Freeloader Friday: 96 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

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The Carved Pumpkin Collective Provided

FRIDAY

The Carved Pumpkin Collective

The Cedar Manor neighborhood comes together annually to carve 150+ jack-o’-lanterns. This year’s themes: Paw Patrol, movie posters, and Beetlejuice. Cash and foodshelf items collected at this event benefit St. Louis Park’s STEP program. 5–10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 8811 Club Rd., St. Louis Park; find more info here.

Young Adult Halloween Party

With drag performances, speed-friending activities, crafts, candy, safe-sex supplies, music, dancing, and a costume contest. 4–8 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Le Cirque Rouge

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Blues Night ft. Holy Hannah!

7:30 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Chris Holm & Friends

Blues. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Linus

With Unattractive Giant Monster, My Kid Banana, Dead on Board. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Wesley Blue

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Ukrainian Village Band, Soul Trouvère

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Gavin Strappe

6:15 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

The Harbor

7:30–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Food Truck Fridays

Black Business Network hosts this bimonthly event featuring eats, local businesses, resources, and fun for kids. Other dates: Nov. 13 & 27. 3–8 p.m. 907 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Le Répondeur



Register here. Free; $10 donation appreciated. 6 p.m. Alliance Française, 227 Colfax Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Hmonglloween Horror Film Scare-A-Thon!



Scary shorts from local Hmong filmmakers. 8 p.m. TriLingua Cinema, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul; find more info here.

Dream of Owls

A puppet show for kids about owls and overcoming your fears. 11 a.m. East Lake Library, 2727 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Día de los Muertos: Latin Luminos

Featuring a custom ofrenda by Minnesota artisan Margarita Sandoval, plus traditional dance performances by Mexica Yolotl Fri. & Sun. at noon. Fri.-Sun. during mall hours. Mall of America, North Atrium, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

“Artful Inspiration”

This fall gallery show, which opened Thursday, features local artists Lisa Nebenzahl, Mark Kuhn, Francene Christianson, Shawn McNulty, and William Greer. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tue.–Sat. Kickernick Building, 430 N. First Ave., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

S’mores on the Patio

Free sweet treats on the patio every Friday. 8–10 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through Oct. 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Oct. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through Oct. 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Festival de las Calaveras Promo

SATURDAY

Festival las Calaveras Block Party

With Rudos Lucha Libre, community ofrendas by artist Graciela DeAnda and Opossum Colectivo, Danza Mexica Yolotl, a cine Latino film showcase, a puppet bike procession, an aerial skeleton performance by Fly Freak Studio, food trucks, and arts and crafts vendors. Outside. 3–10:30 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Bike Alebrijes Procession

A colorful bike and puppetry ride/procession that starts at MGM and ends at Festival las Calaveras. 5:30 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; more info here.

The John Cook House Victorian Halloween

Featuring pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating stations, costume and jack-o’-lantern contests, and bonfires. Free, but donations are welcome. 3:30–9:30 p.m. The John Cook House, 948 18th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; learn more about this crazy unique project here.

Haunted Bicycle Ride

A haunted tour of the eeriest places in northeast Minneapolis, ending at the John Cook House. 6:30–8 p.m. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Blue Lake Band Promo

Blue Lake Band

7–9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Nicollet & Alcohol

Oasis and other Britpop. Costumes are encouraged. 8 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Chicky Rooster

With Stephanie Was. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Le Cirque Rouge

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Halloween Party

Spooky tunes with DJ Grady (Not Grady). 6–9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

One Hit Wonders

Tunes and a Halloween party. 7–10 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Pryor Ave. N., St. Paul.

M.A.Y. EP Release Show

With crash cuddle, warcake, stillpoints, and Color in Reverse. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Metal Halloween Special

With King Sized Coffin, Whispered the Rabbit, KVSKET, Steel Chair, Dreams Aside. 8–11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Root Pickers

7:30–10:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Nokomis SUP Costume Paddle Promo

Nokomis SUP Costume Paddle

Watch (or participate!) in a costumed paddle race and social paddle near the beach. Noon to 3 p.m. Nokomis Lake, 5001 Lake Nokomis Pkwy. W., Minneapolis; find more info here.

4 the Weirdos Makers Market

Featuring 30+ artists working in upcycling, glass, crystals, books, stickers, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.–Sun. The Mullet (the event space next door to AudreyRose Vintage), 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Halloween Market

With 20+ local makers and artists, baked goods, plants, and a photobooth. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mother Co., 2400 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

“sewing without bobbin thread”

Pro-bobbin artists beware! Opening today, this exhibition is viewable from the street and the shop through January 18. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 S. Washington Ave., Suite 100, Minneapolis.

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Fall Open House and Expo

Featuring sales, live music, local organizations, tacos and donuts, and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop and Coffee Bar, 2900 E. 42nd St., Minneapolis.

Bookstore Horror Day

Stop by 13 participating bookshops for a passport/stamp that will score you 20% off at each stop in February. Moon Palace will have spooky swag, popups, and more today. 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find locations and more info here.

Follow the Frights

With DJs, live entertainment, giveaways, drink specials, spooky walkthrough experiences, and a midnight costume contest. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake.

Trick “Art” Treat

Look for the black cat emblem for participating studios that will be handing out candy, art, magical rocks, and other treasures. And check out the Halloween-themed art show in the third floor art gallery. Noon to 6 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Precious buddy Eugene the Bat will be at Bat Fest. Promo

Minnesota Bat Festival

Meet Eugene the brown bat, an explorable bat cave, bat trivia, bat crafts, tips on gardening for bats, free seeds, a costume parade and contest, presentations on bats, and food trucks. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 3815 American Blvd. E, Bloomington; find more info here.

Halloween at The Green

Featuring trick-or-treating, a costume parade, music, pumpkin decorating, a photo wall, and Halloween treats. 1–3 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Halloween: Not So Scary Trick-or-Treat

With treat bag decorating and face painting. 5–7 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

1st Annual Skyway Trick-or-Treat

Featuring hands-on crafts, spooky yoga, and live entertainment. 1–4 p.m. Wells Fargo Place, 30 E. Seventh St., St. Paul; find more info here.

Turbo Tim’s Family-Feindly Haunted House

5–8 p.m. Turbo Tim’s, 15 Dodd Rd., West St. Paul; see a preview here.

Family Gathering Concert Series: The Cactus Blossoms and Laamar

With School of Rock. 10 a.m. Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis.

Trick-or-Treating at 50th and France Image courtesy event organizers

Trick-or-Treating at 50th & France

With performances by Magical Moments and a Dog Halloween Parade outside Chuck & Don’s (5045 France. Ave. S.) from 1–2 p.m. 50th & France, Edina/Minneapolis.

Halloween Kids’ Costume and Dance Party

Hosted by Aric Bieganek. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Halloween at Harmon Park

Featuring candy and a bonfire. 5:30–7 p.m. Harmon Park West, 230 W. Bernard St., St. Paul.

ROCC the City Funween & Harvest Fair

Residents of Color Collective (ROCC) hosts this party featuring candy and treats, kids activities and crafts, community resources, local organizations, and giveaways. 1–4 p.m. Thompson County Park, 1200 Stassen Ln. W., St. Paul.

Halloween Mall Haul

Trick-or-treating, costumes, and Halloween fun throughout the mall. 4–7 p.m. Rosedale Center, 1595 MN-36 #10, Roseville.

Mall-O-Ween

Featuring a dance party and music, with trick-or-treating starting at 4 p.m. There will also be an allergy-friendly zone in the Southeast Court. Noon to 6 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Blaine Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Tue. and 8 a.m. to noon Sat. through Oct. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

With food trucks and live music. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. Burnsville Senior Center, 200 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. Through Oct. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Dia de los Muertos at MGM Courtesy of CLUES

SUNDAY

Día de los Muertos at MGM

CLUES (Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio) hosts this day of ofrendas, music, art, and storytelling, with performances by Danza Ketzal, Ballet Folklórico México Azteca, and others. 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

MN Beer Day

As you may have heard, the craft beer industry’s a-hurtin’. So now more than ever, in times like these, pick your favorite hack Covid-era marketing cliche: We gotta keep drinking that garbage, to paraphrase the teetoling president. And there’s no better day to guzzle locally sourced suds than MN Beer Day, the annual celebration of the “history, tradition, culture, and community” formed by 200+ craft brewers around our state. What’s in it for me, the beer-curious reader, you might be asking yourself? Depends on your taproom. Consult this interactive map to scope out participating breweries and the specials they’re offering; you can also score a limited-edition pint glass design by artist Corinne McNielly which, we gotta say, kicks ass. Long live beer! All day Sunday; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Quincy Street Makers Market Darin Kamnetz

Quincy Street Makers Market

Also hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Día de los Muertos Pop-up

Featuring a shopping with Monarca Thrift Club and tunes from DJ Xaca. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 2400 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Field & Festival Holiday Market

It’s back! Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly market featuring holiday goodies from 60+ local businesses. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.–Sun. Nov. 1 to Dec. 20. Wagner’s Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Employee Garage Sale

Noon to 5 p.m. Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop and Coffee Bar, 2900 E. 42nd St., Minneapolis.

Día de los Muertos at Rosedale

With 100 free bouquets, face painting, music performances by Miguel Ángel Y Su Legado Norteño Banda and Mariachi Estrella, and a dance performance with Los Alegres Bailadores Mexican Folklore. Noon to 3 p.m. Rosedale Center, 1595 MN-36 #10, Roseville.

Corpse Reviver

Corpse Reviver

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Joe Carey EP Release

Singer-songwriter tunes. With Jeff Ray, Norah Shea. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Trench Size Trio

Funky instrumentals. 6:30-8 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Glurge

With Selfish Teammate, Prick, and New Confusion. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Church of Cornbread

Every Sunday. 5–7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Schooner Music Jam

Every Sunday. 7–10:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.