Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 8: Reviewing the Year in Minneapolis Politics feat. Wedge Live!

It's a very special crossover podcast episode featuring the crew from Wedge Live!, the hyperlocal politics website.

9:01 AM CST on December 6, 2024

What were the biggest, strangest, buzziest, most important, least important, and/or riffiest Minneapolis politics stories of 2024?

Glad you asked! Because that's more or less what we posed to John Edwards, Taylor Dahlin, and Jason Garcia of Wedge Live!, a collection of folks who pay as close attention to such matters as anyone in town. They teed up eight topics, and we knocked 'em all down together as a roundtable of townie pundits. If you like what you hear, be sure to check out the guest-packed Wedge Live! podcast, which drops weekly via your preferred pod app.

Oh, and here are the two Racket articles referenced by Jay: "Bob Kroll Is a Professional Burger Boy Now" and "‘I Don’t Get Off On It’: Meet Will Stancil, the MN Man Caught In a Perpetual Twitter Fight."

