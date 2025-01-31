Egg On a Roll Expands, Saint Dinette Announces Closing Date, and More Twin Cities Restaurant News

Congrats to the 11 local restaurants and chefs who are 2025 James Beard award semifinalists!

Our nominees include: Ann Ahmed of Khâluna for Outstanding Chef; Spoon and Stable for Outstanding Restaurant; Bûcheron and Vinai for Best New Restaurant; Mucci’s for Outstanding Hospitality; and Bar Brava for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program.

And in in the Best Chef: Midwest category, we've got Shigeyuki Furukawa of Kado no Mise; Abraham Gessesse of Hyacinth; Mateo Mackbee of Krewe; Diane Moua of Diane’s Place; and Karyn Tomlinson of Myriel.

Good luck, y'all. On to the news...

Open

Egg on a Roll Dinkytown

No way around it: Egg on a Roll is great. Now, those excellent egg sandwiches are easily accessible to U of M students, thanks to a new “flagship” location in Dinkytown (1325 Fourth St. SE, Minneapolis). It’s the perfect spot for Egg on a Roll to end up, if you ask us, and it looks like it might be the start of a citywide expansion... banners just went up announcing that EOAR is coming soon to the space above Padraig's Brewing.

Eggflip/Sushiflip at TMAMY

Elsewhere in egg sandwich news, Eggflip, which debuted in the former Taco Johns space in the Minneapolis skyway last year, is now serving sandwiches, bowls, and burritos at the Market at Malcolm Yards (501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis). It’s joined by Sushiflip, which serves a selection of poke bowls, snacks, and rolls.

Hikari Hand Roll Bar at ESC

Elsewhere in sushi news (how long do we think I can keep this up?) Hikari Hand Roll Bar has opened in the Eat Street Crossing food hall (2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis), replacing—I think?—the Bebe Zito burger stand that closed at the end of December. There’s been a lot of turnover here, though; I’ve kind of lost track of who’s where. Time for another trip!

Las Delicias de Frida

Las Delicias de Frida has opened up on the ground floor of the Lime Apartments in Lyn-Lake (2904 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis), where they’re serving tacos, mangonadas, Dorilocos, and many more Mexican treats. Oh, there’s also something called Takisceviche—you’d better believe I’ve already made plans to go eat it.

Xelas by El Sazon

The folks behind El Sazon have expanded into Stillwater (1180 Frontage Rd. W.) with their newest restaurant, Xelas by El Sazon. They promise “Mayan cuisine like never before,” with a menu of bold flavors highlighting the Guatemalan and Mexican heritage of chef Cristian De Leon.

A selection of sammies from ALTBuRGEr Em Cassel

Closed, Closing, or Changing

ALTBuRGEr

Plant-based burger joint ALTBuRGEr quietly closed at the start of January, according to the Star Tribune, which also reports that the vegetarian restaurant had been adding “meat-forward bistro entrees,” including a double butter burger topped with braised beef and bacon? Huh!

Revival

Revival abruptly closed all four of its Twin Cities locations earlier this month; January 19 was the local chicken chain’s last day. The news came as a surprise to Revival’s 100+ staffers, and to fans of the restaurant, who had been encouraged to buy gift cards through December 2024.

Dark Horse Bar & Eatery

After a 10-year run, Lowertown’s Dark Horse has announced that February 14 will be its final day. “We are a small dysfunctional family that has grown to love and support each other on a level that will forever be unmatched over the years here in Lowertown,” the farewell note reads. “For anyone that has had the chance to come in and experience our staff—consider yourself lucky.”

Saint Dinette

Well folks, we’ve known it was coming. Now, we officially have a farewell date for Saint Dinette: The excellent Lowertown restaurant will serve its final brunch on March 2, and the final dinner will be on March 22. “While there are many factors that played a role in this decision, every restaurant tells a story and every story must come to an end,” an Instagram farewell reads. “We truly believe ours has been a beautiful one and we couldn’t be more proud of the way it was written.” March reservations open February 1.

Snack Bar → St. Pierre’s Steak and Seafood

Mpls.St.Paul Mag has the scoop on St. Pierre’s Steak and Seafood, a new North Loop steakhouse from Isaac Becker and Nancy St. Pierre, who are kinda-sorta bringing back the beloved Burch Steak. Snack Bar will stay open through March, then close briefly and reopen as St. Pierre’s. "A lot of people tell us they miss Burch," St. Pierre told MSP, "so we thought that instead of just sprinkling dishes on the menus of 112 and BLG, why not bring it back in a new way.”

Wrestaurant at the Palace

The St. Paul restaurant from the Wrecktangle folks has been closed since mid-November, according to the Strib, and its owners told the paper, “Wrestaurant is not currently able to open due to the damages to the space.” Hopefully this one isn’t gone for good!

Pizza Karma

Just Announced and Coming Soon

ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni

Sean Sherman’s nonprofit, North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS), is opening its very own food building. NATIFS Wóyute Thipi is taking over the former Seward Co-op Creamery Café space (2601 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis), and will soon house a commissary kitchen for Indigenous foods, a coworking space that will support BIPOC businesses—and an Indigenous barbecue restaurant, ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni. Expect a mid-2025 opening.

Travail at Graze Takeover

The Travail takeover of Graze food hall in the North Loop (520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis) has begun. Tixtli by Nixta is expected to open in early February; so is Spritz Bar by Robb Jones, the latest Travail-Jones collab, following last month’s debut of Stargazer. Caja by Alex Roberts, a southern comfort joint from the Alma chef and restaurateur, will follow in mid-February, along with Umami By Travail, an Asian street food-style stall inspired by a popular Travail pop-up that will feature dumplings from the folks at Saturday Dumpling Co.

Pizza Karma Dinkytown

Pizza Karma, the very good restaurant that nearly topped our local pizza chain rankings, is about to open a Dinkytown location. This’ll be Pizza Karma’s fourth outpost (and first in Minneapolis), and they’re looking to open in late February or early March, according to Bring Me the News.

Tres Bandidos

BMTN also has the scoop on Tres Bandidos, which is heading to 143 Snelling Ave. N. in St. Paul. Luna and Anthony Ramirez, whose family owns Taco Libre and Mexatlan Supermercado, are behind Tres Bandidos, a counter-service spot which’ll specialize in barbacoa, carnitas, and rotisserie chicken, with an assortment of hot and cold sides.

Mosaic Coffee

Coming soon to Uptown in Minneapolis—where Queermunity just opened a cafe (3036 Hennepin Ave.), and Moona Moono is also opening a cafe (3048 Hennepin Ave.)—is Mosaic Coffee (3040 Hennepin Ave.). There's very little info out there about Mosaic at the moment, though an Instagram account promises "coffee w/ intention" and says the cafe is coming soon.

The Rabbit Hole

They're gonna have 40 screens at this new sports bar, which has announced a February 7 grand opening. No relation to The Rabbit Hole that once existed at Midtown Global Market, this one'll also host cover bands and DJs and private events, according to the North Loop Neighborhood Association.

ie by Travail

Italian Eatery is making a comeback thanks to the team at Travail, which will reopen the south Minneapolis favorite in February. They’re bringing back menu favorites and as many of the staff members as possible, and we snuck into a preview earlier this month and can confirm—it's the ie you love and miss. More on that soon.

In the Works

As previously in the Racket Restaurant Roundup…

Papa Chuy’s Bakery

Papá Chuy’s Bakery is heading for the former Vegan East in Whittier, according to a December 3 Southwest Voices newsletter. While they wait for the permits to come through at 2409 Lyndale Ave. S., you can call to place orders for conchas, pan dulce, and other treats.

Moona Moono

The ol’ Paper Source space in Uptown (3048 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis) will soon house Moona Moono, a coffee and retail shop with boba, matcha, and the latest in trendy K-beauty products. Look for it to open in March.

Namos Restaurant and Lounge

A “luxury” sports bar, Namos Restaurant and Lounge, is heading for the old Erik the Red space steps from U.S. Bank Stadium, according to Downtown Voices. A recent Instagram post from Namos says it’ll be "a fusion of culture, cuisine, and live sports like you’ve never seen." I doubt that very much, unless Vikings players are doing a Coyote Ugly thing on the bar after each game—but hey, maybe they are!

Cafe Yoto

Downtown Voices has the scoop on Cafe Yoto, a new counter-service Japanese joint from Kado no Mise chef Yo Hasegawa. Cafe Yoto will open in the Duffey building (548 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis), in the former home of Stalk & Spade, very soon, with a focus on online and takeout orders.

19 to Reopen

Thank god: Minneapolis’s 19 Bar, the first gay bar in the city and one of the oldest in the country, is still planning to reopen, according to Zoë Jackson at the Star Tribune.

Chi-Chi’s

Well goddamn! A good 20 years after shuttering its last location, the Minnesota-born Tex-Mex chain Chi-Chi’s is staging a comeback right here in MN. Michael McDermott, son of Chi-Chi’s founder Marno McDermott, has reached an agreement with Hormel Foods (which owns the CHI-CHI'S™ trademarks) to bring back the classic chain with “modern influences,” per a press release.

Animales Brick and Mortar

This is the one we’ve all been waiting for, folks. After… oh, a year? of copy-pasting Animales’ tentative plans for a brick-and-mortar restaurant into the Racket Restaurant Roundup’s “In the Works” section month after month, we got confirmation that it is in fact happening! Founder and co-owner Jon Wipfli announced on in August that Animales will head for the former Royal Foundry Distillery in the Harrison neighborhood (241 Fremont Ave. N, Minneapolis), with a 300-seat, family-friendly restaurant; a full bar; a patio; and even a dedicated play area for kids. HYFR. Look for it to open in 2025.

Khue’s Kitchen

Eater has the scoop on Khue’s Kitchen, a new St. Paul Vietnamese restaurant from chef Eric Pham, which’ll open in the former Ngon Bistro space on University Avenue this summer. Pham’s grandmother opened Quang, where his mother still works; Pham you might know from his Khue’s Kitchen pop-up at Bar Brava. The brick-and-mortar should open this fall—a fire set back their progress when they were just about to open in August. You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

Rosalia No. 2

Rosalia, Daniel del Prado's popular Linden Hills pizza place, is opening a second location in northeast Minneapolis, according to the Biz Journal's Abby Bulger. This one's headed for the ground floor of the Rafter Apartments building at 333 E. Hennepin Ave., right by Surdyk's.

FRGMNT Coffee No. 5

An aversion to vowels isn't holding this local coffee shop back—FRGMNT is planning to open its fifth location, and fourth in Minneapolis, in early 2025. According to Downtown Voices, this one will be inside SPS Tower (333 S. Seventh St.), joining locations in St. Anthony Main, the North Loop, the Mill District, and Eden Prairie.

Bubble Line Brewery

Brittney Mikell—who honed her skills as an assistant brewer at La Doña Cervecería—is readying to open the state’s first Black woman-owned brewery in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. You can find the latest updates from Bubble Line Brewery on Instagram.

Sculpture Garden Eats

A restaurant for the Walker’s Sculpture Garden? Total no-brainer. Kind of can’t believe there isn’t one already. Mpls.St.Paul Mag’s Stephanie March had a great scoop on the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the Walker’s teaming up to bring this new concession stand to life.

Saffron

Just know this news has the foodie in your life all a-tingle: Saffron, Sameh Wadi’s popular, groundbreaking, and much-missed Middle Eastern fine-dining restaurant, which closed in 2017, will make a return. That’s according to this scoop from Mpls-St.Paul Mag, whose Stephanie March caught up with Wadi earlier this month to talk about opening Saffron, closing Saffron, and the yearslong process it’s been to bring it back. (Did you know he was just 23 when Saffron opened? Wild stuff.) No lease yet, but it’s reportedly in the works.

Mad Chicken

Is that like mad cow? Downtown Voices reports that chicken chain Mad Chicken, which got its start in Wisconsin and has locations in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Maryland, will open its first Minnesota location in the vacant building at First Avenue North and Fourth Street North that formerly housed American Army Navy Surplus Store.

Asia Village

Here’s some news that has the North Metro friend in your life ecstatic: The group behind Asia Mall in Eden Prairie has announced a similar concept called Asia Village slated for the Northtown Mall in Blaine (301 Northtown Drive NE). They’re teaming up with the folks behind Pho Mai and Keefer Court to bring the 130,000 square foot space to life, with hot pot, all-you-can-eat sushi, a Korean BBQ, and a grocery store. Renovations will start this August; it’s scheduled to open by late 2025.

New North Loop Project from Tim McKee

James Beard Award-winning chef Tim McKee (La Belle Vie, Sea Change, Octo Fishbar) has his eyes set on the North Loop for a new project inspired by the Basque region of Spain. He's being tight-lipped about the new Minneapolis endeavor for now, but has revealed that it'll be somewhere on First Street and open sometime... sometime. Read more via the Strib.