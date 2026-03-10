Skip to Content
Music

Leaving the House? First Check Your Complete Concert Calendar: March 10-16.

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

2:19 PM CDT on March 10, 2026

Hieroglyphics

|Photo provided
1Comments
Katy VernonPhoto provided

Tuesday, March 10

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Volumes, Notions, Catsclaw, Evernorth @ Amsterdam

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Immanuel Wilkins Quartet @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Tiny Tuesdays @ Eagles 34

Alexander Stewart, Anna Clendening @ Fine Line

Heed The Warning, Lapse of Fate, Pyrmafrost, Manifest Brutality @ Green Room

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Colin Monette, Reynold Philipsek with Matt Senjem @ Metronome Brewery

Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Cornelia Murr, Reverend Baron @ 7th St Entry

March Conspiracy Series featuring the Daily Norm, Zander, Sammie Jean Cohen @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Katy Vernon @ 331 Club

Spiritual Cramp, Destiny Bond, No Guard, Giallo @ Turf Club

Moonchild @ Varsity

DL4 @ White Squirrel

Áit Ait (Residency), Dòrain, Ghost Kitchen @ White Squirrel

BeausoleilPhoto provided

Wednesday, March 11

Cal Pflum @ Acadia

Maggie Lindemann @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Garrett Jones Quartet @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

OCE with Willow Brae @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Twine @ Bunker’s

Nicholas David @ Carbone’s

Fia, Johnny Suite @ Cedar Cultural Center

  • Los Lobos @ DakotaI was told by those who should know that the hard-swinging State Fair set I caught last August offered a more crowd-pleasing song selection than their most recent and experimental First Ave show. So figure these long-running Chicano-rock pros know enough to adjust to an audience’s expectations. But keep in mind that they’re the greatest party-rock band in the country, and that this “safe” set also nodded to conjunto and mariachi greats before slamming into the unsafe-at-any-speed “Más y más.” And the night before they ran “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” in the Allmans’ “One Way Out.” Wish I’d been there.—Keith Harris 

Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub

Lyn Corelle @ Eagles 34

Mindchatter, NASAYA @ Fine Line

MAKR Spins the Classic feat. JT Bates @ Icehouse

Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Crossroads Blues Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet @ Parkway

Dream Vandals, 88 Diagrams, Dutchman's Breeches @ Pilllar Forum

Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Ray Barnard @ 331 Club

Saturdays at Your Place @ Varsity

Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel

Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesdays @ White Squirrel

Yves Delon, Barrister, Tay Ngiri Seaberg, Dance Dance Groove Baby @ Zhora Darling

Cardi BPhoto provided

Thursday, March 12

Koji Aiken @ Abi’s

IKON_HVVY @ Acadia

Cole Diamond @ Animales

  • Hieroglyphics @ AmsterdamWhen’s the last time you listened to this Bay Area rap collective’s 1998 classic, 3rd Eye Vision? I fired it up this morning and am pleased to report that it holds the hell up, not just for brimming lyrical skills and head-bobbing beats, but for unfakeably genuine camaraderie. Now the whole crew is on tour—that means Del the Funkee Homosapien, Casual, Pep Love, Phesto, A-Plus, Opio, and Tajai (the last four also known as the group Souls of Mischief) plus DJ Toure. They’ve been at this together for nearly 30 years. Every time I see a middle-aged rap group still on the road, I feel a bittersweet warmth. I’m thrilled they’re still doing their shit, of course, but I also think of the hip-hop greats who’ve died in their 50s, or even in their 40s. I guess what I’m saying is, go support the culture.—Keith Harris 

Caitlin Robertson & Wildrose Fox @ Aster Cafe

Delbert Anderson Quartet @ Berlin

Karaoke Night @ Boardwalk

Jordan Johnston @ Bunker’s

Marimba Matt @ Can Can Wonderland

Amanda Pascali, Ava Levy @ Cedar Cultural Center

Trish Sisson and Phil Kadidlo @ Crooners

Buddy Holly: Oh Boy @ Crooners

Tainted Canyon, the Denial @ Driftwood Char Bar

Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Dubliner Pub

Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Natalie Jane, colby! @ Fine Line

  • Jesse Welles, S.G. Goodman @ First Avenue"The Andy Borowitz of folk," I called Welles after Farm Aid, and I stand by it. Whether he's setting his sights on war, ICE, the U.S. health-care system, or multiple other indisputably bad things, you can be sure you'll agree with him so intently you'll share a clip on social media with an emphatic "THIS!" Preaching to the choir is one thing—this is more like one choir member making snide little comments to another about the church ladies. Because he's a white guy with an acoustic guitar, Welles has been compared to Woody Guthrie, who understood better than anyone that protest music is about rousing the populace rather than smugly confirming their priors. Closest Welles comes to that the attempted anthem "No Kings," which Woody woulda left in his drafts. S.G. Goodman is pretty great though!

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Candlelight Concert: A Tribute to Adele @ Granada

Candlelight Concert: Hip Hop on Strings @ Granada

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

SaltyDog, Farmer Josh @ Hook and Ladder

Leslie Vincent (Residency) feat. Mary Louise Knutson @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

  • Chastity Brown, DJ McShellan @ MiaCracking the notoriously icy social shells of Minnesotans? Not easy, and something we explored in great detail last summer. Making friends is even tougher in the wintertime, so the folks at Mia organized this series aimed at “creating, connecting, and kicking back… No registration or secret handshake required.” This week’s installment is all about celebrating women’s history, and that means a concert from local Americana favorite Chastity Brown. (Brown is also performing two nights at the 318 Cafe this week—see below.) But it also means guided tours that highlight women artists, printmaking with Laura Brown, food for purchase from the Eggroll Queen and Unbakeable food trucks, and tunes from DJ McShellen. Admission to the museum’s new exhibit, “Modern Art and Politics in Germany 1910-1945: Masterworks from the Neue Nationalgalerie, Berlin,” which you gotta think includes at least several pieces made by women? You better believe it’s included.—Jay Boller

Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon

Miss Shamrock @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Mitch Gordon @ Mystic Lake

DJ Diesel @ Mystic Lake

Dark Star Orchestra @ Palace Theatre

Somi @ Parkway

Life in Public, True Lust, Grand Lilac @ Pilllar Forum

The Other Ol’ Blue Eyes, Ben Glaros, Edie Rae Band @ Schooner Tavern

full catholic, Admiral Fox, Killed by Kiwis, Sophie Hiroko @ 7th St Entry

  • Cardi B @ Target CenterWhen you release a perfect debut album and then wait eight years to drop the follow-up, people are gonna be disappointed. Am I the Drama? is the work of a star with something to lose, and you can hear the second guessing in its choice of features and changes of pace. Still, compared not to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy but to the run of rap albums out there these days, Am I the Drama? wins hands down in skills, beats, and personality. With just one album to her name, Cardi put on a solid if too-abbreviated show here at this same venue in 2019. She won’t have the excuse this time.—Keith Harris

GB Leighton @ 318 Cafe

The Drunk Uncles, the Customers, Phantom Fields @ 331 Club

The Ike Reilly Assassination @ Turf Club

The Dollyrots, Keep Flying, Cindy Lawson Band, Ryan and Pony @ Uptown VFW

Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel

Smokdoubt, EFMI, Paper Parlor @ White Squirrel

Amber MarkPhoto provided

Friday, March 13

Greenvale Manitou @ Acadia

Cut Rate Clones @ Acadia

Aries @ Amsterdam

Teague & the Paddy Wagon @ Animales

Griz, Effin, K+Lab, Hershe @ Armory

The New Entangled Particles @ Aster Cafe

Rhiley @ Barely Brothers

Mardi Gras Masquerade Sneaker Ball @ Bazemnt

Dan Ferstenou @ Bear Cave

Laeton Olaleye & Xavier Johnson Ryan @ Berlin

Brother Ruckus feat. L.A. Buckner @ Berlin

Shu @ Berlin

The Jimmys @ Blues Saloon

Good for Gary, DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk

Kung Fu Hippies @ Bunker’s

YK Niece @ Cabooze

Malibu, ESP @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Silent Treatment (Single Release), Mood Swings, the Stress of Her Regard @ Cloudland

Marvelous @ Crooners

Jazicality and Jackson Hurst @ Crooners

St. Olaf Jazz Band @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

Lost Marbles Party @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Tim on Tap @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon’s Swing Dance feat. Steve Clarke and the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34

Steady Range @ 56 Brewing

Zara Larsson @ Fillmore

Sons of Legion @ Fine Line

Anchoress, Cope Acidic, VIN, Battery Eyes, Hairless Twin @ Flying V

Tumbleweed Connection @ Ginkgo Coffee

Candlelight Concert: Tribute to Taylor Swift @ Granada

Candlelight Concert: 90s Unplugged @ Granada

Shamrock Shakedown Night 1: Squeaky Feet, Feed the Talking Dog, Twine @ Green Room

50501 Anniversary @ Hook and Ladder

PiM Arts High School Instrumental Music @ Icehouse

Drone Nights @ Ivy Arts Building

Patrick Adkins @ Jazz Central

Rêvefleur, Yellow Roses, Garden Glow @ Klash Coffee

Last Heroes, Starseed @ The Loft

DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

Treehorn @ Mainstreet Bar

Switchyard, Lodge @ Memory Lanes

Green Line Quintet @ Metronome Brewery

Cellar Dwellers @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Heart @ Mystic Lake

DJ Madi @ Mystic Lake

Top Shelf @ Mystic Lake

Søndergård, Gerstein and Bernstein @ Orchestra Hall

The Serfs @ Padraigs

Magic Castles, Chatham Rise, Lana Leone @ Parkway

The New Havoline Supremes @ Schooner Tavern

Rada K & the Cicadas, Astronomy Town, Topiary Blush @ Pilllar Forum

Nep, June Henry @ 7th St Entry

Worm Gunter, Baltic Avenue Neighborhood Watch, Slime Monsters from Outer Space @ Terminal Bar

Mae and the Guys @ 318 Cafe

Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, Lutheran Heat, Jeffrey Robert Larson @ 331 Club

Laura Hugo, Nick Elstad Trio @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Lungs, SILVA, Caustic Abyss, RAHVN @ Turf Club

Chuee, Warpwistl, Lil Censei, SXNOROUS @ Underground Music

Amber Mark @ Varsity

Imani Waters & Planet McKenna @ White Squirrel

Mid Death Calm, Bunny Blood, Hot Press @ White Squirrel

Basic Printer, Spirit of the Bear, Wolfbabycup @ Zhora Darling

Chicago Farmer and the Fieldnotes Photo provided

Saturday, March 14

Tassels Off @ Amsterdam

The Hanson Family Band @ Animales

Ava Levy & Friends @ Animales

Kat and the Kodachromes, Bev, Blood Cookie, Warcake @ Acadia

Griz, Mary Droppinz, Richard Finger, Vyhara @ Armory

Teague & the Paddy Wagon @ Aster Cafe

Interact Vol. 1 @ Bar Harmony

Saturday Night Vibes @ Bazement

Johnny Table All-Stars @ Bear Cave

Stephanie, Charlie, Ben @ Berlin

Mercer Patterson Quintet @ Berlin

DJ Blue Funk Presents A Tokyo Taste @ Berlin

Chase and Ovation @ Bunker’s

Painted Vibez: Kanye West & Rihanna @ Cabooze

J. Bell & the Lazy Susan Band @ Carbone’s

  • Chicago Farmer & the Fieldnotes, Jack Klatt @ Cedar Cultural CenterCody Diekhoff, a.k.a. Chicago Farmer, is a natural raconteur. So while there are plenty of terrific songs on his latest, Homeaid (try "Tina Hart's Mustang," about the pride of his hometown, or the one where his grandma saves his life by slipping him a $20), they're sure to sound even better surrounded by the stories he tells to introduce them.—Keith Harris

Visual Learner, Laugh Track, Orchid Club @ Cloudland

JC Lippold @ Crooners

Arne Fogel (Album Release) @ Crooners

Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota

St. George’s Folly @ Day Block Brewing

The Fabulous Hackmasters, the Record Club @ Driftwood Char Bar

Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub

The Northerly Gale @ Dubliner Pub

Wish Wash, Planer, Pyrrhic Victories @ Dusty’s

Katie Cashel's Women's Dance @ Eagles 34 

Songs for Solidarity @ 56 Brewing

Mariah the Scientist @ Fillmore

Railroad Earth @ Fine Line

The Last Waltz Tribute ft. Big Pink with Alex Rossi and Molly Maher @ Fitzgerald Theater

Inflict, VVakefield, ....and I Found a Way, Extreme Cinema, Mishi Mega @ Flying V

Nato Coles and the Blue Diamond Band (Record Release), the Dirty Pretty, the Right Here @ Gambit Brewing

DJAMES x ALFRRED @ Gidi

Anne Hills @ Ginkgo Coffee

Shamrock Shakedown Night 2: Useful Jenkins, Feed The Dog, Dead Larry @ Green Room

Be Gay, Do Prom: A Sapphic Prom for Rent Relief @ Hook and Ladder

Yohannes Tona Band, Wanaku @ Icehouse

Jonah Walt Quartet @ Jazz Central

Drum Set Karaoke @ Klash Coffee

Yetep,  klaxx, juuku, i see colors @ The Loft

Flash Mob @ Mainstreet Bar

Du Fromage @ Metronome Brewery

Tyler Herwig @ Midway Saloon

Morpheus @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Dude Lagoon @ Mystic Lake

DJ Bob @ Mystic Lake

Søndergård, Gerstein and Bernstein @ Orchestra Hall

City Folk @ Padraigs

The Tolerables, Maelstrom in the Harbor, Halfway Down, Shadow Lake @ Pilllar Forum

Ecstatic Saturday @ Red Sea

Hurricane Harold’s All Star Revue @ Schooner Tavern

The Thing, Chapped Lips @ 7th St Entry

Hazy Phase, Suburbica, Teeth @ Terminal Bar

Chastity Brown @ 318 Cafe

Farewell Milwaukee @ Turf Club

Momzilla, RiGBY, Sarah Tonin @ Underground Music

Malamanya, DJ Salsa Brava @ Uptown VFW

International Women’s Month Music Showcase @ Uteplis Brewing

Devil Dodger @ White Squirrel

The Ballroom Surfers @ White Squirrel

Infernos @ White Squirrel

Caster Volor, the Midnight Devil, Imaginaerum, Closed City Terror @ Zhora Darling

Keith Secola, Gary FarmerPhotos provided

Sunday, March 15

AMG Veez Riddles @ Acadia

Clover and the Bee @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Laurels String Quartet (feat. Aby Wolf & Eric Mayson) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Neighbor Dog, Buckaroux Banshees, Livestock @ Caydence Records and Coffee

Roma di Luna, Mary Hanson Scott, Crystal Myslajek @ Cedar Cultural Center

The New Standards @ Crooners

JC Lippold @ Crooners

Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Dessa @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Inland Seas @ Dubliner Pub

Phil Heywood @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Tailspin @ Eagles 34

Irish Set Dance @ Eagles 34

Dayfunk: Gene Hunt @ Eat Street Crossing

Humbe @ Fillmore

Rochelle Jordan @ Fine Line

Lucero, Otis Gibbs @ First Avenue

Banana Grenade, Melancholia, Wyseteria @ Flying V

Southside Student Mutual-Aid Matinee Fundraiser @ Hook and Ladder

  • Keith Secola, Gary Farmer @ IcehouseThe Ancestral Fire tour brings together two Native musical greats. Nearing 70, Secola is probably the most celebrated Native songwriter and bandleader alive. Farmer is probably better known as an actor (most recently you've seen him as Uncle Brownie on Reservation Dogs) but he's also fronted a band called the Troublemakers for 30 years now.

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse

Jonah Walt Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Half Baked @ Midway Saloon

Symphonic Storytelling @ Orchestra Hall

Larry McDonough Quintet @ Parkway

Sarah Tonin, Clovers Daughter, SYFN @ Pilllar Forum

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Chastity Brown @ 318 Cafe

Eleven Degenerates @ 331 Club

Switchyard @ 331 Club

Sarah Morris @ 331 Club

Clover County, Ethansroom @ Turf Club

The Cottonwood Shivers @ White Squirrel

Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel

Sunless, Sarmat, Shrive @ Zhora Darling

Drug ChurchPhoto provided

Monday, March 16

Andy Flesser @ Crooners

Doug Anderson, Lori Dokken, and Friends @ Crooners

Richard Bona @ Dakota

Fleshpots of Egypt: Hymntap @ Dubliner Pub

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

Drug Church, White Reaper, Spy, Death Lens @ Fine Line

St. Shifty DJ Night @ Fulton

West Bank Social Club @ Memory Lanes

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Blimey, Sero, Lightris @ Pilllar Forum

ALEXSUCKS, Dogma Society @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Triple Fiddle @ 331 Club

Devil Dodger @ White Squirrel

Marvin Magic, Dream Vandals, Dog Gamn @ White Squirrel

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

