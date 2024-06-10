Pride Fests, Stone Arch Bridge Fest, PorchFest: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

TUESDAY 6.11

Orville Peck



Armory

On almost exactly this date two years ago, Orville Peck came to First Avenue for back-to-back sold-out nights, and, at the time, we told ya “good luck seeing him in a room that small again.” The masked country singer has released a scant seven songs since, all duets; on May’s Stampede, Vol. I, he warbles alongside Willie Nelson for a cover of “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other” and lends his tenor to a perfectly adequate version of Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting).” No matter—his star has continued to rise over a relatively laid-back two years, and now he’s at the much bigger Armory, a glow up that will make sense to anyone who’s seen the charismatic crooner perform before. At an Orville Peck show, crying and dancing are encouraged in equal measure, enthusiastic fans are handed roses from the stage, and you might even find yourself unexpectedly shedding a tear to a Replacements cover. With Durand Jones and Debbii Dawson. All ages. $41.50+. 5:30 p.m. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Joe Pera

Fitzgerald Theater

Racket once described Adult Swim's Joe Pera Talks With You as the feel-good TV show every Minnesotan should be watching (check out our Q&A with the man himself here). So yes, we’re excited for the wonderfully named The Peras Tour, which Redditors assure us is a totally different hour of standup from last year’s Slow & Steady special. The folksy, slow-talking comic isn’t actually a Midwesterner (Pera is from upstate New York), but his act is ope-core (a term we’re inventing in real-time here) to the core. "I'll be honest,” he says in Slow & Steady, taking a looong beat. “If I even did half the stuff Jeffrey Dahmer did, my dad would be so pissed off." $35+. 7 p.m. Tue. and Wed. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

WEDNESDAY 6.12

Sterlin Harjo

Walker Art Center

In recent years, the Walker has “re-envisioned” its Mack Lecture Series “for our contemporary moment and audiences,” to quote a museum spokesperson. I’m not fluent in PR so I don’t entirely know what that entails, but concretely, it means we’ll get a chance to hear the creator of an incredible TV show discuss his creative philosophy. If you’ve seen Reservation Dogs, you know it follows the paths of four remarkable and hilarious Native American teens yet takes in the whole of the rez and its history by the conclusion of its third and final season. (Also, you now can’t stop calling people “shitass.”) If you haven’t watched Reservation Dogs, you’re probably tired of people telling you to watch Reservation Dogs. “Lecture” is not a word usually associated with “funny,” but Harjo’s comic background is sure to show through even as he shares his insight into telling contemporary Indigenous stories. $25. 7 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; more info here. —Keith Harris

Porchfest

THURSDAY 6.13

10th Annual Kingfield PorchFest

Various Locations

At the risk of sounding like a sappy, grandiose townie, these are the types of community events that make Minneapolis the greatest city on the face of the Earth. The idea is simple: Recruit a giant bill of talented local musicians—from punk to Afrobeat to singer-songwriter—and let ‘em play from porch fronts all over the Kingfield neighborhood. (Residents are also asked to volunteer their yards/stoops/driveways as performance spaces, so it’s not strictly a porch affair.) As an attendee, your only duty is to wander around, soak up the sounds, and feel like you’re part of something beautiful. Free. 6-9 p.m.; find more info and the full schedule of performers here.—Jay Boller

Lowertown Sounds

Mears Park

Proper, functioning cities should rock. With the annual, free, weekly, outdoor Lowertown Sounds program St. Paul is privy to this in ways Minneapolis could really learn from. When this year’s lineup was announced, organizers noted that over half of the acts are new this summer. Tonight, we’ve got music scene vets Erik Koskinen and Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers, both of whom are terrific. Non-musical offerings include great beer from Wabasha Brewing Co., Dual Citizen Brewing Co., Utepils Brewing, and MetroNOME Brewing, plus wine from Alexis Bailly Vineyard and a rotating cast of 20 food trucks. Free. 6-9:30 p.m. 221 5th St. E., St. Paul; find more info here. Weekly through August 29—Jay Boller

Vegan Night Market

Reverie Cafe + Bar

Tried and True Confections and Reverie Cafe + Bar have teamed up to host a series of Vegan Night Markets in the restaurant’s secluded patio. Sip a cocktail, enjoy live music, and wander the tree-canopied courtyard while you shop plant-based wares from 11 vendors including Mad Hare Vegan, Granola Me, and Thrifty Wicks, and Vescent Soap. Can’t make it tonight? The Vegan Night Market is also scheduled for July 11 and August 8. Free. 5-8 p.m. 1517 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

FRIDAY 6.14

Pride Skate Party

Cheap Skate

Pride month is in full swing, folks. Or in this case, Pride is rolling along. On wheels. Because we’re talking about skates. This Friday, Cheap Skate is hosting a queer roller party fit for an eight-year-old’s b-day party (but, you know, for adults). DJ Shannon Blowtorch will be spinning tunes as you zoom around the roller rink, surrounded by friends and maybe a few furries (I’m seeing plans to don fursuits in the FB comments for the event, so rock ‘em if you got ‘em). LGBTQ+ and BIPOC makers will set up shop for a super-gay vendor's mart featuring jewelry, knitted goods, rainbowed items, and more, and in true roller-birthday fashion there will be a rainbow b-day cake as well. 18+. $15/$20 at the door. 9:30 p.m. to midnight. 3075 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Twelfth Night or What You Will

Various Locations

At one time, theater was entertainment for the masses. And this may be most apparent in one of Shakespeare’s most soapy works, Twelfth Night. The hallmarks of great trash TV are all here: mistaken identities, twins, forged love letters, romantic overtures. When twins Sebastian and Viola are separated via a shipwreck, Viola opts to disguise herself as a gent and the women (and men) come calling. Throw in the antics of a drunk uncle and you have yourself a 400-something-years-old romcom. This summer you can see it in the parks of the Twin Cities and surrounding ‘burbs thanks to Classical Actors Ensemble’s free summer series. Things kick off this weekend with shows at the Lake Harriet Rose Garden (Fri.), Lake of the Isles (Sat.), and Matthews Park (Sun.). Find more times and locations at classicalactorsensemble.org. Through July 14—Jessica Armbruster

In C

Minneapolis Club parking ramp

It’s a Terry Riley summer here in Minneapolis! More specifically, it’s an In C summer. Just last week at the new North Loop jazz club Berlin, DJ Erik Westra led a small group of musicians through the classic ’60s minimalist composition, which consists of 53 musical phrases that performers can repeat as often as they like for as long as they like. (Here’s my favorite recording, BTW.) Now, choreographers Helen Hatch (Hatch Dance) and Berit Ahlgren (HoneyWorks), who’ve collaborated before on large pieces in unorthodox spaces, are working with 17 dancers and six musicians, led by pianist Joseph Strachan, to bring the work to… the most prestigious parking ramp in downtown Minneapolis? Not only in this setting a curiosity, but the nature of the score ensures that each performance will be unique. $40; pay-as-able walk-up tickets start one hour before the show. 8 p.m. Fri.-Sun.; 5:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 29 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Keith Harris

Trina Fernandez



Open Book

Conflicts of interest—can anyone avoid them in a town this size? Not me! So let me just quickly say that Fernandez’s new book Vickies.online, a photo essay with an accompanying essay (and an online component to be found here), was put out by Birchwood Palace industries, the brainchild of (full disclosure) my regular brunch companion and good friend Andy Sturdevant. Now that we’ve cleared that up, let us move on to Fernandez (who I also know, fine, whatever), whose work combines history and personal perspective and idiosyncratic humor in a way that will particularly lend itself to this live presentation. She may even talk with her dad on Zoom. Expect the following: “photo books, plastic figurines, the Filipino diaspora, pictures of Fred Gwynne, reconciling your digital persona with your IRL self, repurposing office supplies, growing up online, prewar apartment spaces, California history.” That’s a lot of things! Surely you must like one of them. 6 p.m. 1011 Washington Ave S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Stone Arch Bridge Fest

SATURDAY 6.15

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

West River Parkway

The St. Anthony Main side of the Stone Arch Bridge is closed through spring of 2025, but that doesn’t mean this fest is canceled. In fact, there are even fests inside of the fest, like a never-ending Matryoshka doll. The main events are the art and the music; over 200 juried artists will be sharing their work, selling items, and giving demos while two stages of music will showcase local acts. Classic vehicles will be parked and sparkling at the Art of the Car Show, while a kids’ zone will offer hands-on fun and entertainment and the Contigo Minneapolis Dance Festival will host social dancing all weekend long. There will be two markets, one offering vintage threads and vinyl and another focused on culinary arts. That’s a lot of stuff, folks! For more info, visit stonearchbridgefestival.com. Free. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. West River Parkway, from 11th Avenue South to North Fourth Avenue, Minneapolis. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Spring Fright Night Market

Falling Knife Brewing Co.

Falling Knife isn’t just the best place in town to catch a Timberwolves game—the northeast Minneapolis brewery also regularly hosts Cinema of the Macabre’s Fright Night Market, a spooOoooOOky seasonal celebration of horror culture. Vendors including Cemetery Man Vintage, Time Bomb Vintage, Wizard Wax, and Coffin Crew Masks will be slingin’ VHS tapes, records, books, and other memorabilia, and bring a sweatshirt: As night settles, they’ll screen a mystery movie from COTM’s collection outside on the big screen in Falling Knife’s parking lot. Free. 5-10 p.m. 779 NE Harding St., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Northside Juneteenth Family Festival

Sanctuary Covenant Church

As you likely know, Juneteenth—the celebration of slavery being outlawed in Texas on June 19, 1865, and, more broadly, African-American freedom—became an official state holiday last year. There's no better place to celebrate this Saturday than this North Side bash, which'll feature: live DJs, a food court, kiddo activities, vendors, artists, African face/body painting, games, and entertainers. “This event is FREE & Open to ALL as we celebrate our freedom, our community and our heritage,” organizers write. “We look forward to celebrating our community and culture with each of you!” Free. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 2018 Aldrich Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

St. Paul Pride/Hopkins Pride 2024

Rice Park/Main Street

Before 400,000 come together in Minneapolis’s Loring Park there will be a variety of smaller, less intense celebrations. This weekend you have at least two choices, with fests planned in St. Paul and in Hopkins. Both are free, and include all kinds of fun to be had. St. Paul’s Pride kicks off at 10 a.m. with a sidewalk parade along Fifth Street from Mears Park to Rice Park (109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul), followed by food, vendors, and live entertainment from lawmaker/rapper Maria Isa, one-time Racket interview subject Ka Lia Universe, and House of Dance Twin Cities and more from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Meanwhile, Hopkins will host its first Pride Fest with drag shows all day, a beer garden, a resource area, kids fun, lawn games, and more from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (find festivities at Main Street and 8th Ave. N.).—Jessica Armbruster

SUNDAY 6.16

Wrestlepalooza

First Avenue

The kids who called you “gay” in elementary school for liking wrestling? Well… at the end of the day, they may have had a point. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that! You can ask them—wrestling is “super queer now,” with indie performers from coast to coast embracing their identity in the ring. Local promoters F1rst Wrestling have always said that wrestling is for everyone, and they’re once again bringing a big-time Pride party to First Avenue with burlesque performers Sweetpea and Emerald Eve joining the party. Read our 2021 profile of badass, boundary-smashing local wrestler Devon Monroe here, and then snag your tickets and find more info here. With musical guest Viva Knievel. 18+. $35+. 6 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis.—Em Cassel

Juneteenth Minnesota Block Party

West Broadway

North Side’s community-minded Juneteenth Festival returns to West Broadway this summer. During the day you’ll find a variety of things to see and do, whether you’re looking to do some networking or simply entertain the kids. Fathers will score a free breakfast while supplies last, and folks can find more free eats at the youth cooking station. There’ll be two stages of entertainment; one for poetry, speakers, and performance groups, the other featuring live music. Black-owned businesses will be sharing info and selling wares, and health and career fairs will have additional resources. Kids can play games at the mini carnival, while history and cultural exhibits will educate. Find more info at juneteenthminnesota.com. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. West Broadway, from Lyndale to Emerson Avenues North, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster



Twin Cities River Rats

ONGOING

Tetsuya Yamada: Listening



Walker Art Center

As performers from around the world will be heading to the Walker for its annual Out There Series, the galleries will be staying local, showcasing the work of ceramicist Tetsuya Yamada. For this survey, the Japanese-born, Minnesota-residing U of M prof will share over 65 pieces, including drawings, notes, and many, many everyday examples of ceramics–plates, vases, coffee mugs, and more. The title of the exhibition, “Listening,” refers to the instinctual choices an artist makes along the way to creating something. “The process might take me to places I didn’t imagine initially,” he explains. “This is the fundamental of studio practice for me.” ​​725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through July 7—Jessica Armbruster

The Long Take

Trylon

This series brings you just what it says: movies featuring long, uninterrupted takes. And fittingly, it’s a long series, running throughout the summer. But though they all include at least one bravura sequence, these films offer much more than just flashy technique. Orson Welles’s Touch of Evil (showing again tonight and tomorrow) got things rolling over the weekend, and in the weeks to come you’ll get a chance to check out international arthouse champs like Tarkovsky and Antonioni, modern Asian greats like Hong Kong action master Johnnie To and Park Chan-wook, and movies you can never see too often, like Children of Men and Goodfellas. Let me put in a special word for the elegant The Earrings of Madame de…, directed by the incomparable Max Ophuls, a man so in love with long takes that James Mason once wrote a poem about him that began *extremely James Mason voice* “A shot that does not call for tracks/Is agony for poor old Max.” 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find complete showtimes and more info here. Through August 27—Keith Harris

TC River Rats

Mississippi River

What is Ratagascar? It’s not a place (we checked); it’s not a movie about a vermin chef (we think). It’s this summer’s thematic show from the Twin Cities River Rats, the local water skiing crew that has been carving up the Mississippi River since 1979. Specifically, the Rats say, “Ratagascar is filled with adventure, including high-flying jumps, tall pyramids, powerful balancing acts, and barefoot tricks.” Hm, sounds a lot like all River Rats shows, but there ain’t a damn thing wrong with that. As always, this team of rivertop tricksters performs for free and for the whole family. Bring some chairs and blankets, buy some concessions, and enjoy a Minneapolis summertime institution. Free. 6:30 p.m. 1758 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Thursdays through August—Jay Boller

Keith Haring: Art Is for Everybody

Walker Art Center



Keith Haring was a hugely influential artist in the 1980s and, whether you know it or not, he still is today. The Pennsylvania-raised, NYC-based artist first gained notoriety in the early ‘80s for his subway graffiti art, adorning unused black ad space with crawling babies, barking dogs, and UFOs. A year or two later, he would emerge with projects above ground, including a billboard in Times Square, a mural on the Lower East Side, and the covers of Vanity Fair and Newsweek. His friends and collaborators included Madonna, Grace Jones, and Jean-Michele Basquiat. Regardless of his meteoric rise, Haring wanted his art to be approachable, accessible, and affordable, so he kept most of his pieces in the public sphere. Though his work was crowd pleasing, it was also political, whether it was celebrating queer love, calling for an end to apartheid in South Africa, or promoting safe sex. Though Haring died in 1990 from complications from AIDS, his prolific collection and enduring messages live on. For “Art Is for Everybody,” over 100 works and archival pieces will be on display at the Walker, including ephemera from his 1984 residency at the museum. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through September 8—Jessica Armbruster

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Speaking of stuff to do on rooftops, Skyline Mini Golf is also back this week. While some putt-putt courses aim for putting green realism others go full spectacle. At the Walker, it’s all about the latter, with holes featuring giant hot dogs, mirrored surfaces, tiny odes to the cities, and wacky opportunities to become an obstacle for putters yourself. Don’t expect to work on your handicap here; this course takes mini golf almost to the point of parody as you’ll find yourself testing your skills at ping pong, pool, and Plinketto. Just roll with the chaos–that’s part of the fun. $12 ($10 Walker members and ages 7-18); free for ages 6 and under with paid adult. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through October 6—Jessica Armbruster

Warehouse District Live

Downtown Minneapolis

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain this season, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. June 7 through October —Jessica Armbruster