Leaving the House? First Check Your Complete Concert Calendar: March 10-16.

Tuesday, March 10
Open Mic @ Acadia
DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia
Volumes, Notions, Catsclaw, Evernorth @ Amsterdam
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
Immanuel Wilkins Quartet @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34
Alexander Stewart, Anna Clendening @ Fine Line
Heed The Warning, Lapse of Fate, Pyrmafrost, Manifest Brutality @ Green Room
Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central
Colin Monette, Reynold Philipsek with Matt Senjem @ Metronome Brewery
Nova Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Cornelia Murr, Reverend Baron @ 7th St Entry
March Conspiracy Series featuring the Daily Norm, Zander, Sammie Jean Cohen @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Katy Vernon @ 331 Club
Spiritual Cramp, Destiny Bond, No Guard, Giallo @ Turf Club
Áit Ait (Residency), Dòrain, Ghost Kitchen @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, March 11
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
Garrett Jones Quartet @ Berlin
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
OCE with Willow Brae @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Fia, Johnny Suite @ Cedar Cultural Center
- Los Lobos @ Dakota—I was told by those who should know that the hard-swinging State Fair set I caught last August offered a more crowd-pleasing song selection than their most recent and experimental First Ave show. So figure these long-running Chicano-rock pros know enough to adjust to an audience’s expectations. But keep in mind that they’re the greatest party-rock band in the country, and that this “safe” set also nodded to conjunto and mariachi greats before slamming into the unsafe-at-any-speed “Más y más.” And the night before they ran “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” in the Allmans’ “One Way Out.” Wish I’d been there.—Keith Harris
Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub
Mindchatter, NASAYA @ Fine Line
MAKR Spins the Classic feat. JT Bates @ Icehouse
Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon
Crossroads Blues Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet @ Parkway
Dream Vandals, 88 Diagrams, Dutchman's Breeches @ Pilllar Forum
Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ 331 Club
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Ray Barnard @ 331 Club
Saturdays at Your Place @ Varsity
Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel
Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesdays @ White Squirrel
Yves Delon, Barrister, Tay Ngiri Seaberg, Dance Dance Groove Baby @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, March 12
- Hieroglyphics @ Amsterdam—When’s the last time you listened to this Bay Area rap collective’s 1998 classic, 3rd Eye Vision? I fired it up this morning and am pleased to report that it holds the hell up, not just for brimming lyrical skills and head-bobbing beats, but for unfakeably genuine camaraderie. Now the whole crew is on tour—that means Del the Funkee Homosapien, Casual, Pep Love, Phesto, A-Plus, Opio, and Tajai (the last four also known as the group Souls of Mischief) plus DJ Toure. They’ve been at this together for nearly 30 years. Every time I see a middle-aged rap group still on the road, I feel a bittersweet warmth. I’m thrilled they’re still doing their shit, of course, but I also think of the hip-hop greats who’ve died in their 50s, or even in their 40s. I guess what I’m saying is, go support the culture.—Keith Harris
Caitlin Robertson & Wildrose Fox @ Aster Cafe
Delbert Anderson Quartet @ Berlin
Marimba Matt @ Can Can Wonderland
Amanda Pascali, Ava Levy @ Cedar Cultural Center
Trish Sisson and Phil Kadidlo @ Crooners
Buddy Holly: Oh Boy @ Crooners
- Los Lobos @ Dakota—See Wednesday's listings.
Tainted Canyon, the Denial @ Driftwood Char Bar
Wild Colonial Bhoys @ Dubliner Pub
Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir @ Dubliner Pub
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34
Natalie Jane, colby! @ Fine Line
- Jesse Welles, S.G. Goodman @ First Avenue—"The Andy Borowitz of folk," I called Welles after Farm Aid, and I stand by it. Whether he's setting his sights on war, ICE, the U.S. health-care system, or multiple other indisputably bad things, you can be sure you'll agree with him so intently you'll share a clip on social media with an emphatic "THIS!" Preaching to the choir is one thing—this is more like one choir member making snide little comments to another about the church ladies. Because he's a white guy with an acoustic guitar, Welles has been compared to Woody Guthrie, who understood better than anyone that protest music is about rousing the populace rather than smugly confirming their priors. Closest Welles comes to that the attempted anthem "No Kings," which Woody woulda left in his drafts. S.G. Goodman is pretty great though!
Candlelight Concert: A Tribute to Adele @ Granada
Candlelight Concert: Hip Hop on Strings @ Granada
Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
SaltyDog, Farmer Josh @ Hook and Ladder
Leslie Vincent (Residency) feat. Mary Louise Knutson @ Icehouse
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar
- Chastity Brown, DJ McShellan @ Mia—Cracking the notoriously icy social shells of Minnesotans? Not easy, and something we explored in great detail last summer. Making friends is even tougher in the wintertime, so the folks at Mia organized this series aimed at “creating, connecting, and kicking back… No registration or secret handshake required.” This week’s installment is all about celebrating women’s history, and that means a concert from local Americana favorite Chastity Brown. (Brown is also performing two nights at the 318 Cafe this week—see below.) But it also means guided tours that highlight women artists, printmaking with Laura Brown, food for purchase from the Eggroll Queen and Unbakeable food trucks, and tunes from DJ McShellen. Admission to the museum’s new exhibit, “Modern Art and Politics in Germany 1910-1945: Masterworks from the Neue Nationalgalerie, Berlin,” which you gotta think includes at least several pieces made by women? You better believe it’s included.—Jay Boller
Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon
Miss Shamrock @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Dark Star Orchestra @ Palace Theatre
Life in Public, True Lust, Grand Lilac @ Pilllar Forum
The Other Ol’ Blue Eyes, Ben Glaros, Edie Rae Band @ Schooner Tavern
full catholic, Admiral Fox, Killed by Kiwis, Sophie Hiroko @ 7th St Entry
- Cardi B @ Target Center—When you release a perfect debut album and then wait eight years to drop the follow-up, people are gonna be disappointed. Am I the Drama? is the work of a star with something to lose, and you can hear the second guessing in its choice of features and changes of pace. Still, compared not to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy but to the run of rap albums out there these days, Am I the Drama? wins hands down in skills, beats, and personality. With just one album to her name, Cardi put on a solid if too-abbreviated show here at this same venue in 2019. She won’t have the excuse this time.—Keith Harris
The Drunk Uncles, the Customers, Phantom Fields @ 331 Club
The Ike Reilly Assassination @ Turf Club
The Dollyrots, Keep Flying, Cindy Lawson Band, Ryan and Pony @ Uptown VFW
Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel
Smokdoubt, EFMI, Paper Parlor @ White Squirrel
Friday, March 13
Teague & the Paddy Wagon @ Animales
Griz, Effin, K+Lab, Hershe @ Armory
The New Entangled Particles @ Aster Cafe
Mardi Gras Masquerade Sneaker Ball @ Bazemnt
Laeton Olaleye & Xavier Johnson Ryan @ Berlin
Brother Ruckus feat. L.A. Buckner @ Berlin
Good for Gary, DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk
Malibu, ESP @ Cedar Cultural Center
The Silent Treatment (Single Release), Mood Swings, the Stress of Her Regard @ Cloudland
Jazicality and Jackson Hurst @ Crooners
Lost Marbles Party @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
Miss Shannon’s Swing Dance feat. Steve Clarke and the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34
- Jesse Welles, S.G. Goodman @ First Avenue—See Thursday's listings.
Anchoress, Cope Acidic, VIN, Battery Eyes, Hairless Twin @ Flying V
Tumbleweed Connection @ Ginkgo Coffee
Candlelight Concert: Tribute to Taylor Swift @ Granada
Candlelight Concert: 90s Unplugged @ Granada
Shamrock Shakedown Night 1: Squeaky Feet, Feed the Talking Dog, Twine @ Green Room
50501 Anniversary @ Hook and Ladder
PiM Arts High School Instrumental Music @ Icehouse
Drone Nights @ Ivy Arts Building
Rêvefleur, Yellow Roses, Garden Glow @ Klash Coffee
Last Heroes, Starseed @ The Loft
Switchyard, Lodge @ Memory Lanes
Green Line Quintet @ Metronome Brewery
Cellar Dwellers @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Søndergård, Gerstein and Bernstein @ Orchestra Hall
Magic Castles, Chatham Rise, Lana Leone @ Parkway
The New Havoline Supremes @ Schooner Tavern
Rada K & the Cicadas, Astronomy Town, Topiary Blush @ Pilllar Forum
Nep, June Henry @ 7th St Entry
Worm Gunter, Baltic Avenue Neighborhood Watch, Slime Monsters from Outer Space @ Terminal Bar
Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, Lutheran Heat, Jeffrey Robert Larson @ 331 Club
Laura Hugo, Nick Elstad Trio @ 331 Club
Lungs, SILVA, Caustic Abyss, RAHVN @ Turf Club
Chuee, Warpwistl, Lil Censei, SXNOROUS @ Underground Music
Imani Waters & Planet McKenna @ White Squirrel
Mid Death Calm, Bunny Blood, Hot Press @ White Squirrel
Basic Printer, Spirit of the Bear, Wolfbabycup @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, March 14
The Hanson Family Band @ Animales
Kat and the Kodachromes, Bev, Blood Cookie, Warcake @ Acadia
Griz, Mary Droppinz, Richard Finger, Vyhara @ Armory
Teague & the Paddy Wagon @ Aster Cafe
Saturday Night Vibes @ Bazement
Johnny Table All-Stars @ Bear Cave
Stephanie, Charlie, Ben @ Berlin
Mercer Patterson Quintet @ Berlin
DJ Blue Funk Presents A Tokyo Taste @ Berlin
Painted Vibez: Kanye West & Rihanna @ Cabooze
J. Bell & the Lazy Susan Band @ Carbone’s
- Chicago Farmer & the Fieldnotes, Jack Klatt @ Cedar Cultural Center—Cody Diekhoff, a.k.a. Chicago Farmer, is a natural raconteur. So while there are plenty of terrific songs on his latest, Homeaid (try "Tina Hart's Mustang," about the pride of his hometown, or the one where his grandma saves his life by slipping him a $20), they're sure to sound even better surrounded by the stories he tells to introduce them.—Keith Harris
Visual Learner, Laugh Track, Orchid Club @ Cloudland
Arne Fogel (Album Release) @ Crooners
Davina and the Vagabonds @ Dakota
St. George’s Folly @ Day Block Brewing
The Fabulous Hackmasters, the Record Club @ Driftwood Char Bar
Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub
The Northerly Gale @ Dubliner Pub
Wish Wash, Planer, Pyrrhic Victories @ Dusty’s
Katie Cashel's Women's Dance @ Eagles 34
Songs for Solidarity @ 56 Brewing
Mariah the Scientist @ Fillmore
- Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends, Bobcat Goldthwait @ First Avenue—The world's most famous tribute R.E.M. band moves on to Lifes Rich Pageant. Let Bobcat sing the chorus of "Fall on Me."
The Last Waltz Tribute ft. Big Pink with Alex Rossi and Molly Maher @ Fitzgerald Theater
Inflict, VVakefield, ....and I Found a Way, Extreme Cinema, Mishi Mega @ Flying V
Nato Coles and the Blue Diamond Band (Record Release), the Dirty Pretty, the Right Here @ Gambit Brewing
Shamrock Shakedown Night 2: Useful Jenkins, Feed The Dog, Dead Larry @ Green Room
Be Gay, Do Prom: A Sapphic Prom for Rent Relief @ Hook and Ladder
Yohannes Tona Band, Wanaku @ Icehouse
Jonah Walt Quartet @ Jazz Central
Drum Set Karaoke @ Klash Coffee
Yetep, klaxx, juuku, i see colors @ The Loft
Du Fromage @ Metronome Brewery
Morpheus @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Søndergård, Gerstein and Bernstein @ Orchestra Hall
- Patti Smith with Tony Shanahan & Jackson Smith @ Parkway—Sorry friends, but this is as sold out as can be.
The Tolerables, Maelstrom in the Harbor, Halfway Down, Shadow Lake @ Pilllar Forum
Hurricane Harold’s All Star Revue @ Schooner Tavern
The Thing, Chapped Lips @ 7th St Entry
Hazy Phase, Suburbica, Teeth @ Terminal Bar
Farewell Milwaukee @ Turf Club
Momzilla, RiGBY, Sarah Tonin @ Underground Music
Malamanya, DJ Salsa Brava @ Uptown VFW
International Women’s Month Music Showcase @ Uteplis Brewing
The Ballroom Surfers @ White Squirrel
Caster Volor, the Midnight Devil, Imaginaerum, Closed City Terror @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, March 15
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Laurels String Quartet (feat. Aby Wolf & Eric Mayson) @ Berlin
Neighbor Dog, Buckaroux Banshees, Livestock @ Caydence Records and Coffee
Roma di Luna, Mary Hanson Scott, Crystal Myslajek @ Cedar Cultural Center
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
The Inland Seas @ Dubliner Pub
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Dayfunk: Gene Hunt @ Eat Street Crossing
Lucero, Otis Gibbs @ First Avenue
Banana Grenade, Melancholia, Wyseteria @ Flying V
Southside Student Mutual-Aid Matinee Fundraiser @ Hook and Ladder
- Keith Secola, Gary Farmer @ Icehouse—The Ancestral Fire tour brings together two Native musical greats. Nearing 70, Secola is probably the most celebrated Native songwriter and bandleader alive. Farmer is probably better known as an actor (most recently you've seen him as Uncle Brownie on Reservation Dogs) but he's also fronted a band called the Troublemakers for 30 years now.
Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse
Jonah Walt Quartet @ Metronome Brewery
Symphonic Storytelling @ Orchestra Hall
Larry McDonough Quintet @ Parkway
Sarah Tonin, Clovers Daughter, SYFN @ Pilllar Forum
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Clover County, Ethansroom @ Turf Club
The Cottonwood Shivers @ White Squirrel
Karaoke with Ally @ White Squirrel
Sunless, Sarmat, Shrive @ Zhora Darling
Monday, March 16
Doug Anderson, Lori Dokken, and Friends @ Crooners
Fleshpots of Egypt: Hymntap @ Dubliner Pub
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34
Drug Church, White Reaper, Spy, Death Lens @ Fine Line
West Bank Social Club @ Memory Lanes
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Blimey, Sero, Lightris @ Pilllar Forum
ALEXSUCKS, Dogma Society @ 7th St Entry
Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Triple Fiddle @ 331 Club