, picking the biggest fools, phonies, and/or foes of '24 and then riffing on 'em accordingly. If you're sensitive to overuse of gobbling sound effects, you may want to skip this ep!

Then, to honor our final turkey, we hear a dramatic reading from friend of the pod Scotty Gunderson, a Minneapolis-based artist and creative director making the world weirder and more mesmerizing through his storytelling studio Matter Level

Honorable Mention Biggest MN Turkeys of 2024...

