MN State Fair, Racket Turns 5, Karmel Mall Cash Mob: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

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MONDAY 8.24

My Chemical Romance

Target Field

Though I very much bought into the early '00s emo boom as a teen, I’d sorta aged out by the time My Chemical Romance became the scene’s biggest stars. It was cool, to me, that Thursday frontman Geoff Rickly discovered the flamboyant New Jersey brooders, but by the time MCR dropped their 2006 rock opera,The Black Parade, I’d moved on to Criterion-tier emo like Bright Eyes. So forgive me for not totally understanding the cultural weight of this band, who since their 2019 reunion have been filling stadiums with fans desperate to re-live their angsty youths. Gerard Way & Co. are in full legacy mode; there hasn’t been a peep about new My Chem LPs since the release of 2010’s Danger Days. That’s sitting just fine with the starved fanbase. “It was pretty damn magical lol” seems to be the reunion-show sentiment, and even some people older than I am enjoyed it. Goddamn Sleater-Kinney opens this Long Live the Black Parade Tour stop at Target Field. $32–$363. 7 p.m. 1 Twins Way, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

TUESDAY 8.25

Baba’s x Mizna Lit Series

Baba’s Hummus House

I love Baba’s—the food, the decor, the whole ethos. And it’s just a natural fit for the Palestinian-American restaurant to team up with the ever-busy Arab-American cultural org Mizna for a quarterly lit series. For this second installment, Minnesota playwright Abdimalik Ahmed will be joined by Palestinian-American playwright George Abraham and Palestinian performance artist Fargo Nissim Tbakhi, who are in town for the Twin Cities premiere of their play EVE, a queer re-interpretation of Paradise Lost, at Open Book Friday and Saturday night. The event is curated by Nikki Luna. By the way, have you tried the breakfast pizza yet? Free. 7 p.m. 2220 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

WEDNESDAY 8.26

You Belong Here Cash Mob

Karmel Mall

Lake Street businesses were hit particularly hard during Operation Metro Surge, which is why the Lake Street Council and Visit Lake Street started hosting cash mobs at businesses along the Minneapolis corridor. “It’s one thing to say, ‘Go shop local,’ because I think people are doing that,” Alex Tsatsoulis, the council’s director of development, told Racket in February. “But I think people also really want to know where they can have the biggest impact.” This month’s mob will head to Karmel Mall, where you can help support 100+ immigrant-owned small businesses. Bring a tee, tote, or sweatshirt, because there’s also gonna be live screenprinting. Free. 4–7 p.m. 2910 Pleasant Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Minnesota State Fair

THURSDAY 8.27

Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Let’s send off summer with the most epic goodbye possible: At the Great Minnesota Get-Together, where sunburns and treats on a stick abound. The new food and drink lists are up, and we have some thoughts already, but stay tuned for Racket’s day-one mega-review going up Friday morning (or get it in your mailbox Thursday night if you’re an Accomplice Advance subscriber). In the meantime, you can revisit our hits and misses from 2025, 2024, and 2023, or just enjoy our fair coverage tag here. Grandstand shows abound (see below for some highlights), as well as over 900 free shows. And yep, there will be costumed llamas, adorable baby chicks, thrill rides in the Midway and Kidway, heavy-duty farm equipment for sale, and exhibitions dedicated to seed art, scarecrows, jarred veggies, leather wear, and pretty much anything else you can imagine. It’s all here, gang. $18–$20. Daily gate hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Labor Day. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; find more info at mnstatefair.org. Through September 7—Jessica Armbruster

State Fair Grandstand Shows

State Fair Grandstand

With casinos statewide beefing up their concert offerings, the State Fair has faced a challenge drawing top talent to the ol’ Grandstand. But while this year’s lineup isn’t particularly timely—HARDY is the only contemporary star, unless AJR counts—it does offer the proverbial something for the proverbial everyone. The always brilliant Bonnie Raitt kicks things off, followed by eternal yukster “Weird Al” Yankovic. Maybe the Grandstand’s most anticipated show comes from hometown boys Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with a tribute to the Minneapolis Sound, while Americana newcomer Sierra Ferrell holds it down for the Current’s “Music-on-a -Stick” show. Which brings us to the oldies acts—and I regret to tell you that TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue very much do count as such. For the oldies oldies, there’s Tommy James & the Shondells (with Herman's Hermits), though sadly, an ailing Rod Stewart had to bow out, to be replaced by local cover band Hairball. Nashville good guy Brad Paisley may not be the hitmaker he once was, but he can nail the “Purple Rain” solo if he so chooses, and Whitney pal CeCe Winans is a class act. All that and a free talent show. 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; find more info here. Through September 6—Keith Harris

“The Radical Act of Having Each Other’s Back”

FindFurnish

If there’s any lesson on resistance to be taken from Minnesota’s response to January’s hostile ICE takeover, it’s that we look out for and take care of our neighbors. For this group show, 26 Minnesota artists—Adam Turman, Biafra, Bump Opera, Harriet Bart, Jennifer Davis, Kao Lee Thao, Piotr Szyhalski, Wes Winship, and others—will reflect on the acts of kindness that held our communities together to the point of creating a movement. At the center of the exhibition is Iced Out Guernica, a huge 21’x7’ aerosol and acrylic painting created by Rock CYFI Martinez, EWOK, Hottea, and Shock, inspired by Picasso’s anti-war masterpiece. "Standing before Picasso's Guernica, I understood that bearing witness cannot be passive," says Martinez. "Art can preserve what official accounts overlook or attempt to erase.” Half of the proceeds from sales will benefit recovery efforts in the community. There will be an opening reception on Thursday, August 27, from 6–9 p.m. 2014 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through September 20—Jessica Armbruster

'Iced Out Guernica'

FRIDAY 8.28

Racket’s Book Release and 5th Anniversary Party

Arbeiter Brewing Company

Are you a fan or Racket, anniversaries, book releases, or the number 5? Well, Friday is your lucky day, because you’ll be able to celebrate all four of those things at Arbeiter. Please come up and introduce yourself to us. We might be a little dehydrated, sunburnt, and sleepy—this is one day after our new fair food marathon—but we’re always happy to meet the folks who make our little endeavor possible. And since we had to do something special to celebrate year five, we’ll have copies of our very first print publication for sale. It’s a collection of eight of our favorite Racket stories from the first five years, with a gorgeous layout and design from our friends at Smart Set. Can’t make the event? Well, we’ll miss you, of course, but you can still pick up the book if you act fast: Any remaining copies will be available at Moon Palace Books starting Saturday. Free. 5–9 p.m. 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Crayfish Party

American Swedish Institute

Here’s something I didn’t know until today: In Sweden, August is “kräftskiva,” or “crayfish party” season. Yes, the Swedes have a word for crayfish party, a tradition that has since spread to other Nordic countries like Finland and Norway. The occasion was originally timed to Sweden’s annual crayfish harvest, and these days they celebrate with novelty hats and tablecloths while chowing down on crayfish that have been boiled in salt water and seasoned liberally with dill. ASI’s party will have festive lanterns and live music at its courtyard kräftskiva, plus “good breads” and “strong cheeses.” It’s enough to make you say, “Damn, that’s cray.” $85. 6–9 p.m. 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Hark! The Ren Fest. Provided

SATURDAY 8.29

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Festival Site

Huzzah! Ye olde faire has returned to Shakopee for another epic meeting of the realms. These realms are not beholden to any time or place or reality, but loosely include: fairies, Arthurian knights, miscellaneous hobbits, Rococo French folks, ancient Celts and Scots, a handful of mermaids, and some old-school Oktoberfest Germans. Some years, there’s even a decent smattering of Whovians. The crowd is part of the fun, but there are plenty of things to see and do, including jousting, mini plays, concerts, free wine and beer samplings on themed weekends, and giant turkey legs. Shop handmade wares, try a few feats of strength, and return to 2026 safely via steel horse (aka the park-and-ride shuttlebus). $16.95–$29.95. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.–Sun., plus Labor Day (Sep. 7) and Festival Friday (Oct. 2). 12364 Chestnut Blvd. (Queen's Gate) and 3525 145th St. W. (King's Gate), Shakopee; find more info here. Through October 4—Jessica Armbruster

Tribute to Shania Twain

Turf Club



When Twain was hitting her commercial peak in 1997 or so, the idea of the Turf Club hosting a tribute to the pop-country star would have been as unthinkable as… well, as First Avenue owning the Turf. But times change, and not always for the worse. Tonight, in what has become a late summer tradition, a panoply of local singer-songwriters will belt the hits they grew up with, and you’ll know all the words. So color your hair. Do what you dare. The lineup: Molly Brandt, Kathy Callahan (of Gully Boys), Rachel Calvert (of Barbaro and Triple Fiddle), Maria Coyne (of Maria and the Coins), Laura Hugo, Emma Jeanne (of Sallyforth), Raffaella, Jillian Rae, and Leslie Vincent, all backed as always by the (just slightly movie-misquoting) A Little Too Short To Be Stormtroopers band. $20.11. 8 p.m. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Community Appreciation Day

Albi Kitchen

Our love of Albi Kitchen is well-documented. Fardowsa Ali’s newish Loring Park restaurant has some of my favorite sambusas in the city, and the adorably decorated space is the perfect place to settle in with your laptop or enjoy sugary Somali Qahwa with a friend. The first year for a new restaurant is never easy, and, because right-wing chuds have no taste and no tact, Albi Kitchen became the target of a harassment campaign during Operation Metro Surge. We’re happy to report that the colorful cafe is still here months later, ready to celebrate its first anniversary with live music, vendors, and of course, excellent food. They’re calling it “community appreciation day,” but we appreciate Albi Kitchen right back. Free. 3–6 p.m. 1411 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Em Cassel

SUNDAY 8.30

Beat Excavation

Zoma House

Zoma House is a community art studio and event space tucked into the corner of Lake and Hennepin—you know, where supposedly nothing happens these days. If you haven’t yet been to one of the org’s Tuesday “Office Hours” sessions or various other events, consider swinging by today for an afternoon record swap, put together by O-D Sounds. While you dig in the crates, you can groove to a soundtrack provided by DJ Todda, Mr. Neighborhood, TaliaKnight, I-Self Devine, and D.A. Bullock. And if this puts you in a vinyl mood, you could make a day of it and swing by Disco Death (their Afropop section does not fuck around) and Lucky Cat Records. Free. 1–5 p.m. 1426 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Hend Al-Mansour, 'Islamic Cosmos'

ONGOING

“Living Threads”

Rosalux Gallery

“What does it mean to carry a culture within you—its patterns, its language, its stars?” That’s the query explored in Hend Al-Mansour’s latest exhibition, opening this weekend at Rosalux. The Saudi-American artist, based in St. Paul, creates engaging installations exploring life and the meaning of it, often with a focus on the experiences of Muslim women. This show is a mix of mediums, with embroidery work, painting, and large-scale screen printing, featuring nods to Middle Eastern architecture, American Sign Language, astronomy, and geometry. 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through August 30—Jessica Armbruster

Pickup Truck Opera: Tales of Hoffmann

Various Locations

Each summer, Mixed Precipitation’s Pickup Truck Opera offers a mashup of classic works, modern tunes, and current dilemmas to give us a delightful show in the park. This year the gang will be taking Jacques Offenbach’s 1881 opera, Tales of Hoffmann (Les Contes d’Hoffmann), and turning it into an accessible romp for all. The story follows a roving poet as he crosses paths with both technology and the supernatural, from robots to ghosts. Along the way there’ll be grunge tunes, R&B anthems, and yes, some opera. Bring a blanket. You can find a list of locations and make reservations at mixedprecipitation.org. $5–$45 suggested donation; teens and kids are free. This week’s preview show begins at 7:30 p.m. at Bronx Park Community Garden, 2500 Georgia Ave. S., St. Louis Park. Through September 13—Jessica Armbruster

Taking the Scenic Route

Trylon

Road trips? In this economy? Fortunately, to save you the cost and hassle of driving across our large, dumb country, the Trylon is screening 14 cinematic road trips throughout the summer. And we’re working with a very expansive definition of “road trip” here, broad enough to take in both Chantal Akerman’s Je Tu Il Elle and The Muppet Movie, at least one of which is sure to sell out quickly. You can catch the muppets on Trylon’s fancy new laser projector, as well as Paris, Texas, because Nastassja Kinski deserves to be seen in the highest definition possible. A mess of these will be on 35mm film, including Ingmar Bergman’s Wild Strawberries (a stone classic even if the dream sequence bored you in film class), It Happened One Night (simply one of the funniest movies of all time), and Two-Lane Blacktop (the definitive ’70s American road race movie). And each screening will only cost you $8, which wouldn’t get you enough gas to get out of the metro area. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find complete listings, showtimes, and more info here. Through September 29—Keith Harris

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Warmer weather means it’s putt-putt season in Minnesota. Yeah sure, you can play mini-golf year-round in the North Loop, but it’s just not as whimsical an experience when you drop a course into a dimly lit bar with a “hot young singles only” vibe. The Twin Cities’ only putt-putt in the sky is back at the Walker, featuring 10 quirky holes made by local artists. New this year is Indhaha Dayaxa–Eyes of the Moon by Ifrah Mansour, a Minneapolis-based Somali artist who you may have seen performing at the Minnesota State Fair, featured on TPT’s Minnesota Original, or exhibiting works at the Mia. Return holes this year include the hot dog one, the one where you race via color, the one with ping-pong paddles, and the pool-hall one. Bring sunscreen and enjoy those views of Loring Park, downtown Minneapolis, and the endless Hennepin-Lyndale traffic jam. $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; reserve a time and find more info here. Through October 4—Jessica Armbruster

“Olalekan Jeyifous: Hydricosmic Litanies”

Walker Art Center

Recently, Racket ran a story by Drew Ross about what trash and treasures might surface if we were to drain the Mississippi River gorge. By curious coincidence, a new exhibit at the Walker constructs imaginary artifacts from composite, fictional cultures that might be found in the river. In his first solo show, “Hydricosmic Litanies,” the Nigerian-born artist Olalekan Jeyifous, also known as Lek, draws upon Yorùbá, Dakota, and Ojibwe traditions to create stories about the interaction between peoples and the river. You should check out Jeyifous’s Insta for a taste of what his art is like. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through January 3, 2027—Keith Harris