Fall Arts Guide 2025

It may be muggy but don’t be fooled: Fall is still the gateway season to winter. Leaf peepin’, horrorthons, and bad pumpkin spice lattes are mere moments away—and it’s gonna be a blast… of cold air! But also… of fun!

We’ve compiled a Great Pumpkin-sized list of recommendations to get excited about, whether you’re a fest freak, live music junkie, beer aficionado, art lover, or comedy club-goer. Or all of the above. We’ll be elaborating on a few of these categories in the coming weeks (can Oktoberfest or Halloween guides ever truly be finished?), but hopefully this initial roundup gets you pumped and planned for what’s to come.

FESTIVALS

Renaissance Festival



MN Renaissance Festival Site

Huzzah, motherfuckers! Now through the end of September folks can travel to ye olde Shakopee to enter a time-traveling realm where the fae thrive, knights abound, and Vikings roam. Live music, bar crawls, jousting, feats of daring and strength, and theater abound, while shoppes sell era-appropriate wares like drinking horns, flower crowns, and pottery. Each weekend has a different theme, dictating the shenanigans of the day. Upcoming ones include Wine, Chocolate, and Romance (Sep. 21-22) and Oktoberfest (Sep. 27-28). Remember to plan ahead with your steel steeds; to park onsite you need to reserve a spot or opt for one of the free park-and-ride lots (biking is also available). $22.13-$31.29; family packs, multi-day and group packs, and other special rates can also be found online. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun., plus Fri., Sep. 26. 12364 Chestnut Blvd. Shakopee; visit renaissancefest.com for more details. Through September 28—Jessica Armbruster

Sever’s Fall Festival

Sever’s Farm

One of our most enduring fall traditions involves heading out to Shakopee to get lost in a cornfield. You can do that at Sever’s, which has hosted an epic maze each year since 1997. The challenge takes about 30 minutes, but there’s plenty to see and do once you escape, with corn pits for kids to dive into, obstacle courses, a zip line, and friendly goats and llamas in the petting zoo. $19-$22; $45 season pass. Find tickets and more info at seversfestivals.com. 3121 150th St. W., Shakopee. Now through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

Francis Fest

Indeed Brewing Co.

It’s time for the fourth-annual Francis Fest! Catch live music from Sean Anonymous, Products, Carnage, POWERDAM, and others, which you can take in while enjoying delicious vegan burgers from Francis. Indeed’s Pizzeria Lola truck will have a one-time-only vegan menu for the event, and if you’re craving something sweeter, The Donut Trap has you covered there. Inside, there’s a market where you can shop vegan treats (Red Eye Hot Sauce, Garden Witch Co.), art (Artifacts of Joy, Lianna Rosa Art), and more. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. September 20—Em Cassel

Open Streets Uptown

Hennepin Avenue

Is Uptown alive? That eternal question may never be answered, but today it (hopefully) will be. The street will be closed to vehicles (a common occurrence this summer), making it easier for pedestrians, cyclists, and skaters to make their way along the avenue (but that’s new!). There will be live music, lucha libre wrestling, sidewalk sales, and hands-on activities from local organizations. In the Heart of the Beast, which recently announced that it’s moving to the old Fifth Element space at 2411 Hennepin, will also be at the celebration. Free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hennepin Avenue, between 26th and 36th Streets, Minneapolis; find more info at uptownminneapolis.com. September 20—Jessica Armbruster

Taco Bell Century

Quarry Taco Bell

Riding a century—that’s 100 miles—is no easy thing to do. Riding a century while fueling your body with Crunchwraps, Doritos Locos Tacos, and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes? Well… actually, it’s unclear if that would be harder or easier. You can find out for yourself at the third-annual Taco Bell Century, hosted by cycling team Corpse Whale Racing. They’ll meet up at the Quarry Taco Bell at 8 a.m. (great time to try TB breakfast if you haven’t already) and roll out at 8:30, following this route to 11 Taco Bell locations in the region. There are roughly 10 miles between each stop, meaning plenty of chances to grab another Cheesy Roll Up or run to the bathroom if the Baja Blasts are hittin’ ya. And you can ride however you want; no one’s taking your gels away. “Fuel only with Taco Bell, or don't, we're not cops,” the Corpse Whale crew writes. Free. 8 a.m. 1540 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here. September 20—Em Cassel

Twin Cities Vintage Fest

North Loop Green

Old clothes are pretty rad—both in a “cool” and a “radical” sense. They’re better for the environment, they can be easier on the wallet, and, if done well, they look pretty damn fashion-forward. So shout out to the neighborhood garage sales, the old items in your closet you still wear and love, and the thrift and vintage shops offering unique wares that are old but new to you. This summer, the folks behind Totally Rad Vintage mega events hosted a free monthly market offering sweet secondhand finds that need a new home. This Saturday will be the final event on the series… for now. Expect T-shirts for things time forgot, sports jerseys from distant seasons, and costume jewelry that has survived the test of time. Vendors will have items from just about every decade except this one, with fashions ranging from high to low, and plenty in between. Free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info at tcvintageflea.com. September 20—Jessica Armbruster

Viva la Vida Taco and Tequila Festival

Rice Street, St. Paul

If you prefer your tacos with less cycling, fewer Mountain Dew products, and a liiiiittle more authenticity, perhaps Viva La Vida is more your speed. “When you are at the festival, every taco, elote, and churro comes straight from the hearts and kitchens of Latino-owned food trucks and restaurants,” organizers promise. Food and drink vendors at this two-day fest include Los Ocampo, El Burrito Mercado, Mr. Taco, and La Doña Cervecería. There’s also live music from headliners Los Amigos Invisibles and Maria Isa (Saturday) and Salsa del Soul and International Reggae Allstars (Sunday), with many more artists rounding out each day’s lineup. Still not enough for ya? How about they throw in lucha libre wrestling, roving mariachi bands, a shopping mercado, and elote eating contests? $20-$59. 425 Rice St., St. Paul; find more info here. September 20—Em Cassel

Twin Cities Arab Film Festival

The Main Cinema

Now in its 19th year, Mizna’s TCAFF screens films past and present from Arab filmmakers around the world. Opening the fest is Thank You For Banking with Us, a Palestinian film about two sisters who plot to run off with their father’s inheritance before their brother can claim half. The 2002 film Divine Intervention, which will screen outdoors for free under the Third Avenue Bridge, tells the story of two lovers separated by the Israeli checkpoint. Closing out the week is East of Noon, an experimental work from Egypt that offers surrealism, satire, and soundscapes. Check online for a complete lineup of screenings, workshops, and pop-up events. $8-$16; event packages available. 115 SE Main St., Minneapolis. September 24-28—Jessica Armbruster

The 6th Annual Legacy Cup Promo

The 6th Annual Legacy Cup

Surly Brewing Festival Field

That’s right: This is a stoner festival. Wait, is every festival a stoner festival? Anyway, this is a weed-focused fest celebrating the world of THC and the folks who enjoy it. Things kick off Friday with an industry event, but the real party is on Saturday. There will be contests open to all, including awards for best bong rips, speediest joint rolling, and headiest pipes. Onstage will be hip-hop artists Killer Mike, Warren G, Afroman, Maria Isa, and Desdamona. A sampling tent will introduce you to products on the local market, while live art creation, pro skaters, and vendors will give you plenty to stare at. For tickets and more info, visit legacycupmn.com. 21+. $22.32. Noon to 8 p.m. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis. September 27—Jessica Armbruster

Gaylaxicon

Crowne Plaza Suites MSP/MOA

Billed as the “gayest convention in town,” Gaylaxicon is all about the queer side of sci-fi and fantasy fandoms. All of the con accoutrements will be here: an artist alley, a vendor mart, and tabletop role playing from groups like Dragons, Dungeons, & Drinks (read more about those folks here). Events kick off Thursday at Dreamhaven Books, where there will be a release party for A Mouthful of Dust, the latest work from guest of honor Nghi Vo. Other to-dos include a cabaret featuring local comedian Miss Shannan Paul and a SLASH slam (expect smut!). Find tickets and a complete schedule at gaylaxiconmn.org. $30-$90. 3 Appletree Sq., Bloomington. October 3-5—Jessica Armbruster

Stanley’s 15-Year Anniversary

Stanley's Northeast Bar Room

In addition to turning 15, this northeast Minneapolis favorite has a lot to celebrate this year. For starters, it’s not getting bulldozed anytime soon. There was a chance the 130-year-old building that houses the bar and restaurant would have to go as part of the 2027 University Avenue Construction Project. Fortunately, that intersection is now officially off the chopping block. So let’s keep celebrating Stanley’s dog-friendly paw-tio, historic urinals, and big ol’ bar. This b-day party will include a cornhole tournament, flash tattooing, and tunes from Catrina L'Amour and the Sound, ’90s cover band Flannel, and the White Keys. Free. Noon-10 p.m. 2500 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis. October 11—Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Film Fest

Showplace ICON/Edina Mann Theatre

Now in its 16th year, TCFF is old enough to drive. Film fests grow up so quickly, don’t they? And with growth comes change: This year’s event will take place in two venues, splitting screening duties between St. Louis Park and Edina. Organizers have yet to announce the full schedule (that should be coming any day now), but generally this event features around 150 flicks, with free screenings, online streaming options, and special parties on the schedule. Special categories this year include collections exploring domestic abuse and global warming, with other showcases featuring Black, women, and queer filmmakers. 1625 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park; 3911 W. 50th St., Edina; find showtimes, prices, and more info here. October 16-25—Jessica Armbruster

ConFluence Drew Arrieta

ConFluence: Futures in Color

Public Functionary

It’s back! After taking 2024 off, ConFluence returns for a second year celebrating sci-fi, futurism, fantasy, and other geeky areas of fandom featuring Black, Indigenous, and other creators of color. “ConFluence felt like possibility and JOY,” writes one attendee via an event survey. “NO judgment, just an invitation to come as one’s nerdy, weird, and fun selves. What a blessing!” Hell yeah! This year has a stacked lineup of things to explore, including a zine making workshop with artist Baki Baki Baki, site-specific art installations, a maker and artist market, cosplay walks and contests, and a dance party. Panels talks will cover topics like decolonizing world-building, geeky politicians, and fandom reparations, while celebs like Tim Russ (Star Trek: Voyager) and Aabria Iyengar (Critical Role, Dimension 20) will be stopping by. $35 daily; $55 weekend. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Northrup King Building (Studio 144), 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; confluencemn.com. October 18-19—Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Con

Minneapolis Convention Center

Fall is convention season, and Twin Cities Con is easily the biggest fish in the pond. There’s no niche here; this is a gencon all the way. The celebrity lineup, as always, is filled with names you know, including Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Rosario Dawson (Josie & the Pussycats), Alyson Stoner (Camp Rock), and pro-wrestler Mick Foley. In-between meetups and talk you can explore the artist alley, drink a beer while shopping, snap some cool cosplay pics (always ask first!), and make new friends at late-night screenings and room parties. Find tickets and more info at twincitiescon.com. $10-$50; $55-$70 for a three-day pass. Noon to 7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis. November 7-9—Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Book Festival

Union Depot

Rain Taxi’s annual book fest is on the move. This year, it’s heading to St. Paul for a day of all things literary. The sellers’ floor will feature new releases and bestsellers from local shops and printhouses, whether you’re looking for a mystery thriller, romantic fluff, historical nonfiction, or investigative journalism. Featured authors giving talks, Q&As, and readings include Stephanie Burt (Taylor’s Version), who teaches classes on the poetry of Taylor Swift; fantasy author Eoin Colfer (the Artemis Fowl series, Firefox Moon); YA graphic novelist Shannon Hale; and Japanese manga artist Misako Rocks! (fun fact: she also illustrates Dan Savage’s “Savage Love” column). For more details and a free Metro Transit pass to the event, check out twincitiesbookfestival.com. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul. November 8—Jessica Armbruster

A reveler at last year's Oktoberfest at Fulton.

OKTOBERFEST

Forgotten Star Brewing

Live music, cold beer, and a weiner-toss contest. Find more info here. $5 Fri.; free Sat.-Sun. 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley. September 19-21

Fulton Oktoberfest

Fulton Brewing

Here’s a celebration that’s the real deal… or, as real as a Midwest brewery celebrating a 215-year-old German holiday can be. For two weekends there will be beer, including imported Oktoberfest Märzen, Hefeweizens, and Munich darks from Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr, as well as Fulton’s Festbier and other seasonal offerings. Draught beer is a stein-only affair, so be sure to bring your own or buy one in the beer tent. Entertainment goes all-in on ye olde Bavaria, with traditional bands and polka dancers onstage. The menu includes things like currywurst, brat and schnitzel plates, pretzels, cheese curds, and a three-foot Meterwurst dubbed “3 Feet of Meat” from Lowry Hill Provisions. Saturdays will be extra sporty, with folks from MN Brewery Running Series drinking post-5K beer on Sep. 20 and the Fulton Gran Fondo by Free Bikes For Kidz on Sep. 27. Free. 4-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. 2540 NE Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at fultonbeer.com. September 19-27—Jessica Armbruster

Pryes Fest

Pryes Brewing

While many breweries will host one-day parties this month, Pryes is going all out with three three-day weekends of special events inside and out on the patio. There’ll be music every day, from traditional tunes with the Bavarian Musikmeisters to modern indie rock from Al Church. Every Saturday, baby goats from The Hayloft will visit and enjoy gentle interactions while kid-friendly stuff like facepainting, pumpkin decorating, and other crafts will abound Saturdays and Sundays. There will, of course, be giant pretzels and beer every day of this fest, with .5- and 1-liter steins available for purchase; special items on tap include the PryesFest Märzen, the Pragmatic Pilsner, a peach sour, and Orange Bliss, which was last seen at the State Fair. Free. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. September 19-October 5—Jessica Armbruster

Utepils Brewing

Featuring corgi races and fashion events, bingo, stein holding and pretzel eating contests, live music, Polkarobics, and free meat raffles. Find more info here. Free Fri.; $10 Sat. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis. September 19-27

Waldmann Brewery

Steins, beers, memorabilia, food, and tunes. $10. Noon to 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; noon to 7 p.m. Sun. 445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul. September 19-28

Oktoberfest at 9 Mile Brewing

Featuring a street art festival with vendors and arts activities, contests, a cornhole tourney, beer poking, kids’ entertainment, and polka tunes, plus a 20-mile, no-drop bike ride. Find more info here. Free. 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. 9 Mile Brewing, 9555 James Ave. S., Bloomington. September 20

Clocktoberfest at Broken Clock Brewing Collective

Tunes, axe-throwing, beer, and tons of food options. Find more info here. Free. Noon to 11 p.m. 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis. September 20

CROCtoberfest at Bad Weather

Yes, this event is combining Oktoberfest with crocodiles. Featuring live gators, a mini-museum exploring 200 million years of crocs, real fossils on display, and a short presentation by Science Museum paleontologists titled "Weird Crocodiles of Ancient Times." Oh and, you know, beer. Free. Noon to 8 p.m. 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul. September 20

Oktoberfest at Fat Pants Brewing Co.

With food and drink specials, hammerslam, lawn games, stein-holding contest, and live music. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 8335 Crystal View Rd., Eden Prairie. September 20

Heavy Fest at Heavy Rotation Brewing Co.

Featuring lots of beers, a food truck, live music from the Low Down, a meat raffle, and a pretzel-eating contest. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis. September 20

Oktobierfest at Schram Haus Brewing

Contests, foods, and tunes. Find more info here. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 3700 Chaska Blvd., Chaska. September 20

Kidtoberfest

Forgotten Star Brewing

Free-flowing booze and lederhosen aren’t typically what you’d consider “kid friendly.” But llamas, face painting, balloon animals, bounce houses, and magic shows? That’s the sweet spot, and it’s what Forgotten Star has in store for Kidtoberfest. Forgotten Star ranks among our seven favorite kid-friendly breweries, mind you. Raves journalist/dad Brian Martucci: “Do your kids like trains? Mine do. Which is why they absolutely love visiting Forgotten Star, a former naval factory on the northern edge of the massive BNSF railyard straddling northeast Minneapolis, Fridley, and Columbia Heights.” Kidtoberfest coincides with Forgotten Star’s general Okertoberfest festivities, which kick off Friday. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley; find more info here. September 21—Jay Boller

DOGtoberfest Saint Paul Brewing

DOGtoberfest at Saint Paul Brewing

With dog vendors, beer for dogs, dog costume contest, and more. Free. 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul. September 26

Luce Line Brewing’s Oktoberfest

Tunes, food trucks, kolsch service, and best dirndl and lederhosen contests. The main event is Sat., with smaller offerings on Fri. and Sun. Find the complete schedule at lucelinebrewing.com. 2:30-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat.; noon to 8 p.m. Sun. 12901 16th Ave. N., Plymouth. September 26-October 4

Brühaven’s Oktoberfest

German eats, tons of tunes, and beer. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis. September 27

Lake Minnetonka Oktoberfest

Bingo, tunes, and a German folk dress contest. Free. Find more info here. 3-10 p.m. Excelsior American Legion Post 259, 24450 Smithtown Rd., Shorewood. September 27

Oktoberfest at Saint Paul Brewing

Tunes and beer. Free. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sun. 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul. September 27-28

Shorewood Oktoberfest

With family friendly fun, beer, and tunes. Free. Find more info here. 1-3 p.m. Badger Park, 5745 Country Club Rd., Shorewood. September 27

Wandering Leaf Brewing

Music, food, and games. Noon to 10 p.m. 2463 Seventh St. W., St. Paul. September 27

Twin Cities Oktoberfest

Try 20 different local beers and ciders. $12 wristband; special packages range from $35-$86. 5-11 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. Find tickets here. Eco Experience at the Minnesota State Fair, 1621 Randall Ave., St. Paul. October 3-4

Minneapolis Oktoberfest

Warehouse District Live hosts this little street party featuring beer from eight breweries, food trucks, vendors, games, and tunes. Free. 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. First Avenue, between Fourth and Fifth Streets, Minneapolis. October 4

Mickey Guyton Photo provided

MUSIC

Farm Aid 40

Huntington Bank Stadium

Well, it was touch and go for a minute there: When unionized service workers declared a strike against the University of Minnesota, festival staff righteously refused to cross a picket line, imperiling this event. But after a nudge from Willie Nelson, the U reached a tentative agreement with the striking Teamsters, and now the show can go on. Not to be morbid, but this could be among your last chances to catch a few legends: Even Willie can’t stay on the road forever (can he?). Then there’s Neil Young, turning 80 this November, fronting the latest of his many bands, the Chrome Hearts, while celebrating electric cars and somewhat half-assedly trying to reunite his estranged family on his latest, Talkin to the Trees. And let’s face it, John Mellencamp ain’t a kid anymore. Rounding out the schedule are Kenny Chesney and Dave Matthews, Trampled by Turtles representing Minnesota, and relative youngsters like Margo Price, Waxahatchee, and Billy Strings. It’s all for a good cause, as the event’s mission is to support family farms, and the 40th Farm Aid fest is sort of bringing it all back home, since some snippy comments by son of the North Country Bob Dylan during Live Aid inspired the fest and the organization behind it to begin with. $114+. Noon. 420 23rd Ave. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here. September 20—Keith Harris

Pulp

Armory

I still remember the first time I heard “Common People” on the radio 30 years ago—at first, I mistook those tinkling synths for the intro to Men Without Hats’ “Pop Goes the World” (a compliment). Then a tetchy Brit started ranting eloquently against a posh poverty tourist (not before letting her sleep with him, of course) and the synths accelerated to a thrilling crescendo. The rest of Pulp’s Different Class, a collection of threats and plaints and come-ons from so-uncool-he’s-cool romantic outcast Jarvis Cocker set to cheesy keyboards and fueled by limitless class animus, leapt nimbly over the lumpen Britpop norm. Yet try as I might, I’ve never warmed to the rest of Pulp’s catalog, which skates by on Cocker’s charm and less undeniable hooks. That includes their solid latest album, More. Cocker is up to his old tricks, venting anxieties about aging, pining for lost loves, turning verbal excesses into sexual propositions (“I haven’t got an agenda/I haven’t even got a gender”), and raising his breathy baritone to a yearning yelp. If that’s enough for you, I totally get it. And if you’re peeved that this reunion isn’t exactly priced for the common people, well, hey, nothing’s too good for the working class, right? With Hamilton Leithauser. All ages. $77.60 and up. 8 p.m. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. September 20—Keith Harris

Dakota’s 40th Anniversary Block Party

Dakota

Do we talk enough about how fucking great the Dakota is? I hadn’t been in years before last fall, when I attended a spellbinding Jessica Williamson show there, and I left with a renewed appreciation for the classy-yet-comfortable jazz joint that happens to book every genre short of grindcore. To celebrate 40 years (22 of which spent at its current Nicollet Mall home), the Dakota is throwing an absolute humdinger of a free block party inside and outside of the venue. “This anniversary is a celebration not only for Dakota but also for the incredible Twin Cities music community that has contributed so much to reaching this historic milestone,” Dakota founder Lowell Pickett explains. “We’re celebrating 40 years of unforgettable music, and paying tribute to the New Orleans roots that have long inspired our stage and our kitchen.” That means live music from the Suburbs, Glen David Andrews, Jamecia Bennett, Davina and the Vagabonds, Kavyesh Kaviraj & Omar Abdulkarim, L.A. Buckner, and others, plus NOLA-style food, craft markets, and kid-friendly activities. Here's to at least four more decades. Free. 2-10 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here. September 20—Jay Boller

Deltron 3030

Uptown Theater

Twenty-five years ago three of underground hip-hop’s most mischievous innovators—Dan the Automator, Del the Funky Homosapien, and Kid Koala—went into the lab together and re-emerged as the Cantankerous Captain Aptos, Deltron Zero (aka Deltron Osiris), and Skiznod the Boy Wonder. As dystopian rap sci-fi goes, the group’s self-titled debut album was relatively playful. (That shit could get pretty dark in the heyday of Def Jux.) To prove Deltron 3030 wasn’t a one-off the trio released a followup in 2013, and a third album is rumored to be in the works. But that self-titled debut, which they’ll perform tonight front to back, is their claim on history. Get your backpacks out of your closets, nerds. $67.97-$238.50. 7 p.m. 2900 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here. September 24—Keith Harris

Jlin Lawrence Agyei

Jlin

Walker Art Center

No one makes music like Jlin. While still working at a Gary, Indiana, steel mill, she devised her own take on the fast-paced Chicago ghetto house descendant called footwork. There was a rigorous logic to Jlin’s compositions, even when they were theoretically designed for the dancefloor, so it’s somewhat predictable that she’s gone the gallery route. (And hell, it’s probably steadier work.) In the past she’s worked with late hyperpop genius Sophie and compulsive collaborators Kronos Quartet without blunting her style. Tonight, she performs n! = 3! (Permutation of Three), working with improvisatory dancer Leonardo Sandoval, violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain, and members of the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra. I know pretty much what it’ll sound like. And yet, if you get my drift, I also have no idea what it will sound like at all. My most anticipated show of the fall. $25 and up. 7:30 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. October 2—Keith Harris

David Byrne

Orpheum Theatre

When David Byrne came to the Orpheum in 2018, I sat out his shows for what seemed like a justifiable reason at the time: I wasn’t crazy about his latest album, American Utopia, and I honestly wasn’t keen on any of the solo albums he’d released since deciding his genius was too vast to be constrained by Talking Heads. Well, I’m not too hot about Byrne’s latest, Who Is the Sky?, but I’m not gonna make the same mistake again. Lots of hard-to-impress friends called it the best show they’d ever seen, and on the evidence of the concert film he released in 2020 (no Stop Making Sense but come on, what is?) I was a dummy. And honestly, Who Is the Sky?, recorded with the Ghost Town Orchestra, is intriguing if for no other reason than you can hear several of the songs ("She Explains Things to Me," "What Is the Reason for It?”—“it” being love) as Byrne publicly addressing the autistic tendencies he (like many of us) has long suspected he possesses. But who cares about the new record? He’s a master showman, and he’ll deliver. $301.45. 8 p.m. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. November 3-4—Keith Harris

Shahzad Ismaily

Walker Art Center

I gotta say, the Walker’s performance lineup this fall is flat-out killer. After Wadada Leo Smith/Amina Claudia Davis, Ambrose Akinmusire, and Jlin (see above), we get this great, every discerning improvisatory musician’s sideman of choice these days. Spotlight-avoidant fellow that he is, Ismaily has organized a highly collaborative event, called Bitterness Is Not a Bridge. We’re told the multi-instrumentalist Ismaily will play (what else?) “multiple instruments.” In addition, there will be guitars from Alan Sparhawk and Nels Cline; vocals from Beth Orton (who’ll also play guitar); Audrey Chen (who’ll also play cello) and yuniya edi kwon (who’ll also play violin); keys and drums from Martin Dosh; and Elizabeth Mitchell and Daniel Littleton of the band Ida on (again!) multiple instruments. You know it’s gonna be a good show when you’ve got to break out the semicolons while listing the band. $25 and up. 7:30 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. October 10—Keith Harris

Mickey Guyton

O'Shaughnessy

Guyton is far from an overnight sensation. She moved to Nashville in 2011, dropped her debut single in 2015, and seemed unjustly consigned to be shuffled into the pack of country never-wases with dynamite voices who deserve better shortly after that. Then in that brief window five years ago when corporations felt duty-bound to feign interest in Black America, she rose to the moment with the brilliant “Black Like Me.” That anthem, along with the scalding feminist-realist ballad "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" appeared on her brilliant 2021 debut album Remember Her Name. On her equally impressive 2024 followup, House on Fire, she left the big political statements behind, as was her right—being a Black Nashville star is political statement enough—though you don’t have to wonder long what color folks’ skin is on “My Side of the Country” $7.75-$38.75. 7 p.m. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; find more info here. October 10—Keith Harris

Jens Lekman

Amsterdam

A rather predictable thing happened after Danish songwriter Lekman wrote a song called “If You Ever Need a Stranger (To Sing at Your Wedding)” 20 years ago—strangers started asking Lekman to sing at their weddings. Often enough, he complied, and some of his experiences became the creative material for his latest album, Songs for Other People’s Weddings. Lekmen describes the characters he meets on these gigs—the just-married couple sharing a suit that fits them both who he gets stuck behind in the urinal line, the two single sisters at his table who remind him of The Simpsons’ Patty and Selma—while telling the story of his own deteriorating relationship. As always his speechlike tenor conveys a gentle humanism that his lyrics match, and the string accompaniments—more meringue than frosting—buoy the melodies rather than smothering them. $30. 7 p.m. 6 W. Sixth St., St. Paul; find more info here. November 8—Keith Harris

The Beths

Palace Theatre



I’d never have pegged Elizabeth Stokes as a fellow depressive. Though she sings her share of bummers, this New Zealand quartet’s front-Beth comes across as a relatively even-keeled person—maybe it’s just the accent. In fact, Stokes wrote the songs for the band’s latest album, Straight Line Was a Lie, after filling her first SSRI scrip. It’s no insult to say there’s nothing here as brilliant as the title track from 2022’s Expert in a Dying Field—I’d say the same about most albums released in 2025, and few of them have a song that comes as close as “Metal” (“So you need the metal in your blood to keep you alive/And you read the compass in your eyes so you can stay right/So you surf the earth's magnetic core to keep you aligned”). And I’d be hard-pressed to find a more lovely sentiment to share with an old friend than “Never change, unless you do/Unless you want to.” They were wonderful when I saw them at First Ave in 2023, and I expect nothing less this time around. With Phoebe Rings. $39.75, 8 p.m. 17 W. Seventh Place, St. Paul; find more info here. November 22—Keith Harris

Steph Tolev Promo

COMEDY

Steph Tolev

Juno Award-winning, Bill Burr-endorsed sketch vet. 18+. $30-$35. 6 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Sep. 19

Bert Kreischer

A frat-boy favorite. $37-$159. 7 p.m. Grand Casino Arena, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here. Sep. 20

Last Podcast on the Left

Mega-popular true crime/comedy pod. $52-$392. 6 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. Seventh Pl., St. Paul; find more info here. Sep. 20

Louis CK

Between you and your god. $102-$103. 7:30 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here. Sep. 20-21

Adam Sandler

We stan the motheruckin’ Sandman around these parts. 16+. $55-$351. 7:30 p.m. Grand Casino Arena, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here. Sep. 22

Geoffrey Asmus

Homecoming for the locally launched crowdwork king who once spoke with Racket. $25. 7 p.m. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W. #100, Minneapolis; find more info here. Sep. 25

Maria Bamford Promo

Live Wire Radio feat. Maria Bamford

Put simply? Nobody funnier than this Minnesota-launched comedy star. Who could forget the time she told us about the Duluth Dunn Bros.? $67.54. 6:30 p.m. Fine Line, 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Sep. 26

Normal Gossip

Mega-hit podcast from our pals at Defector. $227-$228. 7:30 p.m. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Sep. 27

Wits Reunion Show feat. Paul F. Tompkins

Remember Wits? PFT rocks so hard. $33-$83. 7:30 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here. Sep. 30

Matthew Broussard

Great bio: “Matthew Broussard is a disgraced financial analyst forced into standup comedy. The byproduct of a Cajun chemist and Jewish microbiologist, he holds a degree in computational mathematics he always manages to bring up (just did it!) and is fully aware of how douchey he looks. His comedy is heady, self-effacing, and weirdly… educational?” $23.75-$28.75. 8 p.m. Wed.-Thu.; 7 & 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Oct. 1-4

Sam Schedler Provided

Sam Schedler

Revisit the time we baked with Schedler. $20. 9 p.m. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W. #100, Minneapolis; find more info here. Oct. 3

Kelsey Cook

Recording her new special at the Fitz. $45-$203. 5:30 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here. Oct. 4

Alex Borstein

Lois Griffin from Family Guy! Susie Myerson from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel! $30-$40. 6 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Oct. 12

Todd Barry

As talked about in our 25th anniversary oral history of Mitch Hedberg’s movie. $50-$51. 7 p.m. Dudley Riggs Theatre, 824 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here. Oct. 12

Hari Kondabolu

Politically charged comic behind The Problem with Apu. 18+. $45.84. 6 p.m. Fine Line, 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Oct. 19

David Sedaris

I’ll never stop thinking about the story where he fed his organs to a turtle. $68-$93. 7 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here. Oct. 20

Crash & Burn 2025

Same as always: a collection of headliners making up sets on the fly. $23-$30. 8 p.m. Tue.-Thu.; 7 & 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Acme Comedy Co., 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Oct. 21-25

The Moth Twin Cities GrandSLAM Championship

The grandaddy of ‘em all (within the local lit crowd)! $45-$46. 7 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here. Oct. 22

Katt Williams

Silky-smooth standup great. $82-$505. 7:30 p.m. Target Center, 600 N. 1st Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Oct. 24

Leslie Jones

Booming SNL fave from the ‘10s. $51-$166. 7 p.m. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Oct. 24

Hannibal Buress

The very funny man who sparked the downfall of Bill Cosby. $51-$78. 7 p.m. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Oct. 25.

Ali Macofsky

Started comedy at age 7, eventually landed “New Faces” at Just for Laughs 2022. $20. 8 & 10 p.m. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W. #100, Minneapolis; find more info here. Oct. 31-Nov. 1

Hasan Hates Ronny | Ronny Hates Hasan

Two Daily Show vets, Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng, go at it for your enjoyment. $49-$276. 3 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here. Nov. 1

John Waters

The "Pope of Trash," the "Prince of Puke," the "King of Camp." $49-$129. 6:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Nov. 1

Kevin McDonald

From Kids in the Hall! 18+. $40-$85. 6:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Nov. 3

Craig Ferguson

Did you know the weirdest vet of late night has a pretty good podcast, Joy? $124-$260. 7 p.m. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Nov. 7

Dan Soder

Husband to the great sports gabber Katie Nolan… among other things. $46-$77. 7 p.m. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Nov. 14

Andrew Callaghan

Also between you and your god. $42-$198. 7 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here. Nov. 15

Baron Vaughn

Bud from Grace and Frankie! Tom Servo from the Mystery Science Theater 3000 reboot! $22-$30. 9 p.m. Camp Bar, 490 Robert St. N., St. Paul; find more info here. Nov. 21-22

Josh Gondelman

Reliably hilarious affirmation affectionado. $25-$30. 6:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Nov. 23

Dead End Hayride Provided

HALLOWEEN (A MINI ROUNDUP)

TC Horror Fest XIV

Crane Theatre

Horror live and onstage? You betcha! Watching gruesome tales unfold can be pretty scary when you’re sitting a few feet away from the blood and carnage. As always, TC Horror Fest offers a variety of chills and freakouts, from gore-soaked massacres to subtle ideas that will haunt you for days. So far the main lineup has been announced, but the details are sparse. Expect a sampling of creeps both local and visiting; participants so far include Four Humors Theater, Dangerous Productions, Hot Chocolate Media, and Melancholics Anonymous. 2303 Kennedy St. NE, ​Minneapolis; find tickets and the complete schedule at tchorrorfestival.com. October 16-30–Jessica Armbruster

Dead End Hayride

Featuring a tractor pull where you’ll encounter zombies, vampires, and other freaks. If you’re looking for something less intense, you can check out Pinehaven Farms, which features corn pits, foods, a pumpkin patch, zip lines, and live entertainment, or hit up the Great Pumpkin Trail with over 10,000 glowing jack-o’-lanterns starting up in October. $22-$26. 28186 Kettle River Blvd., Wyoming. September 19-November 2

“Gods & Monsters”

This annual group show includes a variety of artworks inspired by horror novels, movies, iconic characters, comics, and more. Free. 4-10 p.m. Otherworldly Arts Collective, 451 NE Taft St., Minneapolis; oacmn.com. October 18

The Haunting Experience

Featuring a haunted house, a hayride, and something called a “chainsaw massacre.” Check out this place at hauntingexperience.com. $28-$44; VIP and fast passes available. 10900 E. Pt. Douglas Rd., Cottage Grove. September 26-November 1

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. October 26

ScreamTown

Featuring five acres of haunted houses, a haunted hayride, food and drink, and other spooky things. Find info at screamtown.com. $24-$53; VIP and fast passes available. 7410 US-212, Chaska. September 26-November 1

Spooky (Romance) Book Fair

Shop books from 20+ vendors offering sexy supernatural tales. Noon to 4 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; find more info here. October 26

Tricks & Treats

Featuring a bull ride competition, costume contests (individual, group, dog), a drag show and drag bingo, Night Market vendors, and more. 18+. 6-10 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis. October 24

Trylon Horrorthon IX: Dead by Dawn

“Eight hours of nonstop gore and mayhem,” per organizers. Audiences who make it to the end of each collection get a limited-edition button and screen-printed poster by Tim Holly of Tape Freaks. Tickets must be bought in person, and go on sale Sat., Sep. 20, at 10 a.m. $45. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Trylon Cinema, 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 25

Twin Cities Fear Fest

After two years of terror, Onionhead got his revenge. In his place at MOA is Fear Fest, with ghost pirate- and cult underground-themed areas to explore, as well as escape rooms, a VR experience, gallery shooting, and drinks at the Elvira Pop Up Bar. $30+. For more info and tickets, visit online. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington. September 26-November 1

"Alebrijes"

ART: GALLERIES, MUSEUMS, CRAWLS, & POP-UP INSTALLATIONS

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Raspberry Island

Alebrijes are Mexico City folk-art sculptures born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. He later knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts like chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Now through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

“Avant-garde Architecture of the Soviet Era: Photography by William Brumfield”

The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; tmora.org. Now through October 12

“Basketry Now 2025”

The title says it all, folks. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. Now through October 18

“Brooke Bartholomew: Emergence”

New figurative oil paintings by Minneapolis-based artist, registered nurse, and community organizer Brooke Bartholomew. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; gamutgallerympls.com. Now through October 4

Damn, that is one dynamic crop art Pronto Pup. "The Treachery of a Pronto Pup," by Amy and Steve Saupe, is one of the State Fair works you can see at Mia this month. Provided

“Cream of the Crop: A Minnesota Folk Art Showcase”

Missed the crop art show at the fair? Unwilling to stand in that endless line? See Mia-approved 10 selections at this show (and read more about it in Racket here). Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; artsmia.org. Now through September 28

“Day after Day”

Seven new paintings by Los Angeles-based artist Rema Ghuloum. Dreamsong, 1237 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis; dreamsong.art. Now through October 18

“Four Seasons”

Work by Isabelle McCormick. Night Club, 1096 Rice St., St. Paul; nightclub.gallery. Now through October 11

“Gatsby at 100”

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; artsmia.org. Now through March 22

"Guerrilla Feminists"

Queermunity

Queermunity’s latest art show, “Guerrilla Feminists,” is an all-lesbian artist showcase featuring works by members of Twin Cities Lesbian Life. The showcase “confronts erasure and embraces identity,” according to organizers, with works in many mediums but with a shared focus on personal identity and political urgency. The show runs through the end of September. 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; register and find more info here. Now through September—Em Cassel

“Hend Al-Mansour: Mihrabs: Portraits of Arab American Women”

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; artsmia.org. Now through October 26

“Hot Off the Press”

A member exhibition featuring 43 artists. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; highpointprintmaking.org. Now through September 27

Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley, 'WE ARE HERE BECAUSE OF THOSE THAT ARE NOT/BLACKTRANSARCHIVE.COM,' 2020-2023 (installation view). Courtesy of the artist and Public Gallery, London. Photo by Kai Werner Schmidt

“I Promise to Burn Forever”

Public Functionary

What’s the old saying? “History is written by the victors.” It’s a kind phrase for a cruel concept, as victors are also generally oppressors, enslavers, and murderers. The powerful, the rich, the inhuman. For this new collaborative exhibit, two artists will explore how narratives formed from ruling institutions impact our collective memories, interpretations, and biases. That may sound like heavy stuff, but it’s intended to be a restorative experience—and fun. London/Berlin-based artist Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley deprograms by making digital games (some of which you can experience here) focused on Black/trans experience, history, and revolution. Meanwhile, Minnesota-based artist Agartuu Inor’s Barakah Library uses Black and Indigenous liberation texts in her beadwork and sculptures. Northrup King Building (studio 144), 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; publicfunctionary.org. Now through October 11—Jessica Armbruster

“KinShip”

New work by Chris Cinque with ceramics by Sharon Jaffe. Form + Content Gallery, 210 Second St. N., Minneapolis; formandcontent.org. Now through October 4

“Librería Donceles”

A social-practice art project by Mexico-born, New York-based artist/educator Pablo Helguera. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis; wam.umn.edu. Now through May 17

“Milk/Wine”

This exhibition explores how art ages over time. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis; wam.umn.edu. Now through March 8

“Monumental Soviet Paintings”

The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; tmora.org. Now through October 12

“Natalya Nesterova: Artist and Academician”

The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; tmora.org. Now through September 28

“Passages”

Warsaw- and New York-based artist Maria Kozak presents eight new paintings and a large dual-sided painted folding screen of portraits and landscapes. Dreamsong, 1237 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis; dreamsong.art. Now through October 18

“P/RESERVE: Audie Murray & Nico Williams”

New works from two Indigenous artists. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; bockleygallery.com. Now through November 8

“A Radical Alteration: Women’s Studio Workshop as a Sustainable Model for Art Making”

Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 S. Washington Ave., Suite 100, Minneapolis; mnbookarts.org. Now through October 4

“Shelter”

New drawings by Terrence Payne. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis; rosaluxgallery.com. Now through September 28



Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Putt-putt is all about the challenge of using a stick to control a tiny ball amid quirky chaos. Sometimes you scoot right though without a problem, other times you end up hitting a hot dog too hard and bounce off course. Is that a metaphor for life? Maybe! All I know is that mini golf is back at the Walker, and playing it well requires a mix of patience, a light touch, and preparation for worst-case scenarios. This year’s course is 10 holes, all familiar hits that pay tribute to the Twin Cities and local culture with a few nods to the museum’s collection thrown in. Sometimes the obstacles are a bump in the road, sometimes it's a giant French fry, and sometimes the obstacle is you. Hey, this game really is a metaphor for life! $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Now through October 5—Jessica Armbruster

“Threads of the Way: Daoist Priest Robes from China’s Qing Dynasty”

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; artsmia.org. Now through February 1

"Timber!" Mia

“Timber! Art and Woodwork at the Fall of the Austro-Hungarian Empire”

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; artsmia.org. Now through January 4

“Traces of Light: Impressions of France by Melissa Sisk”

Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; highpointprintmaking.org. Now through November 1

“Trisha Brown and Robert Rauschenberg: Glacial Decoy”

Featuring original décor and costumes, plus related prints, archival materials, and video from the original 1979 show and beyond. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; walkerart.org. Now through May 24

Urban Art Village Luis Fitch

Urban Art Village

Chicago & Lake

Shipping containers don’t just make great pools; they can also become an art gallery, a performance space, or a resource center. This fall, you’ll find five shipping crates being used as all of these things (minus the pool, sorry gang) at the Urban Art Village. Since July, local print artist Luis Fitch has been hosting a bimonthly pop-up featuring queer, Black, and Latinx artists on the lot next to Midtown Global Market. Past events have included a makers’ market with jewelers, painters, knitters, and beadworkers, and you should expect a good mix this Saturday, too. Free workshops coming up include sessions on stencil storytelling, papercutting protest banners, and wheatpaste techniques to get your messages out there. (Find a complete schedule here.) It’s also free to sell, exhibit, and host events during Urban Village hours; sign up here. Dates: Sep. 20, Oct. 2 & 18. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 730 E. Lake St., Minneapolis. Through October 18—Jessica Armbruster

“Vaivén: 21st-Century Art of Puerto Rico and Its Diaspora”

Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Now through December 6

“Walking Bridges: New Acquisitions from the Francis V. Gorman Collection”

An exhibition catalogues, zines, a Lotería card deck, poetry books, recorded video and audio performances, and hand made artists’ books from Latinx and Caribbean artists, poets, and writers. The Quarter Gallery, Regis Center for Art, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Now through October 4

“Wearable Art Midwest”

Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. Now through November 8

A mural by Twin Cities artist Hend Al-Mansour. Image courtesy Chroma Zone

Chroma Zone Mural & Art Festival

Various Locations

Now in its sixth year, Chroma Zone is beautifying the Creative Enterprise Zone (the South Saint Anthony Park/West Midway area of St. Paul), by turning apartment complexes, warehouses, and businesses into works of art. So far, the project has produced 73 murals by 82 artists, many of whom are artists of color, and over half identify as women or non-binary. This year, the crew has added 11 new murals, inviting artists from Minneapolis, St. Paul, Denver, and Buenos Aires, Argentina to go to town. To celebrate the completion of these works, Chroma Zone hosts a three-day fest this weekend, which will include a panel talk on Thursday; an outdoor block party on Friday featuring a walking tour, community meal, demos, and more; and bus and bike tours on Saturday. Free; see the full schedule and download a map of locations here. 6:30 p.m. Thu. at Bang Brewing (2320 Capp Rd.); 6-8 p.m. Fri. at 2370 W. Territorial Rd.; 10 a.m. bike tour (from 2370 Territorial Rd. W.) and 1-4 p.m. bus tours (from 725 Raymond Ave. on Sat). September 18-20—Jessica Armbruster

"Queering Indigeneity"

There will be a public reception on Sat., Oct. 11, from 4-9 p.m. Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 Robert St. N., St. Paul; mmaa.org. September 18–August 16, 2026

“Des Treize”

New works by Yuki Kimura. There will be an opening reception on Fri., Sep. 19, from 6-8 p.m. Midway Contemporary Art, 1509 NE Marshall St., Minneapolis; midwayart.org. September 19-November 1

Fall Art Crawls

So Many Locations!

Is it even fall if there’s not an art crawl scheduled for the weekend? No! So let me take you through the coming weeks. First up is the LoLa (League of Longfellow Artists) Art Crawl, where artists will open their galleries, backyards, front porches, and homes for special exhibitions, parties, and sales from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sep. 20-21. The North Loop Gallery Crawl features stops at Art at 801, Form + Content, Veronique Wantz, and Kicknernick galleries from 5-8 p.m. Sep. 27. The St. Paul Art Crawl, once a multi-week event, has assembled into one mega-Voltron beast with all seven wards hosting open studios, concerts, receptions, and more Oct. 10-12. Also part of the SPAC event that weekend is the Schmidt Fall Art Crawl, which is really big enough to stand as its own event. Here you can explore over 75 artists working in the former brewery warehouse. And, of course, northeast Minneapolis has a metric crapton of open houses this fall, including six stories of art at California Dreamin’ at the California Building, the always stacked Art Attack at Northrup King, and Open Casket over at Casket Arts, all scheduled Nov. 14-16.—Jessica Armbruster

“The Abstract Worlds of Yoshida Hodaka and Chizuko”

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; artsmia.org. September 20 through October 4, 2026

“Be Still My Heart”

A group show of ceramic works. There will be a public reception on Fri., Oct. 3, from 6-8 p.m. Northern Clay Center, 2424 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis; northernclaycenter.org. September 20-November 2

“Gail Albert Halaban: Our Neighbors”

Large-scale photography. 6-8 p.m. Weinstein Hammons Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Minneapolis; weinsteinhammons.com. September 25

“José María Velasco: A View of Mexico”

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; artsmia.org. September 27 through January 4

“Nature’s Reflection”

Work by Jodi Reeb and Lynne Sarnoff-Christensen. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, #395, Minneapolis; kolmanreebgallery. September 27-November 8

“Temporary and Lasting: Works by Yoonmi Nam”

Prints, ceramics, and installation works. There will be an opening reception on Fri., Oct. 3, from 6:30-9 p.m. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; highpointprintmaking.org. October 3-November 26

Priscilla Briggs, 'Affordable Rates'

“Experience Free Parking”

A collaborative project between Priscilla Briggs and Cameron Jarvis explores infrastructures using photography, painting, and collage. There will be an artists’ reception Sat., Oct. 4, from 6-9 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis; rosaluxgallery.com. October 4-26

“Nadezda Glazunova: Festive Art”

The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; tmora.org. October 4-January 11

“FISH + GHOSTS”

A classic combo. New work by Rosa Kittsteiner and Mark Ostapchuk. There will be an opening reception on Sun., Oct. 12, from 3-6 p.m. and an artists’ talk on Thu., Oct. 23, from 7-8:30 p.m. Form + Content Gallery, 210 Second St. N., Minneapolis; formandcontent.org. October 9-November 15

“New Editions”

Featuring artists’ books, photo books, chapbooks, zines, broadsides, and hand-printed work by artists from around the country. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 S. Washington Ave., Suite 100, Minneapolis; mnbookarts.org. October 10-26

City of Lakes Art Fair

With over 150 Minnesota artists, live music, food and drinks, and more. Find more details at cityoflakesartfair.com. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. West Bde Maka Ska Parkway, between W. Lake St. and W. 32nd St., Minneapolis. October 11-12

“Posters for Parks”

Shop cool, limited-edition posters by local artists. Half of the proceeds from sales will benefit Minneapolis Parks Foundation and LoveMplsParks. 2-6 p.m. Minnehaha Falls Park, 4825 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 11

"RugLife" Provided

“RugLife”

Modern rugs from 14 artists with varying training and experience. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis; wam.umn.edu. October 11-December 28

“Matrilineal Memory”

New work by artist Mikaela Shafer. There will be an opening reception on Thu., Oct. 16, from 6-8 p.m. All My Relations Arts, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; allmyrelationsarts.org. October 16-December 13

“Collect Call 6”

Local art patrons share pieces from their collections. There will be an opening reception Sat., Oct. 18, from 6-9 p.m. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; soovac.org. October 18 through November 9

Dyani White Hawk, 'Detail of Round Dance,' 2023 Courtesy the artist

“Dyani White Hawk: Love Language”

This major survey covers 15 years of work from the Lakota artist. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; walkerart.org. October 18-February 15

“Gods & Monsters”

This annual group show features a variety of artworks inspired by horror novels, movies, iconic characters, comics, and more. 4-10 p.m. Otherworldly Arts Collective, 451 NE Taft St., Minneapolis; oacmn.com. October 18

“Sculpture Court”

Expect a court featuring a collection of large sculptures. Creepy! Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; walkerart.org. October 18–September 6

“Two Siberian Artists at the End of the Soviet Era”

The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; tmora.org. October 18-March 8

“Artistic ReUse-A-Thon”

Twenty artists transform single use items into art. A special event on Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will include hands-on artmaking workshops, an art supplies swap, and creative sessions. The Flux Arts Building, 2505 NE Howard St., Minneapolis; find more info here. October 24-November 9

“Royal Bronzes: Cambodian Art of the Divine”

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; artsmia.org. October 25-January 18

“The World of Russian Fairy Tales”

The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; tmora.org. October 25-January 25

Holiday Gallery Shop

A juried collection of artisan goods for gifting. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. November 1–December 24

“Neitherness”

Work by Matthew Pawlowski. There will be an artist’s reception Sat., Nov. 1, from 2-4 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. November 1–December 24

Areca Roe, 'Lava Field Ghost' and 'Leadbetter Point Mossy Ghost'

“Spectral”

Areca Roe’s new photography exhibition featuring spooky sheet ghosts making their way through nature. There will be an opening reception Sat., Nov. 1, from 7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis. November 1-29

“TexT”

Work by Lin Lacy. There will be an artist’s reception Sat., Nov. 1, from 2-4 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. November 1–December 24

“miniARTure 2025”

For this group show artists create tiny art. So cute! 6-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun., Nov. 16. Otherworldly Arts Collective, 451 NE Taft St., Minneapolis; oacmn.com. November 7-16

“Zumbro River Fiber Arts Guild”

Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. November 11-January 5

“Crowning the North: Silver Treasures from Bergen, Norway”

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; artsmia.org. November 15-March 8

“Site Lines: Photographing Historic Spaces”

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; artsmia.org. November 15-April 12

“Show & Tell: An Exhibition for Kids”

Featuring artworks and films from the Walker’s collection. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; walkerart.org. November 20-April 5