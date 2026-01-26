Great Northern, Loppet Winter Fest, Doggie Depot: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Great Northern Sauna Village Provided

WEDNESDAY 1.28

The Great Northern

Various Locations

The Great Northern, a sprawling, multi-day festival, offers a little bit of everything—both indoors and outdoors. There’s the Sauna Village at Riverplace Courtyard, where you can experience the joys of both. There will be live music at Father Hennepin Bluff Park from Sophia Eris, Ruca, and 2025 Picked to Click winners Porch Light and Obi Original. Brownbody will give a performance followed by an open skating party. Other opps to get in motion include outdoor yoga, meditation, and an illuminated bike ride. Indoors, chefs will be hosting special food events, there will be talks and film screenings on climate change and sustainability, and a vintage shopping village will help you reduce and reuse. Find the complete schedule, including some rescheduled dates due to extreme cold/response to ICE, at thegreatnorthernfestival.com. Wednesday through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

THURSDAY 1.29

The Japhies

7th St Entry

Fourteen years ago, the Japhies seemed unstoppable. Thirteen years ago, they broke up. That’s rock ‘n’ roll fer ya. Known for its rowdy shows and no-nonsense hard rock, the band was set to release its full-length debut when singer Reed Wilkerson quit, the record got shelved, and grudges were nursed for a decade. But the band members have not only made peace with one another for this reunion show, but they have a new album, Allegations, on the horizon. Accidentally choosing such an unpropitious time for a reunion seems like a perfectly Japhies move to make. With the Modern Era, Whiskey Rock ‘n’ Roll Club MPLS, and DJ Mary Lucia. $15. 8 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

The Jet Stone Conspiracy, "Come On And Poison Me (A Seminar In Tokyo Re-Imagined)" YouTube

FRIDAY 1.30

Ondara Presents the Jet Stone Controversy

Cedar Cultural Center



The artist formerly known as J.S. Ondara suggests that his new band is as much a new concept as a new group of musicians. Since he first moved here from Kenya in 2013, his choice of home inspired by his Dylan fandom, Odara has always been one for reimagination. You can get a taste of what he’s up to with ”Come On And Poison Me (A Seminar In Tokyo Re-Imagined),” a new version of a song from his album Spanish Villager No. 3. Doesn’t feel like a startling departure for me, but maybe more will be revealed in time. All ages. $23/$25. 8 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Charlie Berens

State Theatre

How aggressively Upper Midwestern are the comedic sensibilities of Charlie Berens? Motherfucker was just awarded the key to the city of La Crosse, Wisconsin. Seriously! Through savvy marketing of his homespun persona—bits about Kwik Trip, the phrase "uff da," soda vs. pop—Berens has carved out a viral niche; the L.A.-based Wisconsinite boasts 3 million Facebook fans and 2.9 million YouTube followers. The 38-year-old star of the popular Manitowoc Minute video series even sells “Ope”-themed merch. Charlie’s latest special, Neighborly, dropped last month via YouTube, promptly racking up 600,000+ views. We’ll raise a Spotted Cow to that. $45.90+. 7 p.m. Fri. & Sun.; 5 & 8 p.m. Sat.; 4 p.m. Sun. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Back to the 80’s: Apres Ski

Forgotten Star Brewing

For the next three days out in the burbs, dozens of curling teams will compete on Forgotten Star’s winter rink for a $500 gift card. You can watch outside, or enjoy some indoor fun with DJ tunes, bingo, and beer-pong and flip-cup playing all weekend. There will be beer-poking here, or order up a special aperol spritz if you’re feeling fancy. Saunas will be on site, and a mullet contest might just inspire you to try a new haircut. Free to hang; $100 per team to compete. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun. 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival

SATURDAY 1.31

Loppet Winter Festival

Theodore Wirth Park + Lake of the Isles

Have no idea what the heck a loppet is? Don’t worry, we got you. Loppet is a Scandinavian term, usually referring to a cross-country ski race on a groomed trail. Loppet Winter Fest offers just about every kind of loppet you could imagine—and some you probably couldn’t. During this event there will be a traditional snowshoe loppet, a loppet for kids, a loppet for your dog (skijor!), an adaptive sit-ski loppet for folks with disabilities, an orienteering loppet, a fat bike loppet, and the Luminary Loppet, for folks who like their loppets more artsy, takes place the following weekend (February 7). Does none of that appeal to you? Well, there’s always the kubb tournament, for folks who like to drink beer and play lawn games in the dead of winter. For a complete list of events and to sign up visit loppet.org. Saturday and Sunday, plus February 7—Jessica Armbruster

Lake of the Isles Party

Lake of the Isles

Ya know what sounds nice right about now? ICE leaving our state forever and getting the ol’ abolition treatment. Until then, as we’re learning each and every day, all we have is each other. And here’s a prime opportunity to hang, bundled shoulder to bundled shoulder, with your fellow Twin Citians, sipping cocoa around fire pits, enjoying puppy-dog tails from Isles Bun & Coffee, and, if conditions allow for it, ice skating with gratis rentals. Free. 1-3 p.m. 2500 E. Lake of the Isles Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Doggie Depot FB

SUNDAY 2.1

Doggie Depot

Union Depot

The Saint Paul Winter Carnival really does have it all: Last week was cats, this week it’s dogs. This Sunday, the Union Depot is all about having fun with our four-legged friends. This event is part business mart, part beauty pageant, and guests will be invited to meet with adoptable pups, do some doggie yoga (doga?), meet local dog-friendly businesses and orgs, and see the crowning of this year’s canine king and queen of the fest. Free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

The Great Minnesota Bike Swap 2026

National Sports Center

“Your favorite mechanics, shops, brands, hoarders, collectors, riders, and pickers” will be present at the fourth-annual Great Minnesota Bike Swap, the biggest damn bike swap in the state. Need a hard-to-find part? Weird components? Cool gear? Your odds are good of finding it here, where tables and tables of makers and scrappers and vintage sellers will be selling a little bit of everything. Free. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1750 105th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Atmosphere

First Avenue

This year marks 30 (!) years of Atmosphere, the most popular hip-hop act to ever emerge from Minnesota. Some old fans, like the one writing this very sentence, might’ve checked out around, say, 2008’s When Life Gives You Lemons, You Paint That Shit Gold. But shark-like, rapper Slug and producer Ant haven't been sleeping; they’ve issued nine (!) full-length albums since then, including last year’s 26-track (!) Jestures. On it, per promo materials, “Slug digs deep into the complexities of life, confronting the unexpected points of friction in middle-aged domesticity and stability. Long past the belief that great art needs great pain, he challenges the notion that creativity must stem from trauma.” And, according to the top-voted review on the Hip-Hop Heads subreddit review: “I'll always have time for my kings.” Longtime friends of Slug and Ant—Sage Francis, R.A. the Rugged Man, Kool Keith, Mr. Dibbs—will all perform at this stop of Atmosphere’s "Winter Carnival Tour.” 18+. $138-$413. 5:30 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Saint Paul Winter Carnival

ONGOING

Saint Paul Winter Carnival

Various Locations

Since 1886, the Saint Paul Winter Carnival has been flipping the bird to the world, proving that yes, wintertime in Minnesota is actually pretty rad. This year there will be parades, like Saturday’s Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade; sporty things like fat-tire bike rides and free snowboarding lessons; ice sculptures in Rice Park and snow sculptures at the Fairgrounds; and cats (last weekend’s Saintly City Cat Show) and dogs (this weekend’s Doggie Depot). There will be trolley tours offering a bit of history, a pop-up food court in Rice Park, a showcase of Rondo artists and orgs at Landmark Center, and so much more. For a complete schedule of events, see wintercarnival.com. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Art Shanty Projects

Lake Harriet

Historically, it’s the Winter Carnival that gets all the national attention. But the Art Shanties are the Twin Cities’ most iconic cold weather event. For over 20 years artists, scientists, musicians, and dreamers have set up shop on a frozen lake, inviting folks to immerse themselves in a wonderland of artsy ice fishing shanties. “We are very fortunate to foster an incredibly loving and kind, aware and engaged community of artists and organizers, and we find our role in this moment to be offering nourishment—a space to gather and see each other,” a recent Instagram post states on the current political climate. “We are here for you. We stand with you.” This year, they’ll foster that community via 20 shanties and a variety of free-roaming creatives. Shanties include the Beaver Shanty, where you will become a beaver and learn about their ways; the Free Store Shanty, where you can donate warm items or take something with you; and Medusa (Club Med), a dance shanty where you can get your groove on. There will also be yoga sessions, square dancing, an art bike parade, poetry readings, and other interactive happenings during each weekend. Free; $10-$20 suggested donation. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more deets at artshantyprojects.org. Through February 8—Jessica Armbruster

“Dyani White Hawk: Love Language”

Walker Art Center

Wisconsin-born Minnesota resident Dyani White Hawk got a major survey covering 15 years of work at the Walker Art Center last fall. Mostly working in abstraction, she explores her Lakota and European heritage using a variety of media. For “Love Language,” White Hawk’s work is arranged in sections, starting with paintings and quill- and beadwork, shifting to video installations featuring Indigenous languages and large-scale photography, and concluding with recent and new works of glass mosaics and beaded sculpture. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; walkerart.org. Through February 15—Jessica Armbruster

Minnesota Ice Castle

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

We’re talking about the good kind of ice here, which has been stacked, packed, and shaped into whimsical creations. The fairgrounds isn’t just the home of the Great Minnesota Get-Together; the site hosts festivals, showcases, and expos year-round. Winter is an especially busy time. Next week, it will welcome Saint Paul Winter Carnival revelers with all kinds of things to see and do. But first we’ve got an ice castle, which will endure through February—weather permitting. Icy things to explore include caverns, giant slides, tiny secret passageways, and twinkling trails filled with lights. There will also be a polar pub serving up warm drinks, snowtubing, live music nights, and ice sculptures created by artists both local and international. Reservations are required; find dates, times, and tickets at icecastles.com/minnesota. $13-$26. Thu.-Mon. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. Through February 21—Jessica Armbruster

Winter SKOLstice

Viking Lakes

The Vikings might train out here, but all you have to do is hang out. This winter, Viking Lakes is hosting a variety of wintertime things to do. During the holidays, there’s the Magic of Lights, a drive-thru holiday lights trail. Other festive things include weekly visits from Santa, free Christmas movie nights, and bingo sessions, as well as live music and lots of games on the big screen. There’s also a free skating rink with open skate hours (bring skates or rent them onsite) and a warming house with hot drinks. Many events are free; some are ticketed. Check online to RSVP. 2685 Vikings Circle, Eagan; find more info here. Now through February 22—Jessica Armbruster

Night Trains

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

Night—and I cannot emphasize this enough—Trains! This seasonal show at Twin City Model Railroad Museum is a winter wonderland of miniatures. The lights are turned down low, and everything has a warm glow as the vintage engines chug around their tiny landscape. It’s incredibly cute, wholesome winter fun, and while the trains typically run on Saturdays, there are bonus nights throughout January. $15, free for children ages 4 and under. 3-7 p.m. 668 Transfer Road, Ste. 8, St. Paul; find more info here. Saturdays through February—Em Cassel