Gaylaxicon, ‘Wits’ Returns, Oktoberfests: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

TUESDAY 9.30

Wits Reunion Show feat. Paul F. Tompkins

Fitzgerald Theater

Remember Wits? The MPR variety program ran for five years before being canceled in 2015, but ringleaders John Moe (Depresh Mode podcast) and John Munson (the New Standards, Semisonic) keep the enterprise alive with pop-up performances. The format won’t surprise longtime Wits enjoyers: sketches, games, and musical performances that appeal to the sensibilities of Gen Xers and millennials who donate to public radio. (“Wits is a trademark of MPR,” a current disclaimer reads. “This show is not an MPR production.”) It’s hard to top the guest Moe snagged for the Fitz; Paul F. Tompkins (Comedy Bang! Bang!, BoJack Horseman) is a master improviser, truly one of the funniest men alive. “I always saw it as, we’re throwing a party,” Moe recently told the Pioneer Press, reflecting on his Wits legacy. “I just happened to be the one up there on stage moving things along. But we’re all at the same party together.” $33-$83. 7:30 p.m. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

David Hakensen, Her Place in the Woods

Magers & Quinn Booksellers

In Her Place in the Woods, David Hakensen profiles the remarkable life of Helen Hoover, “one of Minnesota’s most beloved nature writers,” according to promotional materials for the book. But if you’re not familiar with Hoover, you’re not alone. As Hakensen told us last month, “Even friends of mine that like to read nature writing would say, ‘Who are you writing about? Why are you spending all this time on somebody I’ve never heard of?’” Head to M&Q this evening to learn more about Hoover, who left Chicago with her husband to live in a remote cabin on the Canada-bordering Gunflint Lake, then wrote about her experiences in books like The Gift of the Deer and The Long-Shadowed Forest. Free, but registration is required. 7 p.m. 3038 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Water From Your Eyes

7th St Entry

As a true man of The People, I recoil in principle from indie obscurantists like Nate Amos and Rachel Brown. In practice, though, I love their new album, It’s a Beautiful Place—sorry, The People, you lose again. The new album is a little more focused than the duo’s debut, Everyone’s Crushed, without assaying anything like pop. But listen up and you’ll hear Brown’s wan vocals non-obscurely express quotidian sentiments like “I just want to fight you ’cause I’m tired,” and Amos just imaginatively guitars all over the place—ordinary song structures would just fence him in. It’s a Beautiful Place is also very funny musically, which is a plus if not a necessity when offbeat time signatures are your specialty. With Her New Knife. 18+. $27.50. 7:30 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

WEDNESDAY 10.1

Tune-Yards

Fine Line

The Oakland duo Merrill Garbus and Nate Brenner have never been more straightforward than on the latest Tune-Yards album, Better Dreaming. By their standards, that is—the two retain a complicated relationship with the beats and arrangements of R&B. The downside of this accessibility move is that it curtails some of the expressive eccentricities that make Garbus herself in favor of a vocal strength that’s remarkable but hardly unique. The plus is that it brings Brenner’s melodic basslines front-and-center. Oh, and tracks like “Limelight,” which is straight up Dazz Band funk with Garbus chanting that it’s “seven years until the Jubilee” when “We all get free,” might just net ’em a few more listeners. And if not, there’s always the four-song follow-up EP Tell the Future With Your Body. Forward-thinking, genre-defiant jazz drummer Kassa Overall is the perfect opening act; on his latest CREAM, his band jazzes up hip-hop standards by the likes of Biggie, OutKast, and of course, Wu-Tang. $40.60. 8 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Jlin Lawrence Agyei

THURSDAY 10.2

Jlin

Walker Art Center

No one makes music like Jlin. While still working at a Gary, Indiana, steel mill, she devised her own take on the fast-paced Chicago ghetto house descendant called footwork. There was a rigorous logic to Jlin’s compositions, even when they were theoretically designed for the dancefloor, so it’s somewhat predictable that she’s gone the gallery route. (And hell, it’s probably steadier work.) In the past she’s worked with late hyperpop genius Sophie and compulsive collaborators Kronos Quartet without blunting her style. Tonight, she performs n! = 3! (Permutation of Three), working with improvisatory dancer Leonardo Sandoval, violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain, and members of the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra. I know pretty much what it’ll sound like. And yet, if you get my drift, I also have no idea what it will sound like at all. My most anticipated show of the fall. $25 and up. 7:30 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Twin Cities Oktoberfest Promo

FRIDAY 10.3

Oktoberfests: St. Paul vs. Minneapolis

Minnesota State Fairgrounds + Warehouse District

Look, there’s no contest here. St. Paul’s Twin Cities Oktoberfest is a big deal. It’s free ($12 for a drinking wristband), it’s well-attended, and it’s pouring over 20 different beers from local breweries like Pryes, Lift Bridge, Brühaven, Utepils, and Minneapolis Cider Company. The food’s gonna be solid too, with Aki’s Breadhaus, Sara’s Tipsy Pies, Gerhard’s Brats, and others. Music ranges from traditional Bavarian oompah tunes to grunge covers from the '90s. It’s got all the fixings you could want—hell, there's even got free parking. But if you’re in Minneapolis, these days it’s not easy to get over to St. Paul. Road construction has turned a 20-minute drive into a 60-minute one and that’s not cheap if you’re Ubering. And so, you may find this Minneapolis Oktoberfest more amenable. No, the parking sure as hell ain’t free (if you can even find it), and it’s hosted by Warehouse District Live, so we’re not even sure there will be people at this thing. But that just means you’ll have easier access to the beers from eight breweries, food truck eats, and carnival-style games. Twin Cities Oktoberfest: $12 wristband; special packages range from $35-$86. 5-11 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. Find tickets here. Eco Experience at the Minnesota State Fair, 1621 Randall Ave., St. Paul. Minneapolis Oktoberfest: Free. 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sat. First Avenue, between Fourth and Fifth Streets, Minneapolis. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

Gaylaxicon

Crowne Plaza Suites MSP/MOA

Billed as the “gayest convention in town,” Gaylaxicon is all about the queer side of sci-fi and fantasy fandoms. All of the con accoutrements will be here: an artist alley, a vendor mart, and tabletop role playing from groups like Dragons, Dungeons, & Drinks (read more about those folks here). Events kick off Thursday at Dreamhaven Books, where there will be a release party for the new book A Mouthful of Dust, the latest work from guest of honor Nghi Vo. Other to-dos include a cabaret featuring local comedian Miss Shannan Paul and a SLASH slam (expect smut!). Find tickets and a complete schedule at gaylaxiconmn.org. $30-$90. 3 Appletree Sq., Bloomington. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

La Dona

SATURDAY 10.4

Brewery Birthdays

La Doña Cervecería + Falling Knife Brewing Co.

Two of our favorite Twin Cities breweries are celebrating big birthdays this weekend. At La Doña’s seventh anniversary bash, the party includes a craft market, live music from Alma Andina, and a full day of fútbol: Chelsea vs. Liverpool, Real Madrid vs. Villarreal, and MN United vs. Sporting KC. Over at Falling Knife, the six-year celebration boasts three brand-new specialty beers, food trucks, corgi races, contests, and more. Time it right and you can probably hit both. La Doña: Free. 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. 241 Fremont Ave. N. Unit B, Minneapolis; find more info here. Falling Knife: Free. 1-11 p.m. 773 NE Harding St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Kelsey Cook

Fitzgerald Theater

As someone who was born and will, if all goes according to plan, also die in Minnesota, I’m challenged by Cook’s bits about moving here. (The Washington state native relocated a few years back to be with her boyfriend, fellow comic/Fergus Falls native Chad Daniels.) There’s the one about us being “broken people.” There’s the one about our punitive taxation. There’s the one about our apocalyptic tornado sirens which, apparently, freak out-of-staters the fuck out. But Cook is legitimately funny, an engaging storyteller who relates to audiences like a fiery, twinkly-eyed friend. Cook’s special from earlier this year, Mark Your Territory, notched over one million YouTube views, and she’s recording her next one right here at the Fitz, in the adoptive state she’s… at least tolerating for now. $45-$203. 6:30 (sold out) & 8:30 p.m. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Éya Autumn-Wind Celebration

Battle Creek Park

According to Dakota lore, Éya is the wind of the west, which ushers in the cooler autumn temps. While the weather forecasts show that we’re still in the 80s this week, cold times are coming… soon. For this park party, artists-in-residence Marlena Myles and Tanáǧidaŋ Tó Wiŋ have organized a day of nature and Dakota traditions. That includes a guided tree walk, an Indigenous autumn market, local tea sampling, and free Native seeds for your garden. There will also be hands-on activities, like cattail weaving, botanical cyanotype printmaking, and coloring pages. Native food trucks Trickster Tacos and Yumyum Truck will also be stopping by. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 210 Battle Creek Park Entrance Rd., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Hennepin History Museum

SUNDAY 10.5

Grave Matters: The Story of a City Told Through Its Cemeteries

Pioneers & Soldiers Cemetery

Where my tombstone-heads at? No, I’m not talking about fans of the star-studded ensemble Western featuring Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott, and Bill Paxton. I’m talking about literal gravestones, like the kind you’ll find dotting Minneapolis’s oldest graveyard, the Pioneer & Soldiers Memorial Cemetery—aka the one by the Lake Street YMCA. Over 22,000 Minneapolitans were buried there between 1853 and 1919, and Hennepin History Museum's Alex Weston intends to highlight those "forgotten individuals in order to reconstruct a history of Minneapolis from the ground up via the lives of its everyday residents" on this 90-minute historical walking tour. Unsurprisingly, there's a content warning about "death, depression, infant and maternal mortality, poverty, racism and racial violence, slavery, suicide, and war"—ya know, the stuff of life before death comes. Sounds like a fascinating and seasonally appropriate way to learn more about the city we love. There will not be a screening of 1993’s Tombstone, so sorry if we gave that impression. $10-$14. 1-2:30 p.m. 2945 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Yap & Gab With the Intramural Friendship League (BIPOC Only)

Urban Growler Brewing Company

Making friends in the Twin Cities? Famously and/or infamously difficult—we wrote a whole damn story about how to do it earlier this year. It can be harder still for people of color, and that’s where the Intramural Friendship League comes in. At periodic events, the league invites Black people, Indigenous people, and people of color to gather and connect in a casual setting. There’ll be a bit of guided conversation, but for the most part these events are a chance to chat in an unstructured setting with potential friends, hopefully meeting new people with whom you have a real friendship connection. “You don't have to be a certified yapper or a gabber to attend,” organizers promise, “just a person of color open to making new friends.” Free. 4-6 p.m. 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Skyline Mini Golf Photo by Carina Lofgren .Courtesy Walker Art Center.

ONGOING

"Guerrilla Feminists"

Queermunity

Queermunity’s latest art show, “Guerrilla Feminists,” is an all-lesbian artist showcase featuring works by members of Twin Cities Lesbian Life. The showcase “confronts erasure and embraces identity,” according to organizers, with works in many mediums but with a shared focus on personal identity and political urgency. The show runs through the end of September. 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; register and find more info here. Through September—Em Cassel

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Putt-putt is all about the challenge of using a stick to control a tiny ball amid quirky chaos. Sometimes you scoot right though without a problem, other times you end up hitting a hot dog too hard and bounce off course. Is that a metaphor for life? Maybe! All I know is that mini golf is back at the Walker, and playing it well requires a mix of patience, a light touch, and preparation for worst-case scenarios. This year’s course is 10 holes, all familiar hits that pay tribute to the Twin Cities and local culture with a few nods to the museum’s collection thrown in. Sometimes the obstacles are a bump in the road, sometimes it's a giant French fry, and sometimes the obstacle is you. Hey, this game really is a metaphor for life! $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 5—Jessica Armbruster

Pryes Fest

Pryes Brewing

It’s mid-September, which means it’s Oktoberfest season: a time when we drink beer, carb up on pretzels, and listen to oompah bands as the weather gets colder. While many breweries will host one-day parties this month, Pryes is going all out with three three-day weekends of special events inside and out on the patio. There’ll be music every day, from traditional tunes with the Bavarian Musikmeisters to modern indie rock from Al Church. Every Saturday, baby goats from The Hayloft will visit and enjoy gentle interactions while kid-friendly stuff like facepainting, pumpkin decorating, and other crafts will abound Saturdays and Sundays. There will, of course, be giant pretzels and beer every day of this fest, with .5- and 1-liter steins available for purchase; special items on tap include the PryesFest Märzen, the Pragmatic Pilsner, a peach sour, and Orange Bliss, which was last seen at the State Fair. Free. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 5—Jessica Armbruster

“I Promise to Burn Forever”

Public Functionary

What’s the old saying? “History is written by the victors.” It’s a kind phrase for a cruel concept, as victors are also generally oppressors, enslavers, and murderers. The powerful, the rich, the inhuman. For this new collaborative exhibit, two artists will explore how narratives formed from ruling institutions impact our collective memories, interpretations, and biases. That may sound like heavy stuff, but it’s intended to be a restorative experience—and fun! London/Berlin-based artist Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley deprograms by making digital games (some of which you can experience here) focused on Black/trans experience, history, and revolution. Meanwhile, Minnesota-based artist Agartuu Inor’s Barakah Library uses Black and Indigenous liberation texts in her beadwork and sculptures. Northrup King Building (studio 144), 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis. Through October 11—Jessica Armbruster

Urban Art Village

Chicago & Lake

Shipping containers don’t just make great pools; they can also become an art gallery, a performance space, or a resource center. This summer, you’ll find five shipping crates being used as all of these things (minus the pool, sorry gang) at the Urban Art Village. Since July, local print artist Luis Fitch has been hosting a bimonthly pop-up featuring queer, Black, and Latinx artists on the lot next to Midtown Global Market. Past events have included a makers’ market with jewelers, painters, knitters, and beadworkers, and you should expect a good mix this Saturday, too. Free workshops coming up include sessions on stencil storytelling, papercutting protest banners, and wheatpaste techniques to get your messages out there. (Find a complete schedule here.) It’s also free to sell, exhibit, and host events during Urban Village hours; sign up here. Other dates: Oct. 2 & 18. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 730 E. Lake St., Minneapolis. Also October 18—Jessica Armbruster

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Raspberry Island

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts like chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

Sever’s Fall Festival

Sever’s Farm

One of our most enduring fall traditions involves heading out to Shakopee to get lost in a cornfield. You can do that at Sever’s, which has hosted an epic maze each year since 1997. The challenge takes about 30 minutes, but there’s plenty to see and do once you escape, with corn pits for kids to dive into, obstacle courses, a zip line, and friendly goats and llamas in the petting zoo. $19-$22; $45 season pass. Find tickets and more info at seversfestivals.com. 3121 150th St. W., Shakopee. Now through October 26—Jessica Armbruster