If It’s Tuesday, This Must Be Your Complete Concert Calendar: Oct. 7-13

I picked the wrong weekend to go out of town—gonna miss some excellent shows. But you'll be here, right? Lucky you!

Brad Mehldau Photo provided

Tuesday, October 7

Open Mic with DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Signs of the Swarm with Mental Cruelty, Ten56, Carcosa, Face Yourself in St Paul @ Amsterdam

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Nicholas David @ Carbone’s

Brad Mehldau @ Dakota—A lil twofer for you Mehldau-heads, as I'm almost certain the jazz pianist's fans call themselves. He's doing a solo set tonight, and he'll be joined by ace bassist Christian McBride tomorrow, also at the Dakota. A lil twofer for you Mehldau-heads, as I'm almost certain the jazz pianist's fans call themselves. He's doing a solo set tonight, and he'll be joined by ace bassist Christian McBride tomorrow, also at the Dakota.

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Gogo Penguin @ Fine Line

Elbow with Mike Kota @ First Avenue

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery

Bluewater Kings @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Contact Haiii with Byzarra @ Mortimer’s

Old Timey Music @ Padraig’s

The Criticals with New Translations @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

October Conspiracy Series featuring Ditch Pigeon, One Big Quilt, the Delviles @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Jack Klatt @ 331 Club

Between Friends @ Varsity Theater

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Sammy Jean Cohen (Residency) @ White Squirrel

Dummy with IE and Linus @ Zhora Darling

Grandaddy Promotional still

Wednesday, October 8

Katelyn White @ Acadia

Songwriter’s Showcase @ Aster Cafe

David Bixler Trio Incognito @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Billy Johnson @ Carbone’s

Lovesick Blues: The Music of Hank Williams @ Crooners

Christian McBride and Brad Mehldau @ Dakota—See Tuesday's listings. See Tuesday's listings.

Tom Dahill and Ginny Johnson @ Dubliner Pub

Irish Céilí Dancing @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Grandaddy with Greg Freeman @ First Avenue—A quarter-century ago, Jason Lytle understood the future better than Radiohead ever would. On The Sophtware Slump, he envisioned a world that never quite ends or crushes your soul completely, but just runs down and leaves us surrounded by detritus, where singing about how lonesome you are while crafting open-aired synthscapes might not make you feel better, but it’ll make you feel something. The future, in other words, is basically the suburbs, and the android Lytle mourns isn’t paranoid—he’s depressed, his name’s Jed, and he drinks himself to death. “The fact that this album has gotten this sort of acclaim only reconfirms to me what a load of shit this business is,” Lytle has said of his career-best record, which just shows you yet again how much you can trust artists’ opinions of their work. Anyway, I’m glad he’s caved in to public opinion, and has mounted a 25th anniversary tour.—Keith Harris A quarter-century ago, Jason Lytle understood the future better than Radiohead ever would. On The Sophtware Slump, he envisioned a world that never quite ends or crushes your soul completely, but just runs down and leaves us surrounded by detritus, where singing about how lonesome you are while crafting open-aired synthscapes might not make you feel better, but it’ll make you feel something. The future, in other words, is basically the suburbs, and the android Lytle mourns isn’t paranoid—he’s depressed, his name’s Jed, and he drinks himself to death. “The fact that this album has gotten this sort of acclaim only reconfirms to me what a load of shit this business is,” Lytle has said of his career-best record, which just shows you yet again how much you can trust artists’ opinions of their work. Anyway, I’m glad he’s caved in to public opinion, and has mounted a 25th anniversary tour.

Celtic Thunder @ Fitzgerald Theater

Clem Snide with David Huckfelt @ Icehouse—Coming up on 30 years after he first named his band for a William S. Burroughs character that his songwriting has always been too humane to deserve, Clem Snide’s Eef Barzelay remains a wry spiritual quester. Barzelay call their/his latest, the eight-track Oh Smokey is, a collection of “slow, sad songs about God and death,” the joke being that he’s not joking. As produced by Bonny Light Horseman-man Josh Kaufman, the music gets muzzier than I like my slow, sad hymns, but Barzelay remains capable of images like “We were an airshow disaster waiting to be.” Minnesotan stalwart Huckfelt is slated to premiere songs from his upcoming 2026 album at the Cedar next month. Maybe we’ll get a preview of a few of ’em here.—Keith Harris Coming up on 30 years after he first named his band for a William S. Burroughs character that his songwriting has always been too humane to deserve, Clem Snide’s Eef Barzelay remains a wry spiritual quester. Barzelay call their/his latest, the eight-track Oh Smokey is, a collection of “slow, sad songs about God and death,” the joke being that he’s not joking. As produced by Bonny Light Horseman-man Josh Kaufman, the music gets muzzier than I like my slow, sad hymns, but Barzelay remains capable of images like “We were an airshow disaster waiting to be.” Minnesotan stalwart Huckfelt is slated to premiere songs from his upcoming 2026 album at the Cedar next month. Maybe we’ll get a preview of a few of ’em here.

Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon

BB Machine with Third Date and Do Not Crush @ Pilllar Forum

Wandering Suns @ Schooner Tavern

Far Caspian with A Beacon School @ 7th St Entry

Symphonic Band @ Ted Mann Concert Hall

Todd Snider Tribute with the HIGH Rev and Friends @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Andy Cohen @ 331 Club

Aidan Bissett @ Varsity Theater

Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel

Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesdays @ White Squirrel

Isabel Fajardo of Sunpearl Photo by Daniela Shella

Thursday, October 9

Kandy Kidz Collective @ Abi’s

Landscapes @ Acadia

Mother Coyote & Conzemius @ Aster Cafe

Toxic Thursday @ Bazemnt

Sunpearl & Friends @ Berlin—Psst, don't say you heard it from me, but word is that one of the "friends" who'll be joining the ambient duo of Isabel Fajardo and Toby Ramaswamy is Shahzad Ismaily. Psst, don't say you heard it from me, but word is that one of the "friends" who'll be joining the ambient duo of Isabel Fajardo and Toby Ramaswamy is Shahzad Ismaily.

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Talisk and Gardiner Brothers @ Cedar Cultural Center

Orchid Club, Dirt Magnet, Selfish Teammate @ Cloudland

Tommy Boynton and Ted Godbout @ Crooners

Wonderful Tonight: The Music of Eric Clapton @ Crooners

Terence Blanchard @ Dakota

Midso with Cain & Co and Eldest Daughter @ Day Block Brewing

The Get-Up Mondays, Frannie Crego @ Driftwood Char Bar

Jeff Ray @ Dubliner Pub

Leslie Rich and the Rocket Soul Choir @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Sasha Colby @ Fillmore

Stop Light Observations with Jack Fortune @ Fine Line

Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners with Field Medic @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

The Jazz Room: Tribute to Soul @ Granada

Mumford and Sons @ Grand Casino Arena

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

TCC4 Slay: Drag Cabaret & Fundraiser @ Hook and Ladder

Joe Hysell (EP Release) with Luke Warm & the Cool Hands and the Ramblin’ Mercenaries @ Hook and Ladder

Bit Brigade Performs Super Mario World + F-Zero @ Icehouse

Howdy Partner Country Dance Night @ Lush

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Curtiss A Presents the Sutcliffes @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Talisk and Gardiner Brothers @ Pantages Theatre

Edie Rae Band, Institutional Green @ Schooner Tavern

Kayko with Lost Stars @ 7th St Entry

GB Leighton @ 318 Cafe

Stardust, Laura Hugo @ 331 Club

Jesse Roper, the Holy North @ Turf Club

groove scenario: ariesfirebomb, glitterdark (dj set),elysium alps,lomotion (dj set) @ Uptown VFW

Joey McIntyre @ Varsity Theater

Bessie Snow Presents “Apetit” @ Volstead’s

Thomas Sticha @ White Squirrel

Guest Rooms with Modern Wyldlife & Ramson @ White Squirrel

Hotel Mira @ Zhora Darling

Mickey Guyton Photo provided

Friday, October 10

DJ Snuggles, Yana, the Moon Cricket, Count Mack, Purple Queen Zen @ Acadia

Aloysius the Band (Record Release), Haters Club, Andy Ulseth @ Amsterdam

Reneé Rapp with SYD @ Armory

Dead North with Kray Klaas @ Aster Cafe

Friday Night Fever @ Bazemnt

A Study of Ahmad Jamal by Mike Vasich, Josh Granowski, and Chris Hepola @ Berlin

Lani B. Supreme @ Berlin

Sami Knox @ Berlin

DJ D-Mil, Maiden Dixie @ Boardwalk

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

Savannah Dexter & Brabo Gator @ Cabooze

Extraterrestrials, Scott Yoder, May and the Ladies @ Cloudland

Scottie Miller @ Crooners

ABBAsolutely Fab @ Crooners

Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Sarah Morris (Album Release) @ Dakota

Entundra, Lost Evidence, Witch Syndicate @ Day Block Brewing

Wilson Parc, Seafood Green Tangerine @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Gavin Strappe @ Dubliner Pub

Oktoberfest Polka Bash @ Eagles 34

Closed City Terror @ Eagles 34

Quadeca with rozey @ Fine Line

Can't Feel My Face: 2010s Dance Party @ First Avenue

Celtic Thunder @ Fitzgerald Theater

Out 4 Blood, Enervate, Dose, Eyes of Sorrow, Another Enemy @ Flying V

Barrel Flash @ Ginkgo Coffee

Latin Nights with La Clave Orchestra, DJ William El Bueno @ Granada

Jonas Brothers @ Grand Casino Arena

Wub Club Vol. 4 ft. MeSo & Tripzy Leary @ Green Room

16th Annual BIG FAT LOVE: Celebrating John Prine’s Birthday @ Hook and Ladder

Bob Mould with David Barbe @ Icehouse

Cody Steinmann Trio @ Jazz Central

Vincent Antone with Megan Hamilton @ The Loft

Tank (Top) Night with DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

Reckless at Tiffany’s @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

30 Howell with Tiny Traces @ Memory Lanes

32nd Street Jazz: Kind of Miles @ Metronome Brewery

Funktion Junction @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Deejay St. Joel @ Mystic Lake

Kavakos, Mozart and Shostakovich @ Orchestra Hall

Mickey Guyton @ The O'Shaughnessy—Guyton is far from an overnight sensation. She moved to Nashville in 2011, dropped her debut single in 2015, and seemed unjustly consigned to be shuffled into the pack of country never-wases with dynamite voices who deserve better shortly after that. Then, —Keith Harris Guyton is far from an overnight sensation. She moved to Nashville in 2011, dropped her debut single in 2015, and seemed unjustly consigned to be shuffled into the pack of country never-wases with dynamite voices who deserve better shortly after that. Then, in that brief window five years ago when corporations felt duty-bound to feign interest in Black America, she rose to the moment with the brilliant “Black Like Me.” That anthem, along with the scalding feminist-realist ballad "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" appeared on her brilliant 2021 debut album, Remember Her Name. On her equally impressive 2024 followup, House on Fire, she left the big political statements behind, as was her right—being a Black Nashville star is political statement enough—though you don’t have to wonder long what color folks’ skin is on “My Side of the Country.”

Southern Resident Killer Whales @ Padraig’s

Mark Cohn and Shawn Colvin @ Parkway

Far Far Away with Portside Dive and Circle Circle @ Pilllar Forum

Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Schooner Tavern

GUNNAR with Jared Benjamin @ 7th St Entry

Villain of the Story with the Wise Man's Fear, Execution Day, Divide the Fall @ Studio B

Dave’s Manual @ Terminal Bar

Billy Johnson & Paul Frantzich @ 318 Cafe

Bobby J’s West Bank Social Club @ 331 Club

Model/Actriz with Kassie Krut @ Turf Club

Cock E.S.P., Carcinolith, Diminished, Old Surgery, & Nicky Liminal @ Underground Music

AscenDance presents WEEB LIKE IT HOT: Pokemon Edition with Jimni Cricket @ Uptown VFW

VIOLET VS GOTTMIK @ Varsity Theater

Parisota @ Volstead’s

Shahzad Ismaily @ Walker Art Center—I gotta say, the Walker’s performance lineup this fall is flat-out killer. After Wadada Leo Smith/Amina Claudia Davis, Ambrose Akinmusire, and Jlin, we get this great, every discerning improvisatory musician’s sideman of choice these days. Spotlight-avoidant fellow that he is, Ismaily has organized a highly collaborative event, called Bitterness Is Not a Bridge. We’re told the multi-instrumentalist Ismaily will play (what else?) “multiple instruments.” In addition, there will be guitars from Alan Sparhawk and Nels Cline; vocals from Beth Orton (who’ll also play guitar), Audrey Chen (who’ll also play cello), and yuniya edi kwon (who’ll also play violin); keys and drums from Martin Dosh; and Elizabeth Mitchell and Daniel Littleton of the band Ida on (again!) multiple instruments. You know it’s gonna be a good show when you’ve got to break out the semicolons while listing the band.—Keith Harris I gotta say, the Walker’s performance lineup this fall is flat-out killer. After Wadada Leo Smith/Amina Claudia Davis, Ambrose Akinmusire, and Jlin, we get this great, every discerning improvisatory musician’s sideman of choice these days. Spotlight-avoidant fellow that he is, Ismaily has organized a highly collaborative event, called Bitterness Is Not a Bridge. We’re told the multi-instrumentalist Ismaily will play (what else?) “multiple instruments.” In addition, there will be guitars from Alan Sparhawk and Nels Cline; vocals from Beth Orton (who’ll also play guitar), Audrey Chen (who’ll also play cello), and yuniya edi kwon (who’ll also play violin); keys and drums from Martin Dosh; and Elizabeth Mitchell and Daniel Littleton of the band Ida on (again!) multiple instruments. You know it’s gonna be a good show when you’ve got to break out the semicolons while listing the band.

The Flying T with the Roe Family Singers @ White Squirrel

Death Makes Time with Weald, Threads Electric @ White Squirrel

John Anderson Photo provided

Saturday, October 11

Neo Sol @ Acadia

Golden Garters @ Amsterdam

Lorde, the Japanese House, Empress Of @ Armory—Earlier this year New York Times critic Jon Caramanica asked, —Jay Boller Earlier this year New York Times critic Jon Caramanica asked, "Does Lorde Want to Be a Star?" And ya know what? It’s a fair question for pop’s artiest and most enigmatic practitioner. After reviewers and fans alike shrugged loudly at the Kiwi’s mellow and meandering third album, 2021’s Solar Power, Lorde bided her time away from the spotlight until June’s Virgin, which set the stage for a comeback. Instead, the real-life Ella Yelich-O'Connor rolled out a curious album cycle highlighted by observations about the Pam and Tommy sex tape, eating disorders, and gender identity—it feels like the 28-year-old artist is still very much figuring herself out in real-time. And that’s more or less the vibe on Virgin, an interesting-yet-uneven electropop artifact that does deliver slices of brilliance throughout. Lorde is too otherworldly talented to outright flop, but we’ll have to keep waiting for another masterpiece like 2017’s Melodrama.

Greta Ruth (Album Release) with Neon Menhirs @ Aster Cafe

Lee Chenvert @ Barely Brothers

East Africa Vibes @ Bazemnt

Jovon Williams & Marvelous @ Berlin

Tina Schlieske Sextet @ Berlin

Alexis Rose @ Berlin

DJ D-Mil, Junk FM @ Boardwalk

Dan Ristrom & the Big Throwdown @ Bunker’s

Peezy @ Cabooze

Accepting Fate, Fragged Out, SLDG, Throw Me the Remote, Dead by 50 @ Can Can Wonderland

Zander @ Carbone’s

Betty Won’t (Album Release) with Makin' Out, Stolyette, and Little Fevers @ Cedar Cultural Center



The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

Boogie Nights @ Day Block Brewing

The Fabulous Hackmasters, Palomino Breeze @ Driftwood Char Bar

Mac and Cheese @ Dubliner Pub

Michael Gay and His Dang Band, Creekbed Carter Hogan, Brandon Good @ Dusty’s

The MilBillies @ 56 Brewing

Gimme Gimme Disco @ Fine Line

Stereolab with Dorothea Paas @ First Avenue

Evil Dead in Concert @ Fitzgerald Theater

The Jugsluggers @ Gambit Brewing

Gidipolis: A Night with Djames @ Gidi

Ted Fields @ Ginkgo Coffee

Bed by 10 p.m.—30+ Daytime Clubbing @ Green Room

Hamell on Trial @ Hook and Ladder

The Morning Kings, Brittany Bridgewater & the Sparks, Of the Orchard, My Cousin Dallas @ Hook and Ladder

ATL NIGHT feat. Mr. Peter Parker, DJ Arielsky and DJ Lester @ Hook and Ladder

Doug Collins with Thomas Sticha @ Memory Lanes

Bryan Murray, Davu Seru, Anthony Cox @ Jazz Central

Vastive, Future Exit @ The Loft

Show Me Your Hits @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Bliss: The Music of Tori Amos @ Metronome Brewery

Heed Halloween Bash @ Midway Saloon

The Good the Bad and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Alexis Rose @ Modist Brewing

DJ Espada @ Mystic Lake

Kavakos, Mozart and Shostakovich @ Orchestra Hall

Classic Albums Live: The Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers @ Ordway

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Brandy Clark @ Orpheum Theatre

The Stunt @ Padraig’s

Greensky Bluegrass @ Palace Theatre

Martin Zellar & the Hardways with Presley Haile @ Parkway

Blodwar with Dead Soul Symphony and the Vault @ Pilllar Forum

Cindy Lawson, Holly and the Nice Lions, Crush Scene @ Schooner Tavern

Molly Grace with Meg Smith @ 7th St Entry

Bonfire @ Terminal Bar

Michael Monroe @ 318 Cafe

Star Trek Pub Crawl with Fistful of Datas, Theology @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Bob Mould with David Barbe @ Turf Club

John Anderson @ Treasure Island—Anderson hasn’t been a real commercial force in country music for close to three decades now. But back in the ’80s, beginning with the undeniable —Keith Harris Anderson hasn’t been a real commercial force in country music for close to three decades now. But back in the ’80s, beginning with the undeniable “She Just Started Liking Creatin’ Songs,” he served up a harder-edged alternative to Urban Cowboy boot-scootin’ that tided over no-frills types until the likes of George Strait arrived on the scene to serve up new traditionalism. On the evidence of his most recent album, Years, Anderson’s voice is still strong.

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

Sofia Isella @ Varsity Theater

Leslie Vincent @ Volstead’s

Lorraine-Dietrich @ White Squirrel

Economic Headwinds with the Comebacks @ White Squirrel

The Sounds Of Many with Magic Castles, Paul Cerar @ White Squirrel

Good Morning Midnight, In the Pines, Val Son, & Internet Dating @ Zhora Darling

Cornbread Harris Facebook

Sunday, October 12

Fiddle and Flannels, AlecS @ Acadia

In Gloom, Errors of Humanity, Beheading the Icon @ Amsterdam

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Holy Hannah @ Aster Cafe

Kathleen Johnson @ Aster House

Old and New Friends with Bryan Nichols: Nichols, King, Murray, and Carpel Play Monk @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Counterparts with Thrown, 156/Silence, Split Chain @ Cabooze

Kat and the Kodachromes, Cruise Control, Makin’ Out @ Cloudland

Phil Kadidlo @ Crooners

The Birthday Club: October Edition with Dane Stauffer & Dan Chouinard @ Crooners

Tori Holub @ Crooners

Judith Hill @ Dakota

Phine and Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Release the Craicen @ Dubliner Pub

Ray Barnard @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Blue Canyon @ Eagles 34

Good Morning Midnight @ Eagles 34

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Flash Dance with DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

Cabaret with Jen Burleigh-Bentz @ Metronome Brewery

Sleeping Jesus + We Are the Willows @ Parkway

Songs of Enchantment: Music for Voice, Viola, and Piano @ Plymouth Congregational Church

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern—Have you heard the Good News? Though Palmer's Bar is no more, Cornbread Harris has moved his regular Sunday ministry a little ways south to the Schooner.—Keith Harris Have you heard the Good News? Though Palmer's Bar is no more, Cornbread Harris has moved his regular Sunday ministry a little ways south to the Schooner.

Goon with Beaming @ 7th St Entry

Presley Haile & Nick Brumley @ 318 Cafe

Emmy Woods, Jackie Rae Daniels @ 331 Club

Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club

FUSS: girlblunt, Akko, Jen-E, pesher, fatherdaddy @ Uptown VFW

Jeremy Zucker @ Varsity Theater

Open Jazz Jam with Toivo Hanningan @ Volstead’s

Sounds of Schmidt Art Crawl @ White Squirrel

King Falcon, Self-Titled, & the Over-Unders @ Zhora Darling

Monday, October 13

Quinnie with Operelly @ Amsterdam

Moore by Four @ Dakota

Sea Shanty Sing @ Dubliner Pub

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

Matt Maltese @ Fillmore

Black Pistol Fire with the Backfires @ Fine Line

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Big Big Brain with One Big Quilt and Leslie @ Pilllar Forum

Bambara with Malice K @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Brent Fuqua & Friends @ 331 Clubf

Slate with Heffy @ Underground Music

Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

Close to Toast with Junior Choir & Portside Dive @ White Squirrel

Dan English with Molly Raben @ Zhora Darling