MN ICE Watch Jan. 26-30: Daily Updates on the Deadly Federal Occupation of Minnesota

Having trouble keeping up with the fascist Trump administration's "largest ever" wave of immigration stormtroopers that continues to terrorize Minnesota? You're not alone. The rolling updates below will provide nugget-sized intel/links/embeds amid this dizzyingly depressing news cycle, hopefully making you feel a little better-informed and/or connected to your community. As always, feel free to contribute in the comments.

TUESDAY 1.27

While protesting about a week ago, Alex Pretti suffered a broken rib after being tackled by federal officers, sources tell CNN. A DHS memo obtained by CNN instructs agents to “capture all images, license plates, identifications, and general information on hotels, agitators, protestors, etc., so we can capture it all in one consolidated form,” and officials “had documented details” on Pretti prior to his killing Saturday.

Independent reporter Ken Klippenstein continues to deliver this goods, this time with a batch of interviews from “over a half dozen” (so, like, seven?) DHS officials who reached out to express their horror over the killing of Alex Pretti last week in Minneapolis. Writes Klippenstein…

They paint a picture that is more Police Academy (or even Reno 911!) than a Gestapo on the march. Yes, they agree that Washington is a huge problem and are uncomfortable with the mission creep that is taking them away from actual immigration enforcement. But internally? Theirs is also a story of gung-ho 19-year-olds, drunken stakeouts, and senior officers disappearing into meetings and all of a sudden needing time off.

“The brand new agents are idiots,” offers one experienced ICE agent.

“Lots of people are freaking out,” says another. “Agents are getting seriously paranoid, afraid of being targeted by ‘retaliators.’”

Scoop from the San Francisco Chronicle: potentially blotto Minnesota man Pete Hegseth—aka the U.S. “Secretary of War”—approved a request Monday from DHS to ready Fort Snelling for “parking approximately 300-500 vehicles and 10 storage trailers, a ready room space for approximal 500-800 CBP personnel, a space to house, maintain and operate five CBP Air Assets, access to a magazine to store munitions, and other necessary facilities to support operations in the Minneapolis, Minnesota metropolitan area," according to an email obtained by the Chronicle. So much for de-escalation…

Kristen Radtke has a heartbreaker for The Verge, where she writes about her growing up in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with her childhood best friend, Alex Pretti. Have tissues ready…

“[We have] very serious concerns that [Alex] Pretti’s alleged firearm was not handled properly,” Minnesota Deputy Solicitor General Pete Farrell says via the Minnesota Reformer. Reporter Brian Martucci has more on how "nothing about what is going on here is normal" in the battle over evidence in the Pretti and Renee Good killings.

Three Star Tribune reporters—Yuqing Liu, Susan Du, and Christopher Magan—teamed up on this staggering piece of data journalism that charts the geographic flow of 250,000+ people who've been detained by ICE since last October. "In some cases, detainees without criminal records have spent months being transferred between facilities," they write above a zigzagging graphic depicting the cross-country carceral journey of a man who was detained for 107 days.

How many federal immigration agents have allegedly preyed on children? The New Republic has numbers that suggest ICE and CBP might be "riddled with accused sex criminals."

Insult to injury! The Mirror is reporting that ousted Operation Metro Surge leader Greg Bovino has been locked out of social media accounts by DHS. Examples of his past posting are as stupid as you’d expect.

Beautiful scenes of community along Eat Street, per Sahan Journal:

Border Czar Tom Homan’s takeover of Operation Metro Surge "is not a vote of confidence for” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, according to a White House official. The dog-killing dunce from South Dakota is firmly "in the hot seat," Politico reports.

In court documents obtained by People magazine, a 29-year-old licensed physician describes how he was "partially obstructed" by immigration officers as he pleaded to help save a dying Alex Pretti Saturday in Minneapolis; the agents "repeatedly asked" for the unnamed doctor's license before letting him through. “Checking for a pulse and administering CPR is standard practice," the doc says via court docs. "Instead of doing either of those things, the ICE agents appeared to be counting his bullet wounds. I asked the ICE agents if the victim had a pulse, and they said they did not know.”

Now HERE's a take: "The Trump administration wants dead ICE officers," argues Ryan Cooper, senior editor at The Prospect.

WIRED reports that employees at Palantir are experiencing misgivings about working for a shadowy, ICE-enabling company that was co-founded by supervillain billionaire Peter Thiel. Company leaders recently defended their federal contracts with DHS by saying Palantir helps improve “ICE’s operational effectiveness.” I'd simply get another six-figure computer job elsewhere, personally.

"When I saw his picture, I was a mess the rest of the day," Marta Crownhart, a former patient of Alex Pretti's at the Minneapolis VA hospital, tells KARE 11. "I fell apart."

Downsides to bullying people with cars continue to emerge. Christian Salamanca is still recovering in the hospital after crashing into a St. Paul telephone pole while being chased and rear ended by ICE, KARE 11 reports. “My husband—his eye is broken, his back is broken, his knee is broken,” Nicole Salamanca says of her husband, who was attempting to commute to work at the time of the crash.

What happens when your abduction inside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building ends? That's what a new org, HavenWatch, is here to help with. “Many of them are people who were temporarily detained all day long and they were picked up either just observing, maybe protesting, they had a whistle or there’s just a lot of racial profiling," HavenWatch's Natalie Ehret tells MPR News host Nina Moini. "After some of these, I just go cry in the parking lot because it’s so devastating."

Remember that Klippenstein report way up top? Here's video proof they’re, um, not sending their best.

Perfect penultimate paragraph from Adam Serwer's "Minnesota Proved MAGA Wrong" in The Atlantic…

The secret fear of the morally depraved is that virtue is actually common, and that they’re the ones who are alone. In Minnesota, all of the ideological cornerstones of MAGA have been proved false at once. Minnesotans, not the armed thugs of ICE and the Border Patrol, are brave. Minnesotans have shown that their community is socially cohesive—because of its diversity and not in spite of it. Minnesotans have found and loved one another in a world atomized by social media, where empty men have tried to fill their lonely soul with lies about their own inherent superiority. Minnesotans have preserved everything worthwhile about “Western civilization,” while armed brutes try to tear it down by force.

Next month Minneapolis punk/DIY venue Cloudland will be donating "100 percent of its share of ticket proceeds" to Minnesota Immigrants Rights Action Committee, Longfellow Whatever reports.

Cyclists will ride for Alex Pretti this Saturday in an event co-organized by Angry Catfish Bicycle, Bonesaw Cycling Collective, GenoSack, Melanin In Motion, The Price Brothers, Unsanctioned Ride, and other groups. You’re encouraged to join ‘em:

MONDAY 1.26

Monday morning, President Trump signaled a tonal shift around Operation Metro Surge, posting to Truth Social: "Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota. It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength."

Then, this afternoon, Walz tweeted the following about his call with Trump: "The President agreed to look into reducing the number of federal agents in Minnesota and to talk to DHS about ensuring the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is able to conduct an independent investigation, as would ordinarily be the case."

A little later, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey put out a statement about his conversation with Trump. "The president agreed that the present situation cannot continue," Frey says. "Some federal agents will begin leaving the area tomorrow, and I will continue pushing for the rest involved in this operation to go."

And just now, sources are telling CNN that Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino "and some of his agents" are expected to withdraw from Minnesota on Tuesday "and return to their respective sectors." Door, meet asses. The Trump administration was reportedly "deeply frustrated" with how Bovino and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem handled the Border Patrol killing of Minneapolis man Alex Pretti this Saturday, those same sources tell CNN; it displeased the White House when Bovino suggested Pretti was plotting a "massacre," and also when Noem labeled him a "domestic terrorist."

After spending "hours" watching TV throughout Sunday and Monday (not news), Trump was said to be "personally unhappy by how his administration was coming across" (OK, there's news). The Daily Beast has more on the brouhaha under its characteristically reserved headline: "ICE Barbie on Thin Ice With Trump and Miller Over Bovino ‘Miscalculation’."

White House border honcho Tom Homan is expected to take over ICE operations in Minnesota, while Bovino will retain his post as national commander; it must be noted that Homan also sucks. Bovino taking a hike was a “mutual decision," one official tells CNN. Whatever you gotta tell yourself, lil fella. Interestingly, three sources tell The Atlantic that "Bovino has been removed from his role as Border Patrol 'commander at large' and will return to his former job in El Centro, California, where he is expected to retire soon."

Don't get too excited, though: Professional liar Karoline Leavitt told reporters Monday that thousands of immigration agents are still needed in Minnesota, per the Times. Still, to hear New York Magazine political columnist Ross Barkan tell it, Trump is indeed losing his "war on Minneapolis.” This Politico report echoes that take, with one "person close to the administration" stating, "It’s starting to turn against us.”

A whiplash Truth Social post from the president Monday morning. Uh, seems promising? Maybe?

Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota. It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength. I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession. The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future. He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I! We have had such tremendous SUCCESS in Washington, D.C., Memphis, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually every other place that we have “touched” and, even in Minnesota, Crime is way down, but both Governor Walz and I want to make it better! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump is losing, writes political columnist Ross Barkan via New York Magazine. We’ll take all the glimmers of hope available…

The chaos of Minneapolis, though, might start to chasten Trump, in the same way he dimly understood there was no enduring political benefit to randomly deploying National Guardsmen. This is, understandably, not all that comforting, since more bloodshed will still come. MAGA can’t actually win this fight—winning would mean building the sort of world where Americans actually yearned for their ICE agents—but it can do inordinate damage as it loses, as it fades from relevance following an inevitable midterm drubbing, straining to matter under the aegis of a reviled lame duck president. This regime is weak, any serious mandate long leaked away. The weak, however, are still dangerous. There is more darkness waiting before dawn.

Federal judges in Minnesota are fuming over the case loads created by Operation Metro Surge, Politico reports: "All but one—the Reagan-appointed Judge Paul Magnuson—have rejected the administration’s mass detention policy. And their frustrations are beginning to spill into the open more frequently."

Incredible scenes from Friday’s massive “ICE Out!” protest/general-strike-ish movement.

Here's a time-lapse from yesterday as thousands of people marched through downtown Minneapolis to protest ICE.



📷️: Sydney Lewis/The Minnesota Star Tribune pic.twitter.com/fZiGCk7oIV — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) January 24, 2026

The Atlantic dispatched a war correspondent, Robert F. Worth, to document what’s happening in our streets. “But behind the violence in Minneapolis—captured in so many chilling photographs in recent weeks—is a different reality: a meticulous urban choreography of civic protest,” he observes.

Listeners appear finished with KFAN DJ/Minnesota Vikings announcer Paul Allen, who last week joked about “paid protesters” in Minnesota. Da ‘FAN’s subreddit, which for years has groaned over Allen’s increasing religiosity, is ready to boycott the station. After getting bad publicity in the PiPress, Allen said on air Monday that his paid protester line was “a misguided attempt at humor... I'm taking a few days off."

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi: We will not be extorted and blackmailed. Bondi sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz Saturday that outlined conditions that would "bring an end to chaos in Minnesota,” including handing over state voter information. "Her letter is an outrageous attempt to coerce Minnesota into giving the federal government private data on millions of U.S. Citizens in violation of state and federal law,” Simon responded Sunday. “This comes after repeated and failed attempts by the DOJ to pressure my office into providing the same data."

Minnesota Vikings Hall of Famer/former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page got mixed up in the cyclone of social media disinfo. No, he was not freezing his legendary butt off protesting ICE in this viral photo. But, yes, he understands why so many Minnesotans did just that Friday. “If the issue is immigration, you don’t need the gratuitous violence,” Page tells The Athletic.

And now you have to hear from a far less great Minnesotan: longtime New York Times take-haver Thomas Friedman, who tediously devotes hundreds of words to a very random column that argues ICE is just like Hamas, if you really think about it. While denouncing Trump's actions and acknowledging the righteousness of our observers, Friedman also calls JD Vance "the voice of calm and reason" while reminding Minnesotans of the need to "control the border."

Elsewhere, the great Minnesota-launched writer Alex Pareene is back in Defector with: “I Have A Great Idea For Retraining ICE Agents.” Defector has deactivated its paywall for all of January, so click away.

Famed protest singer Billy Bragg wrote one for Minneapolis:

As the Trump administration’s astounding capacity for lying expands, the Minnesota Department of Corrections established a resource page for “combatting DHS misinformation.”

The rhetorical calvary has arrived! Minnesota’s corporate community has taken lots of justified heat for its total and complete cowardice in the face of authoritarian wrath, but the C-suite big guns came out a-blazing over the weekend. “We are calling for an immediate deescalation of tensions and for state, local and federal officials to work together to find real solutions,” reads a letter jointly signed by 60+ CEOs of Minnesota firms. Whoa. Trump, Noem, Bovino? Ya finished.

In the face of so much human suffering, we still gotta think about the pets. For the Pioneer Press, Molly Guthrey reports that local pet rescue organizations are dealing with a “rolling crisis” of animals coming from people who’ve been “disappeared” by ICE. Jeanne Weigum of Pooches United with People (PUP) likens it to what the orgs deal with during hurricanes and floods.

“I feel like we’re performing CPR on what may already be a corpse, called the constitution.” Tell ‘em, random guy being interviewed by TV news Saturday along Eat Street.

The New Yorker has a lengthy profile of a mayor whose city is “at a breaking point.” There’s not a ton of new stuff to learn about Jacob Frey, for Minneapolitans at least, though it is revealed that both of his parents were professional ballet dancers—huh!

The thugs attacked KARE 11 journalist Jana Shortal:

Progressive think tank North Star Policy Action released a study last week on how much Operation Metro Surge is costing taxpayers. About $18 million per week, its researchers found. What a country.

Stribbers Kim Hyatt and Louis Krauss chatted with munitions experts to determine how dangerous the gas and chemical canisters being indiscriminately lobbed at ICE protesters are. Come for the expert intel, stay for the nifty canister comparison graphic.

Amazing cover image on the issue of New York Magazine. Here's staffer Kerry Howley, writing long on, "Your Friendly Neighborhood Resistance: On the ground in Minneapolis, watching out for ICE at every corner, crosswalk, church, and school."

To our knowledge, Minnesota Reformer’s Max Nesterak published the first local longform account of the historic federal siege of Minnesota on Friday. Buckle up. (Nesterak will be discussing his ambitious work later this week on RacketCast.)

Oof, tough read from Sarah Lazare reporting for Jewish Currents: "Alex Pretti’s Killer May Be Part of His Union." Border Patrol agents belong to the same federal union as VA nurses, she reports, and Pretti’s colleagues are now determined to change that. "For a union member to kill another is a fundamental betrayal of what a union is supposed to be,” AFGE member Lisa Dadabo, a VA social worker from Chicago, tells Lazare.

AP reporters captured a beautiful portrait of Alex Pretti by talking to those who loved him. “He was an outdoorsman. He took his dog everywhere he went,” says his mother, Susan Pretti. “You know, he loved this country, but he hated what people were doing to it.”

You can look at all the minute-by-minute video analysis you’d like—federal immigration officers beat, shot, and killed Minneapolis man Alex Pretti along Nicollet Avenue this past Saturday, and the Trump administration has issued outrageous lie after outrageous lie about the killing ever since. Pretti, 37, was not a “domestic terrorist,” as DHS Secretary Kristi Noem maliciously labeled him; he wasn’t plotting to “massacre law enforcement,” as Border Patrol head Greg Bovino claimed. He’s not anything the craven MAGA propagandists say he is. He was an ICU nurse who served veterans. He was a “kindhearted” lover of the outdoors. He was a permitted firearm carrier with no criminal record. He was a brave ICE observer who, in his final seconds, aided a woman who was being physically assaulted by Border Patrol. Pretti, who leaves behind a “very angry” grieving family and city, was the best of us. History won’t forget the real Alex Pretti.