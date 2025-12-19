Freeloader Friday: 129 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

Comedy Corner Underground Provided

FRIDAY

CCU Friday Night Open Mic

It’s back! Read more about Comedy Corner Underground’s move and plans for the future here. 10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Christmas-Themed Pitch-a-Friend

Friends give a pitch on why you should date their buds. Read more about the series and what to expect here. 21+. 7 p.m. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

429 Wabasha Holiday Party

Featuring an ugly Christmas sweater and blindfolded cookie decorating contests, White Elephant gift exchange, treats, and discounts. 6-10 p.m. Back Pocket Vintage and Wabasha Brewing, 429 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Free popcorn and a movie. 8-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Creekview Winter Solstice

Featuring an illuminated walking path, a bonfire, winter treats, and a mini craft market. 5-7 p.m. Creekview Park, 5001 Humboldt Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Have Yarrrhself a Lusty Busty Xmas

Fortune's Fool Theatre celebrates 20 years with two free concurrent shows, the other being Yarrrh! The Lusty, Busty Pirate Musical. Free. The Hive Collaborative, 677 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul; find dates and reserve tickets here. Through December 21

Oister Boy Provided

Oisterboy

Punk. With Spencer Cameron & Jackson Kates, and rickie. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Gated Community

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Oliver Phibes

With Unattractive Giant Monster, Dado Set. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Le Cirque Rouge Burlesque & Cabaret

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kingsview

7-10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Karaoke

7 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Nick Elstad Trio & Michael Gay

7-9 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Grungemas

6-9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Radio Helix: Live Radio Talk and Variety Show

5:15-8 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Singalong with the Songfellows

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Tumblin’ Dice

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Free popcorn and cocoa. 7 p.m. East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Festival of Trees

Walk along a trail featuring 75 uniquely decorated trees created by local businesses and organizations. Mall of America, North Atrium Level 3, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington. Through January 5

Dayton’s Holiday Window Displays

This season, 50th and France has two magical shop windows on display using figurines and decor from the original department store. Both were curated by Douglas Flanders, a longtime gallery owner who passed away recently. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 5025 France Ave. and Local Love Markets, 3924 W. 50th St.

Raging Art On

HOLIDAY MARKETS

10th Annual Nordic Julmarket

Music and a mini pop-up market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Norway House, 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

The Artful Present

This holiday event includes a group show, local artists’ market, and more. and pop-up includes art and gifts from local artists. Today’s opening-day reception includes live music and a guest jewelry shop 4-7 p.m. Otherwise hours are 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; noon to 4 p.m. Sat. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 901 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Through December 20

Dayton’s Holiday Market

Downtown is back? Well, this annual pop-up shop is, at least. Now in its fifth year, Dayton’s Holiday Market does the old department store one better, hosting over 100 local makers and brands, including Love Your Melon gear, artisan giftables, and unique sports merch from Minnesota teams. Or maybe food and booze is more your thing? The market will also host Oak Grill Culinary Classics, which will serve up wild rice soup and pastries from local bakeries, and the Jingle Giles Bar, which, according to the release, will offer “festive cocktails, mocktails, meatballs,” and other treats. Folks too scared to venture downtown fear not, as a satellite market will be setting up shop in Southdale Center later this month (personally, I’d take an empty downtown over an empty mall any day). Dayton’s, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 27—Jessica Armbruster



Dayton’s Holiday Market: Southdale

Same deal, different mall. With over 50 local vendors. Southdale Center Dining Pavillion, Level 2, Southdale Center, 2015 Southdale Center, Edina. Through December 24

Holiday Market

6-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. Tilsner Artist Lofts, 300 Broadway St., St. Paul.

Holidays on Nicollet



Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this pop-up shop with over 60 local artists and makers. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through December 21. IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info at mplscraftmarket.com.

Minneapolis Christkindl Market



Have you traveled through time, fortuitously arriving at a 16th-century German Christkindl market? Or are you in the North Loop? OK, unless you are having some kind of mental break or decided to hit a nearby dispensary way, way too hard, you’re not going to confuse the two. (That’s probably for the best; Europe used to be pretty gross.) Still, it’s fun to stroll through “time” at these holiday events in a Ren Fest kind of way. During festivities, guests will be able to partake in food and warm drinks including spiced glühwein, gooey raclette cheese, heart-shaped Nordic waffles, French galettes, and Polish pastries. There will be shoppin’ too, with over 30 vendors selling things like traditional ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, beeswax candles, socks, and more. The weekly lineup of entertainment onstage features traditional old world holiday music and dance, and Santa and Krampus will be stopping by too. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more here. Through December 21—Jessica Armbruster



Raging Art On

Shop all kinds of rockin’ items from 70+ local artists, plus family-friendly entertainment and crafts every Sat. Free. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis. Through December 21

Open curling Forgotten Star

SATURDAY

Open Curling

In assembling (and updating) Racket’s annual guide to local holiday markets, we see a lot of the same stuff from place to place: food trucks, festive beers, vintage goods. And hey, all of that is great. But very rarely do you see a holiday market that also has free open curling, as this one at Fridley’s Forgotten Star does. You’ll have a chance to curl during this Saturday’s holiday market or next Saturday’s, and they’re offering a series of free lessons in 2026 to boot. Noon to 6 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing Company, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Darkest Day

Not to be confused with Darkness Day, Darkest Day at Broken Clock is a celebration of… well, the darkest day of the year, aka the Winter Solstice. As the brewery does every year, they’re honoring it with the release of four new limited, aged Russian imperial stouts: Bourbon Barrel, Rum Barrel, Rum Barrel with Coconut, and Double Barrel (port wine and bourbon). Nothin’ like a strong beer to get ya through the long dark day, and remember: It gets sunnier from here on out. “Cheers to the longest night—and the brighter days ahead,” Broken Clock writes. Hear, hear. Free. Noon to 11 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Ste. 100, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Cannabis Classroom: Christmas Edition

A cannabis butter infusion class and cookie decorating party with the Green Witch, Natty Cakes, and Hers & Gerbs. RSVP is required; text CannaCookie to 763-290-0170. 21+. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Heal Mpls, 4171 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Native Market & Cultural Celebration

Featuring chef and author Sean Sherman and Kate Nelson, music from Wenso Ashby, a community clothing giveaway, and a market with handmade goods, art, jewelry, foods, and culturally-rooted products. Noon to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

3rd Annual All Taproom White Elephant Party

Bring a wrapped gift for a raffle ticket to receive a new, possibly crappier gift—or a chance at a $200 gift card to Insight. 6-8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Winter Solstice Light Ride

Travel along a riverfront/downtown route ending at Modist Brewing. A $50 gift card prize will go to the best decorated bike. 5 p.m. Behind Bars Bicycle Shop, 208 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Cole Diamond Promo

Cole Diamond

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Becky Kapell and the Fat 6

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Molly Maher Duo

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Ambient Toad

With RJ Vocal, Helen. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Fuzzy Math

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Le Cirque Rouge Holiday Show

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Tyler Herwig

6:30-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Jiggs Lee Invasion

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The PhilBillies

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Locktunes

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Winter Solstice

Lanterns light up the night. 6-9 p.m. Powderhorn Park Rec. Center, 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Jazz Outlaws

Enjoy Vince Guaraldi's Charlie Brown Christmas and original tunes. 8-11 p.m. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Jason Bradley

Acoustic tunes. 7 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis, Minneapolis.

The Giant Valley String Band

6-10 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Praxis Gallery

“Architecture Interpreted”/“In Between Moments”/”My Floating World: Views from Pacific Coast Highway”

Check out three new shows in one gallery. 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery & Photographic Arts Center, 2601 27th St. S., Minneapolis.

Fourth Degree Holiday Show

Jazz, pop, classic rock. 6-8 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Girls’ Day Out Holiday Edition

Featuring a Diet Coke bar, hair tinsel, and a pop-up tattoo shop. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jenny in the City, 520 Selby Ave., St. Paul.

Winter Solstice

A Huitzilopochtli event featuring a ceremonial danza Mexica and a free community meal. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastview Recreation Center, 1675 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Santa & Albert’s Holiday Play

A cute, 20-minute play about holiday shenanigans followed by a sing-a-long and Santa meet-and-greet. Sat.-Sun. Bachman's Floral, Gift & Garden, 6004 S. Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis; find showtimes and more info here. Through December 21

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Four Seasons Nordic Village

HOLIDAY MARKETS

ArtYouHeart Holiday Pop-Up



This south Minneapolis pop-up brings together three local poster collections—ArtYouHeart, ARTCRANK, and Posters for Parks—under one roof. Browse original posters and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Replace Studio, 5008 34th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Field + Festival Holiday Market 2025

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly market offering eats from local farmers and artisans. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Wagner’s Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Final Countdown Holiday Market

Shop 7 local makers and meet llamas. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Larissa Loden HQ, 2032 Marshall Ave., St. Paul.

Forgotten Star Holiday Market

Shop 30+ vendors and enjoy a holiday beer release, beer poking, and free open curling. Noon to 6 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

A Handmade Holiday Market

Local makers and crafters. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Handmade Holigays

Pick up last-minute gifts and support local vendors. Produced by Modesitt Markets. Noon to 6 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Gallery Shop

A juried collection of artisan goods for gifting from 100+ artists. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. Through December 31

Holiday Glass Marketplace: Design & Dazzle

With live glassblowing demonstrations, ornaments and other giftables for sale, and festive glasswork. Noon to 5 p.m. Foci - Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Lane at Northrup

Shop from hundreds of artists at this weekly holiday happening. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Holiday Market

This ongoing pop-up market includes local makers, artists, vintage sellers, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Market

5-8 p.m. OMNI Winery & Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount.

Indigenous Holiday Market

With live music and 20 Indigenous vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center, 788 E. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jul Shop



Shop Nordic gifts at this annual pop-up shop through January 25. The American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

Made by Hands Holiday Market

Makers, artists, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Mill City’s Indoor Winter Market

This long running market features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, as well as handmade gifts and goods. For the season, the market moves inside Mill City Museum (museum admission is not required). Winter Markets are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month through April. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minnesota Merry Market

Featuring over 80 vendors each weekend, with two bars, kids’ fun, Santa, food trucks, ice games, train rides, horse-and-carriage rides, and more. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; minnesotamerrymarket.com.

Nicollet Island Last Chance Market

Featuring over 50 local vendors. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

Nordic Village Winter Market



It’s back! Featuring European-style market where little houses are shops. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Four Seasons Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Pop-up Holiday Market

Shop 11 local artists, including TruthLizard. 2-7 p.m. Resource Mpls, 512 E. 24th St., Minneapolis.

Slacker Sk8er Market

Enjoy last-minute panic shopping with chain mail, VHS, vintage clothing, and miscellaneous weird stuff. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pilllar Forum, 2300 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Wild Vintage Market

The monthly market returns in time for last-minute holiday stuff. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clapping Monkey, 7274 Commerce Cir. E, Fridley.

Winter Table & Open Studios



Explore open studios followed by a cozy potluck at 6:30 p.m. Noon to 10 p.m. Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mill City Farmers Market

The yearlong market moves indoors this weekend for its fall/winter schedule. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Sat., Nov. through Apr. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Winter Farmers Market

9 a.m. to noon Dec. 6-20, Jan. 10 & 24, Feb. 7 & 21, March 7 & 21, and Saturdays through April. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Richfield Winter Farmers’ Market



11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Saturday’s through December 20

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Westwood Hills Nature Center

SUNDAY

Be the Light Winter Solstice Walk

A luminary walk witch visual messages from the community. Registration is required; you can sign up here. 6-8:30 p.m. Westwood Hills Nature Center, 8300 W. Franklin Ave., St. Louis Park.

“Wrap Me in a Blanket”

Artist Olivia Morawiecki honors community stories of love and loss with a visual and sound installation. 4 p.m. Lowell Park, 201 Water St. N., Stillwater.

Longfellow Rising Midwinter Celebration

This friendly neighborhood walk features stops by murals with caroling, poetry, and more, ending with hot drinks from around the world at Pangea World Theater. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Meet at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2730 E. 31st St., Minneapolis.

Home Alone

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Winter Solstice Celebration

Featuring fire pits, beer poking, a new barrel-aged beer release, intention burning, and more. 2-6 p.m. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Sunday with Santa

This one’s for the kids, gang. With ornament making and Santa photo ops. Noon to 3 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

Clover and the Bee Promo

Clover and the Bee

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

eleven degenerates



10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Robert Wilkinson



3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

East Lake Jazz Christmas Show

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bingo With Pete

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Karaoke With Ally

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Church of Cornbread

A weekly Cornbread Harris jam. 5-7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

HOLIDAY MARKETS

Gothmas

Midnight Creatures Market sets up a market with clothing, bone-themed home decor, risograph prints, and leather goods. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Shop vintage on two floors. With coffee and DJ tunes. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Unlimited Goes Hollywood Makers Market

Shop over 40 local vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. Hollywood Theater, 2815 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis.