Freeloader Friday: 91 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

Vulcan Snow Park

FRIDAY

Saint Paul Winter Carnival

Since 1886, the Saint Paul Winter Carnival has been flipping the bird to the world, proving that yes, wintertime in Minnesota is actually pretty rad. This year there will be parades, like the King Borealis Grande Day Parade and the Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade; sporty things like fat-tire bike rides and free snowboarding lessons; ice sculptures in Rice Park and snow sculptures at the Fairgrounds; and cats (Saintly City Cat Show) and dogs (Doggie Depot). There will be trolley tours offering a bit of history, a pop-up food court in Rice Park, a jigsaw puzzle competition (yes, that’s a thing), a showcase of Rondo artists and orgs at Landmark Center, and so much more. For a complete schedule of events, see wintercarnival.com. Through February 1—Jessica Armbruster

ICE Out Protests

8 a.m. Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, Federal Dr., Minneapolis.

And:

2 p.m. Government Plaza, 300 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis.

Winter Carnival at Rice Park

During the festival, you’ll also find ice sculptures (while they last!); the Ice Bar, where you can order up beer, wine, and soda; and a food festival, featuring food trucks and local businesses on Market Street. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul. Through Sunday

Vulcan Snow Park at the Fair

Featuring snow sculpting competitions and other winter fun. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. Through Sunday

Saint Paul Bouncing Team Open House

What folks bounce and try it for yourself. Find more info here. 6-9 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

Free Metro Transit Rides to Winter Carnival

Download passes for the day you want to ride here.

Betty & the Rubble

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sarah Morris & the Sometimes Guys

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Lawnchair Dads

With Fishing, Pyrmafrost. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Plate, Paul Flynn, Mountain Dancers (aka Mountain Singers)

With visuals by Kade Elmer. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

St. Brigid’s Celebration

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Jiggs Lee Invasion

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Open curling Forgotten Star

Back to the 80’s: Apres Ski

For the next three days out in the burbs, dozens of curling teams will compete on Forgotten Star’s winter rink for a $500 gift card. You can watch outside, or enjoy some indoor fun with DJ tunes, bingo, and beer-pong and flip-cup playing all weekend. There will be beer-poking here, or order up a special aperol spritz if you’re feeling fancy. Saunas will be on site, and a mullet contest might just inspire you to try a new haircut. Free to hang; $100 per team to compete. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

7th Anniversary Celebration

Featuring special brew releases, tunes from Chris Ryshavy and La Cantina Jazz Group (both Fri.-Sat.), a pizza eating contest, beer poking, and cake. 4-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Under Pressure Brewing Company, 8808 Seventh Ave. N., Golden Valley.

Community Political Art Project

Help spread mulch into a SOS to be filmed via drone as the sun sets. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Bde Maka Ska, North End, 3000 Bde Maka Ska Parkway, Minneapolis.

“Foci MCGA 2026 Member Exhibition”

Glass artwork—stained glass, neon, mosaic, blown, and more—from 16 members. 6-8:30 p.m. Foci - Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Claire Isacson

7-10 p.m. Omni Brewery, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount.

Axel & Betty

Outlaw country. 7 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic

10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade Saint Paul Winter Carnival

SATURDAY

Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade

Vulcans march to overthrow King Boreas and bring summer back. 5:15-7 p.m. The parade starts at West Seventh and ends at Rice Park; find more info here.

Alex Pretti Memorial Bike Ride

Angry Catfish Bike Shop leads this 10-mile ride featuring stops at the sites of Pretti’s and Renee Good’s killing, ending at the VA Hospital where Pretty worked. 1:30 p.m. Washburn Fair Oaks Park, 200 E. 24th St., Minneapolis.

March for the Martyrs

A march for an eviction moratorium, school funding, and getting ICE out of MN. Find more info here. 1 p.m. Bryant Square Park, 3101 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Ice Fishing Protest

Join Nate Pischke and producer Erik Sudheimer of Shorelunch with Nate P for a taping of his YouTube program, ice fishing, and free sloppy joes. The gang will donate money to the American Civil Liberties Union for every fish caught this afternoon. 11 a.m. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Ice Skating Family Party

With free ice skating (bring skates), a bonfire, and hot cocoa. 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Palace Community Center, 781 Palace Ave., St. Paul.

Frost Fest

With ice skating, hot chocolate, kids art activities, skating lessons, and more. 2-4 p.m. Groveland Ice Rinks, 1978 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul.

The Great Northern Family Day

Featuring family fun both indoors and out. RSVP is required; sign up here. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

Around the World in a Day for Kids, Seniors & Families

With tunes from DJ Ola, local performance groups, educational presentations, a vendors’ mart, and hands-on activities. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

Queer Youth Art Gallery & Market

Featuring art from art from 20+ youth vendors. 1-4 p.m. QS Youth Center, 702 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Dial M for Murder (1954)

2 p.m. More info here. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Great Northern Vintage + Makers Market

Featuring 12+ vintage sellers. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. FRGMNT Coffee, 43 SE Main St., Minneapolis.

Lake of the Isles Party

Ya know what sounds nice right about now? ICE leaving our state forever and getting the ol’ abolition treatment. Until then, as we’re learning each and every day, all we have is each other. And here’s a prime opportunity to hang, bundled shoulder to bundled shoulder, with your fellow Twin Citians, sipping cocoa around fire pits, enjoying puppy-dog tails from Isles Bun & Coffee, and, if conditions allow for it, ice skating with gratis rentals. Free. 1-3 p.m. Lake of the Isles, 2500 E. Lake of the Isles Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

“Landscapes”

Rescheduled from last week. Photography juried by Aline Smithson. 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery & Photographic Arts Center, 2601 27th St. S. (NW Corner of Ivy Arts Parking Lot), Minneapolis.

And:

“The Abstract Image”

6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery & Photographic Arts Center, 2601 27th St. S. (NW Corner of Ivy Arts Parking Lot), Minneapolis.

Gus the Bardic Troubadour

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Fever Pitch, Danger Pins

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Naturegrafter at the Art Shanty Projects Ryan Stopera

Art Shanty Projects

Historically, it’s the Winter Carnival that gets all the national attention. But the Art Shanties are the Twin Cities’ most iconic cold weather event. For over 20 years artists, scientists, musicians, and dreamers have set up shop on a frozen lake, inviting folks to immerse themselves in a wonderland of artsy ice fishing shanties. “We are very fortunate to foster an incredibly loving and kind, aware and engaged community of artists and organizers, and we find our role in this moment to be offering nourishment—a space to gather and see each other,” a recent Instagram post states on the current political climate. “We are here for you. We stand with you.” This year, they’ll foster that community via 20 shanties and a variety of free-roaming creatives. Shanties include the Beaver Shanty, where you will become a beaver and learn about their ways; the Free Store Shanty, where you can donate warm items or take something with you; and Medusa (Club Med), a dance shanty where you can get your groove on. There will also be yoga sessions, square dancing, an art bike parade, poetry readings, and other interactive happenings during each weekend. Free; $10-$20 suggested donation. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more deets at artshantyprojects.org. Through February 8—Jessica Armbruster

Ghostmouth, TV for Dogs, the Envies

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

J. Streitz & Jimmy Rogers

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Beavers

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The 8th Ward

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Hazy Phase

With Climbing Trees, a rock band “conceived in the privacy of an Eagan basement in 2004.” 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Deano and the Dinosaurs

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Fat tire races this weekend. Josh Gorton

Loppet Winter Festival

Have no idea what the heck a loppet is? Don’t worry, we got you. Loppet is a Scandinavian term, usually referring to a cross-country ski race on a groomed trail. Loppet Winter Fest offers just about every kind of loppet you could imagine—and some you probably couldn’t. During this event there will be a traditional snowshoe loppet, a loppet for kids, a loppet for your dog (skijor!), an adaptive sit-ski loppet for folks with disabilities, an orienteering loppet, and a fat bike loppet. Does none of that appeal to you? Well, there’s always the kubb tournament, for folks who like to drink beer and play lawn games in the dead of winter. It’s free to watch, but most events have signup fees. For a complete list of events and to sign up visit loppet.org. Saturday and Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Klondike Dog Derby’s Cutest Puppy Contest

Gaze upon and judge adorable puppies. With food trucks and Klondike merch. Free; $25 to enter your pup. 1-5 p.m. Back Channel Brewing Co., 4787 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park.

Polar Fest

With ice bowling, ice bocce, sledding, ice skating, hot chocolate, vendors, and more. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. North River Hills Park, 11501 19th Ave., Burnsville.

Frosty Festival

Try ice fishing, play hungry hippos on the ice, build a snowman in the Snow Sculpture Zone, and warm up by the fire with s’mores and hot cocoa. Equipment and bait will be provided while supplies last or you can bring your own. Noon. Blackhawk Park, 1629 Murphy Pkwy., St Paul,

Wonders of Winter

Featuring ice skating, firepits, dogsled rides, ice carving, kick-sledding, and more. 1-4 p.m. North Arbor Lake, Maple Grove.



Vicki Dischler

With John Strei. 7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Beer Poking

Noon to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through January. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Doggie Depot FB

SUNDAY

Doggie Depot

The Saint Paul Winter Carnival really does have it all: Last week was cats, this week it’s dogs. This Sunday, the Union Depot is all about having fun with our four-legged friends. This event is part business mart, part beauty pageant, and guests will be invited to meet with adoptable pups, do some doggie yoga (doga?), meet local dog-friendly businesses and orgs, and see the crowning of this year’s canine king and queen of the fest. Free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here.

The Great Minnesota Bike Swap 2026

“Your favorite mechanics, shops, brands, hoarders, collectors, riders, and pickers” will be present at the fourth-annual Great Minnesota Bike Swap, the biggest damn bike swap in the state. Need a hard-to-find part? Weird components? Cool gear? Your odds are good of finding it here, where tables and tables of makers and scrappers and vintage sellers will be selling a little bit of everything. Free. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. National Sports Center, 1750 105th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Line Dance with Billie

3 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

Kitten Snuggling

Meet adoptable kitties from Rainbow Whiskers. 3 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Brrrzinga Art/Craft Fair

Noon to 5 p.m. Under Pressure Brewing Company, 8806 7th Ave. N., Golden Valley.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Music Under Glass: Annie Mack

4:30-6:30 p.m. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory, Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul.

Boozewater

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Corpse Reviver

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mean Girls

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Leslie Rich & The Rocket Soul Choir

Northern Ireland rock. With Side Saddle Sirens. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Galactic Cowboy Orchestra

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Soot & Scratch

With Ditch Pigeon, Jaw Knee Vee. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Church of Cornbread

A weekly Cornbread Harris jam. 5-7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Northeast Farmers’ Winter Market



Featuring produce and holiday treats. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis. Other dates: Mar. 1 & 29 , April 26.