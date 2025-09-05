Freeloader Friday: 99 Free Things to Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

Taste of Greece Promo

FRIDAY

Taste of Greece Festival

Opa! If the My Big Fat Greek and Mama Mia! franchises have taught us anything (and lord, have they ever), it’s that Greeks know how to party. Gyro, dolmathes, and spanakopita options will exist in Stavros Halkias-sized abundance at this annual fest/charity fundraiser/celebration of culture. Expect loads of baked goods (loukoumades, baklava), main courses (roasted lamb, the curious "Greek hot dog"), and booze spanning two locations—the Taverna beer garden and the Bde Maka Ska-overlooking Courtyard Cafe. DJ Evie will bring the “Greek tunes and Mediterranean beats” for Friday night’s dance party, but live music and dancing won’t really let up throughout the weekend. Like many of us, the folks at St. Mary's have been deeply impacted by the attack on Annunciation; 12-year-old youth Greek dancer Sophia Forchas remains in critical condition. Organizers tell us the recent deadly shooting at Annunciation Church is weighing heavy on the St. Mary's parish. To help victims, families, and others in need of support there will be a blood drive on Friday, and all tips collected during the three days of the festival will benefit the Annunciation Hope & Healing Fund, Parish ministries FOCUS Minnesota, and Hellenic American Legion Post #129. You can also bring three food-shelf items to donate to Joyce Uptown Foodshelf in exchange for a free NA drink. Free. 2-9 p.m. Fri.; noon-9 p.m. Sat.; noon-5 p.m. Sun. St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church, 3450 Irving Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Standup Comedy

Featuring sets from two surprise comics. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

ART Dept.

Jazz, blues, salsa, and other tunes. 6-9 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

“Homewood Photo Collective: Persistence of Vision”

A members' exhibition. 5-8 p.m. SPRAYFINGER Roberts Gallery (formally Homewood Studios), 2400 Plymouth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Battery Eyes

TV for Dogs, Battery Eyes, Orchid Club

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Dave’s Manual

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

The Scarlet Goodbye

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Johnny Sincerely Orchestra

With the Gentlemen's Anti-Temperance League. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Machinery Hill Trio

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Maurice Jacox & We Still R

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Bad Boys

Dusk. Harriet Island Target Stage, 151 Water St. W., St. Paul.

James J. Hill Days

This mega fest features a variety of events, some free and some ticketed. Free events include live music, a street market, a screening of Cars, guided historical walking tours, dog and dance competitions, a car show, and a parade. See the complete schedule here. Street market hours: 5-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Downtown Wayzata, 601 Lake St. E., Wayzata.

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”



Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

Night Street Eats

Food trucks in a parking lot! 4:30-9 p.m. Fri. through Sep. 12. 1570-1590 White Bear Ave. & Hoyt Ave. E., St. Paul.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Teardowns

Covers. With Zahra Wiedmann. 5:30-7:15 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

“Cat$ & Tat$” FB

SATURDAY

“Cat$ & Tat$”

Cat- and tattoo-themed art (sometimes both at the same time!). 6-10 p.m. ALTR Gallery, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis.

September DJ Dance Ride

Join the Joyful Riders Club for a friendly-paced 10-mile roundtrip ride with DJ tunes from Brian Mitchell and Jen Symmetry. 7-10 p.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Broken Buckles, Witch Tree, Sigcell

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Yeah Yeah Fine

With Hebbajebba. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Ballroom Surfers

Tunes from the ‘50s and ‘60s. With Chickaboom, Troglodyte. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Del-Viles

Danceable garage rock. With Bury ‘Em Deep, One Big Quilt. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Greenway Glow

Greenway Glow Arts Festival

Featuring light-based art installations, live music and theater, activities, decorated bikes, and more celebrating the Greenway. Find more details, a map of locations, and VIP tickets (for those who want to support the Greenway) here. 4-10 p.m. Midtown Greenway, from Hennepin Avenue to 29th Avenue, Minneapolis.

17th Annual Monarch Festival

Giant flying bugs? Terrifying! Wait, we’re talkin’ butterflies? Magical! These colorful creatures live short but impactful lives, pollinating gardens and crops before traveling 2,300 miles to Mexico to winter like a retired boomer. To celebrate their upcoming trip, the Monarch Festival hosts a day of butterfly festivities for humans. There will be displays and info on butterflies, including tips on building a pollinator garden (Nokomis is home to the always busy “Monarch Mile” along 50th, pictured above). A native plant sale with local greenhouses will help you get started, while you can, uh, pollinate yourself via 15-plus food trucks cooking up tacos, momos, and cookies. Hands-on activities for all ages and live music round out the afternoon. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lake Nokomis Community Center, 2401 E. Minnehaha Pkwy., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Life on a String

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy Night

With Joe Addict. Every Sat. on the patio. 7-9 p.m. The Cabooze, 917 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis.

Thunderheads

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Overdressed Duo

Classical opera. 7 p.m. Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, 425 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Slow Oldtime Music Jam

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley, 'WE ARE HERE BECAUSE OF THOSE THAT ARE NOT/BLACKTRANSARCHIVE.COM,' 2020-2023 (installation view). Courtesy of the artist and Public Gallery, London. Photo by Kai Werner Schmidt

“I Promise to Burn Forever”

What’s the old saying? “History is written by the victors.” It’s a kind phrase for a cruel concept, as victors are also generally oppressors, enslavers, and murderers. The powerful, the rich, the inhuman. For this new collaborative exhibit, two artists will explore how narratives formed from ruling institutions impact our collective memories, interpretations, and biases. That may sound like heavy stuff, but it’s intended to be a restorative experience—and fun! London/Berlin-based artist Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley deprograms by making digital games (some of which you can experience here) focused on Black/trans experience, history, and revolution. Meanwhile, Minnesota-based artist Agartuu Inor’s Barakah Library uses Black and Indigenous liberation texts in her beadwork and sculptures. You can check it all out at an opening reception this Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. Public Functionary, Northrup King Building (studio 144), 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis. Through October 11—Jessica Armbruster

Four-Year Anniversary (In Its Current Space)

Featuring a gift card raffle, treats, a sidewalk sale, and a limited-edition Bekah Worley print. Noon to 5 p.m. Tandem Vintage, 316 W. 38th St., Minneapolis.

KFAI Record Sale

Featuring vinyl and CDs from the collection. All sales benefit the radio station. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. KFAI Studios, 1808 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis.

Market Collective MN Makers Market

Shop from BIPOC and queer vendors and allies. Noon to 6 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Midnight Creatures Market

Shop weird and macabre goods from 20+ local artists and makers. Noon to 5 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Woman-Owned Small Biz Market

Shop 16 local, woman-owned businesses in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jenny in the City, 520 Selby Ave., St. Paul.

Northeast Vintage Block Party 2024 event photos by ENGLEOLSON

Northeast Vintage Block Party

What started as a way to get people shopping during hellacious neighborhood construction has turned into an annual party people look forward to. Now in its third year, the Northeast Vintage Block Party features over 30 vendors—including hosts Moth Oddities, Olio Vintage, The Golden Pearl Vintage, and Twelve Vultures—selling vintage, original art, vinyl, and other neat stuff. The fifth host, Gardens of Salonica, will be serving up food, and there will be DJ sets all day. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fifth Street NE & Hennepin Avenue (parking lot behind the shops), Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Loft Book Club: Valeria Luiselli's Tell Me How It Ends

Find more info here. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Loft Literary Center, 1011 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Damn, that is one dynamic crop art Pronto Pup. "The Treachery of a Pronto Pup," by Amy and Steve Saupe, is one of the State Fair works you can see at Mia this month. Provided

“Cream of the Crop: A Minnesota Folk Art Showcase”

Missed the crop art show at the fair? Unwilling to stand in that endless line? See Mia-approved 10 selections at this show (and read more about it here). The exhibition opens today and runs through Sep. 28. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Streets West Broadway

North Minneapolis goes car-free for an afternoon of sidewalk sales, concerts, roving entertainers, freebies, community orgs, family fun, and so much more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. West Broadway, from Logan Ave. to Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Pagan Pride Fall Festival

Featuring live music, ritual events, and friendly programming for those unfamiliar with Paganism. Food shelf donations are welcome. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Minnehaha Falls Park Bandshell, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Photo by Kameron Herndon, courtesy Walker Art Center

Free First Saturday: Fantastical Creatures

Featuring hands-on fun, magical creatures and puppetry, and more in the museum and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Sketches of Minnesota Kingfield

Featuring a free catered meal from Cocina Latina, Ichigo Tokyo Crepes, and Butter Bakery Cafe followed by a Danger Boat comedy show inspired by what the cast has learned about the neighborhood. It’s free, but registration is required. 11 a.m. 3537 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

St. Louis Park Art Fair

Featuring 90+ artists, food trucks, a youth market, and live music. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Recreation Outdoor Center, 5005 W. 36th St., Minneapolis.

Jerry Rudquist, 'Double Drawn Head'

“A Life’s Work: The Jerry Rudquist Estate”

An exhibition and sale of artwork by Jerry Rudquist (1934-2001). 2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Labor Solidarity Picnic

As a pro-labor Racket reader, you’ve heard from railroad workers, package-delivery workers, and Hollywood script-writing workers; you’ve read all about "Striketober," which saw workers across industries realizing their power; you’ve read long pieces on unionizing workers in the restaurant world, and you’ve gotten an (almost direct) line to aggrieved service industry workers. But, if we’re being real, you’ve likely not interacted with freshly unionized workers in a picnic setting that features live music, multiple grillmasters, and kiddo activities. Change that at the Labor Solidarity Picnic, where workers from the following unionized workforces will tell war stories of going toe-to-toe with the bosses: the Minnesota Historical Society, the Science Museum of Minnesota, Macalester College, and the University of Minnesota. Free. 1-4 p.m. East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Oktoberfest Beer Hall Pop-up

Featuring German beers, treats, and amusements. 5-8 p.m. France 44 Wine & Spirits, 4351 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Food Truck Battle 2025

Featuring 30 food trucks, voting in a variety of categories (best BBQ, Mexican, Asian, dessert, etc.), live music, and kids’ activities. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sears Parking Lot, 425 Rice St., St. Paul.

“American Pottery Festival Exhibition” L-R: Delvin M. Goode, Mike Cinelli

“American Pottery Festival Exhibition”

This year’s theme is candy—no matte finishes here! 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Northern Clay Center, 2424 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis.

Urban Art Village

Shipping containers don’t just make great pools; they can also become an art gallery, a performance space, or a resource center. This summer, you’ll find five shipping crates being used as all of these things (minus the pool, sorry gang) at the Urban Art Village. Since July, local print artist Luis Fitch has been hosting a bimonthly pop-up featuring queer, Black, and Latinx artists on the lot next to Midtown Global Market. Past events have included a makers’ market with jewelers, painters, knitters, and beadworkers, and you should expect a good mix this Saturday, too. Free workshops coming up include sessions on stencil storytelling, papercutting protest banners, and wheatpaste techniques to get your messages out there. (Find a complete schedule here.) It’s also free to sell, exhibit, and host events during Urban Village hours; sign up here. Other dates: Sep. 20, Oct. 2 & 18. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 730 E. Lake St., Minneapolis. Through October 18—Jessica Armbruster

Edina Fall Into Arts Festival FB

Edina Fall into the Arts Festival

Featuring around 250 booths featuring artists, businesses, organizations, and other creative groups. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Centennial Lake Parks (7499 France Ave. S.) and 7601 France Ave., Edina.

Interlachen Park Neighborhood Garage Sale

With over 45 participating houses. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interlachen Park Neighborhood, (aim for Blake Rd. & Excelsior Blvd. and look for signs and balloons), Hopkins.

Pilates for the People

A free pilates class. RSVP here. 10:15-11 a.m. Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Market, 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through October 22; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through September 20. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., through October 11. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon Sep.-Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 4. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

"Mihrab: Portraits of Arab American Women" Hend Al Mansour

SUNDAY

“Mihrab: Portraits of Arab American Women”

Today’s artist’s talk features Hend Al-Mansour and a poetry reading by Yara Omer. 2 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Minnesota Rockabilly Festival

Featuring classic cars, live music, food, beer, a pinup contest (register here), and vendors. Find more details at minnesotarockabillyfest.com. Noon to 7 p.m. Hackamore Brewing Co., 18671 Lake Dr. E., Chanhassen.

Family Fun & Food Truck Day

Featuring first responders and food trucks. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Wheels Of Italy

Gaze upon fancy cars. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 4601-4699 41 1/2 Ave. N., Minneapolis.

River Gorge Festival

With free ice cream, canoe rides, tours, live music, and other free nature fun. Find more details here. Noon to 4 p.m. West River Pkwy. & 34-36th Street, Minneapolis.

Disco Death Records

Vintage Market

Shop two-dozen vendors in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

"Guerrilla Feminists"

Queermunity’s latest art show, “Guerrilla Feminists,” is an all-lesbian artist showcase featuring works by members of Twin Cities Lesbian Life. The showcase “confronts erasure and embraces identity,” according to organizers, with works in many mediums but with a shared focus on personal identity and political urgency. Can’t make it out on Sunday afternoon? The show runs through the end of September. Free. 2-4 p.m. Queermunity, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; register and find more info here. Through September—Em Cassel

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Get Up Mondays

With Rockabilly Mayhem. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Tin Can Telephone

With Roady Tate. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Nako

With Fierro, Waar Party. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Little Shop of Horrors

Free movies and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. June-Sep. Maplewood Area Historical Society, 2170 Cty. Rd. D East, Maplewood; find more info at maplewoodmuseum.org/farmers-market.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Markets on Main

A new farmers market?! Yep! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. Now through mid-October. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.