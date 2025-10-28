Happy Halloween, If That’s What You’re Into—It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

At last it can be told: I, though a very fun person in most respects, do not do Halloween. I've got nothing against those of you who do, though. I cede the clubs to you until we make it safely to November.

Tuesday, October 28

Open Mic with DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Patrick Wolf @ Amsterdam

LVDY @ Aster Cafe

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

The Altons and the Sinseers @ Cedar Cultural Center

Off With Their Heads, Smug LLC, Panel @ Cloudland

Flor del Toloache @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Twin Cities Céilí Band @ Dubliner Pub

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

GBH with Slaughterhouse and The Mainliners @ Fine Line—Sorry but old school street punks Grievous Bodily Harm playing the unpunkest club in downtown amuses the hell out of me. Sorry but old school street punks Grievous Bodily Harm playing the unpunkest club in downtown amuses the hell out of me.

Bright Young Things, Brunch, Gauze, & The Jury Band @ Green Room

Twin Cities Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Irish Trad Session @ Padraig’s

Lukas Nelson with The Band Loula @ Palace Theatre

Hunter Metts with Emma Andersen @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

October Conspiracy Series featuring ditch pigeon, dog gamn, red lovely @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Dead North @ 331 Club

Mark Winters @ Underground Music

Ali Gray’s Country Jamboree @ White Squirrel

Sammy Jean Cohen (Tuesday Residency) @ White Squirrel

Mold, Machine Country, i h8 it here, Obedient @ Zhora Darling

Dream of the Wild Photo provided

Wednesday, October 29

Rickie, Golden Satellite, Oceanographer, Big Big Brain!, Simple Motions, Dirtbike Boyfriend @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Álvaro Torres/Nathan Hanson Quartet @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Chickaboom and Troglydyte @ Carbone’s

Fr. Vito and Friends @ Crooners

The Charade; A Tribute to D’Angelo @ Crooners

Adi Yeshaya Jazz Orchestra feat. Jennifer Grimm @ Dakota

Cellar Dwellers, Perro Solar @ Driftwood Char Bar

Dan Israel @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Maroon 5 @ Grand Casino Arena

Dylan Hicks & Small Screens @ Icehouse

Touch Of Malice, A Martyrs Dilemma, Defiled Sacrament @ Klash Coffee

Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon

Cowboy John & Gigi @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Templs with Dashed, Two Ghosts @ Pilllar Forum

Chezile with Alex Banin @ 7th St Entry

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

A Skylit Drive, Softspoken @ Skyway Theatre

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ 331 Club

Spooky Tunes @ Underground Music

Lovejoy @ Uptown Theater

Like Moths to Flames @ Varsity Theater

Apple Blossom with Sonic Sea Turtles, Stranger @ White Squirrel

Terrapin Stallion: Primal Grateful Dead and Ween Covers with Dream of the Wild @ Zhora Darling

Count Spookula FB

Thursday, October 30

Trick or Takeover @ Abi's

Queen Jeanne @ Acadia

Ari Abdul @ Amsterdam

Ryan Lee Jones & Brotherwonder @ Aster Cafe

Toxicween @ Bazemnt

Charlie Bruber (Album Release) @ Berlin

Karaoke Night @ Boardwalk

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Phil Kadidlo @ Crooners

Hot Club Mania Quartet @ Crooners

Urban Classic Presents Pure Funk @ Crooners

Candy-Oh: The Cars Tribute @ Dakota

3 Guys Who Used to Work Together, The Poudre Canyon Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Tim Cheesebrow @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Artificial Flowers, the Weeping Covenant, the Del-Viles @ Eagles 34

The Wombats @ Fillmore

Lexa Gates @ Fine Line

Mississippi Hot Club @ 56 Brewing

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic County @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Icehouse's Night Before Halloween @ Icehouse

Bootown Dance Party @ Lush

Haunted Disco @ Lush

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Kaitlyn Cassady @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 @ Orchestra Hall

Dylan Gossett with Buffalo Traffic Jam @ Palace Theatre

Samuel Wilbur (Album Release) with Meghan Kreidler and the Cameras @ Parkway Theater

Colin Hay @ Pantages Theatre

Momzilla, Agony in the Living Room, Baumgardner, Lydia @ Pilllar Forum

Scott Allen & the List, Self Neglecters @ Schooner Tavern

Count Spookula with King Sized Coffin, BIG DELICIOUS, and Unattractive Giant Monster @ 7th St Entry—There I was, biking to Duck Duck Coffee on a glorious Sunday autumn afternoon, and what should I behold but a sidewalk crammed with becostumed kids, their amused parents, and other gawkers, many of their foreheads anointed with bloooood from an unholy chalice. In the bed of a pickup, Count Spookula, a wiry black-clad man with a jack-o’-lantern face, regaled us with pre-recorded tunes about bats, monsters, and falling in love with spiders. It was the least spooky context imaginable, yet it was perfect. Tonight’s “ritual,” as the Count refers to his shows, won’t have toddlers dressed as Spider-Man or Matilda bouncing around, but you’ll have a good time regardless. Boo! Or mwahahahaha, as the case may be. There I was, biking to Duck Duck Coffee on a glorious Sunday autumn afternoon, and what should I behold but a sidewalk crammed with becostumed kids, their amused parents, and other gawkers, many of their foreheads anointed with bloooood from an unholy chalice. In the bed of a pickup, Count Spookula, a wiry black-clad man with a jack-o’-lantern face, regaled us with pre-recorded tunes about bats, monsters, and falling in love with spiders. It was the least spooky context imaginable, yet it was perfect. Tonight’s “ritual,” as the Count refers to his shows, won’t have toddlers dressed as Spider-Man or Matilda bouncing around, but you’ll have a good time regardless. Boo! Or mwahahahaha, as the case may be.

Luke LeBlanc @ 318 Cafe

Stephanie Was, High Tiny Hairs @ 331 Club

Oracle M, Gauze, Velvet Ghoul, Snakeworld @ Time Travelers Social Club

Earth with Infinite River @ Turf Club

Frets & Barrettes Presents: A Night of Mischief @ Uptown VFW

The Driftless Revelers @ White Squirrel

Automelodi, Finesse, the Dead Electrics, DJ Shane Kramer @ Zhora Darling

Friday, October 31

DJ Hamster Dance @ Acadia

Michigander and Oliver Dance @ Amsterdam

Wobbleween @ Armory

Rachel Wyre with Daniel Johannes @ Aster Cafe

Halloween Party @ Bazemnt

Alec Watson/Pat Keen/Dave Power @ Berlin

Affinity Trio @ Berlin

Ebony & Ivory @ Berlin

The Jimmys @ Blues Saloon

DJ D-Mil, Good for Gary @ Boardwalk

Dan Ristrom & the Big Throwdown @ Bunker’s

Chris Webby's Annual Halloween Show ft. Jarren Benton @ Cabooze

Toilet Rats, King Sized Coffin, Whispered the Rabbit, Mark Har’s 16mm Trailer Explosion @ Cloudland

Colleen Raye and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Macabaret: Haunting Songs for the Season @ Crooners

Trumpet Summit @ Crooners

A Celebration of the Life & Music of Luther Vandross @ Dakota

China Rider @ Day Block Brewing

The Dissenters, Wright Wyatt, 747s, Longview @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Tim on Tap @ Dubliner Pub

Ghostchella: Oak and the Woods, Jillian Rae, Poison Ivy and the People @ Eagles 34

Life Skills, Dead Poets, Dead Fashion @ Eagles 34

Quarter Life Crisis with Retro/Modern @ Fine Line

First Avenue’s Annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest @ First Avenue

Dj Siah x Dj Fatz x Dj Sha @ Gidi

The Smallweeds @ Ginkgo Coffee

Haunted Disco @ Green Room

New Orleans Suspects, Kung Fu Hippies, Twince @ Hook and Ladder

InMotion @ Icehouse

Flash Mob @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Punk Bowling with Cover Bands @ Memory Lanes

Tre Spiritus (Album Release) @ Metronome Brewery

DJ Big Rich @ Midway Saloon

Zapp Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe—Roger Troutman died a quarter century ago, but siblings Lester and Terry are still around and keeping the Zapp name and legacy alive, and this is a fun venue for them to hit. You could make worse Halloween plans than grooving to "More Bounce to the Ounce," "Playin' Kinda Ruff," and other computerized '80s funk jams. Roger Troutman died a quarter century ago, but siblings Lester and Terry are still around and keeping the Zapp name and legacy alive, and this is a fun venue for them to hit. You could make worse Halloween plans than grooving to "More Bounce to the Ounce," "Playin' Kinda Ruff," and other computerized '80s funk jams.

DJ St. Joel @ Mystic Lake

Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 @ Orchestra Hall

Haydn’s Symphony No. 93 with Richard Egarr @ Ordway

Art Beagle’s Backup Band @ Padraig’s

Dark Omens: A Goth Nightclub @ Red Carpet Nightclub

Enter the Matrix @ Red Sea

Hot Pastrami @ Schooner Tavern

The Shackletons and Menno Versteeg with Sallyforth @ 7th St Entry

Horror On Hennepin 2025 with Space Laces, Habstrakt, Crumb Pit @ Skyway Theatre

Cole Diamond, Miss Georgia Peach, Cowboy Thoughts @ Terminal Bar

KVNT, Anslam, TODD @ 331 Club

WERKHAUS 2: Electric Boogaloo @ TRXX WRHS

Skalloween with Space Monkey Mafia @ Turf Club

GooseBump ‘N’ Grind: 90s Halloween Party @ Uptown VFW

Randall King @ Varsity Theater

Parisota @ Volstead’s

Eli Gardiner with Sawtooth Witch @ White Squirrel

FXRMNK with Chickyrooster @ 331 Club

Lasalle, FenixDion, & The Dregs @ Zhora Darling

Lazerbeak Photo provided

Saturday, November 1

Money Bones @ Acadia

The Calaveras Dance IV: A Day of the Dead Celebration @ Amsterdam

Wobbleween @ Armory

The Day After Dark: A Night of Indie Sound @ The Arthouse

Brent Fuqua (EP Release) @ Aster Cafe

Ghost Kitchen, the Foshays, That’s What You Get @ Barely Brothers

Nightmare at the Bazemnt @ Bazemnt

Joel Shapira (Album Release) @ Berlin

Lucia Sarmiento Quintet @ Berlin

Doomspired @ Berlin

Mikel Wright & the Wrongs @ Bunker’s

Clash Minirockers, Cut Rate Clones, My Kid Banana @ Can Can Wonderland

J. Bell and the Lazy Susan Band @ Carbone’s

Halloween Party @ Cabooze

David Huckfelt and the Unarmed Forces with Nona Invie @ Cedar Cultural Center

Petty Larcenists, Loss Leader, Sparrowhawk @ Cloudland

Katie Gearty and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Ronny Loew Band @ Crooners

Tribute to Olivia Newton-John and Anne Murray @ Crooners

The Shabby Road Orchestra @ Dakota

Shave the Neighbor, the Famous Names @ Driftwood Char Bar

Waking Murphy @ Dubliner Pub

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

The Band Camino @ Fillmore

Greentop with Beemer & Lenwood @ 56 Brewing

Party Girl—A Night of Party Girl Anthems @ Fine Line

Everclear with Local H and Sponge @ First Avenue

Day of the Dead Head @ Fulton

Dj Tunez x Dj Faaji @ Gidi

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer @ Granada

Agnes Uncaged, Scorched Waves, Lighter CO. Callback @ Green Room

Sleaze Freaks: An Indie Sleaze Dance Party @ Green Room

13th Annual Festival de las Calaveras: Twin Cities Dia de los Muertos Celebration @ Hook and Ladder

Lazerbeak (EP Release), Ginger Bones @ Icehouse—If there's one thing Lazerbeak's gonna do, it's release EPs. Seeing Friends, the third such mini-album from the Doomtree producer in 2025, it's a relatively laidback joint, with lotsa synth melodies and insinuating rhythms. Tonight he'll be performing with percussionist Zack Baltich. There will be beats. If there's one thing Lazerbeak's gonna do, it's release EPs. Seeing Friends, the third such mini-album from the Doomtree producer in 2025, it's a relatively laidback joint, with lotsa synth melodies and insinuating rhythms. Tonight he'll be performing with percussionist Zack Baltich. There will be beats.

Jorge Banuelos: The JB Factor @ Jazz Central

Video Game Rave @ The Loft

Treehorn @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Gravel on Mud @ Metronome Brewery

The Crunch Bunch @ Midway Saloon

Cellar Dwellers @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing

Halloween Horror Night Party @ Myth Live

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra @ Orchestra Hall

Haydn’s Symphony No. 93 with Richard Egarr @ Ordway

Gales of November @ The O'Shaughnessy

Luke Bakken @ Padraig’s

Alicia Villarreal @ Pantages Theatre

Out in Front, Mother Wind, Mystery Meat, Virginia's Basement @ Pilllar Forum

SlovCzech, UVB @ Schooner Tavern

NoSo with JayWood @ 7th St Entry

Valors, EVV, Danser @ 331 Club

Hmong New Year Concert @ Treasure Island

Dog Park with Hotel Fiction @ Turf Club

Spud & His Buds, Spider Lily, Weald, & Freak When Sees @ Underground Music

Reventón: Halloween Reggaeton Party @ Varsity Theater

Yeah Yeah Fine with Katy Tessman @ White Squirrel

David Stoddard, Charlie Roth @ White Squirrel

The Cameras @ White Squirrel

STATESIDE, Super Sometimes, Fly Over States @ Zhora Darling

Paul Metsa Photo provided

Sunday, November 2

The Whiskers @ Acadia

Infinity Song with Devon Gilfillian @ Amsterdam

A Day to Remember, Yellowcard, the Wonder Years, Dinosaur Pile-Up @ Armory

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Ali Gray @ Aster Cafe

Paul Metsa (CD Release) @ Aster House—To celebrate his 70th birthday, the MN songwriting great is releasing Songs of Resistance and Respect, a collection of 12 tracks that he's written since 1984, including the newest, "No Kings, No Crown," which he's calling a "lullaby to liberty." Tonight's gig is also a benefit for progressive radio station AM 950 and a good excuse to To celebrate his 70th birthday, the MN songwriting great is releasing Songs of Resistance and Respect, a collection of 12 tracks that he's written since 1984, including the newest, "No Kings, No Crown," which he's calling a "lullaby to liberty." Tonight's gig is also a benefit for progressive radio station AM 950 and a good excuse to check out Aster House , if you haven't been yet.

Jan Jelinek with alone-a @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Danny Frank & the Smoky Gold, Barefoot Bluegrass @ Cabooze

Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records & Coffee

The Ryan Picone Quartet @ Crooners

Steve Clarke’s Cabaret of Jazz @ Crooners

Joshua Radin @ Dakota

Phine and Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Crown of Clover @ Dubliner Pub

Jon Edwards @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Grandson @ Fillmore

Nomolos, with Asparagus, Lily Blue, Z A B @ Green Room

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Femmelectric @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Drift: A Night of Vinyl @ Mortimer’s

Karl Ove Knausgård & Glenn Kotche: Historia @ Northrop

Minnesota Youth Symphonies Fall Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Haydn’s Symphony No. 93 with Richard Egarr @ Ordway

Minnesota Philharmonic Orchestra @ O’Shaughnessy

Tha Fab Four @ Pantages Theatre

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

The Two Lips with Niko Rubio @ 7th St Entry

Pet Needs with Skuff Micksun @ Studio B

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Billy Raffoul with Theo Kandel @ Turf Club

they are gutting a body of water, Fib, Guitar @ Underground Music

Emily Haavik with Dave Mehling @ White Squirrel

Jeff Ray @ White Squirrel

Monday, November 3

Kenni Holmen @ Dakota

Karaoke Night @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Great Irish Sing-Along @ Dubliner Pub

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Durand Jones & The Indications with The Psycodelics @ First Avenue

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

David Byrne @ Orpheum Theatre—When David Byrne came to the Orpheum in 2018, I sat out his shows for what seemed like a justifiable reason at the time: I wasn’t crazy about his latest album, American Utopia, and I honestly wasn’t keen on any of the solo albums he’d released since deciding his genius was too vast to be constrained by Talking Heads. Well, I’m not too hot about Byrne’s latest, Who Is the Sky?, but I’m not gonna make the same mistake again. Lots of hard-to-impress friends called it the best show they’d ever seen, and on the evidence of the concert film he released in 2020 (no Stop Making Sense but come on, what is?) I was a dummy. And honestly, Who Is the Sky?, recorded with the Ghost Town Orchestra, is intriguing if for no other reason than you can hear several of the songs ("She Explains Things to Me," "What Is the Reason for It?”—“it” being love) as Byrne publicly addressing the autistic tendencies he (like many of us) has long suspected he possesses. But who cares about the new record? He’s a master showman, and he’ll deliver. When David Byrne came to the Orpheum in 2018, I sat out his shows for what seemed like a justifiable reason at the time: I wasn’t crazy about his latest album, American Utopia, and I honestly wasn’t keen on any of the solo albums he’d released since deciding his genius was too vast to be constrained by Talking Heads. Well, I’m not too hot about Byrne’s latest, Who Is the Sky?, but I’m not gonna make the same mistake again. Lots of hard-to-impress friends called it the best show they’d ever seen, and on the evidence of the concert film he released in 2020 (no Stop Making Sense but come on, what is?) I was a dummy. And honestly, Who Is the Sky?, recorded with the Ghost Town Orchestra, is intriguing if for no other reason than you can hear several of the songs ("She Explains Things to Me," "What Is the Reason for It?”—“it” being love) as Byrne publicly addressing the autistic tendencies he (like many of us) has long suspected he possesses. But who cares about the new record? He’s a master showman, and he’ll deliver.

HOLYWATR, Slow Degrade @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Decks Silent Disco @ Time Travelers Social Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Soul Trouvère @ 331 Club

The Surfrajettes with Bethlehem Shalom + Black Widows DJ Set @ Uptown VFW

Jack Norton @ White Squirrel

Kick the Ghost @ White Squirrel

Vanity Plate, Wish Wash, Former Crush @ Zhora Darling