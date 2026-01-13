MN ICE Watch Jan. 12-16: Daily Updates on Trump’s Invading Troops

Having trouble keeping up with the fascist Trump administration's "largest ever" wave of immigration stormtroopers that continues to terrorize Minnesota? You're not alone. The rolling updates below will provide nugget-sized intel/links/embeds amid this dizzyingly depressing news cycle, hopefully making you feel a little better-informed and/or connected to your community. Feel free to contribute in the comments!

WEDNESDAY 1.14

The great independent reporter Ken Klippenstein dropped another bombshell Wednesday with this report on a trove of leaked ICE documents that outline the agency's overarching agenda. Marked “LAW ENFORCEMENT SENSITIVE,” the 15-page doc highlights 21 "major" ICE operations, many of which have stupid names—Operations Benchwarmer, Tidal Wave, Abracadabra, Dust Off, Fleur De Lis, etc. Here's Klippenstein on the bigger picture...

The media is telling a certain story about ICE, giving the blow by blow on the most public horrors but never quite seeing the bigger picture that it’s part of a larger war. As a military intelligence source told me, the ICE crackdown isn’t just about immigration; it’s about gathering intelligence in support of Trump’s war on cartels — as well as on Antifa, on the radical left, and those who are “anti-American,” and anyone else they consider terrorists. And since the administration has been so quick to label everyone, including Renee Good, terrorists, it’s no wonder they think they’re at war.

The Strib's Dee DePass reports that revenue is down between 50% to 100% at immigrant-operated businesses located along Minneapolis's Lake Street and St. Paul’s East Side. A staggering 80% of those businesses have closed out of fear over ICE, per DePass. “This is worse than COVID, because at least the federal government was on your side to help,” says Alma Flores of the Latino Economic Development Center.

You'd think principled conservatives would recoil at the notion of acting as yappy lapdogs to the state. You'd think journalists would never willingly arrive at the cruel inverse of "comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable." But you've never seen tongues meeting boot leather quite like this snitch campaign being orchestrated by Alpha News and Crime Watch, in which both debased orgs are crowd-sourcing “photos and videos of people interfering with ICE activities in Minnesota, which is a violation of federal law: 18 USC 111: Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees.” Vile. Pathetic. Par for the course.

MPR News program Minnesota Now gathered accounts from folks who've been terrorized and/or detained by immigration agents. The most horrifying anecdote came via Patty O’Keefe, who told host Nina Moini, "The ICE agent who had pepper sprayed into the vents of my car said ‘you guys gotta stop obstructing us, that’s why that lesbian bitch is dead,’ verbatim, speaking of Renee Good. Which filled me with absolute rage and shock that you could say that to one of her neighbors.” Exhibiting its typical bravery, ICE didn't respond to MPR's request for comment.

BREAKING: The ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Good on Jan. 7 in Minneapolis, Jonathan Ross, suffered internal bleeding to the torso following the incident, according to two U.S. officials briefed on his medical condition. — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 14, 2026

Mother Jones caught up with two ex-ICE workers, as well as former officials from the Department of Homeland Security. The big takeaway? “They’re essentially operating now in a resource constraint-free environment and doing very dangerous things,” says former DHS suit Scott Shuchart, adding that violent interactions with the community are “sort of by design.”

Two New York Times reporters filed this encapsulating report from the streets of Minneapolis. “This is not the America I know,” fast-food customer Muna Ahmed tells the Times, reflecting on the hostility and violence exhibited by federal immigration officers.

Wild visual reporting from Strib data aces Jeff Hargarten and Jake Steinberg...

If 3,000 federal agents land in Minnesota, their footprint will be bigger than the 10 largest metro police departments combined. — Minnesota Star Tribune (@startribune.com) 2026-01-13T23:16:55Z

"We have to make sure people are watching; we have to make sure we’re keeping track of our community members," self-employed Twin Cities software engineer Nick Benson tells 404 Media in this (relatively) uplifting piece about how he crowdsourced 500+ dashcams so locals can film ICE.

ICE agents are reportedly hitting Twin Cities hospitals and airports.

Beginning next month, President Trump says the federal government will cut off all funding to Minnesota. What does that mean, specifically? Is it even legal? A Fox 9 story from late Tuesday didn’t provide answers, though Trump is quoted as saying, "You'll see, it'll be significant. Minnesota is going to have to take care of itself for a little while." We've already been learning how to do that.

New polling from The Economist and YouGov suggests relentless visuals and accounts of ICE-spurred violence and chaos aren’t playing well with the public:

NEW POLL: January 9–12



More people disapprove of ICE than approve. Nearly half want it gone.



Most people are calling out the bullshit in what we’re seeing. But I gotta ask, who are these 40% that approve? pic.twitter.com/ywTNfBReyF — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) January 14, 2026

What are you doing on January 23? A coalition of major Minnesota labor unions hope the answer is nothing at all, In These Times reports. To fight back against the Trump administration's assault on our state, they’re pushing for something resembling a general strike. Or, to hear JaNaé Bates Imari of Camphor Memorial UMC tell it at a press conference Tuesday, “a day when every single Minnesotan who loves this state—who loves the idea of truth and freedom — will refuse to work, shop and go to school. We are asking every single person, every family member, every teacher, every bus driver, every childcare worker, to come together, to be in community, to stand with one another.” Clear your calendar!

One of the top questions we’re hearing is: What can I do to help? Justine Jones of MSP Mag has compiled a helpful list of options, ranging from food drives to fundraisers to training sessions.

TUESDAY 1.13

Hundreds of anti-ICE demonstrators are making noise outside the Graduate hotel on the Minneapolis campus of the University of Minnesota. bit.ly/49SpwBk📷️: Richard Tsong-Taatarii — Minnesota Star Tribune (@startribune.com) 2026-01-14T03:10:02Z

Posting Tuesday morning via Truth Social, President Trump vowed that, "THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING" to Minnesota. Seems... really bad! News broke Monday that the Trump administration is sending an additional 1,000ish immigration officers to Minnesota, where they'll join the 2,000 officers and agents that already constitute ICE's “largest operation to date.”

The Nicollet Avenue Ace Hardware in south Minneapolis: comrades in the fight against ICE. (And also, as real heads know, home to sweetie-pie shop cats and, in the springtime, baby chicks.)

In an EXCLUSIVE report from People magazine, we learn that Renee Good's killer, ICE agent Jonathan Ross, reportedly lied to his Chaska neighbors about what he does for a living. "[Ross] said he worked with plants, as a botanist," one neighbor tells People. "[He said he] enjoyed border control... but loved plants... It really creeps me out that those are my neighbors—that that’s the kind of people I live next to.” Ah yes... enjoying border control? Right up there with "watching movies" and "playing sports" on the Family Feud tally of Things Normal People Enjoy.

Does locally headquartered Target Corp. give a shit about anything outside of its stock ticker? Recent history suggests: no. And now the mega-retailer finds itself in yet another "tough political spot" as immigration agents rampage through its Twin Cities stores, the Wall Street Journal reports. (On Monday the reliably unhelpful Target PR apparatus declined to comment to the Star Tribune.)

Heavens, no! The Daily Beast reports that a DHS whistleblower may have exposed the personal data of "thousands of Border Patrol and ICE goons."

Six federal prosecutors, including prominent Minnesota fraud investigation lead Joseph H. Thompson, quit Tuesday, the New York Times has learned. Their reason? "The Justice Department’s push to investigate the widow of a woman killed by an ICE agent and the department’s reluctance to investigate the shooter," reports locally based Times man Ernesto Londoño.

What's it like to be abducted by ICE? KARE 11's Jana Shortal caught up with two locals who endured nine hours of detainment.

A little after 10 this morning, immigration forces showed up on Park Avenue and 34th Street in south Minneapolis, just down the street from where ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot Renee Nicole Brown last Wednesday. Agents reportedly snatched a woman from her car after busting her driver's side window. They were then chased off by protestors. As has become customary, agents poisoned the neighborhood with teargas before retreating.

Today at 34 & Park in Minneapolis, a woman tried to drive down the street where a protest had broken out in front of a home ICE was raiding, saying she had a doctor apt to get to. ICE agents busted out her windows, cut off her seatbelt, and pulled her out before arresting her. pic.twitter.com/Y9bDF1xfKW — amanda moore 🐢 (@noturtlesoup17) January 13, 2026

Oh, hell yeah: Meet the badass north Minneapolis security worker who dismissed ICE agents from the McDonald's on West Broadway Avenue. “You can’t come back here, bro,” Wooten says in video of the altercation. “I’m talking to your manager,” the agent shot back, to which Wooten responded: “No, you’re talking to security, I’m in charge.” ICE bailed after Wooten stood guard with “10 toes down,” as he tells North News.

“I was doing my job like I’m supposed to,’’ Wooten, 49, tells reporters David Pierini and Azhae’la Hanson. “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything. I just want to make my family safe because I’ve been here three years.”

Privacy advocates say federal agents are stealing data to track and intimidate Minnesota protesters, Jon Collins reports for MPR News.

The Minnesota Reformer's Madison McVan goes on a ridealong with the community patrollers determined to undermine ICE and Border Patrol agents. “If they know that somebody is watching, they’re significantly less likely to stop somebody,” Elle Neubauer tells McVan. “Often when they pull over and people hop on a whistle or on their horn, they’ll just leave.”

Christina Rank, a 25-year-old special education teacher in Inver Grove Heights, was detained at ICE's Fort Snelling detention facility for almost 12 hours, Kristi Miller reports for the Pioneer Press.

Journalist Ken Klippenstein obtained a trove of leaked documents showing immigration agents are "terrified" of the backlash their actions may create. “There is genuine fear that indeed ICE’s heavy handedness and the rhetoric from Washington is more creating a condition where the officers’ lives are in danger rather than the other way around," one high-level Department of Homeland Security official tells Klippenstein.

Oh, great: Right-wing influencers are flooding the Twin Cities to spew misinformation, WIRED reports.

Asks the New Yorker's Jay Caspian Kang in his latest "Fault Lines" column...

Do Americans still believe in mass protest? Or do we just not know of any other possible mechanism, outside voting, for achieving social change? When we take to the streets—which we still do, in great numbers—do we expect something to come of it, or are we out there simply because our understanding of American history tells us that this is what we are supposed to do next?

New York Times photographer David Guttenfelder filed this video essay about what they saw on the ground in Minneapolis.

ProPublica uncovered 40+ cases of immigration officials using banned chokeholds and other potentially deadly maneuvers. The policing tactics that led to George Floyd's murder six years ago "are back, now at the hands of agents conducting President Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign," Nicole Foy and McKenzie Funk report.

"Operation Metro Surge" is spiderwebbing into Greater Minnesota as Rochester, Mankato, and Duluth deal with invasions of federal immigration agents, Brian Arola reports for MinnPost. Local reports are popping up about contentious City Council meetings in Mankato and Duluth.

A few months ago, ICE hired me



I didn't sign and submit any paperwork. I'm real outspoken about my opinion of the Trump administration, and I am extremely googlable



And yet, there it was, in plain English. "Welcome to ICE!"



My latest for Slatehttps://t.co/t7WQ00mjtd pic.twitter.com/Cc0mnW5peh — Laura Jedeed (@LauraJedeed) January 13, 2026

Union postal workers will rally to demand "ICE Out Of Minnesota!" this Sunday at 11 a.m. at Minneapolis's Lake Street post office (110 E. 31st St.), followed by a march to the site of Renee Nicole Good's killing at 34th & Portland.

Writes National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 9 Executive VP Chris Pennock via press release...

We don’t want postal workers to be associated with ICE operations. We deliver to every house, every day, and we want to maintain trust in the communities we serve. On top of that, we don’t want masked men in our streets acting with impunity, and quite literally killing people. We demand "ICE Out of Minnesota!"

MONDAY 1.12

In a lawsuit filed Monday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul accuse the Trump administration's "Operation Metro Surge," which has flooded the state with 2,000+ Department of Homeland Security agents, of being "unconstitutional and unlawful." “This has to stop; it just has to stop,” Ellison said at a press conference Monday. You can read the full lawsuit here; you can read a DHS PR hack's pissy response here. The state of Illinois filed a separate, similar lawsuit Monday as well.

Please (please!) enjoy this viral clip of an ICE agent sprinting toward a Twin Cities snow drift and slipping, cartoon-banana-peel style, on some ice, landing hard on his stupid ass, and then jogging, real-life-loser style, straight into the shameful cabin of a Chevy Suburban as protesters laugh at and mock him.

We're big fans of independent journalist Ryan Broderick's Garbage Day publication around these parts, and, as such, we recommend reading his on-the-ground report from ICE-infested Minneapolis.

Observes Broderick...

ICE agents are, simply put, fucking clowns. According to The Atlantic, they receive 47 days of training—in honor of Trump, the 47th president, naturally. Many of them, also, can barely read or write, apparently. The ones I spent the weekend following around didn’t even have proper uniforms, with some wearing sneakers. In Minnesota. In January. These dipshits are also wearing camo in the snow.

The New York Times chronicles how Somali refugees settled in Minnesota, and how the community they built here became villainized by the right. “Once I saw the video,” Minneapolis-based Somali writer Ahmed Ismail Yusuf tells the Times, referencing this lil shit’s propaganda schlock, “I was actually punched in the gut. I just knew something terrible was just on the horizon.”

The Wall Street Journal examines how Minneapolis residents are forming organized networks of “neighbors armed with whistles and cameras” to track ICE agents.

In this nifty thread, local author Naomi Kritzer outlines ways you can help fight the fascist army in your backyard.

The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski documents how Tim Phillips, a Minneapolis civil rights/criminal defense lawyer, was hassled Sunday night by Target Center security over his "ICE OUT" T-shirt.

Here, via Fox 9, are the scant details available on an apparently violent ICE raid at a St. Paul Speedway station. Wedge LIVE! posted video of the altercation, writing: “This is gruesome. That man is unconscious, needs medical attention, as they carry him off.”

“Did you not learn from what just happened?” a menacing ICE agent asks a driver in this video, which seems to depict a murderous threat. (This apparently isn’t the first cavalier threat of that nature.) Over in Rosemount, a TikToker captures video of an ICE agent (aka “one dumbfuck cosplaying Grand Theft Auto”) wagging his gun sideways at a motorist.

American Indians, survivors of our federal government’s genocide on the native population, can’t catch a break in 2026, with the Star Tribune’s Susan Du reporting that four members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe were recently detained by ICE.

In this clip, Napoleonic ICE commander Gregory Bovino receives a full armed escort out of a Twin Cities Target bathroom as community members taunt him. Bovino's chud army was busy pushing over peaceful protesters earlier today.

Appearing on the mega-popular New York Times podcast The Daily, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara called the killing of Good “predictable” and “entirely preventable.” “The number one is: You don’t place yourself in the path of the vehicle,” O'Hara explains to "HMM!"-spouting host Michael Barbaro. “That’s like traffic stop 101. You don’t do that.”

Two crowdfunding campaigns have been launched in support of Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent who killed Renee Good last week in Minneapolis. One initially referred to “anti-American traitor” “Mayor Frey (who is Jewish).” Hmm! The “Stand With Our Brave ICE Hero” GiveSendGo campaign, which is being promoted by Alpha News’ Liz Collin, has raised more than $200,000 of its $300,000 goal.

On Monday afternoon, Border Patrol agents rampaged through Minneapolis's Lyn-Lake neighborhood with tear gas, reports Ford Fischer of News2Share.