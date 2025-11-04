Don’t Blame Me, I Voted For Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 4-10

Yes, I am headed to see David Byrne tonight. Read all about it tomorrow.
Tuesday, November 4
Frost Children with Peterparker69 @ Amsterdam
Marti Moreno, Rikita & Shinjan @ Aster Cafe
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34
The Aces with Lydia Night @ Fine Line
Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery
Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Magnificent Musical Creatures @ Orchestra Hall
Contact Haiii with Byzarra @ Mortimer’s
- David Byrne @ Orpheum Theatre—When David Byrne came to the Orpheum in 2018, I sat out his shows for what seemed like a justifiable reason at the time: I wasn’t crazy about his latest album, American Utopia, and I honestly wasn’t keen on any of the solo albums he’d released since deciding his genius was too vast to be constrained by Talking Heads. Well, I’m not too hot about Byrne’s latest, Who Is the Sky?, but I’m not gonna make the same mistake again. Lots of hard-to-impress friends called the Orpheum gig the best show they’d ever seen, and on the evidence of the concert film he released in 2020 (no Stop Making Sense but come on, what is?) I was a dummy. And honestly, Who Is the Sky?, recorded with the Ghost Town Orchestra, is intriguing if for no other reason than you can hear several of the songs ("She Explains Things to Me," "What Is the Reason for It?”—“it” being love) as Byrne publicly addressing the autistic tendencies he (like many of us) has long suspected he possesses. But who cares about the new record? He’s a master showman, and he’ll deliver.
Pinkshift with LustSickPuppy and Combat @ 7th St Entry
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
Vampires Everywhere!, Another Day Dawns @ Studio B
November Conspiracy Series featuring mike munson @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Steve Brantseg @ 331 Club
Tired Eyes — Neil Young and Crazy Horse Tribute Band @ Turf Club
The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel
Third Date (Tuesday Residency) @ White Squirrel
Alpine Shepherd Boy, The Wildermen, Tin Whiskers, Polivon @ Zhora Darling
Wednesday, November 5
Gauze with Slime Monsters from Outer Space, Rat Fight, Honey Tree @ Amsterdam
JC Sanford’s EQ (Album Release) @ Berlin
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
Karaoke with Danni D @ Cabooze
Claudia Schmidt and Ann Reed @ Crooners
Landslide: The Music of Fleetwood Mac @ Crooners
Marianna, Griffin, Frannie Crego @ Driftwood Char Bar
Miss Shannon’s Swing Night with the Southside Aces @ Eagles 34
Smallpools with Kevian Kraemer and the Romance @ Fine Line
Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee
Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon
Tytus Canby @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Magnificent Musical Creatures @ Orchestra Hall
Pinched, Anything You Want, Kym and the Kick @ Pilllar Forum
Robert Wilkinson, Steve Brantseg @ Schooner Tavern
Goon Tribune with LASALLE and SoulFlower @ 7th St Entry
Open Mic with Grant Dawson @ 318 Cafe
Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club
Harold’s House Party via on KFAI with LaPlant Road @ 331 Club
Violent Vera @ Varsity Theater
The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel
Artificial Sweetener: A Hunny Bear Residency with Outta Coentro, Funk N’ Spuds @ White Squirrel
Thursday, November 6
UMD Techno Club Takeover @ Abi’s
- Halsey @ Armory—Remember when Halsey got so mad at Pitchfork she accidentally called for another 9/11?
The Buck-Fifty Boys @ Aster Cafe
Caroline Davis Portals @ Berlin
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
Overdressed Duo: A World Tour of Opera @ Crooners
Our House: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young @ Crooners
The Ostrom Brothers Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34
Leif Vollebekk with Valley James @ Fine Line
- Jeff Tweedy with Sima Cunningham @ First Avenue—As I’m sure I’ve mentioned here before, I’m less of a Tweedy fan than is demographically appropriate. I appreciate his gifts as a songwriter and bandleader, but I also find his singing, which sands the edges off a mild anxiety to achieve a soothing calm, lacking in emotional range. Still, I dutifully listened to Twilight Override, the new 30-song triple album Tweedy’s released under his own name, and it’s prime indie mood music: thoughtful arrangements, decent tunes, fewer lyrics to grab on to than I’d hope. I could probably make a terrific 10 to 12 cut playlist from it, even if too many of the songs I’d pick would be about writing songs and otherwise trying to communicate.
Willy Porter (Album Release), Lanue @ Icehouse
Owe This Land A Body, Padloc, Pinmissle, Chronic Wasting Disease @ Klash Coffee
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill
Lowdown Dirty Fools Blues @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Cowboy John & Gig @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Magnificent Musical Creatures @ Orchestra Hall
Straight No Chase @ Pantages Theatre
The Del McCoury Band @ Parkway Theater
Jellyjacket, Train Wreck Boys @ Schooner Tavern
Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club
Swear Jar Presents Afterparty @ Underground Music
BlackLighter, Northern Hammer, Death Makes Time @ White Squirrel
The Sloppy Boys @ Zhora Darling
Friday, November 7
Seafoam Green Tangerine, Postcards, Quarter Past Halftime @ Acadia
David Harland & Sol Strings @ Aster Cafe
Ryan Garmoe/Ethan Ostrow Project @ Berlin
DJ D-Mil, Maiden Dixie @ Boardwalk
Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s
St. Rangers with Laplant Road @ Cedar Cultural Center
The Silent Treatment, Two Harbors, the Slow Death @ Cloudland
What’s in a Name Vol. 2 @ Crooners
Front Porch @ Day Block Brewing
Zoe Says Go, Gossamer @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub
Katie & the Upswing @ Eagles 34
The Movement with Kabaka Pyramid and Brendan Clemente @ Fine Line
Mon Rovîa with RYMAN @ First Avenue
Aphid, Chara, Virgo, Chimera @ Flying V
Adam Ezra Group @ Ginkgo Coffee
Fever Candlelight: Vivaldi Four Season @ Granada
Candlelight: 90s Unplugged @ Granada
Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Paul Cebar (Album Release) @ Hook and Ladder
Tina Schlieske, Laamar @ Icehouse
Billy Peterson & Brian Grivna Quartet @ Jazz Central
VVakefield, Inflict, Fragged Out, ...and I Found a Way, Brerzica @ Klash Coffee
R Factor @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill
The Way Way Back @ Memory Lanes
The Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe
DJ Espada @ Mystic Lake Casino
Dessa Returns @ Orchestra Hall
Eunice Kim Plays Saint-Saëns’ Third Violin Concerto @ Ordway
- Kings of Gospel ft. Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp & Jovonta Patton @ Orpheum Theatre—Nice to see north Minneapolis gospel star Jovonta Patton sharing the stage with two other midwesterners.
Of Monsters and Men with Arny Margret @ Palace Theatre
My Kid Banana, SugarCoat, Bella Larson and the Scene Kids @ Pilllar Forum
Capital Sons, Lolo’s Ghost @ Schooner Tavern
Andrew Cushin with Social Animals @ 7th St Entry
Eli Gardiner, ShugE @ 331 Club
Chase Wright with Connor McCutcheon @ Turf Club
Alex’s Birthday Bool Sesh @ Uptown VFW
The Taylor Party: The TS Dance Party @ Varsity Theater
QRRKY with Queen Jeanne @ White Squirrel
Freak of the Week @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, November 8
- Jens Lekman @ Amsterdam—A rather predictable thing happened after Danish songwriter Lekman wrote a song called “If You Ever Need a Stranger (To Sing at Your Wedding)” 20 years ago—strangers started asking Lekman to sing at their weddings. Often enough, he complied, and some of his experiences became the creative material for his latest album, Songs for Other People’s Weddings. Lekman describes the characters he meets on these gigs—the just-married couple sharing a suit that fits them both who he gets stuck behind in the urinal line, the two single sisters at his table who remind him of The Simpsons’ Patty and Selma—while telling the story of his own deteriorating relationship. As always his speechlike tenor conveys a gentle humanism that his lyrics match, and the string accompaniments—more meringue than frosting—buoy the melodies rather than smothering them.
Abby Gaul (Album Release), Zachary Scot Johnson @ Aster Cafe
Abinnet Berhanu's Ahndenet አንድነት feat. Genet Abate @ Berlin
Hemma (single release) with Mareyes & Def Sonic @ Bryant Lake Bowl
Strictly R&B: Ladies Night @ Cabooze
J-Mo On The Beat & The J-Lighters with Rockin' Hep Cats @ Can Can Wonderland
Prairie Fire Choir with Barbara Cohen & Little Lizard @ Cedar Cultural Center
Products Band, Dicot, Fend @ Cloudland
Irving Berlin: I’ve Got Plenty to Be Thankful For @ Crooners
Mick Sterling Presents Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road @ Crooners
L.A. Buckner & Big Homie @ Dakota
Perfectly Still, We Are Arya, Gradience @ Day Block Brewing
The Fabulous Hackmasters, Driftless Area @ Driftwood Char Bar
Doug Collins & the Receptionists, Michael Gay @ Dusty’s
The Change-Ups with Ruby Blu @ 56 Brewing
- S.G. Goodman with Fust @ Fine Line—In the centerpiece of her latest, Planting by the Signs, Kentucky singer-songwriter Goodman saves a snapping turtle from some jerky boys and ponders her smalltown upbringing. Three albums in, this is where Goodman’s writing catches up with her voice, which has a hardscrabble edge but works toward a lushness she deserves. She can get imagistic without being vague, and the album even closes with an eight-minute allegorical jam, “Heaven,” that never gets too clunky or wears out its welcome. Softie that I am, though, my favorite is the very straightforward "I'm in Love," symptoms of said amatory state including “crying at commercials,” “half hour conversations at the check out line,” and, of course, “dancing in my kitchen, singing into a spoon.”
Red Bull Directions with DJ Pee.Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Sophia Eris and Kwey @ First Avenue
Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band with Tré Burt @ Fitzgerald Theater
xSERAPHx, Empty Shell Casing, Awaiting Eschiel, Secret Set, Glad to Be Dead, Face Facts, Kill Floor, Oath, Taste of Vervain @ Flying V
The Belfast Cowboys @ Hook and Ladder
Fugue State feat. Michael Grey & AKKO @ Hook and Ladder
The Here Afters with China Rider @ Icehouse
Josiah Shipp, Jenny Matrix, Crush Card, 12th House Sun @ Klash Coffee
Rough House @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill
Take That Back @ Metronome Brewery
Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe
DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing
Deejay St. Joel @ Mystic Lake Casino
Dessa Returns @ Orchestra Hall
Eunice Kim Plays Saint-Saëns’ Third Violin Concerto @ Ordway
Siddharth Belmannu @ O’Shaughnessy Theater
Of Monsters and Men with Arny Margret @ Palace Theatre
Closed City Terror, Impossible Prom Kings, Bong Reaper, Slag @ Pilllar Forum
Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Schooner Tavern
ThxSoMch with re6ce @ 7th St Entry
OVRFWRD, Until the New System @ 331 Club
Kolton Moore & the Clever Few with Duke Oursler @ Turf Club
Mystery Meat @ Underground Music
King Princess @ Uptown Theater
Grunge Unplugged @ Utepils Brewing
Boots ‘N Beats: A Night of Country and EDM @ Varsity Theater
Gabriella Smith & yMusic @ Walker Art Center
Passion Park Experience: David Lopez, Heyzeus, Daark @ White Squirrel
North Country Singers @ White Squirrel
Serf Revolt, the Dirty Pretty, Letters, Naked Eye @ White Squirrel
Sunday, November 9
Sophie Hiroko, Winnie McGregor, Klepto @ Acadia
Velvet Ghoul, Gossamer, Super Nothing @ Amsterdam
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
The Fourth Annual BeBe Day Bash @ Aster House
MNBS Road to Memphis Fundraiser @ Blues Saloon
North Star Jazz Community Jam Session @ Crooners
Feeling Groovy: Simon and Garfunkel Tribute @ Crooners
Cruzando Latin Favorites @ Crooners
Joshua Redman Quartet @ Dakota
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
The Frights with Remo Drive @ Fine Line
Couch, Stephen Day @ First Avenue
Charlie Hunter Trio @ Icehouse
Cabaret with Jen Burleigh-Bentz and Doug Anderson @ Metronome Brewery
Tony Green Celebration @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Retro Rhythms with DJ Kenny D @ Mortimer’s
Magnificent Musical Creatures @ Orchestra Hall
Joanne Shaw Taylor @ Parkway Theater
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club
Fake Emo Fight Night @ Underground Music
Hannah Bahng @ Varsity Theater
Jackson Kates, Robyn Jamner, Ambient Toad @ White Squirrel
Big Blue Moon, Starflower, Cody Steinmann Trio @ Zhora Darling
Monday, November 10
Karaoke Night @ Driftwood Char Bar
Sea Shanty Sing @ Dubliner Pub
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34
Die Spitz with Babe Haven @ Fine Line
Lewiee Blaze with DJ Mickey Breeze & The 11:11 Band @ Icehouse
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Robbinsdale Area Schools Annual Fall Music Concert @ Orchestra Hall
Songwriter Showcase with Nat Harriet, RJ Vocal, Zoe Grigsby, and Lydia Sophia @ Pilllar Forum
Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks
Urban Hillbilly Quartet @ 331 Club
Mumblin' Drew's Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel
Duck Bomb with Longview, Pencilneck @ White Squirrel
Careful Gaze, Palecure, andthecanaryfell., Jonny Darko, Valentine Ephemeris @ Zhora Darling