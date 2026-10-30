Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by Racket's first-ever book:

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Opinion

Let’s Freak Out About Kids and Technology in This Week’s Open Thread

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:06 AM CDT on October 30, 2026

Mahmud Ahsan via Unsplash
3Comments

As you may have read, Jay does not want his baby to learn on an iPad when she goes to school. And as you may also have read, he's not alone. Parental concerns about a Big Tech takeover of the public schools is increasing, with some successful pushback limiting its incursion.

That seems like a topic ripe for discussion, no? As a childless, aging bon vivant, I won't have a decision to make about this stuff. But as someone who thinks books are good and the tech-foisters are duplicitous mutant sociopaths, I'd be happy if we erred on the side of an analog future.

And you? What are your gadget policies at home with your children? What are they exposed to at school? Think we're blowing this all out of proportion?

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

And if you're a genetic dead-end like me, what effects has tech had on your own life? Have you tried disciplining yourself? Personally, I have recently loaded apps from a dozen or so pubs I like to read on my phone, as a way to keep me corralled, rather than grazing indiscriminately across the vasty electronic deeps or, worse still, scrolling through socials. (Twitter is basically a no-go zone for me, Facebook a wasteland it's easy to avoid.)

As always feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

What do you have to say about all this, David Thomas of Pere Ubu?

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Events

Freeloader Friday: 96 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Halloween parties, trick-or-treating, and last call for many farmers' markets in town.

October 30, 2026
News

Fart of the Deal: Company Offered MN Prison for $75M; ICE Paid $495M a Year Later

Plus Slam Academy closing, Nicollet opening, and two ordinances head to the mayor's desk in today's Flyover news roundup.

October 29, 2026
Today's stories are presented by Racket's first-ever book:

Buy the Racket Book

The first-ever Racket book is SHIPPING NOW for the FIRST TIME! Only 67 copies remain. Enjoy eight longform stories, PLUS tactile extras like intros, tables of contents, thank you pages, and front AND rear covers. Also available IRL at Moon Palace Books.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Movies

My Favorite New Movie Is About a Couple Who Invite a Filmmaker Into Their Home, Then Things Get Complicated. No, Not That Movie.

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

October 29, 2026
Food & Drink

5 Things to Know About Izakaya Kazama, the Cozy Japanese Tavern on Nicollet Avenue

Bring your friends. Order a bunch. Hang out a while.

October 29, 2026
Food & Drink

Gardens of Salonica Is Closing Out a 36-Year Chapter of Minneapolis History

'This restaurant, I made it my life,' owner Anna Christoforides says. 'Now I get to live my life.'

October 29, 2026
News

Feds Are Spying on Us Even More Than We Thought

Plus Tafoya had a bad take in 2023, Sisyphus lease woes, and a fourth floor ice rink in todays Flyover news roundup.

October 28, 2026