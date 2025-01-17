Frey Makes Politico’s List of Hot-Seat Mayors

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

Politico: Stakes 'Awfully High' for Frey

"Can big city mayors survive crime, scandal, and the new Trump era?" That's the question Politico staffers posed earlier this week in a guide to the "most competitive and intriguing" mayoral contests around the country this year.

At least 15 cities with populations of 350,000+ have mayoral races coming up; Politico highlights the ones in Boston, Oakland, Minneapolis, Detroit, New York, and "San Antonio and Others." (If you're thinking, "Hm, kind of seems like Eric Adams is in a class all his own on account of the whole federal criminal trial situation," you're not the only one.)

Here's what Politico's Paul Demko, who once talked weed with Racket, had to say about the problems plaguing Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey:

Nearly five years after the murder of George Floyd unleashed protests and civil unrest across the Twin Cities, Minneapolis is still struggling to recover. While the murder rate plummeted across the U.S. in 2024, Minneapolis was the rare city that saw an uptick—and the number of killings remains far above pre-pandemic levels. Last week, the city entered into a consent decree with the Department of Justice mandating policy changes within the Minneapolis Police Department, stemming from a yearslong investigation. Incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey is running for a third term. Four years ago, he won by a double-digit margin. That wasn’t Frey’s only victory in 2021: He helped defeat a referendum that would have dismantled the police department, and successfully championed a change to the city’s charter that gives the mayor far more control over city agencies. But Frey remains a divisive figure and is facing at least three formidable challengers: Minneapolis City Council Member Emily Koski, state Sen. Omar Fateh and the Rev. DeWayne Davis, the lead minister of Minneapolis’ Plymouth Congregational Church. “The stakes for Minneapolis are awfully high,” said Jim Davnie, a former longtime Minneapolis state lawmaker and frequent Frey critic. “The city has really kind of ground to a halt in terms of advancing as a major metropolitan area.”

We'd add that many in Minneapolis are frustrated with Frey's response (or lack thereof) to homelessness, among other things. His inability to work with the City Council (whom his constituents voted for) and his record-setting number of 2024 vetoes (several of which were eventually overridden) also don't look great. But what do we know? We're just diddling on our laptops, after all.

Don’t Say We Never Said Anything Nice About the MPD!

Credit where it’s due: With an incoming presidential administration determined to wage war on immigrants, Minneapolis Police Department Chief Brian O’Hara has made the right call. O’Hara has not only affirmed a longstanding policy that the MPD will not enforce federal immigration law, but reinforced it, Bring Me the News reports.

“I want to be clear that enforcement of civil immigration laws falls exclusively with the federal government—it is not the job of the MPD,” O’Hara says in a statement. “Any participation in immigration enforcement would have a chilling effect on our commitment to bias-free, community-oriented policing.” When he’s right, he’s right.

The updated policy also bars officers from asking about anyone’s immigration status. A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office told WCCO that their agency will follow a similar policy.

Meanwhile, the first legislation passed by the new U.S. Congress on Monday (with considerable help from the putative “opposition party,” including alleged Democrat Rep. Angie Craig) will almost certainly be the Laken Riley Act. This new law mandates detention for undocumented immigrants who have ever been arrested, here or abroad, for theft or similar crimes. (Current law only requires detention if there's a conviction of murder or other serious crimes.) The cost of ruining people's lives over minor infractions? ICE estimates that'll run $83 billion.

Happy 10th Birthday Minnehaha Recording Co.

In the past, Racket has explored how local musicians tour (here and here), how they market themselves, and how they profit (or don't) from music-streaming platforms. But how do they get those wacky sounds recorded in the first place?

For many, it seems, the answer begins at 4501 Minnehaha Ave. in south Minneapolis. That's where, one decade ago, Tony Williamette set up shop with Minnehaha Recording Co. inside a former—get this—BB gun repair store, as we learn in this fun feature from Longfellow Whatever.

The recording studio has hosted artists like Charlie Parr, Prof, Night Moves, and Nur-D over the years; folks hoping to record podcasts and audiobooks represent a newer client base. In 2016, the proprietor purchased the house next door, meaning he's close enough to contact his wife and two young kids via baby monitor while working in the studio.

“Basically, if I can keep treating people well, keep making records, and keep surviving in a tough business, while my kids get to grow up here,” Williamette tells LW. “That’s about all I can ask for.”

Rock on, brother.

Local THC Drink Spotted on Sports Host’s Desk!

Once a punter for the Indianapolis Colts, Pat McAfee has since become the bro god of modern sportscasting, hosting his popular namesake ESPN show and serving as an analyst on College GameDay. (ESPN reportedly paid $85 million for the fratty Pat McAfee Show while laying off journalists.)

Earlier this week, eagle-eyed stoners spotted something local atop McAfee's desk during a show: a can of THC-infused Arnie Palmer from Minnesota-based Trail Magic. “Yes, that was Trail Magic on Pat Mcafee’s desk yesterday, no I don’t know how it got there,” TM co-founder Jason Dayton confirmed via LinkedIn.



McAfee has previously talked about enjoying the devil’s lettuce on his program, and advocates for the NFL to loosen up its cannabis regulations. “I’m all the way here for it,” he once said on The Pat McAfree Show, “because honestly if I wanna kick balls again the real hurdle and obstacle is passing the drug test.”