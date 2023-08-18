Freeloader Friday: 103 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

May Pang

FRIDAY

The Lost Weekend: The Photography of May Pang

May Pang, John Lennon’s former lover, shares candid photography of the Beatles star from 1973 through 1975, and chats with guests. 4-8 p.m. Fri.; noon to 7 p.m. Sat.; noon to 4 p.m. Sun. Gallery13, Aloft Hotel, 900 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

O’Shaughnessy Distilling Turns 2

In Prospect Park, tucked behind Surly and the Market at Malcolm Yards, O’Shaughnessy Distilling has been serving up drinks with their Irish-by-way-of-Minnesota whiskey for… has it been two years already? That was fast. O’Shaughnessy’s Irish-American whiskey Keeper’s Heart was Forbes’s “whiskey of the week” earlier this year, so brush up on your knowledge there and then head down to the birthday party, with DJ Shah spinning tunes at 4:30 p.m. and live music from the Summerbabies at 7 p.m. They’ll have raffles and prizes, and Old Fashioneds, Whiskey Punch, and Keeper's Heart Whiskey rootbeer floats are all on special for just $10. Free. 4 p.m. O’Shaughnessy Distilling, 600 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Kramarczuk's Kielbasa Festival

There’s just a whole lot to like about Kielbasa Fest. First and foremost, of course, are the unparalleled tubular meats peddled by the beloved namesake Euro market. (Pierogi 2 Gogi and NE Pretzels will also be slingin’ eats.) Beyond that, you’ve got sausage-specific live entertainment like Doctor Kielbasa, plus the Chmielewski Funtime Band, Dolina Polish Folk Dancers, the Ukrainian Village Band, and the thematically imprecise yet always fun tribute band known as the Rolling Stoners. There’ll be a meat raffle, games, and contests on Utepils’s gorgeous, Basset Creek-abutting grounds and rivers of German-themed beer to wash down all that sausage. Admission is free on Friday, and $5 on Saturday. 4 to 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Hip-Hop Jam on the Ave: Night #4

Block party features prizes, bike stuff, free food, and live music. 6:30 p.m. Peavey Park, 730 E. 22nd St., Minneapolis.

Park After Dark

Put your cell phones and flashlights away and enjoy the dark side of nature. Featuring stargazing with Dakota artist Marlena Myles, an art installation, guided tours, s’mores, a bonfire, and other fun. 8-10:30 p.m. Crosby Farm Park, 2595 Crosby Farm Rd.,St. Paul.

Joan of Profile, Rare Plant Summer Camp, Rhino Shrine

6-9:30 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Market

Vintage and makers’ items hosted by Clubhouse Market. 5-9 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Nunnabove

Nunnabove

7:30-9 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Mulan

The ‘00s animated movie, not the recent trainwreck. Dusk. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

The Silent Treatment w. the Boot R&B, M.A.Y.

8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Unstable Shapes, Upright Forms, Valors

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Woodbury Days

Woodbury Days 2023

Featuring family-friendly fun, live music, fireworks Sat. night, Taste of Woodbury food tent with over 20 local vendors, the Grande Parade, bingo sessions, robotics demonstrations, a car show, volleyball tournament, carnival, the Business Fair, and more. Find more details at woodburydays.com. 4-10 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Ojibway Park, 2695 Ojibway Dr., Woodbury.

Haupt Antiek Market: Farm, Fair, and Flea

A European-style flea market featuring vintage items and other finds. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W., Apple Valley.

Music in the Parks: Demolition Means Progress

Rock tunes. Noon. Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, 425 West River Parkway, Minneapolis.

James Eugene Russell

Country tunes. 7 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

The Bad Companions

Roots rock. 7-8:30 p.m. Minnehaha Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Janet Lobberecht

Beginning Again at the End

New works by Janet Lobberecht. 6-8 p.m. NE Sculpture/Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Art-Making in the Garden Summer 2023

Art-making fun for kids four and up. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through August 25. Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Warehouse District Live

Enjoy a closed-off street open to pedestrians, with food trucks, tables and seating, activities, and added restrooms every Friday through Saturday through Halloween. Find more info on the official website, but in general events start around 7 p.m., with the street closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday. First Avenue North, between Fifth and Sixth streets, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Farmers Markets

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Possibly the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, EBT hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thu.-Sun. June through Oct. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August. 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Water Works

This market showcases Indigenous artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through August. Water Works, 425 West River Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 27. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

St. Thomas More Friday Farmers Market

1:15-5:30 p.m. Fridays through August 25. 1079 Summit Ave, St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

West Broadway Farmers Market

Featuring local foods, arts, and community development, promoting healthy food access for North Minneapolis, with fresh produce, artisanal goods, grab-and-go eats, and locally grown plants. 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays, starting June 16. The Plaza @ the Capri, 2027 W. Broadway Ave. N. (Broadway and Oliver Street), Minneapolis; appetiteforchangemn.org/wbfm.

Heiruspecs

SATURDAY

Heiruspecs Summer Classic Block Party

Featuring food, drinks, and tunes from Unknown Prophets, Maria Isa, and, of course, Heiruspecs. 4-10 p.m. Keg and Case Courtyard, on the grounds of the historic Schmidt Brewery, 928 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Taco Bell Century Ride

Perhaps you’ve wondered, at some point, “What would happen if I ate only Taco Bell for a day?” (Perhaps you’ve even found out!) This Corpse Whale Racing-led ride will ask a slightly different and more daring question, which is: “What would happen if you ate only Taco Bell for a day and also rode 100 miles on your bike?” The ride meets at the Lake Street Taco Bell and takes folks on a 97-ish-mile loop to all 12 Taco Bells in the Twin Cities area, with the goal of consuming only TB fare along the way. (They’re “exploring the limits of a bean based fueling strategy.”) This is a no-drop ride with a pace between 13 to 17 mph. Live más. Pedal más. 9 a.m. 215 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Asian Street Food Night Market

Featuring food trucks, cultural performances, activities, contests, and more. 1-11 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sun. Minnesota State Capitol, 75 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul.

Twin Cities Houseplant Event

Shop plants, swap greenery, get tips, and more with this plant event hosted by Planty Queens. 6-10 p.m. Twin Spirits Distillery, 2931 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Steel Toe Brewing's 12 Year Anniversary

Featuring live music from Daniel Bakken, tunes from DJ Hamm Boss with DJake Plissken, special beer releases, yard games, and eats from O’Cheeze and Dough Dough. Noon to 10 p.m. Steel Toe Brewing, 4848 W. 35th St., St. Louis Park.

Porchfest is bringing tunes to porches this week. Kinfold Brass Band

Uptown Porch Fest

At the risk of sounding like a sappy, grandiose townie, these are the types of community events that make Minneapolis the greatest city on the face of the Earth. The idea is simple: Recruit a giant bill of talented local musicians—from punk to Afrobeat to singer-songwriter—and let ‘em play from porchfronts all over the Wedge neighborhood. (Residents are also asked to volunteer their “yards/stoops/driveways” as performance spaces, so it’s not strictly a porchy affair.) As an attendee, your only duty is to wander around, soak up the sounds, and feel like you’re part of something beautiful. Free. 1-5 p.m. Events are in the neighborhood between Lyndale and Hennepin, from Franklin to 28th, Minneapolis; find more info and the full schedule of performers here.—Jay Boller

Frogtown Arts Festival

Ribbit, ribbit! It’s a brave new editorial era for Racket, one in which we give St. Paul its proper due. This week that means shining a light on the annual Frogtown Arts Fest, which’ll bring five hours of live music, arts workshops, loads of vendors, food trucks, a silent auction, slime making, karaoke, and more to University Avenue. Organized by the Victoria Theater Arts Center, this block party is a feel-good celebration of one St. Paul’s most diverse neighborhoods. If the food trucks aren’t your thing, hop frog-like across the street to fest sponsor iPho, home of a killer $5 bánh mì. Free. 3-9 p.m. 815 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

The Immaculate Gathering

Tunes from The Immaculate Beings, Ginny & The Fizz, The Gemstones. 4 p.m. Pryes Brewing, 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

Camdentown Marketplace

A Minneapolis Craft Market pop-up in the parking lot. 9 a.m. to noon. North Market, 4414 N. 44th Ave., Minneapolis.

Andrew Kneeland, Anthony Newes, Sun Patches

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Music in the Parks: Civic Orchestra of Minneapolis

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Movies in the Park: Bohemian Rhapsody

Dusk. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Summer Makers’ Market

An indoor/outdoor pop-up from Market Collective MN featuring over 20 makers. 1-6 p.m. Indeed Brewing, 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

G.S. Broz at Praxis

The Streets/In-Between Moments/Yankee Enduro

Check out three new photography exhibitions; two group shows and a solo exhibition featuring G.S. Broz., an American trucker exploring his time in the industry. 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

2010 Artblok Summer Sampler

Explore the building and its artists at this open studio event featuring over 25 creatives. Noon to 8 p.m. Artblok, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

EPL Super Saturday

Watch the games on multiple screens, including outdoors. The schedule: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth (9 a.m.), Wolves vs. Brighton (9 a.m.), Spurs vs. Manchester United (11:30 a.m.), and Manchester City vs. Newcastle United (2 p.m.). Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Target Field

Go Outside with Hennepin County

Two hours of family fun on the lawn. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Target Field Station, 335 Fifth St. N., Minneapolis.

Dan Israel and Friends Folk Festival

Featuring tunes from Chickaboom and Troglodyte, Edie Rae and Craig Teiken, Mikkel Beckmen, and more. 6-9 p.m. Wolfe Park Veterans Memorial Amphitheater, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

Rockabilly & Brews

With Lena & The LoveKills. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., Excelsior.

Vintage Village

Vintage Village at 50th and France

Everyday Ejiji hosts this ongoing outdoor market. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nolan Mains Plaza, 3945 Market St., Edina.

Early Show

With Caitlin Robertson, Alex Sandberg, Boots & Needles. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St. Rangers

With Taylor James Donskey, Turbo Pastel. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Supercar Saturday

Gaze upon cool cars. 8-10:30 a.m. Sheraton Bloomington, 5601 W. 78th St., Bloomington.

Driveway Tour Theater: Molly and the Magic Boot

In the summer, theater troupes take to the parks, lawns, and lakes of the cities to perform free shows for the sunburned masses. That includes productions for kids, thanks to Open Eye Theatre, which heads to your neighborhood driveways, backyards, and front lawns each year. Molly and the Magic Boot is about tech-free adventures on a farm. Open Eye estimates that they visited around 51 communities in 2022, and that number continues to increase. Do you have a rad backyard? You can even sign up to host a show. All events are free and open to the public (donations are accepted). You can find the complete schedule at openeyetheatre.org/driveway-tour. Locations vary from week to week; this weekend they’ll be popping up at: 1 p.m. at 4055 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis on Sat.; 4 p.m. at Kenwood Park (2101 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis) on Sat.; 1 p.m. 3300 N. Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis on Sun.; 7 p.m. at Cedar Lake South Beach (3500 Cedar Lake Parkway, Minneapolis) on Sun.

Poetry & Prose

Spoken word performances. 5-7 p.m. Form + Content Gallery, 201 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Storytime Kids’ Yoga

In English and Espanol. 10:30 a.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Geeks & Games Makers Market

Featuring board games, controllers, comics, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Hidden MN, 1975 Oakcrest Ave., Roseville.

Yoga in Gold Medal Park

Free yoga each weekend in the park. 9-10 a.m. Gold Medal Park, Second Street and 11th Avenue South, Minneapolis.

Farmers’ Markets

Apple Valley Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 29. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 200 Burnsville Pkwy. W., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Fulton Farmers Market

Traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. 4901 Chowen Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeview Terrace Farmers Market

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this small market has teamed up with Robbinsdale to offer fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through September 23. Find it on the northeast corner of Bottineau Blvd. (CR 81) and Lakeland Avenue in Robbinsdale, across from HyVee; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Lakeville Saturday Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September 23. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 19. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct.; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 14. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 2nd St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Open Streets Chad Niemeyer

SUNDAY

Open Streets Minneapolis: Cedar Riverside

Summertime road closings kinda suck… unless we’re talking about Open Streets, where the lack of traffic just means there’s more room to party. This season’s installment will feature five neighborhood locations where the main drags will be closed to cars, but open to people on foot, on bike, or on other non-motorized modes of travel. Along the way you’ll find a variety of stuff to see and do, including parking lot concerts, sidewalk sales, middle-of-the-road yoga sessions, and pop-up beer gardens. Fun to be had this installment includes hands-on weaving fun and cultural items from the Somali Museum of Minnesota, T-shirt printing via bike, wiener dog races outside The Wienery, and free tunes outside of Palmers’ and KFAI. Metro Transit is offering free rides to and from the event, and Lime has dialed up a special discount code (LIMEMSP23). Free. All events begin at 11 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. Find more details at openstreetsmpls.org. Cedar Avenue, from 3rd Street South to 6th Street South, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Central Honors Philando 2023

Community celebration honoring Philando Castile, with performances by Brass Solidarity, Juice Lord, Pilot Jonny, Jayso Creative, Whitney Vogt, Tella, and Irreducible Grace Foundation presents Black Youth Healing Arts Center Pop Up Squad, with sounds by DJ Tek. 1-5 p.m. St. Paul Central High School, 275 Lexington Pkwy. N., St. Paul.

HiFi Hair and Records Alley Concert Series

Featuring tunes from Tommy Bentz Band, Thunderheads, and the Dan Israel Band. 2-5 p.m. Hifi Hair and Records, 1637 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Gas Station Turkeys

Judds tribute tunes and more. 5:30 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Quinton Coetzee via Unsplash

Skate the Park

Roller skating parties aren’t just for rinks. This Sunday, you’ll find one at Silverwood Park. Take a zen roll through nature by yourself, tour the park’s sculptures with a guide on wheels, and get down in the amphitheater at the retro dance party. Hands-on ‘80s-era crafts include spin-art making, tie-dying scrunchies, and airbrushing trucker hats. No skates? Not a problem: Twin Cities Skates will have rentals for all, with sizes ranging from toddlers to men’s 14. If you’re feeling wobbly, stop by the skating clinic hosted by Northstar Roller Derbyg for tips and tricks. Free. 3-6 p.m. Silverwood Park, 2500 Cty. Rd. E W, St. Anthony.--Jessica Armbruster

Urban Street Market

It’s a massive outdoor street market hosted by Urban Jungle, featuring vintage, collectibles, custom items, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Uptown Hennepin Avenue, from West Lake Street to 31st, Minneapolis.

Leisure World Sidewalk Sale

Shop from local vintage sellers plus more from the store. With beer, tunes, grilled eats, and T-shirt deals. Noon to 6 p.m. Leisure World, 2457 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Cars and Coffee

Gaze upon cool cars are the break of dawn. 8-11:30 a.m. Keg and Case Market, 928 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Minnesota United Watch Party

Sports! 7:30 p.m. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Music in the Parks: Gypsy Mania Hot Club Quartet

5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Donna Herula

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Story Time

Elementary art teacher Maren Daniels reads from The Elements of Art: An Elementary Art Teacher’s Guide to Color, Shape, Texture & More. 1 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Sunday Market

Shop this weekly farmer/cottage food and artisan market through Oct. 15. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dancing Bear Chocolate, 4367 N. Thomas Ave., Minneapolis.

Early Show

With The Muatas, Shading the Sun. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Carlaoke

Karaoke with Carla. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Music in the Parks: Not Quite Dead

Grateful Dead tunes. 2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS' MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 8. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods in a new location this year at MLK Park. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live music. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays by the bandshell. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 29. 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.