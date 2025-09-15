Oktoberfests, Dakota Turns 40, Owamni Cooks: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Rilo Kiley Photo courtesy the artist

TUESDAY 9.16

Rilo Kiley

Palace Theatre

I haven’t been this excited for a reunion since seeing the Replacements get back together at Riot Fest 2013 in Chicago. The broad strokes of Rilo Kiley history are well-documented: Frontwoman Jenny Lewis and guitarist Blake Sennett, both ex-child actors, formed the band with bassist Pierre de Reeder and drummer Jason Boesel in L.A.'s late '90s indie rock scene. (Fleetwood Mac-ian implications would follow Lewis and Sennett, who once dated.) Ruddered by Lewis’s crystalline voice and influential songwriting style, all the band did between 2001 and 2007 was release four near-perfect albums. In 2011, after years of dormancy, Sennett compared Rilo Kiley to a corpse, downplaying hopes of a reunion ever happening. Finally, earlier this year, news dropped of the current Sometimes When You're On You're Really Fucking On Tour… tour. “It couldn't have happened any sooner. It feels like now is the time to share that joy and love with each other and with everyone else,” Lewis told Spin, with de Reeder adding that it feels like “reconnecting with family.” Dean Johnson opens. 18+. $74-$432. 7 p.m. 17 W. Seventh Pl., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Owamni + NĀTIFS Cookout

Water Works Pavilion and Owamni Terrace

At the Cookout, “an evening of food, music, and community on the Mississippi River,” there are two ways to party. You can stop by Water Works Pavilion in Mill Ruins Park to watch dancers, listen to drummers, grab food and drinks from the Beer Hut and Tatanka Food Truck, and shop the marketplace with NĀTIFS, Mashkiki Studios, and Owamni merch. Or, if you’d rather, there’s the $45 VIP terrace experience, which’ll have fresh-shucked oysters, smoked foods, and other treats courtesy of the Owamni culinary team (your ticket also includes a drink). Free or $45. 5-9 p.m. 420 S. First St., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Pryes

FRIDAY 9.19

Pryes Fest

Pryes Brewing

It’s mid-September, which means it’s Oktoberfest season: a time when we drink beer, carb up on pretzels, and listen to oompah bands as the weather gets colder. While many breweries will host one-day parties this month, Pryes is going all out with three three-day weekends of special events inside and out on the patio. There’ll be music every day, from traditional tunes with the Bavarian Musikmeisters to modern indie rock from Al Church. Every Saturday, baby goats from The Hayloft will visit and enjoy gentle interactions while kid-friendly stuff like facepainting, pumpkin decorating, and other crafts will abound Saturdays and Sundays. There will, of course, be giant pretzels and beer every day of this fest, with .5- and 1-liter steins available for purchase; special items on tap include the PryesFest Märzen, the Pragmatic Pilsner, a peach sour, and Orange Bliss, which was last seen at the State Fair. Free. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 5—Jessica Armbruster

Oktoberfest at Fulton

Fulton Brewing Facility

Here’s another celebration that’s the real deal (or, as real as a Midwest brewery celebrating a 215-year-old German holiday can be). For two weekends there will be beer, including imported Oktoberfest Märzen, Hefeweizens, and Munich darks from Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr, as well as Fulton’s Festbier and other seasonal offerings. Draught beer is a stein-only affair, so be sure to bring your own or buy one in the beer tent. Entertainment goes all-in on ye olde Bavaria, with traditional bands and polka dancers onstage. The menu includes things like currywurst, brat and schnitzel plates, pretzels, cheese curds, and a three-foot Meterwurst dubbed “3 Feet of Meat” from Lowry Hill Provisions. Saturdays will be extra sporty, with folks from MN Brewery Running Series drinking post-5K beer on Sep. 20 and the Fulton Gran Fondo by Free Bikes For Kidz on Sep. 27. Free. 4-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. 2540 NE Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at fultonbeer.com. Through September 27—Jessica Armbruster

The Dakota celebrates a b-day Google Street View

SATURDAY 9.20

Dakota’s 40th Anniversary Block Party

Dakota

Do we talk enough about how fucking great the Dakota is? I hadn’t been in years before last fall, when I attended a spellbinding Jessica Williamson show there, and I left with a renewed appreciation for the classy-yet-comfortable jazz joint that happens to book every genre short of grindcore. To celebrate 40 years (22 of which spent at its current Nicollet Mall home), the Dakota is throwing an absolute humdinger of a free block party inside and outside of the venue. “This anniversary is a celebration not only for Dakota but also for the incredible Twin Cities music community that has contributed so much to reaching this historic milestone,” Dakota founder Lowell Pickett explains. “We’re celebrating 40 years of unforgettable music, and paying tribute to the New Orleans roots that have long inspired our stage and our kitchen.” That means live music from the Suburbs, Glen David Andrews, Jamecia Bennett, Davina and the Vagabonds, Kavyesh Kaviraj & Omar Abdulkarim, L.A. Buckner, and others, plus NOLA-style food, craft markets, and kid-friendly activities. Here's to at least four more decades. Free. 2-10 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Taco Bell Century

Quarry Taco Bell

Riding a century—that’s 100 miles—is no easy thing to do. Riding a century while fueling your body with Crunchwraps, Doritos Locos Tacos, and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes? Well… actually, it’s unclear if that would be harder or easier. You can find out for yourself at the third-annual Taco Bell Century, hosted by cycling team Corpse Whale Racing. They’ll meet up at the Quarry Taco Bell at 8 a.m. (great time to try TB breakfast if you haven’t already) and roll out at 8:30, following this route to 11 Taco Bell locations in the region. There are roughly 10 miles between each stop, meaning plenty of chances to grab another Cheesy Roll Up or run to the bathroom if the Baja Blasts are hittin’ ya. And you can ride however you want; no one’s taking your gels away. “Fuel only with Taco Bell, or don't, we're not cops,” the Corpse Whale crew writes. Free. 8 a.m. 1540 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Tacos and Tequila Promo

Viva la Vida Taco and Tequila Festival

Rice Street, St. Paul

If you prefer your tacos with less cycling, fewer Mountain Dew products, and a liiiiittle more authenticity, perhaps Viva La Vida is more your speed. “When you are at the festival, every taco, elote, and churro comes straight from the hearts and kitchens of Latino-owned food trucks and restaurants,” organizers promise. Food and drink vendors at this two-day fest include Los Ocampo, El Burrito Mercado, Mr. Taco, and La Doña Cervecería. There’s also live music from headliners Los Amigos Invisibles and Maria Isa (Saturday) and Salsa del Soul and International Reggae Allstars (Sunday), with many more artists rounding out each day’s lineup. Still not enough for ya? How about they throw in lucha libre wrestling, roving mariachi bands, a shopping mercado, and elote eating contests? $20-$59. 425 Rice St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Pulp

Armory

I still remember the first time I heard “Common People” on the radio 30 years ago—at first, I mistook those tinkling synths for the intro to Men Without Hats’ “Pop Goes the World” (a compliment). Then a tetchy Brit started ranting eloquently against a posh poverty tourist (not before letting her sleep with him, of course) and the synths accelerated to a thrilling crescendo. The rest of Pulp’s Different Class, a collection of threats and plaints and come-ons from so-uncool-he’s-cool romantic outcast Jarvis Cocker set to cheesy keyboards and fueled by limitless class animus, leapt nimbly over the lumpen Britpop norm. Yet try as I might, I’ve never warmed to the rest of Pulp’s catalog, which skates by on Cocker’s charm and less undeniable hooks. That includes their solid latest album, More. Cocker is up to his old tricks, venting anxieties about aging, pining for lost loves, turning verbal excesses into sexual propositions (“I haven’t got an agenda/I haven’t even got a gender”), and raising his breathy baritone to a yearning yelp. If that’s enough for you, I totally get it. And if you’re peeved that this reunion isn’t exactly priced for the common people, well, hey, nothing’s too good for the working class, right? With Hamilton Leithauser. All ages. $77.60 and up. 8 p.m. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Open Streets Uptown

Hennepin Avenue

Is Uptown alive? That eternal question may never be answered, but on Saturday it (hopefully) will be. The street will be closed to vehicles (a common occurrence this summer), making it easier for pedestrians, cyclists, and skaters to make their way along the avenue (but that’s new!). There will be lots of things to see and do, including stages featuring live music, lucha libre wrestling, sidewalk sales, and hands-on activities from local organizations. In the Heart of the Beast, which recently announced that it’s moving to the old Fifth Element space at 2411 Hennepin, will also be at the celebration. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hennepin Avenue, between 26th and 36th Streets, Minneapolis; find more info at uptownminneapolis.com.—Jessica Armbruster

Farm Aid 40

Huntington Bank Stadium

Well, it was touch and go for a minute there: When unionized service workers declared a strike against the University of Minnesota, festival staff righteously refused to cross a picket line, imperiling this event. But after a nudge from Willie Nelson, the U reached a tentative agreement with the striking Teamsters, and now the show can go on. Not to be morbid, but this could be among your last chances to catch a few legends: Even Willie can’t stay on the road forever (can he?). Then there’s Neil Young, turning 80 this November, fronting the latest of his many bands, the Chrome Hearts, while celebrating electric cars and somewhat half-assedly trying to reunite his estranged family on his latest, Talkin to the Trees. And let’s face it, John Mellencamp ain’t a kid anymore. Rounding out the schedule are Kenny Chesney and Dave Matthews, Trampled by Turtles representing Minnesota, and relative youngsters like Margo Price, Waxahatchee, and Billy Strings. It’s all for a good cause, as the event’s mission is to support family farms, and the 40th Farm Aid fest is sort of bringing it all back home, since some snippy comments by son of the North Country Bob Dylan during Live Aid inspired the fest and the organization behind it to begin with. $114+. Noon. 420 23rd Ave. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Indeed Brewing FB

Francis Fest

Indeed Brewing Co.

This weekend at Indeed, it’s time for the fourth-annual Francis Fest! Catch live music from Sean Anonymous, Products, Carnage, POWERDAM, and others, which you can take in while enjoying delicious vegan burgers from Francis. Indeed’s Pizzeria Lola truck will have a one-time-only vegan menu for the event, and if you’re craving something sweeter, The Donut Trap has you covered there. Inside, there’s a market where you can shop vegan treats (Red Eye Hot Sauce, Garden Witch Co.), art (Artifacts of Joy, Lianna Rosa Art), and more. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Urban Art Village

Chicago & Lake

Shipping containers don’t just make great pools; they can also become an art gallery, a performance space, or a resource center. This summer, you’ll find five shipping crates being used as all of these things (minus the pool, sorry gang) at the Urban Art Village. Since July, local print artist Luis Fitch has been hosting a bimonthly pop-up featuring queer, Black, and Latinx artists on the lot next to Midtown Global Market. Past events have included a makers’ market with jewelers, painters, knitters, and beadworkers, and you should expect a good mix this Saturday, too. Free workshops coming up include sessions on stencil storytelling, papercutting protest banners, and wheatpaste techniques to get your messages out there. (Find a complete schedule here.) It’s also free to sell, exhibit, and host events during Urban Village hours; sign up here. Other dates: Oct. 2 & 18. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 730 E. Lake St., Minneapolis. Through October 18—Jessica Armbruster



Twin Cities Vintage Fest

North Loop Green

Old clothes are pretty rad—both in a “cool” and a “radical” sense. They’re better for the environment, they can be easier on the wallet, and, if done well, they look pretty damn fashion-forward. So shout out to the neighborhood garage sales, the old items in your closet you still wear and love, and the thrift and vintage shops offering unique wares that are old but new to you. This summer, the folks behind Totally Rad Vintage mega events will be hosting a free monthly market offering sweet secondhand finds that need a new home. Think T-shirts for things time forgot, sports jerseys from distant seasons, and costume jewelry that has survived the test of time. Vendors will have items from just about every decade except this one, with fashions ranging from high to low, and plenty in between. Free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info at tcvintageflea.com.—Jessica Armbruster

SUNDAY 9.21

Kidtoberfest

Forgotten Star Brewing

Free-flowing booze and lederhosen aren’t typically what you’d consider “kid friendly.” But llamas, face painting, balloon animals, bounce houses, and magic shows? That’s the sweet spot, and it’s what Forgotten Star has in store for Kidtoberfest. Forgotten Star ranks among our seven favorite kid-friendly breweries, mind you. Raves journalist/dad Brian Martucci: “Do your kids like trains? Mine do. Which is why they absolutely love visiting Forgotten Star, a former naval factory on the northern edge of the massive BNSF railyard straddling northeast Minneapolis, Fridley, and Columbia Heights.” Kidtoberfest coincides with Forgotten Star’s general Okertoberfest festivities, which kick off Friday. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Damn, that is one dynamic crop art Pronto Pup. "The Treachery of a Pronto Pup," by Amy and Steve Saupe, is one of the State Fair works you can see at Mia this month. Provided

ONGOING

Renaissance Festival



MN Renaissance Festival Site

Huzzah, motherfuckers! We were so caught up in the State Fair frenzy the past few weeks that we forgot to give a shoutout to the other great (geek?) get-together: Ren Fest. Now through September folks can travel to ye olde Shakopee to enter a time-traveling realm where the fae thrive, knights abound, and Vikings roam. Live music, bar crawls, jousting, feats of daring and strength, and theater abound, while shoppes sell era-appropriate wares like drinking horns, flower crowns, and pottery. Each weekend has a different theme, dictating the shenanigans of the day. This week is Woofstock, where pups will be put through the paces to determine who’s a good dog. Upcoming themes include Bold North, with Nordic games and competitions, and Oktoberfest, which, uh, showcases beer (what else could it be?). Remember to plan ahead with your steel steeds; to park onsite you need to reserve a spot or opt for one of the free park-and-rides lots (biking is also doable, too). $22.13-$31.29; family packs, multi-day and group packs, and other special rates can also be found online. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun., plus Fri., Sep. 26. 12364 Chestnut Blvd. Shakopee; visit renaissancefest.com for more details. Through September 28—Jessica Armbruster

“Cream of the Crop: A Minnesota Folk Art Showcase”

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Missed the crop art show at the fair? Unwilling to stand in that endless line? See Mia-approved 10 selections at this show (and read more about it in Racket here). 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through September 28—Jessica Armbruster



"Guerrilla Feminists"

Queermunity

Queermunity’s latest art show, “Guerrilla Feminists,” is an all-lesbian artist showcase featuring works by members of Twin Cities Lesbian Life. The showcase “confronts erasure and embraces identity,” according to organizers, with works in many mediums but with a shared focus on personal identity and political urgency. The show runs through the end of September. 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; register and find more info here. Through September—Em Cassel

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Putt-putt is all about the challenge of using a stick to control a tiny ball amid quirky chaos. Sometimes you scoot right though without a problem, other times you end up hitting a hot dog too hard and bounce off course. Is that a metaphor for life? Maybe! All I know is that mini golf is back at the Walker, and playing it well requires a mix of patience, a light touch, and preparation for worst-case scenarios. This year’s course is 10 holes, all familiar hits that pay tribute to the Twin Cities and local culture with a few nods to the museum’s collection thrown in. Sometimes the obstacles are a bump in the road, sometimes it's a giant French fry, and sometimes the obstacle is you. Hey, this game really is a metaphor for life! $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 5—Jessica Armbruster

“I Promise to Burn Forever”

Public Functionary

What’s the old saying? “History is written by the victors.” It’s a kind phrase for a cruel concept, as victors are also generally oppressors, enslavers, and murderers. The powerful, the rich, the inhuman. For this new collaborative exhibit, two artists will explore how narratives formed from ruling institutions impact our collective memories, interpretations, and biases. That may sound like heavy stuff, but it’s intended to be a restorative experience—and fun! London/Berlin-based artist Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley deprograms by making digital games (some of which you can experience here) focused on Black/trans experience, history, and revolution. Meanwhile, Minnesota-based artist Agartuu Inor’s Barakah Library uses Black and Indigenous liberation texts in her beadwork and sculptures. Northrup King Building (studio 144), 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis. Through October 11—Jessica Armbruster

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Raspberry Island

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts like chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster