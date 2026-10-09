Let’s Talk About Stretching in This Week’s Open Thread

Despite my attempts to be otherwise, I am a clenched little knot of a man. As I get older, this is increasingly evident, especially when I perform difficult tasks like turning my head or standing.

OK, I'm exaggerating a little, but I should definitely be working on improving my flexibility as I get older. In fact, I probably should have started 10 or 20 years ago.

Subscribe to skip ads Advertisement

So, for this week's Open Thread, I'm asking: Do you stretch? This could mean regular yoga practice or just some little mid-day routines. Does massage factor in there? And if you'd like to expand this discussion to take in other forms of exercise, please do.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want to. This is your Open Thread after all.