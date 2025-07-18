Freeloader Friday: 127 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair

This local art fair features chill vibes on both sides of Minnehaha Falls. Over by Sea Salt, you’ll find over 150 artists booths, with folks selling a little bit of everything, including gig posters, handmade candles, pottery, and jewelry. Cross the bridge to the other side and there’s a whole ‘nother world of vintage shops to explore. Along the way there will be food trucks, covered patios for sun breaks, lots of friendly dogs, live music onstage, and several blessedly fast-moving beer lines. Free. 3-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. Minnehaha Falls, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info online.—Jessica Armbruster

The Double-Whammy Weekend

Open Eye Theatre presents puppet shows by Happy Accident and Steve Ackerman, plus music by Isabella Dawis (Fri.) and TaikoArts Midwest (Sat.). 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. The green space across the street from Open Eye Theatre, 505 E. 24th St., Minneapolis.

The Peoples' Market MPLS

This bi-weekly market features local businesses. Other dates: Aug. 1, 15, and 29; Sep. 12 and 26; and Oct. 10. 3-7 p.m. The Plaza at the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Drop-in Series: National Words with Friends Day

Drop in for games of Words With Friends, Scrabble, Bananagrams, or other classic word games. 1-5 p.m. Hiawatha School Park, 4305 E. 42nd St., Minneapolis.

Wild Robot

Dusk. Lynnhurst Park, 1345 W. Minnehaha Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Pints n Pups

Featuring local pet and people vendors. $1 from every pint sold of Imperfection Golden Yuzu Ale will benefit Midwest Animal Rescue & Services. 5-8 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Let’s Taco About It Taco Truck Battle

La Cocina, Cancun Paradise, and Tacos La Muneca will offer a $5 “competition” taco for fans to vote on. With beer and live music. 5-10 p.m. Headflyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Morgondopp/Morning Dip

Liz Stopka and ASI host this morning dip in the lake. 7:30 a.m. Fri. through Aug. 1. RSVP/find more info here. Cedar Lake East Beach, 2000 Upton Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Fat Chance Jug Band

Jug band classics. 7 p.m. Minnehaha Falls Park Pavilion, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

New Age Phonograph

Bluesy rock. 6-8 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Third Date, Bunny Blood, Dog Gamn

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Les Myrold

6 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Bonnie Drunken Lad

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Chris Holm & Friends

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Pretty Pretty Please

With Sammie Jean Cohen & Allison Dig. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Court Revelers

Sea shanty pub songs. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Soul

Dusk. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

The Back 40s

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Brethren Bones

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Summer Concert Series: Rich Larson & Friends

Covers. With Clara Rose. 5:30-7:15 p.m. 50th & France, Edina.

Spirit of the Lakes Festival

This sprawling, multiday event includes a grand parade, a fireworks finale, live music, beer garden, food trucks, a marketplace, and a wakesurf championship. Find more info here. 3-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat. 5801 Bartlett Blvd., Mound.

Excelsior Crazy Days

Featuring tons of sidewalk sales and pop-ups throughout the area. For more info, visit online. Fri.-Sun. Water Street, Excelsior.

Dances at the Lake Festival

Local dance troupes come together for a sampling of dances over two nights. 5 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Lake Harriet Rose Garden, 4124 Roseway Rd., Minneapolis.

Krampus in July

Featuring holiday brew, mini market, and a visit from Krampus. 5-8 p.m. Torg Brewery, 8421 University Ave. NE, Spring Lake Park.

Midsummer Art Fest

An art show and sale featuring students and teaching artists. With live music, a plein air painting competition, art in the galleries, and more artsy things. Noon to 6 p.m. White Bear Center for the Arts, 4971 Long Ave., White Bear Lake.

Night Street Eats

Food trucks in a parking lot! 4:30-9 p.m. Fri. through Sep. 12. 1570–1590 White Bear Ave. & Hoyt Ave. E., St. Paul.

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fri. through August 29 (no market July 18). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Rondo Days

SATURDAY

Rondo Days

Featuring a vendors’ market, food, local organizations, family fun, live music, and more. Find details at rondodays.net. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 271 Mackubin St., St. Paul.

The Two Hundo Fundo or A Wild Day Around the Metro

From the event page: “A self supported mixed-surface enduro ride for the masses!” Take this 200-mile group ride on a paved and unpaved route, and feel free to cut out when you want. 4 a.m. Brackett Park, 3798 E. 28th St., Minneapolis.

Polish Fest

Featuring polka music, Polish food and beer, games for all ages, and prizes. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Polish American Cultural Institute of Minnesota - PACIM, 2114 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

IF

Dusk. Kenny Park, 1328 W. 58th St., Minneapolis.

FilmNorth’s Grand Opening Celebration

Check out the new space and enjoy snacks. RSVP here. Noon to 4 p.m. FilmNorth, 2441 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

HOPtacular



If you’ve never been out to Luce Line Brewing, here’s a fun reason to make the trip—the Plymouth beer makers have organized a fest that’s bringing five stellar MN breweries out to celebrate. Arbeiter Brewing Co. (Minneapolis), Back Channel Brewing Co. (Spring Park), Haggard Barrel Brewing Co. (St. Louis Park), Junkyard Brewing Co. (Moorhead), and Lupulin Brewing Co. (Big Lake) will all be on hand at the first ever HOPtacular, and you can try beers from all of ‘em (along with Luce Line, of course) in the Beer Grotto beginning at 4 p.m. From 6-9:30 p.m. they’ll have live music from Green Day tribute band Longview and Weezer tribute band Pleezer, and Sandy’s Grill & Hana Bistro will have food for ya. Free. 1-10 p.m. Luce Line Brewing, 12901 16th Ave. N., Plymouth; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Twin Cities Vintage Fest

Old clothes are pretty rad—both in a “cool” and a “radical” sense. They’re better for the environment, they can be easier on the wallet, and, if done well, they look pretty damn fashion-forward. So shout out to the neighborhood garage sales, the old items in your closet you still wear and love, and the thrift and vintage shops offering unique wares that are old but new to you. This summer, the folks behind Totally Rad Vintage mega events will be hosting a free monthly market offering sweet secondhand finds that need a new home. Think T-shirts for things time forgot, sports jerseys from past seasons, and costume jewelry that has survived the test of time. Vendors will have items from just about every decade except this one, with fashions ranging from high to low, and plenty in between. Free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info at tcvintageflea.com. Also Aug. 16 and Sep. 20—Jessica Armbruster

316 Vintage Vendorfest

Shop vintage from a variety of vendors on the sidewalk. With Hamm’s beer and hot dogs. 3 p.m. 316 Vintage, 316 S. 42nd St., Minneapolis.

Cultures in Bloom

A summer market organized by Nova Pop-up. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Jane Loves Paris

This outdoor market features items from Olio Vintage and Serge + Jane, and other vintage vendors. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Serge + Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show’s Summer Spectacular

Shop 30+ vendors offering crates of vinyl, memorabilia, gig posters, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Co., 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Vintage Assembly

It’s a furniture pop-up! Expect a variety of midcentury mod and other vintage decor from a handful of vendors. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Century Gallery, 2030 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul.

“Mihrab: Portraits of Arab American Women”

Opening today in the U.S. Bank Gallery, this exhibition by Hend Al-Mansour features installation and a video projections highlighting the experiences of four Arab women from Minnesota. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Crimson Boys, Porch Knights

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Lucinda Williams Tribute

With Carolyn Young, the East Lake Jazz Workshop. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jeff Becker Band

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis POPs

Big band. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Shoshana Fink

A multi-sensory, interactive installation. 4-7 p.m. Form + Content Gallery, Whitney Square Building, 210 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Slow Irish Session

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

DJ Bryan Angeles

2-6 p.m. Modist Brewing Co, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Sycamore Gap

8 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Live Music on the Lake

Live music, DJ tunes, and more every Sat. 2-6 p.m. Pimento on the Lake, 3000 E. Bde Maka Ska Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Cowboy Killers Reunion Show

6:30 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Tyler Herwig

7-9:45 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

New Primitives

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Cain & Co.

Country. 7 p.m. Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, 425 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.

“The Suzy Greenberg Juried MFA Exhibition”

“The Suzy Greenberg Juried MFA Exhibition”

New work from 16 artists. 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Also at SooVAC:

“Beyond the Darkness, You Can See the Stars”

Featuring 45 previously unseen works by Italian artist Fiorenza Pancino. 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Summer Market & Live Music

Featuring open skateboarding, free lessons with 3rd Lair, best trick contests, 30+ local vendors, and covers from the Tony Hawk pro skater video games from A Little Too Short to be Storm Troopers. Noon to 8 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Board Game Rodeo

Bring a game or join a group. All proceeds from the game raffle goes directly to Wood Lake Nature Center. 1-6 p.m. 9milebrewing, 9555 James Ave. S., Bloomington.

“Greg Graham: La Nuit Américaine”

2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Also at Groveland:

“Double Vision: Stereoscopic Textiles”

New work by Tim Harding. 2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

“The Found Object”/“Water & Sky”

Two photography shows. 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery & Photo Arts Center, 2601 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Types of Line: Zine Making

A free talk and hand-on workshop led by Ellen Mueller. Find more info online. 11 a.m. to noon. Test Plot MN, at the intersection of Pierce Butler Rte. and Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul.

Open Mic Comedy Night

With Joe Addict. Every Sat. on the patio. 7-9 p.m. The Cabooze, 917 S. Cedar Ave, Minneapolis.

Shakespeare at the Pub: Much Ado About Nothing

Since 2022, the Gray Mallard Theater Company has staged a summer Shakespeare production in the parking lot at Sociable Cider Werks. Previous “Shakespeare at the Pub” showings have included Richard III, Twelfth Night, and, in 2024, Romeo and Juliet, which one local publication praised for its fun, easygoing tone—nothin’ like wearing flip flops and eating a burger while you watch a play. This year, Gray Mallard is staging Much Ado About Nothing, which should be a perfect fit for Sociable; the zany rom-com is full of lies, lust, missed connections, and second chances. Love Island who? Free, but donations are welcome. 7 p.m. Thu., Sat., and Sun. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 NE Fillmore St., Minneapolis; more info here. Through August 3—Em Cassel

Pilates for the People

A free pilates class. RSVP here. 10:15-11 a.m. Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Market, 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Ariel & Moana

It’s a princess party. With crown making, face painting, a sing-a-long, photo ops, and more family fun. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Raspberry Jam

Featuring inflatables, lawn games, kids’ crafts, food trucks, beer, fireworks, and tunes from Davern, Sawyer's Dream, Matt Herzog Band, and the Free 'n Easy Band. 4 p.m. to midnight. Hopkins Central Park, 101 17th Ave. S., Hopkins.

91st Hopkins Raspberry Festival

This citywide berry fest includes a marketplace with 300+ vendors, live music in the downtown park, a car show, and fireworks. Find the complete multi-day schedule at raspberrycapital.com. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (fireworks at 10 p.m.). Mainstreet, between Sixth & 14th Avenues, Hopkins.

Around the World in 80 Days

Locally Grown Theatre presents their take on the Jules Verne classic. 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Cottage Grove City Hall Amphitheater, 12800 Ravine Pkwy. S., Cottage Grove.

Stillwater Flea Market

Featuring nearly 200 vendors and crafters every month. Other dates: Aug. 23-24, and Sep. 27-28. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Washington County Fairgrounds, 12300 40th St. N., Stillwater.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through October 22; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. July 20 through September 20. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., through October 11. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. June 14 through October 4. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

SUNDAY

Disco Death Vintage Market

The gang sells vintage in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Dog Days of Summer Makers Market

Shop items for your pup. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Bee's Sunday Funday Market

Size-inclusive vintage and secondhand clothing. 5-7:30 p.m. Resource Mpls, 512 E. 24th St., Minneapolis.

#KidsLit is Lit Festival

Featuring local children's book authors, live readings, book signings, and hands-on literary activities. Noon to 4 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Fredstock 2025

A free outdoor celebration of the life of the Brit’s Freddie Manton. With tunes from Graham Parker, the Belfast Cowboys. 5 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Patty Peterson Presents The Jazz Women All Stars

RSVP here. 2 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

Thai Sunday Market

Featuring food, artists and artisans, and entertainment. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 24. Wat Promwachirayan, 2544 Hwy 100 S., St. Louis Park.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Free movie and popcorn. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Dog Days of Summer

Featuring an outdoor pet market plus splash pads and pools for pups. Noon to 3 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Llamas at the Brewery

Hang out with llamas from Llama Mama MN. 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Minneapolis POPs

Big band. 5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Overdressed Duo: Opera Under the Stars

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Eleven Degenerates

10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Pat Donohue

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Christine Hoberg

With Boots & Needles, Alicia Kay. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bingo With Pete!

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Karaoke with Ally

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. starting June 15 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Markets on Main

A new farmers market?! Yep! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. Now through mid-October. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2-7 p.m. Sun. right by the bandshell through August 31. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.