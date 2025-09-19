Freeloader Friday: 120 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

Cey Adams at Chroma Zone in 2019 Alex Olson

FRIDAY

Chroma Zone Mural & Art Festival

Now in its sixth year, Chroma Zone is beautifying the Creative Enterprise Zone (the South Saint Anthony Park/West Midway area of St. Paul), by turning apartment complexes, warehouses, and businesses into works of art. So far, the project has produced 73 murals by 82 artists, many of whom are artists of color, and over half identify as women or non-binary. This year, the crew has added 11 new murals, inviting artists from Minneapolis, St. Paul, Denver, and Buenos Aires, Argentina to go to town. To celebrate the completion of these works, Chroma Zone hosts a three-day fest this weekend, which will include a panel talk on Thursday; an outdoor block party on Friday featuring a walking tour, community meal, demos, and more; and bus and bike tours on Saturday. Free; see the full schedule and download a map of locations here. 6-8 p.m. Fri. at 2370 W. Territorial Rd.; 10 a.m. bike tour (from 2370 Territorial Rd. W.) and 1-4 p.m. bus tours (from 725 Raymond Ave.) on Sat.—Jessica Armbruster

Open Skate

Join Twin Cities Skaters for an open skate with free rentals and disco jams from DJ Presto. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fri. through September 26. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Grupo Soap Del Corazón

“Los Pasos Prohibidos / The Forbidden Steps”

Grupo Soap Del Corazón celebrates 25 years of Latinx Minnesota art with co-founders Xavier Tavera and Dougie Padilla. Featuring art, a bonfire in the Sculpture Quad, a fire performance Singed Nipples, and tunes from Raycurt Johnson (FIDDLA), Bané, Meriem LeClair, Savannah Steele, Jed Howey, Philippe Gallandat, and Bella Ciao. 6-9 p.m. NE Sculpture/Gallery Factory, Casket Arts Building, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

“I Won’t Go Quietly: Where Silence Lives, Abuse Survives”

Artists share artwork working through experiences with partner abuse. 6-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. The Otherworldly Arts Collective, 451 Taft St. NE #22, Minneapolis.

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

Nordic Vintage Market

Homegoods, books, clothing, and more. Cash and check only. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. New City Church, 3104 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Pryes Fest Tim McGee

Pryes Fest

It’s mid-September, which means it’s Oktoberfest season: a time when we drink beer, carb up on pretzels, and listen to oompah bands as the weather gets colder. While many breweries will host one-day parties this month, Pryes is going all out with three three-day weekends of special events inside and out on the patio. There’ll be music every day, from traditional tunes with the Bavarian Musikmeisters to modern indie rock from Al Church. Every Saturday, baby goats from The Hayloft will visit and enjoy gentle interactions while kid-friendly stuff like facepainting, pumpkin decorating, and other crafts will abound Saturdays and Sundays. There will, of course, be giant pretzels and beer every day of this fest, with .5- and 1-liter steins available for purchase; special items on tap include the PryesFest Märzen, the Pragmatic Pilsner, a peach sour, and Orange Bliss, which was last seen at the State Fair. Free. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. Pryes Brewing, 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 5—Jessica Armbruster

Oktoberfest at Fulton

Here’s another celebration that’s the real deal (or, as real as a Midwest brewery celebrating a 215-year-old German holiday can be). For two weekends there will be beer, including imported Oktoberfest Märzen, Hefeweizens, and Munich darks from Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr, as well as Fulton’s Festbier and other seasonal offerings. Draught beer is a stein-only affair, so be sure to bring your own or buy one in the beer tent. Entertainment goes all-in on ye olde Bavaria, with traditional bands and polka dancers onstage. The menu includes things like currywurst, brat and schnitzel plates, pretzels, cheese curds, and a three-foot Meterwurst dubbed “3 Feet of Meat” from Lowry Hill Provisions. Saturdays will be extra sporty, with folks from MN Brewery Running Series drinking post-5K beer on Sep. 20 and the Fulton Gran Fondo by Free Bikes For Kidz on Sep. 27. Free. 4-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. Fulton Brewing Facility, 2540 NE Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at fultonbeer.com. Through September 27—Jessica Armbruster

Forgotten Star Brewing

Live music, cold beer, and a weiner-toss contest. Find more info here. $5 Fri.; free Sat.-Sun. 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Utepils Brewing

Featuring corgi races and fashion events, bingo, stein holding and pretzel eating contests, live music, Polkarobics, and free meat raffles. Find more info here. Free Fri.; $10 Sat. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis. Through September 27

Record Prophets FB

The Owl-Eyes, Record Prophets, Dave’s Manual

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Bonnie Drunken Lad

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Chris Holm & Friends

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Garf

White Squirrel’s description: “A four-headed Sonic beast born in 2024 and bred for chaos.” With Mid Death Calm, Unattractive Giant Monster. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Underneath Oceans

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Everett Smithson

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Labor Day. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Porchfest

SATURDAY

Powderhorn Porchfest

When it comes to its annual Porchfest, Powderhorn does not fuck around. There are three official stages: husband-wife hip-hop act ILLism will headline one and play an earlier set on another, where a "KRSM Mystery Artist" will headline. Disabled experimental musician Freaque gets the spot of honor on stage three. Plan your trip at ppna.org/porchfest 4-10 p.m. 17th Avenue South, between 32nd and 34th Streets, Minneapolis.—Keith Harris

LoLa Art Crawl

The LoLa (League of Longfellow Artists) come together for a day of art at neighborhood galleries, backyards, front porches, and homes. Find a map of locations here. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

Autumn Equinox Festival

Featuring an artist and makers market, food popups, witch stuff, live music, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing, 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Sleepy Head Vintage Market

Featuring six vintage vendors, tarot readings, witch power and spell jars, DJ sets, and pastries and drinks. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sleepy Head Vintage, 111 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Selby Stroll

Featuring sidewalk sales, deals, open houses, and more at nearby shops including Up Six, Lula Vintage Wear, Betty’s Antiques, Everyday People, and more. Find more info here. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Selby & Snelling Avenues, St. Paul.

The Dakota celebrates a b-day Google Street View

Dakota’s 40th Anniversary Block Party

Do we talk enough about how fucking great the Dakota is? I hadn’t been in years before last fall, when I attended a spellbinding Jessica Williamson show there, and I left with a renewed appreciation for the classy-yet-comfortable jazz joint that happens to book every genre short of grindcore. To celebrate 40 years (22 of which spent at its current Nicollet Mall home), the Dakota is throwing an absolute humdinger of a free block party inside and outside of the venue. “This anniversary is a celebration not only for Dakota but also for the incredible Twin Cities music community that has contributed so much to reaching this historic milestone,” Dakota founder Lowell Pickett explains. “We’re celebrating 40 years of unforgettable music, and paying tribute to the New Orleans roots that have long inspired our stage and our kitchen.” That means live music from the Suburbs, Glen David Andrews, Jamecia Bennett, Davina and the Vagabonds, Kavyesh Kaviraj & Omar Abdulkarim, L.A. Buckner, and others, plus NOLA-style food, craft markets, and kid-friendly activities. Here's to at least four more decades. Free. 2-10 p.m. Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Taco Bell Century

Riding a century—that’s 100 miles—is no easy thing to do. Riding a century while fueling your body with Crunchwraps, Doritos Locos Tacos, and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes? Well… actually, it’s unclear if that would be harder or easier. You can find out for yourself at the third-annual Taco Bell Century, hosted by cycling team Corpse Whale Racing. They’ll meet up at the Quarry Taco Bell at 8 a.m. (great time to try TB breakfast if you haven’t already) and roll out at 8:30, following this route to 11 Taco Bell locations in the region. There are roughly 10 miles between each stop, meaning plenty of chances to grab another Cheesy Roll Up or run to the bathroom if the Baja Blasts are hittin’ ya. And you can ride however you want; no one’s taking your gels away. “Fuel only with Taco Bell, or don't, we're not cops,” the Corpse Whale crew writes. Free. 8 a.m. Quarry Taco Bell, 1540 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Richard Anderson

Open Streets Uptown

Is Uptown alive? That eternal question may never be answered, but on Saturday it (hopefully) will be. The street will be closed to vehicles (a common occurrence this summer), making it easier for pedestrians, cyclists, and skaters to make their way along the avenue (but that’s new!). There will be lots of things to see and do, including stages featuring live music, lucha libre wrestling, sidewalk sales, and hands-on activities from local organizations. In the Heart of the Beast, which recently announced that it’s moving to the old Fifth Element space at 2411 Hennepin, will also be at the celebration. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hennepin Avenue, between 26th and 36th Streets, Minneapolis; find more info at uptownminneapolis.com.—Jessica Armbruster

Savage Aural Hotbed



10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Aaron James

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

D.C. Leonhardt and The Night Shift

With the Weeping Covenant. Folk. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Good Morning Midnight

With Hannah Frey, Embahn, Bornguesser. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Shredding Flannel

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Becky Kapell & The Fat 6

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Slow Irish Session

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

A Night of Indian Kerala Dance

International performer and teacher Chandreyee Basu Thakur presents a series of 25 minutes dances. With a photo showcase and an interactive teaching moment. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. 5 p.m. Water Works Park and Pavilion, 333 First St. S., Minneapolis.

AudreyRose Makers Market

Shop18+ local artists and makers outside. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave, Mpls, @audreyrosevintage

Dame It! Women Makers Market Festival & Fundraiser

This market includes women-led vendors, upcycling projects, a culinary marketplace, bake sale, and rummage sale with a foodie flair. All funds benefit Minnesota Les Dames d’Escoffier’s scholarship and grant programs. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Wycliff, 2321 Wycliff St., St. Paul.

Indeed Brewing FB

Francis Fest

This weekend at Indeed, it’s time for the fourth-annual Francis Fest! Catch live music from Sean Anonymous, Products, Carnage, POWERDAM, and others, which you can take in while enjoying delicious vegan burgers from Francis. Indeed’s Pizzeria Lola truck will have a one-time-only vegan menu for the event, and if you’re craving something sweeter, The Donut Trap has you covered there. Inside, there’s a market where you can shop vegan treats (Red Eye Hot Sauce, Garden Witch Co.), art (Artifacts of Joy, Lianna Rosa Art), and more. Noon to 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Oktoberfest at 9 Mile Brewing

Featuring a street art festival with vendors and arts activities, contests, a cornhole tourney, beer poking, kids’ entertainment, and polka tunes, plus a 20-mile, no-drop bike ride. Find more info here. 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. 9 Mile Brewing, 9555 James Ave. S., Bloomington.

Clocktoberfest at Broken Clock Brewing Collective

Tunes, axe-throwing, beer, and tons of food options. Find more info here. Noon to 11 p.m. 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

CROCtoberfest at Bad Weather

Yes, this event is combining Oktoberfest with crocodiles. Featuring live gators, a mini-museum exploring 200 million years of crocs, real fossils on display, and a short presentation by Science Museum paleontologists titled "Weird Crocodiles of Ancient Times." Oh and, you know, beer. Noon to 8 p.m. 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Oktoberfest at Fat Pants Brewing Co.

With food and drink specials, hammerslam, lawn games, stein-holding contest, and live music. Noon to 10 p.m. 8335 Crystal View Rd., Eden Prairie.

Heavy Fest at Heavy Rotation Brewing Co.

Featuring lots of beers, a food truck, live music from the Low Down, a meat raffle, and a pretzel-eating contest. Noon to 10 p.m. 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Oktobierfest at Schram Haus Brewing

Contests, foods, and tunes. Find more info here. Noon to 10 p.m. 3700 Chaska Blvd., Chaska.

"Rose Reverie" Regan Golden

Northrup King Nights

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. 4-8 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Vampire Vintage + Exhumed & Reborn

Shop old goth vintage and antiques. Noon to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Wild Hare Collective, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Suite #185, Minneapolis.

Closing Reception: “Rose Reverie by Regan Golden”

Lithographs, watercolors, and collages inspired by the roses at the Lyndale Park Rose Garden. 6-8 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

“Jennifer St. Cyr: Surface and Substance”

Ceramics. Noon to 8 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Q.arma Building Fall Open Studios

Open studios followed by a friendly potluck (bring something to contribute if you’d like). Noon to 10 p.m. Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Solar Arts Building Open Studios

Open studios, sales, and special receptions. Noon to 6 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

“Sharon DeWald: A Salient Experience”

Paintings and photography. Noon to 6 p.m. Solar Arts Building, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

“The Streets at Night” and “Nude Geographies”

Two exhibitions open up in one spot. 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery & Photographic Arts Center, 2601 27th St. S. (NW Corner of Ivy Arts Parking Lot), Minneapolis.

“The Abstract Worlds of Yoshida Hodaka and Chizuko”

This free show featuring work from the husband-and-wife Japanese artists opens today. Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; artsmia.org.

Vintage Fest on the Green Promo

Twin Cities Vintage Fest

Old clothes are pretty rad—both in a “cool” and a “radical” sense. They’re better for the environment, they can be easier on the wallet, and, if done well, they look pretty damn fashion-forward. So shout out to the neighborhood garage sales, the old items in your closet you still wear and love, and the thrift and vintage shops offering unique wares that are old but new to you. This summer, the folks behind Totally Rad Vintage mega events will be hosting a free monthly market offering sweet secondhand finds that need a new home. Think T-shirts for things time forgot, sports jerseys from distant seasons, and costume jewelry that has survived the test of time. Vendors will have items from just about every decade except this one, with fashions ranging from high to low, and plenty in between. Free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info at tcvintageflea.com.—Jessica Armbruster

Art on the Edge Festival

Featuring an artisan and makers’ market, holistic healing businesses, tarot readings, and family fun. Find more info here. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Father Hennepin Bluff Park, 420 SE. Main St., Minneapolis.

Omega DEAR: Children’s Story Hour

With Shannon Gibney. 8-9 a.m. Café Marguerite, 300 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Urban Art Village Luis Fitch

Urban Art Village

Shipping containers don’t just make great pools; they can also become an art gallery, a performance space, or a resource center. This summer, you’ll find five shipping crates being used as all of these things (minus the pool, sorry gang) at the Urban Art Village. Since July, local print artist Luis Fitch has been hosting a bimonthly pop-up featuring queer, Black, and Latinx artists on the lot next to Midtown Global Market. Past events have included a makers’ market with jewelers, painters, knitters, and beadworkers, and you should expect a good mix this Saturday, too. Free workshops coming up include sessions on stencil storytelling, papercutting protest banners, and wheatpaste techniques to get your messages out there. (Find a complete schedule here.) It’s also free to sell, exhibit, and host events during Urban Village hours; sign up here. Other dates: Oct. 2 & 18. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 730 E. Lake St., Minneapolis. Through October 18—Jessica Armbruster

Oktoberfest Block Party

Beer, contests, German trivia, eats, and more. Noon to 10 p.m. LTD Brewing Co., 8 8th Ave. N., Hopkins.

Art + Artists Celebration

Five artists-in-residence unveil their new sculptures. Guests can also check out works in progress, opps to meet the artists, and artist/astronomer Annette S. Lee’s new exhibition, “Ancient Echoes: Keepers of Sky.” Noon to 5 p.m. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail N., Shafer.

Flash Memoir for Creating Community

A free writing workshop. Registration is required; it online at WashCoLib.org/Events. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Valley Library, 384 St. Croix Trail S., Lakeland.

Trans Artist Market

Featuring event organizer/artist Sharky Lemon. 2-6 p.m. Makwa Coffee, 2805 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville.

Korean Culture Festival

With K-pop dance showcases, K-pop Demon Hunters sing-alongs, taekwondo demonstrations, and traditional Korean dance. 1-5 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Lakeville Art Festival

Featuring 100+ local/Midwestern artists, food trucks, demonstrations, wine and beer, and tunes onstage. Find a complete schedule here. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville.

Open Mic Comedy Night

With Joe Addict. Every Sat. on the patio. 7-9 p.m. The Cabooze, 917 S Cedar Ave, Minneapolis.

Pilates for the People

A free pilates class. RSVP here. 10:15-11 a.m. Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Market, 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through October 22; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through September 20. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., through October 11. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon Sep.-Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 4. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

'Tigre! Tigre!' The Fox & Beggar Theater

SUNDAY

Tigre! Tigre!

An operetta by The Fox & Beggar Theater. Find more info here. 7 p.m. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

DayFunk: Collette

House DJ sets with Sassy G, Rob Riehm, Jeff Hunter, and Nick Gunz. 2-8 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Textile Center’s Textile Garage Sale

Entrance is free on the last day of the sale, which will have all kinds of fabrics, books, equipment, tools, kits, and more at 50% off. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Annual Twin Cities Veg Fest

Featuring 30+ vegan food trucks and food vendors, 75+ local artists and makers, cooking demos and sampling, live music by Joseph Walker and the Walker Brothers Band, a participatory drum circle, games area, an outdoor yoga session, speeches and author talks, and family fun. Learn more at tcvegfest.com. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Harriet Island, 151 Water St. W., St. Paul.

Mid-Autumn Moon Festival

With live music and dance, storytelling, hands-on crafts, food, a lion dance, and a colorful lantern parade. 1-3 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Gay 90’s, 408 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

12th Annual Minneapolis Pyrex Swap

Swap pyrex dishes and other items in the back parking lot. The event becomes a general vintage sale after the first hour. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Turquoise Vintage, 3869 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Kidtoberfest

Free-flowing booze and lederhosen aren’t typically what you’d consider “kid friendly.” But llamas, face painting, balloon animals, bounce houses, and magic shows? That’s the sweet spot, and it’s what Forgotten Star has in store for Kidtoberfest. Forgotten Star ranks among our seven favorite kid-friendly breweries, mind you. Raves journalist/dad Brian Martucci: “Do your kids like trains? Mine do. Which is why they absolutely love visiting Forgotten Star, a former naval factory on the northern edge of the massive BNSF railyard straddling northeast Minneapolis, Fridley, and Columbia Heights.” Kidtoberfest coincides with Forgotten Star’s general Okertoberfest festivities, which kick off Friday. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley; find more info here.—Jay Boller

eleven degenerates



10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Robert Wilkinson



3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Velahsa

Alternative punk. With the Silverteens, the Best Meds. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bingo with Pete

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Karaoke with Ally

9 p.m. to close. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Repo Man

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. June-Sep. Maplewood Area Historical Society, 2170 Cty. Rd. D East, Maplewood; find more info at maplewoodmuseum.org/farmers-market.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Markets on Main

A new farmers market?! Yep! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. Now through mid-October. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.