St. Patrick’s Day, Inbound’s Video Game Day, ‘One Pint Stand’: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

MONDAY 3.17

57th Annual Minneapolis St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Downtown Minneapolis

There’s no debate here: St. Paul’s parade is the big one. The better one. The longer one. The older one (though only by two years). But getting to downtown St. Paul at noon on Monday is no easy feat if you work a nine-to-five’er. Don’t worry, you’ve got another chance to see a sea of green on the street at Minneapolis’s more reasonable, after-work hour march. It’s a short and sweet one, with revelers making their way along Nicollet Avenue from Sixth Street to 12th. Popular viewing spots include Irish bar the Local as well as Brit’s, but you can also watch festivities from places like Walgreens, Chipotle, or your favorite bus stop. And hey, Metro Transit rides are free starting at 6 p.m. Afterwards, stay downtown and drink some green beer or make your way to Uptown or the North Loop, where there will be plenty of opportunities to bar hop. Free. 6 p.m. Nicollet Avenue, from Sixth Street to 12th Street, Minneapolis; more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

TUESDAY 3.18

The Passion of Joan of Arc

Parkway Theater

Carl Dreyer’s The Passion of Joan of Arc, adapted from the trial record of that medieval warrior-saint, is a singular moment in cinema, marked by the no-less-singular performance of Renée Jeanne Falconetti as Joan. Hers is the face of a woman who not only believes in the otherworldly but believes she has glimpsed it. And a singular film deserves a singular soundtrack: Tonight that film will be accompanied by an original live score from “aggressive ambient” outfit Paris 1919, led by composer Chris Strouth and featuring vocalist Natalie Nowytsk, guitarist Kent Militzer, multi-instrumentalist David J. Russ, and a five-piece choir. All in all, this promises to be singu—a unique event. $15/$20. 7:30 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave.; find more info here.—Keith Harris

WEDNESDAY 3.19

Pundamonium! The Minneapolis Pun Slam

Club Underground @ Spring Street Tavern

Did you know that, for over 10 years, a group dedicated to competitive pun-making has held monthly tournaments in northeast Minneapolis? “It’s its own kind of madness,” founder Art Allen told the Minnesota Daily in 2019. “It’s not structured like any other comedy show, and, of course, it’s all pun themed. And it’s great because people who don’t want to hear puns don’t come.” The slam-style competition sees contestants receiving punny prompts, and their on-the-fly wordplay receives scores on a scale of one to 10 from selected members of the audience. A final pun-off between the final four crowns the month’s pun champ. $10. 7 p.m. 355 Monroe St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Kali Malone Promo

THURSDAY 3.20

Kali Malone



Northrop

Previously better known in the electronic/avant-garde realms, the Denver-born, Stockholm-based Malone became one of her generation’s pre-eminent neoclassical composers with the 2024 release of her extended organ work All Life Long. The New Yorker’s Alex Ross praised its “gnawing beauty,” and the album’s long tones, shifting harmonies, and enveloping textures add up to a majestic minimalism. Tonight, Malone will play the composition on the Northrop’s Aeolian-Skinner Opus 892, a nearly 100-year-old organ with nearly 7,000 pipes, and she’ll be joined by Stephen O’Malley of heavy drone-rockers Sunn O))) (who’s also her husband), and choral and brass ensembles comprised of U of M music students. $20-$39. 7 p.m. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Carly Pearce

Treasure Island

I’ve never seen Pearce live, so I can’t promise that she’s worth the hike out to Red Wing (or the traffic jam after the show). But I can tell you that her latest, Hummingbird, is my favorite country album of 2024, topping solid releases from lovelorn wisecracker Megan Maroney, Morgan Wade, and the queen herself, Miranda Lambert. As on 29, her brilliant concept EP about a short-lived marriage to fellow country singer Michael Ray (and 29: Written in Stone, the full-length she padded it out to), Pearce collaborated on Hummingbird with the cream of Music Row (namely writers/producers Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne), and together they cover all the old familiar ground with fresh perceptiveness. After the statement of purpose “Country Music Made Me Do It” (“Everything that I've done wrong or I've done right”), Pearce gets stuck in and/or breaks free from dead-end relationships, sulks and gets over it, and, yes, sets a truck on fire. My personal favorite number is the vulnerable “Pretty Please” (as in “tell me I’m…”) but I even reluctantly chuckle along to the prissy “Heels Over Head,” an eloquently mean-spirited jab at a girl who’s more fun in bed. 21+. $39+. 8 p.m. 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Welch; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Shabaka

Walker Art Center

Shabaka Hutchings has been at the center of the resurgence of British jazz for a decade now, receiving acclaim stateside primarily as the saxophonist for the galvanic combos Sons of Kemet and the Comet Is Coming (both of whom have passed through town). But last year he announced that he was setting his saxes aside indefinitely, and he’s turned largely to flutes (including the Japanese shakuhachi and the Slavik svirel) and clarinet. His 2024 album Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace, is as ruminative as you might expect from a flautist’s record, with big improvisatory names including harpist Brandee Younger, pianist Jason Moran, and fellow flute-convert André 3000, while Moses Sumney, Saul Williams, and Elucid are among the vocalists who contribute. Unspiritual fella that I am, harps have never eased my jangled nerves and my favorite song here is the busiest, “Breathing.” But for neo-New Age, this is smart stuff, and Hutchings is such a titan I’ll be at the show regardless. $25. 7:30 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

FRIDAY 3.21

A One Pint Stand Live Podcast

Forgotten Star Brewing

For about five years local beer writer Dan Beaubien has helmed A One Pint Stand, which we’ll go ahead and call the foremost podcast dedicated to Minnesota’s craft beer industry. (Click here to read Racket’s recent report on the state of that industry.) For this live ep recording at Forgotten Star, Beaubien has assembled an esteemed panel of beer guzzlers, including: author/historian/friend of Racket Bill Lindeke, The Land of Amber Waters: The History of Brewing in Minnesota author Doug Hoverson, and RahrBSG regional sales manager Chris German. One Pint Stand Patreon supporters? They get their first beer free. Free. 7 p.m. 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley; find more info here.—Jay Boller

2D Con brings the games to Inbound this weekend. Scoot Along Productions

SATURDAY 3.22

Video Game Day

Inbound BrewCo

It’s always a beautiful day to stay inside and play video games! Inbound BrewCo gets it; their North Loop taproom is gonna be gamer central this Saturday. The folks at 2D Con are bringing their video game collection, and Free Geek will be there with a controller deconstruction demonstration. There’s video game trivia from noon to 2 p.m., and lots of live music, featuring Marimba Matt (2-4:30 p.m.), the Bards Quartet (5-7 p.m.), and DJ Theology (7:30-10 p.m.). Plus Tacos Los 4 Carnales food truck’ll be there, and, of course, there will be beer. Free. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Geek Craft Expo

Minneapolis Convention Center

Looking for a nerd-focused makers’ market? This weekend’s happening is a sure thing, with over 100 local creatives sharing wares celebrating a variety of fandoms. There will be glittery stickers for cars and laptops, leather tote bags for Trekkies, beer koozies that look like they belong at Ren Fest, and mugs shaped like Cthulu. Hand-knit and stuffed creations will cover lots of ground, from old-school Pokemon to newer eras of Star Wars. Other adorable oddities include Gudetama stationary, tiny Moo Deng sculptures, and dice, because you can never have enough dice. You can also get a pretty good sneak peek of this year’s lineup by watching the event organizers’ Facebook page. $2/$5. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis; more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Off Book: The Improvised Musical

Cedar Cultural Center

Fans of UCB-rostered podcasts like Comedy Bang! Bang! and Doughboys might already be familiar with improvisers Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino, both of whom are outrageously funny. The premise of their podcast, Off Book: The Improvised Musical, is daunting yet simple: Each episode, the quick-witted theater kids divine a brand-new musical production out of the improv ether. “Every entirely re-listenable song, and the way characters fold into each other’s narrative, is awe-inspiring and totally delightful,” the A.V. Club once raved. It’s a sight to behold (er, be-hear?), and obviously the magic translates even better in a live theater setting. $32.50 (sold out Sat.). 7 p.m. Sat. & Sun. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Also Sunday—Jay Boller

SUNDAY 3.23

Lost in Translation Book Club

Moon Palace Books

Writer Lara Mimosa Montes was justifiably pissed when a recent executive order purported to declare English the official language in the U.S., and her response was to organize a book club celebrating translated works in translation. Ask anyone in publishing—Americans just simply do not read enough contemporary literature in translation. (We don’t speak enough languages either, but that’s another story.) As an introduction to this series, Montes is inviting attendees to bring in translated works (“poems, short fictions, fables, parables, stray paragraphs, koans, etc.”) and to read the works in their original languages as well. Free. 3 p.m. 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Rally for USPS

Minnesota State Capitol

Not to get too radical, but the United States Postal Service is good. If you agree, and if you oppose the ongoing White House/DOGE destruction/dismantling of USPS, then join National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 9 for a rally on the south steps of the Capitol. Show your local letter carriers you’re standing with ‘em and that you oppose the privatization of this important government service! "Basically, if the postal service is privatized, it will mean higher prices at USPS, which will then trickle over to private delivery services, because USPS acts as a sort of 'public option,' slower service, potential elimination of rural delivery, and the beginning of a deeper attack on union and worker’s rights," says Tyler Vasseur with the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 9 out of Minneapolis. 11 a.m. 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul; more info here.—Em Cassel

"Untitled 19"

ONGOING

“Untitled 19”

Soo Visual Arts Center

Each year, SooVAC invites a guest curator to organize a group show featuring artists at all skill levels or places in their career. Hundreds will apply; only a few dozen will make it in. The results typically yield an eclectic collection of pieces in a variety of mediums, all threaded together by the whims of the curator. This year’s juror is Keisha Williams, gallery director at MCAD, who was tasked with choosing works from a pool of 231 artists (31 of which made the cut). Her process: “As I reviewed work, I couldn’t help but reflect on the words of Adrienne Maree Brown: ‘I am fascinated by those instances when you can feel the fabric of the universe between you and another being fall away or bunch together, bringing you magnificently undeniably closer.’” 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through March 23—Jessica Armbruster

East Lake Skate and Sauna

East Lake Street

Winter this year? Pretty weak! Also short. While some years we have snow through March, in 2025 it’s pretty dang springlike out there right now. So for folks who feel we missed out this season there’s this free little pop-up fest offering wintertime activities. First of all, we got a skating rink. But not the kind that can melt; this thing is made out of the synthetic stuff. While waxy fake rinks are usually a bummer, we’re approaching 75 degrees in Minnesota on Friday, so just glad this thing will survive it. Bring your own skates or rent some for free. Second, there’s a sauna at this thing. Hourlong sessions in Urban Wing’s wood-fired sauna are free, but you gotta RSVP. If you missed the Art Shanties on Lake Harriet—or just want a repeat—at least one has set up shop here, and related entertainment and activities here include free yoga sessions (2 p.m. Sat.), Queer Puppet Clash performances (2-4 p.m. Sat.), and a dance party hosted by Pollinator Frenzy (2 p.m. Sun.). 4-8 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2800 E. Lake St. (the former U.S. Bank property), Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March —Jessica Armbruster

“A Thousand Nesting Dolls”



The Museum of Russian Art

Did you know that the largest collection of Russian nesting dolls in the U.S. is located right off the Diamond Lake entrance to I-35W? Now that you know, how do you feel about that? The Museum of Russian Art will begin presenting its Matryoshka dolls (to use the proper Russian term) to the public; they’ll be on display until March 9. And since it’s likely been a while since you popped in at TMORA (I myself am always overdue for a visit), while you’re there, be sure to take in Alexander Viazmensky’s watercolors of Russian mushrooms, a recently opened exhibit. 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through April 6—Keith Harris

Ukrainian Lenten Fish Fry

Ukrainian American Community Center

Even passive news consumers might’ve noticed the diplomatic (word used very lightly) tantrum thrown inside the White House last week. Thankfully, delicious options for Ukrainian solidarity do exist right here in Minnesota. Consider this Lenten fish fry, which benefits both the UACC and the Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Ensemble. We’re talking generous plates of fried fish, coleslaw, French fries, and—crucially—varenyky (aka perogies). Beer and wine are available via the cash bar; ambiently positive geopolitical vibes are available for all diners. Also, gotta mention it: This animated fish chef is worth the price of admission. $15 adults; $10 kids. 4:30-7:30 p.m. 301 NE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Fridays through April 11—Jay Boller