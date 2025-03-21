Freeloader Friday: 74 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

“Refracted Ecologies”

This group exhibition explores the fluid boundaries between the tangible and the ephemeral. 7-10 p.m. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis.

Wolves Watch Party

Featuring the release of a new brew, Ant’s Secret Stuff. 6-10 p.m. Headflyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

A One Pint Stand Live Podcast

For about five years local beer writer Dan Beaubien has helmed A One Pint Stand, which we’ll go ahead and call the foremost podcast dedicated to Minnesota’s craft beer industry. (Click here to read Racket’s recent report on the state of that industry.) For this live ep recording at Forgotten Star, Beaubien has assembled an esteemed panel of beer guzzlers, including: author/historian/friend of Racket Bill Lindeke, The Land of Amber Waters: The History of Brewing in Minnesota author Doug Hoverson, and RahrBSG regional sales manager Chris German. One Pint Stand Patreon supporters? They get their first beer free. Free. 7 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get $1 off and a raffle ticket. This week’s meat: Anoka Meat & Sausage. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Wicked Winter Art Shanty @smorgasborg on Instagram

East Lake Skate and Sauna

Winter this year? Pretty weak! Also short. While some years we have snow through March, in 2025 it’s pretty dang springlike out there right now. So for folks who feel we missed out this season there’s this free little pop-up fest offering wintertime activities. First of all, we got a skating rink. But not the kind that can melt; this thing is made out of the synthetic stuff. While waxy fake rinks are usually a bummer, we’re approaching 75 degrees in Minnesota on Friday, so just glad this thing will survive it. Bring your own skates or rent some for free. Second, there’s a sauna at this thing. Hourlong sessions in Urban Wing’s wood-fired sauna are free, but you gotta RSVP. If you missed the Art Shanties on Lake Harriet—or just want a repeat—at least one has set up shop here, and related entertainment and activities here include free yoga sessions (2 p.m. Sat.), Queer Puppet Clash performances (2-4 p.m. Sat.), and a dance party hosted by Pollinator Frenzy (2 p.m. Sun.). 4-8 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2800 E. Lake St. (the former U.S. Bank property), Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March—Jessica Armbruster

Charlie Doesn’t Surf, Joshua David and the Midwestern Bells

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Chris Holm & Friends

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Good Morning Midnight

With Full Catholic, Squinny. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Suzy Plays Guitar

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Gini Dodds & The Dahlia's

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Harbor Music

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Grung Unplugged

4-6 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

Run Lucy Run

7 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

Beer Choir

7-9 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis.

One Piece Card Game’s Official Pop-Up Shop

Featuring merch, tournaments, and more. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Mall of America – North Atrium.

Excelsior Spring Pop-Up

Join Ladies Who Lake for new designer shoes priced at $20, plus vintage art, decor, clothing, books, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 223 Water St., Excelsior.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

Watch Season 17 with your buds. This weekly event includes prizes and drink specials. RSVP for a seat at Eventbrite. 6-8 p.m. On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Viewing Party

RSVP at Lushmpls.com to claim a seat. 6:30-8:30 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Buy a beer, get $1 off and a raffle ticket. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Pintwood Derby Fulton

SATURDAY

Pintwood Derby

Yes, pintwood. Watch folks compete with their pinewood derby racers. Noon to 5 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 6th Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Video Game Day

It’s always a beautiful day to stay inside and play video games! Inbound BrewCo gets it; their North Loop taproom is gonna be gamer central this Saturday. The folks at 2D Con are bringing their video game collection, and Free Geek will be there with a controller deconstruction demonstration. There’s video game trivia from noon to 2 p.m., and lots of live music, featuring Marimba Matt (2-4:30 p.m.), the Bards Quartet (5-7 p.m.), and DJ Theology (7:30-10 p.m.). Plus Tacos Los 4 Carnales food truck’ll be there, and, of course, there will be beer. Free. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Kyrie Nova & The Defiant

Kyrie Nova & The Defiant, Littleton, Atomic Lights

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Quietchild

With Ryan Borens, KKTHAINFAMOUS, The Makeouts. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Catfish Troy

Soulful singer-songwriter tunes. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Tin Can Telephone

With the Houdeks, Roady Tate. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Free S'mores

Free s'mores and safety whistles from the Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association. With beverages for sale from Owamni Restaurant. See 2-6 p.m. Water Works Park, 425 West River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Erin McCawley's Harrison Street Band

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Deano & The Dinosaurs

7:30-11 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Art Beagle’s Back Up Band

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

“Natura Obscura”

Join Otherworldly Arts Collective and ALTR Gallery host this exhibition featuring 15 photographers. 6-10 p.m. ALTR Gallery, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis.

Spring Open Studios

Explore over 40 artists and makers spaces. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Holland Arts, 607 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Gallery Equus’s 7th Anniversary Celebration

With sales and giveaways, live art, live music, treats, and current and former artists of Gallery Equus. 4-8 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Spring Table Open Studios

Featuring a potluck dinner party in the courtyard. Bring something to share if you can! Noon to 10 p.m. Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Ceramics Seconds Sale

Shop ceramics with minor imperfections at deep discounts. Bring cash. Noon to 4 p.m. Sidecar Ceramics, Q.arma Building, #B60 and B75, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Pura Vida Galleria Grand Opening

Bring your earbuds to hear more about the art. With snacks and prizes. Noon 8 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

One Year of Oya Arts: Let's Party Caribbean-Style!

Art, music, and community. 6-8 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Art Block Party

This indoor “block party” features live music, prizes, snacks, beverages, tons of open studios, and more. 4-8 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

“The world that I chose.”

Recent paintings by Darrell Hagan. 5-8 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

“kon/temporary”

Graffiti by Minneapolis artist Korse. 6-9 p.m. Pilllar Forum, 2300 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

“Prints & Drawings”

New prints and drawings by artists Amy Rice, Ingrid Restemayer, and Jo Ann Hendricks. 4-8 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

“ALOFT”

Conceptual landscape paintings by contemporary abstract artist Andrew Wykes. There will be an artist’s reception from 6-8 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Studio 395 in the Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

March Makers’ Market

Shop local creatives. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Audrey Rose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Bunside Pop-up Market

Vintage and handmade items. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through March 23

“Homer’s Odyssey” Artist’s Talk

Jim Conaway and Charles Taliaferro talk art. 3-4:30 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Beer and Basketball at the Green

Featuring two weekends of food, beer, and basketball activities. 1-5 p.m. Mar. 22-29. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Axel & Betty

Outlaw country. 7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

Survivor Beach Drop

Celebrate the show’s 48th (!!!) season with classic Survivor challenges, competitor meet and greets, and interactive themed activities. RSVP here. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mall of America – Huntington Bank Rotunda.

World Water Day Cool Down Lounge

With free water-based beverage, reusable water bottle giveaways, DJ tunes, massages, and eco-friendly beauty products during mall hours. Rosedale Center, 1595 MN-36, Roseville.

Minneapolis Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

SUNDAY

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

DayFunk: Day Time House Music Party

With headliner DJ Michael Winston plus DJ TNA, Vlad Hurduc, Ray Callahan, and Nick Gunz. 2-8 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

On Location Drawing Co-op: Artist Salon

Share drawings or sketches and discuss techniques. 1-2:30 p.m. Flux Arts Building, 2505 NE Howard St., Minneapolis.

The Mill City Reading Series

Students at the U of MN’s MFA in Creative Writing program read recent works. 5 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sip & Shop Makers’ Market

Ten local makers. Noon to 4 p.m. Wild Grind, 6031 Pillsbury Ave., Minneapolis.

Into the Deep Floral Experience Provided

Galleria Floral Experience: Escape to Paradise

Featuring giant floral installations inspired by the ocean throughout the mall. The Galleria, 3510 W. 69th St, Edina. Through April 6

Lost in Translation Book Club

Writer Lara Mimosa Montes was justifiably pissed when a recent executive order purported to declare English the official language in the U.S., and her response was to organize a book club celebrating translated works in translation. Ask anyone in publishing—Americans just simply do not read enough contemporary literature in translation. (We don’t speak enough languages either, but that’s another story.) As an introduction to this series, Montes is inviting attendees to bring in translated works (“poems, short fictions, fables, parables, stray paragraphs, koans, etc.”) and to read the works in their original languages as well. Free. 3 p.m. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Rally for USPS

Not to get too radical, but the United States Postal Service is good. If you agree, and if you oppose the ongoing White House/DOGE destruction/dismantling of USPS, then join National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 9 for a rally on the south steps of the Capitol. Show your local letter carriers you’re standing with ‘em and that you oppose the privatization of this important government service! "Basically, if the postal service is privatized, it will mean higher prices at USPS, which will then trickle over to private delivery services, because USPS acts as a sort of 'public option,' slower service, potential elimination of rural delivery, and the beginning of a deeper attack on union and worker’s rights," says Tyler Vasseur with the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 9 out of Minneapolis. 11 a.m. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; more info here.—Em Cassel

Dancing at the Pavilion

Free dance lessons from the Mactir Academy of Irish Dance. RSVP here. 2:45-6 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

Sunday Afternoon Music Fun Club

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Princess Bride

With free popcorn. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Little Man

With the Dirty Pretty, Letters. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Real Chuck NORAD

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Jack Klatt

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Wild Leaf

With Chixiexdix. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Odd Market

A local makers market featuring all kinds of oddities. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.