Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 5: Meet MN’s Best New Music Act

Papa Mbye talks with Keith and Jay about his genreless journey, collaborating and experimenting with scene old-heads, and whether Sting would enjoy his music.

8:15 AM CST on November 8, 2024

Provided|

Papa Mbye

In this edition of RacketCast, get to know Racket’s first-ever Picked to Click winner: Papa Mbye!

A terrific new album, Parcelles 16, helped vault the Senegal-born, Minneapolis-based musician to the top of the poll, and deservedly so. The music he makes—drawing from rap, electronic music, and indie rock—would have been unthinkable when the original P2C launched in 1991, and he’s only getting started. But now, as a Picked to Click winner, 25-year-old Mbye is already an indelible part of Minnesota music history.

Speaking of that history, Keith and Jay begin the episode with a "Remember Some Guys?" speed round of past Picked to Click winners, spanning back to when the best-new-band poll first appeared in City Pages. And, at the very end of the pod, enjoy the Parcelles track "SENEGAMBIA." (Or just watch the music video below—you're the boss.)

