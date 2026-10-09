Freeloader Friday: 115 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

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"Roots" Artwork by Nipinet Landsem, Madelyn Churchill, and Wish Garbow

FRIDAY

“Roots”

This fall/winter exhibition from All My Relations Arts showcases Native artists from across the regions of Turtle Island, the name many Indigenous peoples use to refer to the Americas. It’s part of a new juried series that will “shed light on how the Western colonial construct of borders was designed to divide Native nations and perpetuate cultural divisions through the systematic removal of Indigenous peoples from their ancestral homelands,” according to AMRA. The first exhibit in this series focuses on the Midwest region. This show opened on Thursday this week, and is on view through December 12. All My Relations Arts, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

“Hilary Greenstein: Disaster Femmes”

Large-scale velvet paintings. 6–9 p.m. Modus Locus, 3500 Bloomington Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Comedy at The Green

Improv with Actors Theater of Minnesota. 6–7:30 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Start of the Season Garage Sale

Honour Coffee, Public Snowboards, and HOWL team up for a parking lot merch sale with vintage businesses and jewelry makers. 5–9 p.m. Honour Coffee, 451 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Autumn Vendor Festival

Food, arts, and crafts from Circle City Event Collective. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.–Sun. Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis.

Luke Callen Promo

Luke Callen

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Funk Friday

Featuring Big Fat Money. 7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The New Riverboat Ramblers

6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Slashfire

With Dread Spell, Couch Potato Massacre. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bob Nordquist

7–9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

TH3, Peal

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The NightCaps

Cover tunes. 7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Dan Israel

Rock tunes. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Trailhead at Theodore Wirth Park, 1221 Theodore Wirth Parkway, Minneapolis.

Thee Gassed Caskets Album-Listening Party

Musician/artist Shaun Doniger (Thee Gassed Caskets) hosts this vinyl listening party for Night at the Mausoleum. 21+. 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. CrowBar, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul; more info here.

Grunge Unplugged

6–9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Greenway Yoga

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“Made Here/Heard Everywhere”

Hennepin Arts and the Minnesota Music Archive presents this exhibition of the music and artists that shaped Minnesota. Opening earlier this week, the show runs through Halloween. The Galleria, 3510 W. 69th St., Edina.

S’mores on the Patio

Free sweet treats on the patio every Friday. 8–10 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 1:15–5 p.m. Fri. through Oct. 30. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, as well as oldest (since 1876?!), with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.–Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.–Sun. through Oct. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.–Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through Oct. 30. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tue.–Sun. through Nov. 22. 308 Prince St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

City of Lakes Art Fair Promo

SATURDAY

City of Lakes Art Fair

Summer isn’t the only season for outdoor art fairs. This weekend, Uptown is getting artsy at the lake with one of the most scenic fests of the season. Over 150 Minnesota artists will be setting up shop, selling wares that include homemade jams, cozy mugs, paintings of local landscapes, dog treats, and upcycled messenger bags New this year is the Harvest Market, a special corridor for foodies where you’ll find gourmet chocolates, hot sauces, drink mixes, and honeys. Live music is scheduled both days, and there will be a kids’ zone to keep the little ones entertained. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.–Sun. West Bde Maka Ska Parkway, between W. Lake Street and W. 32nd Street, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Star Trek Bar Crawl: Legends of the Final Frontier

But on your intergalactic best and join your fellow friendly geeks. Stops include Elsie’s, NE Yacht Club, 1029 Bar, and 331. 21+. Find the complete schedule here.



Longfellow Lawnfest

Kinda like Porchfest, but with lawns! Hang out and enjoy live music, artists, and friendship. 4–6 p.m. Find a map of lawns here.

Tangletown Gardens/Wise Acre Eatery’s Oktoberfest

Two businesses team up for a fall fest! Including a pumpkin decorating contest, family crafts, clogging and other dance performances, treats in the biergarten, and appearances from children’s book author Ann Hobbie and Cinnemon, a Scottish Highland cow. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 5401 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis & 5353 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Get Out the Vote Party

Register to vote! With T-shirt and poster screenprinting and food. 1–4 p.m. Lucy Parsons Center, 4100 S. 28th Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.

Posters for Parks

“Posters for Parks”

Kind of crazy that Racket has yet to publish “Parks of Minneapolis, Ranked,” isn’t it? (We did do every playground in south Minneapolis, however.) My personal top five would probably include Theo Wirth, Boom Island… and I’d definitely throw Minnehaha Regional Park, where this annual park-themed art event is held, in the mix. “Posters for Parks” is a group show featuring limited-edition posters from a whole bunch of local artists. (For a sense of the kind of cool pieces we’re working with, check out some of the galleries from previous years.) It’s a great chance to pick up some new pieces for your home while supporting the parks system; half of sales go to the artists, with the rest benefiting the Minneapolis Parks Foundation's People for Parks Fund. Free. 2–6 p.m. Minneahaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Catfish Troy & Friends

With Sammie Jean Cohen. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Steve McPherson’s 50th Birthday

Featuring 120 Minutes, Big Trouble, Catfish Blue. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Joan of Profile

With Cassandra Johnson, Eldest Daughter. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Fistful of Datas, Robots from the Future

Part of the Star Trek Bar Crawl. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Borrowed Days Irish Band

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Andra Suchy & the Cat Ladies

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Gus the Bard

7:30–11:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Owámni: Falling Water Festival

Owámni Falling Water Festival

With Indigenous food, artists and makers, nonprofits, musicians, performances, dance, and hands-on games and art activities. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Father Hennepin Park, 420 Main St. SE, Minneapolis.

Indigenous People’s Weekend + Food Truck Festival

Featuring a Native-led basketball expo, an art expo and vendor market, food trucks, and free public health activities. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun.; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mon. Battle Creek Regional Park & Recreation Center, 2076 Upper Afton Rd., St. Paul.

Ramsey’s Fall Fest



Featuring local artisans and small businesses, food, games, prizes, and music. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Draw Park, 7401 E. Ramsey Pkwy., Ramsey.

Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Second Saturday Open Studios

Six floors of space to explore. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Cine Latino: Latino Business Pop-Up Market

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Historic Main Street, 115 SE Main St. (under the Third Ave. bridge), Minneapolis.

Terrence Payne

“Terrence Payne: Body Pile”

Drawings in response to Operation Metro Surge and the community action. 6–9 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Bachman’s PlantyCon

Featuring sales, tips from horticulturalists, Thai food, pop-up vendors, and DJ tunes. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bachman's Lyndale, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Black Market: BBIB Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2–7 p.m. The Case Building, 767 N. Eustis St., St. Paul.

Book Swap

Bring a new or gently used book to swap for a new (to you) book. Hosted by Village Exchange. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Backstory Coffee Roasters, 528 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Fall Trans Swap Market

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A completely free swap market and club fair . 3–7 p.m. New City Center, 3104 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Hennepin County Fix-It Clinic

Bring something broken and get help figuring out how to fix it. Noon to 6 p.m. St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 8400 France Ave. S., Bloomington.

Annual Northeast Fall Music Sale

Thousands of records, CDs, and cassettes at deep discounts. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. 1433 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Imagine 6th Avenue North

Featuring neighborhood businesses, live music, and free food. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bethune Arts Elementary, 919 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

The Totally Rad Vintage hosts a market. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Tease Fest

Tease Salon, Hail Mary Piercing, and 620 Club throw a block party including an artist and makers market, plant sale, food trucks, DJ tunes, tiny tattoos, beer, and a putt-putt hole from CanCan Wonderland. 3–6 p.m. 620 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

"Dreamy Jade"

“Dreamy Jade”

A butterfly examines self reflection via travels. 1–3 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Free Walk-In Tech Clinic

Bring a busted laptop, phone, or tablet and get 15 minutes of help fixing it with an expert. 2–5 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; RSVP here or just show up.

Young Dance's 6th Annual Fall Fling

This parking-lot party includes performances, local vendors and businesses, and fall hands-on activities. 3–6 p.m. at the Fairview Business Center, 655 Fairview Ave. N., St. Paul.

Trunk or Treat

Nothing spookier than a funeral chapel, considering that’s where dead bodies go before hitting the dirt. But they can also be places of community… or at least Richfield’s Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel can be on days like Trunk or Treat, its annual candy- and biz-promoting event. The premise is simple: Local businesses show up with decorated trunks full of candy and promotional materials, and costumed kiddos go truck to truck filling their pillow sacks. Maybe mom or dad connects with a landscaper or Frenchman’s Pub in the process—who can say? This much is certain: Morris Nilsen will be filling its hearse with donated hygiene products, so show up with something useful for the charitable death car. Free. 3–6 p.m. Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Melinda Wolff

“Melinda Wolff: What the Wood Reveals”

Oil paintings on wood. 1–3 p.m. Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington.

Nature Journaling Workshop

Hosted by Emily Hayne. Registration is required; email victoria@ahouseunbuilt.com for more info. 18+. 10 a.m. to noon. A House Unbuilt Art & Water Space, 321 Main St. S.,

Stillwater.

Rosemount Oktoberfest

Featuring live polka music, local beer from North 20 Brewery and OMNI Brewery & Taproom, food trucks, and free axe throwing. 1–5 p.m. Central Park, 2901 145th St. W., Rosemount.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Family Gathering Concert Series

With line dancing plus tunes from Cole Diamond and School of Rock. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Southdale Center’s 70th B-day

With complimentary cupcakes, DJ tunes, special sales, a pop-up market, and a historical exhibit highlighting the center’s seven decades. Noon to 4 p.m. Southdale Center, 10 Southdale Center, Edina.

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

Located right by the Dakota County Center and Library. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Blaine Farmer's Market

3–6 p.m. Tue. and 8 a.m. to noon Sat. through Oct. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 707 89th Ave. NE, Blaine; find more info here.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

With food trucks and live music. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. Burnsville Senior Center, 200 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

EBT and Market Bucks accepted here. Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through Oct. 28; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT and Market Bucks accepted. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). Free Metro Transit rides available some weekends, check online for dates. Through Oct. 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; more info here.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This year-round, long running market moves outdoors for the summer, and features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. SNAP, EBT, sun bucks, and more are accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. EBT, SNAP, and Market Bucks accepted here. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 10. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

Fresh produce, music, and weekly activities. 8 a.m. to noon through Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Oct. 31. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Open Street Lyndale Yvette Griffea-Gray

SUNDAY

Open Streets Uptown

Featuring live music, sidewalk sales, community orgs, and family activities. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hennepin Avenue, from West 26th Street to 34th Street, Minneapolis.

Schooner Music Jam

Every Sunday. 7–10:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Songwriter Showcase

With Nici Peper, Sarah VanVolkenberg, Doyle Turner, and AJ Schieber. 1–4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Potential New Boyfriend

With Clawhammer Mike, the Old-Time Barnstormers. 6–8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Open Jam

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Emmy Woods and Friends

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

PAWS: Pop-up Dog Park

Featuring a dog-themed market, freebies, and a Halloween costume contest. Noon to 3 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sensory Friendly Sunday. Photo by Carina Lofgren courtesy Walker Art Center.

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.



Romance Out Under the Moonlight Book Fair

Hot Reads and Sweet Hearts host this spoOOooky/seeeeEEExy book fair featuring queer authors. Noon to 3 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Pryor Ave. N., St. Paul.

National Coming Out Day Open Mic

Share your coming out story via spoken word. 1–4 p.m. QUEERSPACE Youth Center, 702 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

Noon. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Family Day: Spooky Couture

Featuring a fashion show for kids with Lovely’s Sewing Collective, miniature Day of the Dead altar-making with artist Daniela Jimenez, short films from MSP Film’s Hola Cine, and the Pizza Karma food truck.10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave S, Mpls, artsmia.org

Quincy Street Makers & Vintage Market

Hosted by the Minneapolis Craft Market gang. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Vintage Market

With MN Record Show. Shop concert and band tees from Lori Barbero, plus albums, VHS, books, and more from a variety of sellers. Noon to 5 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing, 3038 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Church of Cornbread

Every Sunday. 5–7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Weekly Food Truck Gathering

Around 30 food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 25. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Antifascist Yoga

9 a.m. every Sunday. More info here. Recovery Bike Shop, 2504 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5–8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

Located just outside the community center. EBT, cash, card, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. Read Racket’s guide to this market here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

Find fresh foods under the water tower. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Savage Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT options accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

SNAP/EBT accepted here. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Oct. 25. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.