It’s Gettin’ Spooky: Your Complete Concert Calendar: Oct. 21-27

Boo, as they say. It's not quite Halloween but folks are still spooking shit up in the clubs.

Tuesday, October 21

Open Mic with DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Pixel Grip with Psymon Spine @ Amsterdam

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Buddy Holly: Oh Boy @ Crooners

Pat Donohue & Prairie All-Stars @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Jack & Jack with Edwin Honoret @ Fine Line

G FLIP with Beth McCarthy @ First Avenue

Elevation Worship & Steven Furtick @ Grand Casino Arena

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

River City Jazz Orchestra @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Grooves ft. DJ JEN-E @ Mortimer’s

Old TImey Music Session @ Padraig’s

Creekside Ruffians with the Hobbled and Sidewalk Diamonds @ Pilllar Forum

Cole Chaney with Wild Horses @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

October Conspiracy Series featuring ditch pigeon, old smugglers, third date @ 331 Club

Workers Playtime with Dave Babb @ 331 Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Sammie Jean Cohen (Residency) @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, October 22

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

South Arcade with Raue @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Love Call (Devin Drobka/Max Bessesen/Ethan Philion) @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Jake McVey @ Carbone’s

Dee Dee Bridgewater & Bill Charlap @ Dakota

Cal Pflum, August Guest @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Petey USA @ Fillmore

Leith Ross with Emma Harner @ Fine Line

Cuco @ First Avenue

The Old 13 String Bandits @ Ginkgo Coffee

Albert Cummings @ Hook and Ladder

Ice Horse @ Icehouse

Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon

Maurice Jacox & the We Still R Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Herbie Hancock @ Orpheum Theatre—For 60 years, Herbie Hancock seemed to be at the center of every great musical shift in jazz. In the '60s, as the pianist for Miles Davis's second great quintet, he helped adapt post-bop ideas to a small combo setting, while also adding new standards to the jazz catalog as a composer and bandleader on albums like Maiden Voyage. In the '70s, he took Miles's complex fusion ideas in more accessible directions, and his landmark recording Head Hunters not only drew from funk and soul but influenced subsequent funk and soul musicians. And when so many serious musicians were dismissing rap as a novelty in the early '80s Hancock dove right in with "Rockit." As innovators will do, Hancock has slowed down over the years, though fine late career projects like River: The Joni Letters demonstrated that neither his chops nor his mass sensibility had diminished. Now nearly 84, he won't be on the road much longer—though I said that last year, and here he is again. If you need one last nudge, he'll be bringing a helluva band to town with him: Terence Blanchard on trumpet, bassist James Genus, drummer Trevor Lawrence Jr., and guitarist Lionel Loueke.

Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Peel Dream Magazine with Products Band and Real Numbers @ 7th St Entry

Uncle Kenny @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Steam Machine @ 331 Club

That 1 Guy @ Turf Club

Sean Nicholas Savage @ Underground Music

Jervis Campbell & Gable Price @ Varsity Theater

Family Dinner with Doug & Sarah @ White Squirrel

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, October 23

Aloysius the Band @ Acadia

MILK, Agony in the Living Room, Obadiah Gamble @ Amsterdam

Liz Camozzi (Composey) & Boom & Friends of Rosie Daze @ Aster Cafe

Toxic Thursday @ Bazemnt

Kenne Thomas K-TET @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

The Wildwoods with Emmy Woods @ Cedar Cultural Center

Geoff Jones and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Andrea Ross @ Crooners

Phillip-Michael Scale @ Crooners

Chris Botti @ Dakota

The Outcast, Griffin @ Driftwood Char Bar

Jimmi Langemo @ Dubliner Pub

Joe Carey @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Awake for the Fall, Duck Bomb, Cellar Door, Dirty930 @ Eagles 34

Arcy Drive with Mercury @ Fine Line

Purity Ring with yuniVERSE @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics @ Granada

Playboy Carti @ Grand Casino Arena

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Stone Arch Rivals (Album Release) with PaviElle French & Ryan Smith @ Hook and Ladder

Desperate Electric with Hiahli & Matcha Fever @ Hook and Ladder

Fruit Bats @ Icehouse

Pagan Athletes, Ihavenoloveformenlikeyou, Night Market @ Klash Coffee

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Northstar Original Revue @ Midway Saloon

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

XTC: The Tribute—Senses Working Overtime 10 @ Parkway Theater—Respect to all the cover bands out there stomping through their favorite three-chord rockers, but this is the kind of tribute that takes dedication. These songs are like the quadratic equations of power pop.

Gossamer with Quarter Moon and Ground Flower @ Pilllar Forum

Twin Citizen, Joe Hartly @ Schooner Tavern

Meltt with Jaguar Sun @ 7th St Entry

Bob Frey & the Adaptors @ 318 Cafe

HUNNY BEAR, TH3, BENEATH GREEN @ 331 Club

Pagan Athletes, ihavenoloveformenlikeyou, Nightmarket @ Underground Music

Don Broco @ Varsity

Dwell with Ellie E. @ White Squirrel

Phantom Fields with 241’s @ White Squirrel

Coral Grief, Peeler, Despondent @ Zhora Darling

Friday, October 24

Big Wiz & Tek present TERROR AT ACADIA @ Acadia

By the Thousands with Catsclaw, Inflict, Neck Wrung, Amarak, and Your Last Breath @ Amsterdam

Nina Luna @ Aster Cafe

Kranium @ Bazemnt

Jon Nath + Kameron Markworth + Suwal Singh @ Berlin

Atlantis Quartet (Album Release) @ Berlin

DJ Amy Pickett B2B Allen Hz @ Berlin



Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band @ Blues Saloon

DJ D-Mil + Good for Gary @ Boardwalk

Shoeless Revolution @ Bunker’s

Bitchslap!, Spit Takes, and Warcake! @ Can Can Wonderland

SPCO: Dvořák, Jlin, Moore and Navarro @ Capri Theater

Väsen + The Fretless @ Cedar Cultural Center

Colleen Raye @ Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Bernadette Spray and Friends @ Crooners

Billy Joel Tribute @ Crooners

Chris Botti @ Dakota

The Menagerie, Monarch Halloween @ Day Block Brewing

The Jury, Blue Lake @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

DD & Company @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon’s Sock Hop with the Tinglers @ Eagles 34

J-Mo’s Halloween Tie-In @ Eagles 34

Hallows with Stranger Gathering @ 56 Brewing

All That 90s Party with DJ Dave Paul @ Fine Line

Sir Chloe with Venus & the Flytraps @ First Avenue

Folsom Prison Experience @ Fitzgerald Theater

The O’Keefe Bros. @ Ginkgo Coffee

Kent Burnside + Mark Cameron (Double Album Release) @ Hook and Ladder

Echobass: Nocturnalia @ Hook and Ladder

EssJay TheAfrocentricRatchet @ Icehouse

Tommy Tunes Trio @ Jazz Central

Zeppo @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Chemistry Set with Fever Pitch @ Memory Lanes

Morpheus @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Paul James Nauman @ Mystic Lake

Lorna Shore @ Myth Live

The Goonies in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Longview, Say It Ain’t Faux @ Padraig’s

Permanent Record Presents: Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness 30th Anniversary Tribute @ Parkway Theater

Roc Barboza with Rx Cowboy, Million.Point.Million, and Jonny Darko @ Pilllar Forum

Rooted Through Sound @ Red Sea

Trailer Trash @ Schooner Tavern

Magoo with Buffalo Galaxy @ 7th St Entry

Deathpact with Beastboi, PHRVA @ Skyway Theare

Canadian Girlfriend, the Broken Buckles @ Terminal Bar

Maefly & the Guys @ 318 Cafe

Bobby Rethwish, FruitPunchLoverBoy, Juunni @ 331 Club

Under Violet (Album Release) with Shady Cove and Molly Dean @ Turf Club

Blindfolded and Led to the Woods and Volcandra @ Underground Music

Fluid Frequencies Part 2 @ Uptown VFW

Mill City Hot Club @ Volstead’s

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Linus Pop Punk Halloween @ White Squirrel

DPFKS with Ciao Bello & Jacob Mullis @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, October 25

Wilkinson James @ Aster Cafe

Grown Folks Bidness @ Bazemnt

Saturday Night Vibez @ Bazemnt

Atlantis Quartet (Album Release) @ Berlin

DJ Buster Baxter/DJ Greenery @ Berlin

DJ When The Whip Comes Down and DJ Scary Dan Beerin’ Shearen’s Halloween Spooktacular @ Barely Brothers

DJ Duo Neeks and Brandt @ Boardwalk

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker’s

Leslie Vincent @ Carbone’s

Amanda Grace @ Crooners

Jenny Klukken Quartet @ Crooners

A Tribute to the LIfe and Music of Janis Joplin @ Crooners

Chris Botti @ Dakota

Of the Orchard, Alley Eyes, Pity Party @ Day Block Brewing

The Gems, Zipper Merge @ Driftwood Char Bar

Bedlam @ Dubliner Pub

Becky Kapell, Jack Klatt @ Dusty’s

612 Juke @ Eagles 34

Fief, Mycorrhizae, Nona Invie plays Enya, Desolation Plains @ Eagles 34

Flip Phone XXL Halloween starring Alaska @ First Avenue

Jeremy Messersmith @ Fitzgerald Theater

shugE (Album Release), Ditch Pigeon, Better Devils, Sadie Maguire @ Flying V—Did you know Flying V is moving? Actually, they've moved. They packed everything up from 1312 Broadway last weekend and are settling into their new home at 4130 Lakeview Ave., up in Robbinsdale. This show will christen the new Flying V.

Jeff Heinze @ Gambit Brewing

Sorry For Party Rocking @ Green Room

The Magic Castles, Honeymoon Madness, Despondent @ Hook and Ladder

The People Brothers Band + Saltydog @ Hook and Ladder

Poliça (Album Release) @ Icehouse—Quoting a press release is a hack move, I know, but in citing their "balance of warmth and detachment," the band's one-sheet for Dreams Go really gets at their essence. Guess you can only read "ethereal" so many times before you take matters into your own hands.

Trench Size Trio @ Jazz Central

Deterioration, Nakay, Necessary Death, Bifid Corpse, Obscure Visions @ Klash Coffee

Tyte Phitt @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Prairie Fire Choir @ Metronome Brewery

Milk @ Metronome Brewery

Mind out of Time @ Midway Saloon

High & Mighty @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Alexis Rose @ Modist Brewing

The Assortment ft. Michael Grey @ Mortimer’s

DJ St. Joel @ Mystic Lake

Sarojini @ Orchestra Hall

The Goonies in Concert @ Orchestra Hall

K.S. Chithra @ O’Shaughnessy

John Kringstad @ Padraig’s

Steve Forbert + Peter Holsapple @ Parkway Theater

Admiral Fox with Doll Chaser, Another Night, and Joe Bartel @ Pilllar Forum

Phantom Frequency @ Red Sea

Elour, Annie and the Bang Bang, the Changeups @ Schooner Tavern

Six Foot Blonde with clovers daughter @ 7th St Entry

Big Gigantic, the Sponges @ Skyway Theatre

Pretty Pretty Please, Eldest Daughter, Kaat Walk @ Terminal Bar

2 Girls & a Boyd @ 318 Cafe

Liam St. John with Clayton Ryan @ Turf Club

Baby Tyler Band, Visual Learner, JJ Sweetheart, & Yuasa-Exide @ Underground Music

Transmission Presents Strange Magic @ Uptown VFW

Destin Conrad @ Varsity Theater

Paul Hecht Guitar Trio @ Volstead’s

Wild Residence with 200' Away, Pullstring @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Deep Fortune with Sunnbather, Planer @ White Squirrel

J. Robbins Plays Burning Airlines with Birdhands & Crash Cuddle @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, October 26

DD THE SPEKTRUM @ Acadia

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Larry McDonough Quartet @ Aster Cafe

Old and New Friends with Bryan Nichols: We Are Many + Solo @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Noise Party Vol. 12 @ Cedar Cultural Center

Sheridan Zuther and Ted Godbout @ Crooners

Twin Cities Sings: Chart Toppers and Show Stoppers @ Crooners

The Big 70s Singalong @ Crooners

Johnnie Brown @ Dakota—Born in Mississippi, Brown has been gigging around the Twin Cities for 16 years now, and tonight he'll be paying tribute to gospel-tinged jazz singer Gregory Porter. But what's equally important is that Brown is opening a new venue in Uptown: The Brownstone Jazz Club , at 18th and Hennepin, is set to kick off later this year or early in 2026.

Phine and Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Debbie Briggs @ Dubliner Pub

Hurricane Harold Trio @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Johnny No Cash @ Eagles 34

Urban Wasteland, Buio Omega, American Muscle, Bad Idea @ Eagles 34

DayFunk with Wayne Williams @ Eat Street Crossing

Joey Bada$$ @ Fillmore

Kathleen Edwards @ Fine Line—"If this feeling/Were a currency/I would be/A billionaire," Edwards sings on the title track for her latest album, Billionaire, and though I don't personally think that particular word needs rehabilitating, I appreciate the sentiment. Edwards takes her time: It's been five years since her previous album, Total Freedom, and she took eight years off from recording for personal reasons, before that. Maybe more songwriters should wait to make a record till that have something to say.

Halloween Spectacular @ First Avenue

Traiveon & Candi featuring Imani Waters @ Icehouse

Bryan Schamann & the Sunshapes (Album Release) @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Caps for Sale Premiere @ Orchestra Hall

Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons @ Orpheum Theatre

The Life and Music of George Michael @ Pantages Theatre

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Rags and Riches @ 7th St Entry

Bryan Adams @ Target Center

The Real Chuck NORAD @ 331 Club

Phil Heywood @ 331 Club

Tanner Usrey @ Varsity Theater

Open Jazz Jam with Adam Nussbaum @ Volstead’s

Aaron James with Bury 'Em Deep & UFAudiO @ White Squirrel

Muffleur with Borrowed Time @ White Squirrel

The Dirty Pretty with Witch Syndicate & Hot Press @ White Squirrel

Molly Brandt, Diaphane, & Zander @ Zhora Darling

Monday, October 27

Joy and Melancholy, Crimson Soul, Kaylee Matuszak @ Acadia

Brandee Younger Trio @ Dakota

Resist! @ Dubliner Pub

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Steve Clarke @ Eagles 34

Good Neighbours with Nicky Youre @ Fine Line

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Slime Monsters From Outer Space with ¡Radical Fun Time! and Velvet Ghoul @ Pilllar Forum

Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern

Madi Diaz with Clover County @ 7th St Entry—I know, sad songs say so much, but there are also so many of them, and so many lovely voices singing them. So why did Diaz's latest album, Fatal Optimist, click with me during a recent nighttime drive through western Minnesota? It's a breakup album rooted in the end of her relationship with Teddy Geiger, and a well-observed one at that, adding "I wanna be someone who doesn't know your middle name" and "Some 'I'm sorry's' are so selfish" to the big book of heartbreak. And it doesn't settle for anger or sullenness, but passes through multiple moods. Diaz's voice hurts in such a resonant way for me, I may just revisit her past albums. OK, maybe not all six of them.

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

Devil Dodger @ White Squirrel

Baja Erik, Lee From Simon, Toby Penner @ White Squirrel