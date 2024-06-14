Freeloader Friday: 81 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

"Unicorn Art Show"

FRIDAY

Unicorn Art Show 9

Otherworldly Arts Collective hosts this two-night party featuring fantasy artwork, drinks from Wabasha Brewing Company, food from Que Tal Street Eats (vegan and gluten-free options available), aerial circus performances, and live music. 4-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. ArtSpace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Outdoor Market

Vintage vendors. Hosted by Clubhouse Market. 5-9 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Trina Fernandez

Conflicts of interest—can anyone avoid them in a town this size? Not me! So let me just quickly say that Fernandez’s new book Vickies.online, a photo essay with an accompanying essay (and an online component to be found here), was put out by Birchwood Palace industries, the brainchild of (full disclosure) my regular brunch companion and good friend Andy Sturdevant. Now that we’ve cleared that up, let us move on to Fernandez (who I also know, fine, whatever), whose work combines history and personal perspective and idiosyncratic humor in a way that will particularly lend itself to this live presentation. She may even talk with her dad on Zoom. Expect the following: “photo books, plastic figurines, the Filipino diaspora, pictures of Fred Gwynne, reconciling your digital persona with your IRL self, repurposing office supplies, growing up online, prewar apartment spaces, California history.” That’s a lot of things! Surely you must like one of them. 6 p.m. Open Book, 1011 Washington Ave S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Peter Ruddy

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Classical Actors Ensemble

Twelfth Night or What You Will

At one time, theater was entertainment for the masses. And this may be most apparent in one of Shakespeare’s most soapy works, Twelfth Night. The hallmarks of great trash TV are all here: mistaken identities, twins, forged love letters, romantic overtures. When twins Sebastian and Viola are separated via a shipwreck, Viola opts to disguise herself as a gent and the women (and men) come calling. Throw in the antics of a drunk uncle and you have yourself a 400-something-years-old romcom. This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs thanks to Classical Actors Ensemble’s free summer series. Things kick off this weekend with three 7 p.m. shows. Fri.: Lake Harriet Rose Garden (4124 Roseway Rd., Minneapolis) Sat.: Lake of the Isles (2500 Lake of the Isles Pkwy. E., Minneapolis) Sun.: Matthews Park (Seventh Ave. S. & E. 25th St., Minneapolis) Find more times and locations at classicalactorsensemble.org. Through July 14—Jessica Armbruster

Warehouse District Live

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain this season, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live offers things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October —Jessica Armbruster

Mack & Dan’s Big Boy Birthday Blowout!!!

With Ruben, DJ Cat Scientist, and the Reach Outs (Winona). 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Chris Koza

Free tunes at the Plaza on Nolan Mains. 5-8 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Red Hot Django Peppers

Jazz. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Band

Copaganda? 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

The Tender Years, the Favorite Things, the Hilltop Pines

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Josh Quinn

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Community Resource Fair

Get info and set up appointments with health, housing, and employment orgs. Noon to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Make a LEGO Progress Pride Flag

So cute! While supplies last. 5-7 p.m. The LEGO Store at Mall of America, Bloomington.

The Clifford Place Collection

The Clifford Place Collection

Featuring Brian and Teresa McMahon’s collection of Polish art and posters collected in the 1980s while living in Brooklyn. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. through June. Vandalia Tower, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul.

Tumblin' Dice

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Marv & Kaat

7-10 p.m. Steele & Hops, 2800 39th Ave. NE, St. Anthony.

Rebel Queens

Rock. 8 p.m. Shaws Bar and Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Gospel & Gravel

7-9 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 25. Hope Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 25. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August 30 (no market July 12 or 29). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Stone Arch Bridge Fest

SATURDAY

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

The St. Anthony Main side of the Stone Arch Bridge is closed through spring of 2025, but that doesn’t mean this fest is canceled. In fact, there are even fests inside of the fest, like a never-ending Matryoshka doll. The main events are the art and the music; over 200 juried artists will be sharing their work, selling items, and giving demos while two stages of music will showcase local acts. Classic vehicles will be parked and sparkling at the Art of the Car Show, while a kids’ zone will offer hands-on fun and entertainment and the Contigo Minneapolis Dance Festival will host social dancing all weekend long. There will be two markets, one offering vintage threads and vinyl and another focused on culinary arts. That’s a lot of stuff, folks! For more info, visit stonearchbridgefestival.com. Free. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. West River Parkway, from 11th Avenue South to North Fourth Avenue, Minneapolis. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Spring Fright Night Market

Falling Knife isn’t just the best place in town to catch a Timberwolves game—the Northeast brewery also regularly hosts Cinema of the Macabre’s Fright Night Market, a spooOoooOOky seasonal celebration of horror culture. Vendors including Cemetery Man Vintage, Time Bomb Vintage, Wizard Wax, and Coffin Crew Masks will be slingin’ VHS tapes, records, books, and other memorabilia, and bring a sweatshirt: As night settles, they’ll screen a mystery movie from COTM’s collection outside on the big screen in Falling Knife’s parking lot. Free. 5-10 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Co., 779 NE Harding St., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

St. Paul Pride 2024

With a sidewalk parade along Fifth Street from Mears Park to Rice Park, followed by food, vendors, and live entertainment from Maria Isa, Ka Lia Universe, and House of Dance Twin Cities. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Juneteenth on the North Side

Northside Juneteenth Family Festival

As you likely know, Juneteenth—the celebration of slavery being outlawed in Texas on June 19, 1865, and, more broadly, African-American freedom—became an official state holiday last year. There's no better place to celebrate this Saturday than this North Side bash, which'll feature: live DJs, a food court, kiddo activities, vendors, artists, African face/body painting, games, and entertainers. “This event is FREE & Open to ALL as we celebrate our freedom, our community and our heritage,” organizers write. “We look forward to celebrating our community and culture with each of you!” Free. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sanctuary Covenant Church, 2018 Aldrich Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

☼ Choices

Featuring DJ sets from Real Girl, Dean Frisby, Phriz, and more. 5-10 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Minneapolis.

Lake Monsters Bluegrass Band

2-5 p.m. Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St. #160, St. Paul.

Uniqunox: Festival of Fortune

Featuring performances, art activities, carnival games, large scale puppets, original art for sale, a food truck, DJ tunes, and a huge costume and prop sale. 2-6 p.m. Interact Center for the Visual and Performing Arts, 1860 W. Minnehaha Ave., St. Paul.

Mary Jam are at 331 this weekend

Mary Jam, Valors, Moy Dukksen, Waterdog

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Hopkins Pride 2024

Hopkins hosts its first Pride Fest with drag shows all day, a beer garden, a resource area, kids’ fun, lawn games, and more. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find festivities at Main Street and 8th Ave. N., Hopkins.

Corpse Reviver

Folk tunes outside. 6 to 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Luddgang

With Deletist, the Sparks. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

A sampling of last year's kitties. Purrride

Purrride 2.0

Queerspace Collective and Ruff Start Rescue host a party with a kitten snuggling booth, tunes from DJ Izzie P, a pop up Queer Market from Plant Tea, Mirasol Mexican Food Truck, and a Charity Sour Collaboration. 1-7 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

CUCARACHALANDIA

Featuring work by Maria Cristina "Tina" Tavera, Erick Biard, Anaïs Deal-Márquez, and Gabriela Spears-Rico. 6-9 p.m.; music and poetry at 7 p.m. NE Sculpture/Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

Soul

9 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Juneteenth Celebration

Featuring special vendors and artists’ tables, live music with DJ Hendrix, dance from Sistaz in Motion, and a Juneteenth-inspired menu tasting by Cultural Wellness Center. Noon to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Kids Yoga and Music Classes

10:30 a.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Bend it at Brit's

Bend It at Brit’s

Free yoga on the rooftop lawn. 11 a.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Twin City Mobile Jazz Project

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Jack Knife & The Sharps

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Kate Casanova

Foreign Bodies

New sculptures by multimedia artist Kate Casanova combine glass with metals, silicone, and bioplastic. Today’s event includes an artist talk (6:30-7 p.m.) followed by an opening reception from 7-9 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Studio 395 in the Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

4th Annual Turbo Tim’s Car Show

Cool cars in a parking lot. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Roosevelt High School, 4029 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Midwest Regional Yo-Yo Championship

Performances and competitions all day. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mall of America, Bloomington.

Art Market at Center for Lost Objects

Handmade goods inside and out. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Center for Lost Objects, 957 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Popsikal Album Listening Party

Hear a pop album produced by 11 local pop artists. With free stickers, beverages, and posters. 5-8 p.m. Solsta Records, 6006 Excelsior Blvd., Minneapolis.

ECHO

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mill City Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 26. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street, where they have pedicab rides from the lot to the market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 24. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the School District

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 7 through October 26. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers’ Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 21. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 12. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 5 (no market July 6). St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

SUNDAY

Switchyard

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Juneteenth Minnesota Block Party

North Side’s community-minded Juneteenth Festival returns to West Broadway this summer. During the day you’ll find a variety of things to see and do, whether you’re looking to do some networking or simply entertain the kids. Fathers will score a free breakfast while supplies last, and folks can find more free eats at the youth cooking station. There’ll be two stages of entertainment; one for poetry, speakers, and performance groups, the other featuring live music. Black-owned businesses will be sharing info and selling wares, and health and career fairs will have additional resources. Kids can play games at the mini carnival, while history and cultural exhibits will educate. Find more info at juneteenthminnesota.com. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. West Broadway, from Lyndale to Emerson Avenues North, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Ryan Picone Quartet

Jazz. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Star Of the North Band

Community concert band. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Kelli Smith

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Carlaoke

7-10 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKET

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, June 9 through October 27. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 27. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays starting June 16 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays right by the bandshell through August 25. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 27. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.