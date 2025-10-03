Freeloader Friday: 128 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

Bike In Movie: Priscilla Queen of the Desert

7 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

My Neighbor Totoro

6:30 p.m. Windom Park, 2251 NE Hayes St., Minneapolis.

Afflatus, Cigarette Picnic

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Question

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Wren & Wilde

With J.EM. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Harrys

With Middle States, Billy Dankert, and Andy Jensen. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Pickleback Prowlers

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

'The Life of a Showgirl'

Featuring a full album play-through, exclusive vinyl for sale, and activities. 7 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Suite 100, Minneapolis.

Over the Garden Wall

A patio screening of the cult classic animated series. With fire pits and free popcorn. 8-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

The Gathering: Lowry Bridge Edition

BridgeKlub hosts this event featuring DJ sets, complimentary aura photography sessions and readings, and local vendors. RSVP is required; you can do that here. 6-10 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Break the Bubble

A friend-making event with beer. 21+. 5-9 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Freaks

Trilingua Cinema and East Side Freedom Library screen Tod Browning's 1932 cult classic with special guest author Dan Chaon (One of Us). The film will be screened in English with English subtitles. Find more info here. 7 p.m. East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

Pryes Fest



It’s mid-September, which means it’s Oktoberfest season: a time when we drink beer, carb up on pretzels, and listen to oompah bands as the weather gets colder. While many breweries will host one-day parties this month, Pryes is going all out with three three-day weekends of special events inside and out on the patio. There’ll be music every day, from traditional tunes with the Bavarian Musikmeisters to modern indie rock from Al Church. Every Saturday, baby goats from The Hayloft will visit and enjoy gentle interactions while kid-friendly stuff like facepainting, pumpkin decorating, and other crafts will abound Saturdays and Sundays. There will, of course, be giant pretzels and beer every day of this fest, with .5- and 1-liter steins available for purchase; special items on tap include the PryesFest Märzen, the Pragmatic Pilsner, a peach sour, and Orange Bliss, which was last seen at the State Fair. Free. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. Pryes Brewing, 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Marathon Health & Fitness Expo

With 80+ vendors, hands-on health and fitness exhibits, deals on running and fitness gear, free samples and massages, and info on equipment, nutrition, and other running events. Find more details here. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. Saint Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul.

Olio Vintage’s Third B-day

Featuring drinks, new merch, guest vendor BarbaLynn’s Vintage, and $10 Fall Vintage Crawl passports. 4-7 p.m. Olio Vintage, 21 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

"Yellownoise"

Making Waves: A SEA-Led Creativity Festival kicks off with a night market featuring prints, zines, and handmade goods. This evening will also serve as an opening reception of “Yellownoise: Where Color Meets Culture,” a group show by the Starfruit Collective featuring queer Asian American artists. 6-9 p.m. Xia Gallery and Cafe, 422 University Ave. W., Suite 14, St. Paul.

“Los Pasos Prohibidos / The Forbidden Steps”

Last call for Grupo Soap Del Corazón’s show celebrating 25 years of Latinx Minnesota art with co-founders Xavier Tavera and Dougie Padilla. Noon to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sat. NE Sculpture/Gallery Factory, Casket Arts Building, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Nitty Gritty’s Four-Year Anniversary Party

DJ Brian Engel and DJ Blue Funk. 10 p.m. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Fusion Fridays Dance Party

Reggae, dancehall, afrobeats, soca, and hip-hop. Hosted by DJ Fujun. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Pimento Jamaican Kitchen, 2524 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Downtown Block Party

Enjoy live music and activities in the newly renovated Pedro Park. 4-6:30 p.m. Pedro Park, 114 10th St. E., St. Paul.

Hocus Pocus

With lawn games and the Sweet Dairy food truck. Costumes are encouraged. Note from event organizers: Movie takes place in the ballfields near the picnic pavilion, NOT the Como Lakeside Pavilion. Dusk. Como Midway Pavilion, 1199 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul.

Ryan Paul

Tunes on the patio. 6:30 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Rocktoberfest

Featuring food trucks, beer releases, and games. Live music includes the Flannel Brothers on Fri.; River City Chorale “Beer Choir,” the Dusters, and Whiskey Burn Sat.; and Bill Koncar on Sun. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun. River Siren Brewing Company, 225 Main St. N., Stillwater.

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SATURDAY

Barktoberfest

Featuring costumed dogs, a doggy photo booth, special beer releases, stein-holding contests, and beer poking. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Oktoberfest at Indeed

With tunes from the Twin Cities Brass Band, stein-holding competitions, pretzels from Aki’s, festive games, and ½ off your first beer if you come in a dirndl or lederhosen. Noon to close. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

OktoberFresh

Featuring special foods, kids’ activities, bao-eating and stein-holding competitions, games, and tunes from the Cody Steinmann Trio, Brandyn Tulloch and the Poetic Roots, and DJ Biig Miic. Noon to 5 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Oktoberfest

Warehouse District Live hosts this street event with beers from eight breweries, food truck eats, and carnival-style games. 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. First Avenue, between Fourth and Fifth Streets, Minneapolis.

Orchard Bash Minneapolis Cider Co.

This parking lot party has hot mulled cider, carnival games, live music from Steve’s Overpopulated One-Man Band, balloon art, and an apple-bobbing competition. 4-9 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Co., 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

La Doña Cervecería’s Seventh Anniversary

Enjoy a craft market, live music from Alma Andina, and a full day of fútbol: Chelsea vs. Liverpool, Real Madrid vs. Villarreal, and MN United vs. Sporting KC. 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. 241 Fremont Ave. N. Unit B, Minneapolis; find more info here.

365 Days of Incidents VI

It’s an anniversary party! With three brand-new specialty beers, food trucks, corgi races, contests, and more. 1-11 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing Co., 773 NE Harding St., Minneapolis; find more info here.

The Life of a Showgirl Release Party

With Taylor Swift trivia, Taylor Swift cover band TREYLOR, a themed menu from the food truck, and the release the brewery’s blood orange whit beer, Bad Blood. 1-8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

The Hilltop Pines, Jeremy Porter, the Right Here

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Superfloor

With Glass & Dick Williams Folk. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Poor John Candy

With Dirtbike Boyfriend & Dwell. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Hell & The Quiet

9 p.m.-midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Gavin Strappe

5:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Trioamigos

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Irish Diplomacy

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The de’Linda’s Just Luv, Inc.

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Slow Oldtime Music Jam

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

“Experience Free Parking”

A collaborative project between Priscilla Briggs and Cameron Jarvis explores infrastructures using photography, painting, and collage. There will be an artists’ reception Sat., Oct. 4, from 6-9 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis; rosaluxgallery.com.

Backlot Bands, Beer, N’Brats

With tunes from Cosmoline, Glycerin Tears, and Static Jones. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Clancy’s, 3804 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Sixth Annual John Hicks Memorial Grand Rounds Ride

With a hosted stop at Nokomis Community Center. Find the route and other info here. 8:45 a.m. Gold Medal Park at Second Street & 11th Avenue S., Minneapolis.

Community Clay Day

Make a tea or espresso cup at these free 30-minute mini classes. With snacks and new art in the gallery. Register here. 3-5 p.m. Forma Clay, 818 W. 46th St., Minneapolis.

“The Ghostlands”

New work by Kate Iverson. 4-6 p.m. Pilllar Forum, 2300 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Making Waves: A SEA-Led Creativity Festival

The Paper Lantern Project hosts this day of artist workshops featuring Tshab Her, Elizabeth Ai, LightNing, Sook Jin Ong, and others. RSVP here. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minnesota Humanities Center, 987 Ivy Ave. E., St. Paul.

“A Life’s Work: The Jerry Rudquist Estate”

There will be a panel discussion in the show this Sat. with Sally Johnson, Pat Olson, and Sophie Gibson. 3 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

“I Believe You: Lock-In To a Revolution Against Gender-Based Violence”

Featuring work by artist and writer Txhee Belinda Xiong, as well as pieces from the 2024 anthology she curated. Today’s gallery opening reception includes performances and conversation. 2-5 p.m. Xia Gallery and Cafe, 422 University Ave. W., Suite 14, St. Paul.

“AliceQuinnArt Solo Show”

Spooky art. 6-10 p.m. The Otherworldly Arts Collective, 451 Taft St. NE #22, Minneapolis.

John Grider

Stencil-based paintings and collages. 4-7 p.m. Douglas Flanders and Associates, 5025 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“Empathy: An Art Exhibition Celebrating Love, Compassion, and Community”

A feel-good group show. All proceeds from purchased works will benefit artists Kim Whiteford and Katie Palmer. Find more info here. Noon to 6 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

In Good Company

This walking play from Chicago-based Theatre Y takes folks from GAI to Raspberry Island and back, followed by a free meal of bread and soup. RSVP required; you can sign up here. 3-7 p.m. Germanic-American Institute, 301 Summit Ave., St. Paul.

Echochamber, Hallie L, Leo Himself, TNA

DJ tunes. 2-6 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Extreme Noise Records Flea Market

Records, books, zines, CDs, clothes, and more in the back parking lot. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Extreme Noise Records, 407 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Éya Autumn-Wind Celebration

According to Dakota lore, Éya is the wind of the west, which ushers in the cooler autumn temps. While the weather forecasts show that we’re still in the 80s this week, cold times are coming… soon. For this park party, artists-in-residence Marlena Myles and Tanáǧidaŋ Tó Wiŋ have organized a day of nature and Dakota traditions. That includes a guided tree walk, an Indigenous autumn market, local tea sampling, and free Native seeds for your garden. There will also be hands-on activities, like cattail weaving, botanical cyanotype printmaking, and coloring pages. Native food trucks Trickster Tacos and Yumyum Truck will also be stopping by. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Battle Creek Park, 210 Battle Creek Park Entrance Rd., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

“Nature's Reflection”

Works by Jodi Reeb and Lynne Sarnoff-Christensen. 6-8 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Studio 395 in the Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon-4 p.m. Bruhaven Craft Co., 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis.

In the Alley Oktoberfest

MartinPatrick3 hosts this alley party featuring a local makers market, German tunes, a beer garden, and eats. Noon-4 p.m. MartinPatrick3, 212 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Labubash

Featuring in-store fall sales, a free photobooth with a 5-foot Labubu, a raffle, and prizes. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Larissa Loden, 2032 Marshall Ave., St. Paul.

Woman-Owned Small Biz Market

Check out 21 local businesses in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jenny in the City, 520 Selby Ave., St. Paul.

LollaPAWlooza

This pet-friendly event includes a market, food and drink, live music, rescues, and adoptable dogs. 3-7 p.m. Unleashed Hounds and Hops, 200 E. Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis.

Fat Flea: A Soft Haunting

A night market with nearly 40 witchy vendors, tunes from DJ Darling Nicque, and Hawaiian eats. 4-8 p.m. United Noodles Market, 2015 E. 24th St., Minneapolis.

Flannel Fest

With tunes from Say It Ain’t Faux (Weezer tribute) and Longview (Green Day tribute). Noon to 10 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Free First Saturday

Featuring art kits, activities, film screenings, and more. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Mid-Autumn Moon Festival Celebration

Featuring Southeast Asian and Dakota art, fashion, food, moon cakes, performances, and information. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Phalen Park’s China Friendship Garden, 1624 Phalen Dr., St. Paul.

50th & France Fall Festival

Enjoy a llama petting zoo, pumpkin painting, bubble magic by the Baron of Bubble, a DJ dance party, and shop deals. 10 a.m. to noon. The Plaza at Nolan Mains, between 50th St. and Market Street, Edina.

Duluth Trading's Grand Opening

After the 9:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony, folks can explore a tailgating market, a photo-op inside a giant pair of underwear, performances from Timberworks Lumberjack Show, and freebies. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, 12459 Elm Creek Blvd. N., Maple Grove.



Moon Festival Celebration

Music, dance, and cultural traditions. 12:30-5:30 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

A Face for Radio Beer-Release Party

Lupulin collabs with Jason DeRusha on a beer where 100% of sales will benefit Second Harvest Heartland. Festivities include live music by Ezra James, meet-and-greet with DeRusha, food from Burgers 101, and beer. Noon to 4 p.m. Lupulin Brewing Company, 570 Humboldt Dr., Big Lake.

Anoka Vintage Fest

Shop clothing, toys, homewares, breweriana, and more from over 150 vintage vendors. There will also be live music and food trucks, and the event being in Anoka’s Social District means you can stroll with a drink in hand. Find more info at anokavintagefest.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Downtown Anoka, Second Avenue between Main and Van Buren Streets, Anoka.

Rivertown Fall Art Festival

Featuring over 200 artists, live music and entertainment, a beer and wine tent, food trucks, and family fun. Find more info here. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Lowell Park, 201 Water St. N., Stillwater.

First Saturday Art Lab

Hands-on art activities for kids. 10 a.m. to noon. Edina Art Center, 4701 64th St. W., Edina.

Preston Gunderson

Tunes on the patio. 4:30 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.



Turtle Bash

This fundraiser for TurtlTracker features live turtles, family-friendly activities, and an adult trike race. 1-5:30 p.m. Luce Line Brewing, 12901 16th Ave. N., Plymouth.

Xpedition

Classic rock. 6-9 p.m. Luce Line Brewing, 12901 16th Ave. N., Plymouth.

Comes a Time

Boomer covers. 7-9 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Northwoods Goth Vintage Pop-up

Victorian goth with a woodsy edge. 4-8 p.m. Depot Coffee House, 46 Washington Ave. S., Hopkins.

Open Mic Comedy Night

With Joe Addict. Every Sat. on the patio. 7-9 p.m. The Cabooze, 917 S Cedar Ave, Minneapolis.

Pilates for the People

A free pilates class. RSVP here. 10:15-11 a.m. Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Market, 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 11. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University & Seventh Avenue NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon Sep.-Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 4. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

SUNDAY

South Lyndale’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

With live music, food and drink, and a bounce house for the kids. Noon to 4 p.m. South Lyndale Liquors & Market, 5516 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Brentford vs City (PL)

10:30 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Open Jam

Hosted by the Confused. 4-7 p.m. through Oct. 26. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Banned Books Read-in & Letter Writing

Hosted by Libro.fm and Silent Book Club, stop by to read books and help write anti-censorship letters and postcards to Minnesota reps. Masks are required in-store. 12:30-2:30 p.m. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.



NFL International Game in London

Live streaming at the butt-crack of dawn! 8:30 a.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

The Giant Pumpkin Expo

Featuring scarecrow and pumpkin contests, a classic car show, food trucks, and spooky vendors. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anoka City Hall, 2015 First Ave. N., Anoka.

Mini Makers Market

Featuring local makers selling art, cocktail mixers, wellness products, and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. King Coil Spirits, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul.

American Psycho

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Yap & Gab With the Intramural Friendship League (BIPOC Only)

Making friends in the Twin Cities? Famously and/or infamously difficult—we wrote a whole damn story about how to do it earlier this year. It can be harder still for people of color, and that’s where the Intramural Friendship League comes in. At periodic events, the league invites Black people, Indigenous people, and people of color to gather and connect in a casual setting. There’ll be a bit of guided conversation, but for the most part these events are a chance to chat in an unstructured setting with potential friends, hopefully meeting new people with whom you have a real friendship connection. “You don't have to be a certified yapper or a gabber to attend,” organizers promise, “just a person of color open to making new friends.” Free. 4-6 p.m. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Corpse Reviver

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mere Kats

With the John Magnuson Trio. 6 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Miss Christine

With Eldest Daughter & Joe Bartel. 9 p.m.-close. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Doug Otto and Hilary Thavis

Acoustic tunes. 9 a.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Markets on Main

A new farmers market?! Yep! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. Now through mid-October. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.