Events

Don’t Blame Me, I Voted For Your Complete Concert Calendar: Nov. 4-10

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

4:38 PM CST on November 4, 2025

S.G. Goodman, Jeff Tweedy

|Photos provided

Yes, I am headed to see David Byrne tonight. Read all about it tomorrow.

David ByrnePhoto provded

Tuesday, November 4

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Frost Children with Peterparker69 @ Amsterdam

Marti Moreno, Rikita & Shinjan @ Aster Cafe

Nick Finzer Quartet @ Berlin

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Nicholas David @ Carbone’s

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

The Aces with Lydia Night @ Fine Line

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery

Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Magnificent Musical Creatures @ Orchestra Hall

Contact Haiii with Byzarra @ Mortimer’s

  • David Byrne @ Orpheum TheatreWhen David Byrne came to the Orpheum in 2018, I sat out his shows for what seemed like a justifiable reason at the time: I wasn’t crazy about his latest album, American Utopia, and I honestly wasn’t keen on any of the solo albums he’d released since deciding his genius was too vast to be constrained by Talking Heads. Well, I’m not too hot about Byrne’s latest, Who Is the Sky?, but I’m not gonna make the same mistake again. Lots of hard-to-impress friends called the Orpheum gig the best show they’d ever seen, and on the evidence of the concert film he released in 2020 (no Stop Making Sense but come on, what is?) I was a dummy. And honestly, Who Is the Sky?, recorded with the Ghost Town Orchestra, is intriguing if for no other reason than you can hear several of the songs ("She Explains Things to Me," "What Is the Reason for It?”—“it” being love) as Byrne publicly addressing the autistic tendencies he (like many of us) has long suspected he possesses. But who cares about the new record? He’s a master showman, and he’ll deliver.

Old Timey Music @ Padraig’s

Pinkshift with LustSickPuppy and Combat @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Vampires Everywhere!, Another Day Dawns @ Studio B

November Conspiracy Series featuring mike munson @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Steve Brantseg @ 331 Club

Tired Eyes — Neil Young and Crazy Horse Tribute Band @ Turf Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Third Date (Tuesday Residency) @ White Squirrel

Alpine Shepherd Boy, The Wildermen, Tin Whiskers, Polivon @ Zhora Darling

JC SanfordPhoto provided

Wednesday, November 5

Gauze with Slime Monsters from Outer Space, Rat Fight, Honey Tree @ Amsterdam

JC Sanford’s EQ (Album Release) @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Karaoke with Danni D @ Cabooze

DL4 @ Carbone’s

Claudia Schmidt and Ann Reed @ Crooners

Landslide: The Music of Fleetwood Mac @ Crooners

Sam Grisman Project @ Dakota

Marianna, Griffin, Frannie Crego @ Driftwood Char Bar

Mattie and Mia @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night with the Southside Aces @ Eagles 34

Smallpools with Kevian Kraemer and the Romance @ Fine Line

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Tytus Canby @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Magnificent Musical Creatures @ Orchestra Hall

Pinched, Anything You Want, Kym and the Kick @ Pilllar Forum

Robert Wilkinson, Steve Brantseg @ Schooner Tavern

Goon Tribune with LASALLE and SoulFlower @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic with Grant Dawson @ 318 Cafe

Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party via on KFAI with LaPlant Road @ 331 Club

Alessia Cara @ Uptown Theater

Violent Vera @ Varsity Theater

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Artificial Sweetener: A Hunny Bear Residency with Outta Coentro, Funk N’ Spuds @ White Squirrel

Teen Mortgage @ Zhora Darling

HalseyPhoto provided

Thursday, November 6

UMD Techno Club Takeover @ Abi’s

Belmont @ Amsterdam

The Buck-Fifty Boys @ Aster Cafe

Caroline Davis Portals @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Kate Finn @ Crooners

Overdressed Duo: A World Tour of Opera @ Crooners

Our House: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young @ Crooners

Keb’ Mo’ @ Dakota

The Ostrom Brothers Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Pop Wagner @ Dubliner Pub

Test Site 67 @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Katz ‘n’ Dogs @ Eagles 34

Leif Vollebekk with Valley James @ Fine Line

  • Jeff Tweedy with Sima Cunningham @ First AvenueAs I’m sure I’ve mentioned here before, I’m less of a Tweedy fan than is demographically appropriate. I appreciate his gifts as a songwriter and bandleader, but I also find his singing, which sands the edges off a mild anxiety to achieve a soothing calm, lacking in emotional range. Still, I dutifully listened to Twilight Override, the new 30-song triple album Tweedy’s released under his own name, and it’s prime indie mood music: thoughtful arrangements, decent tunes, fewer lyrics to grab on to than I’d hope. I could probably make a terrific 10 to 12 cut playlist from it, even if too many of the songs I’d pick would be about writing songs and otherwise trying to communicate.

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Willy Porter (Album Release), Lanue @ Icehouse

Owe This Land A Body, Padloc, Pinmissle, Chronic Wasting Disease @ Klash Coffee

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Lowdown Dirty Fools Blues @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Cowboy John & Gig @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Magnificent Musical Creatures @ Orchestra Hall

Straight No Chase @ Pantages Theatre

The Del McCoury Band @ Parkway Theater

Jellyjacket, Train Wreck Boys @ Schooner Tavern

The Friend Ship @ 318 Cafe

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Swear Jar Presents Afterparty @ Underground Music

Synastry @ Uptown VFW

Emmy Woods @ White Squirrel

BlackLighter, Northern Hammer, Death Makes Time @ White Squirrel

The Sloppy Boys @ Zhora Darling

Jovonta PattonPhoto provided

Friday, November 7

Seafoam Green Tangerine, Postcards, Quarter Past Halftime @ Acadia

Anthony Gomes @ Amsterdam

David Harland & Sol Strings @ Aster Cafe

Brian Just @ Barely Brothers

Ryan Garmoe/Ethan Ostrow Project @ Berlin

Jen-E @ Berlin

Drinkwine @ Blues Saloon

DJ D-Mil, Maiden Dixie @ Boardwalk

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s

St. Rangers with Laplant Road @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Silent Treatment, Two Harbors, the Slow Death @ Cloudland

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

What’s in a Name Vol. 2 @ Crooners

Keb’ Mo’ @ Dakota

Front Porch @ Day Block Brewing

Zoe Says Go, Gossamer @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Katie & the Upswing @ Eagles 34

The Movement with Kabaka Pyramid and Brendan Clemente @ Fine Line

Mon Rovîa with RYMAN @ First Avenue

Aphid, Chara, Virgo, Chimera @ Flying V

Naked Eye @ Gambit Brewing

Adam Ezra Group @ Ginkgo Coffee

Fever Candlelight: Vivaldi Four Season @ Granada

Candlelight: 90s Unplugged @ Granada

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Paul Cebar (Album Release) @ Hook and Ladder

Tina Schlieske, Laamar @ Icehouse

Billy Peterson & Brian Grivna Quartet @ Jazz Central

VVakefield, Inflict, Fragged Out, ...and I Found a Way, Brerzica @ Klash Coffee

Madgrrl, Hhunter @ The Loft

Qwer @ The Lyric

R Factor @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill

The Way Way Back @ Memory Lanes

The Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Espada @ Mystic Lake Casino

Chencho Corleone @ Myth Live

Dessa Returns @ Orchestra Hall

Eunice Kim Plays Saint-Saëns’ Third Violin Concerto @ Ordway

Line Dry @ Padraig’s

Of Monsters and Men with Arny Margret @ Palace Theatre

My Kid Banana, SugarCoat, Bella Larson and the Scene Kids @ Pilllar Forum

Capital Sons, Lolo’s Ghost @ Schooner Tavern

Andrew Cushin with Social Animals @ 7th St Entry

Eli Gardiner, ShugE @ 331 Club

Chase Wright with Connor McCutcheon @ Turf Club

Alex’s Birthday Bool Sesh @ Uptown VFW

The Taylor Party: The TS Dance Party @ Varsity Theater

QRRKY with Queen Jeanne @ White Squirrel

Freak of the Week @ Zhora Darling

Jens LenkmanPhoto provided

Saturday, November 8

Cole Allan @ Acadia

  • Jens Lekman @ AmsterdamA rather predictable thing happened after Danish songwriter Lekman wrote a song called “If You Ever Need a Stranger (To Sing at Your Wedding)” 20 years ago—strangers started asking Lekman to sing at their weddings. Often enough, he complied, and some of his experiences became the creative material for his latest album, Songs for Other People’s Weddings. Lekman describes the characters he meets on these gigs—the just-married couple sharing a suit that fits them both who he gets stuck behind in the urinal line, the two single sisters at his table who remind him of The Simpsons’ Patty and Selma—while telling the story of his own deteriorating relationship. As always his speechlike tenor conveys a gentle humanism that his lyrics match, and the string accompaniments—more meringue than frosting—buoy the melodies rather than smothering them. 

Chris Lake @ Armory

Abby Gaul (Album Release), Zachary Scot Johnson @ Aster Cafe

Boot Cut @ Barely Brothers

East Africa Vibez @ Bazemnt

Green Line Trio @ Berlin

Abinnet Berhanu's Ahndenet አንድነት feat. Genet Abate @ Berlin

Byzarra @ Berlin

DJ Ys, Junk FM @ Boardwalk

Hemma (single release) with Mareyes & Def Sonic @ Bryant Lake Bowl

GB Leighton @ Bunker’s

Strictly R&B: Ladies Night @ Cabooze

J-Mo On The Beat & The J-Lighters with Rockin' Hep Cats @ Can Can Wonderland

Santino Fontana @ Capri

Prairie Fire Choir with Barbara Cohen & Little Lizard @ Cedar Cultural Center

Products Band, Dicot, Fend @ Cloudland

Adi Yeshaya @ Crooners

Irving Berlin: I’ve Got Plenty to Be Thankful For @ Crooners

Mick Sterling Presents Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road @ Crooners

L.A. Buckner & Big Homie @ Dakota

Perfectly Still, We Are Arya, Gradience @ Day Block Brewing

The Fabulous Hackmasters, Driftless Area @ Driftwood Char Bar

Mac and Cheese @ Dubliner Pub

Doug Collins & the Receptionists, Michael Gay @ Dusty’s

Swingin on a Star @ Eagles 34

Rich Yarges @ Eagles 34

The Change-Ups with Ruby Blu @ 56 Brewing

Troyboi @ Fillmore

  • S.G. Goodman with Fust @ Fine LineIn the centerpiece of her latest, Planting by the Signs, Kentucky singer-songwriter Goodman saves a snapping turtle from some jerky boys and ponders her smalltown upbringing. Three albums in, this is where Goodman’s writing catches up with her voice, which has a hardscrabble edge but works toward a lushness she deserves. She can get imagistic without being vague, and the album even closes with an eight-minute allegorical jam, “Heaven,” that never gets too clunky or wears out its welcome. Softie that I am, though, my favorite is the very straightforward "I'm in Love," symptoms of said amatory state including “crying at commercials,” “half hour conversations at the check out line,” and, of course, “dancing in my kitchen, singing into a spoon.” 

Red Bull Directions with DJ Pee.Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Sophia Eris and Kwey @ First Avenue

Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band with Tré Burt @ Fitzgerald Theater

xSERAPHx, Empty Shell Casing, Awaiting Eschiel, Secret Set, Glad to Be Dead, Face Facts, Kill Floor, Oath, Taste of Vervain @ Flying V

Dwell @ Ginkgo Coffee

R&B Fest @ Green Room

The Belfast Cowboys @ Hook and Ladder

Fugue State feat. Michael Grey & AKKO @ Hook and Ladder

The Here Afters with China Rider @ Icehouse

Fusebox @ Jazz Central

Josiah Shipp, Jenny Matrix, Crush Card, 12th House Sun @ Klash Coffee

Rough House @ Mainstreet Bar & Grill

Take That Back @ Metronome Brewery

Jaybee & the Routine @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing

Deejay St. Joel @ Mystic Lake Casino

Kevin Gates @ Myth Live

Dessa Returns @ Orchestra Hall

Eunice Kim Plays Saint-Saëns’ Third Violin Concerto @ Ordway

Siddharth Belmannu @ O’Shaughnessy Theater

Coloring Shadows @ Padraig’s

Of Monsters and Men with Arny Margret @ Palace Theatre

Closed City Terror, Impossible Prom Kings, Bong Reaper, Slag @ Pilllar Forum

Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Schooner Tavern

ThxSoMch with re6ce @ 7th St Entry

22nd Row @ 318 Cafe

OVRFWRD, Until the New System @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Kolton Moore & the Clever Few with Duke Oursler @ Turf Club

Mystery Meat @ Underground Music

King Princess @ Uptown Theater

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

Grunge Unplugged @ Utepils Brewing

Boots ‘N Beats: A Night of Country and EDM @ Varsity Theater

Gabriella Smith & yMusic @ Walker Art Center

Passion Park Experience: David Lopez, Heyzeus, Daark @ White Squirrel

North Country Singers @ White Squirrel

Serf Revolt, the Dirty Pretty, Letters, Naked Eye @ White Squirrel

Charlie HunterPhoto provided

Sunday, November 9

Sophie Hiroko, Winnie McGregor, Klepto @ Acadia

Velvet Ghoul, Gossamer, Super Nothing @ Amsterdam

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

The Fourth Annual BeBe Day Bash @ Aster House

MNBS Road to Memphis Fundraiser @ Blues Saloon

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

North Star Jazz Community Jam Session @ Crooners

Adi Yeshaya @ Crooners

Feeling Groovy: Simon and Garfunkel Tribute @ Crooners

Cruzando Latin Favorites @ Crooners

Joshua Redman Quartet @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Sweet Rhubarb @ Dubliner Pub

Ray Barnard @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

The Frights with Remo Drive @ Fine Line

Couch, Stephen Day @ First Avenue

Charlie Hunter Trio @ Icehouse

DJ Shannon Blowtorch @ Lush

Cabaret with Jen Burleigh-Bentz and Doug Anderson @ Metronome Brewery

Tony Green Celebration @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Retro Rhythms with DJ Kenny D @ Mortimer’s

Magnificent Musical Creatures @ Orchestra Hall

Joanne Shaw Taylor @ Parkway Theater

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Emmy Woods @ 331 Club

Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School @ 331 Club

Fake Emo Fight Night @ Underground Music

Hannah Bahng @ Varsity Theater

Lena Rich @ White Squirrel

Jackson Kates, Robyn Jamner, Ambient Toad @ White Squirrel

Big Blue Moon, Starflower, Cody Steinmann Trio @ Zhora Darling

BladeePhoto provided

Monday, November 10

Caitlin Clanty @ Dakota

Karaoke Night @ Driftwood Char Bar

Sea Shanty Sing @ Dubliner Pub

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

Bladee @ Fillmore

Die Spitz with Babe Haven @ Fine Line

Lewiee Blaze with DJ Mickey Breeze & The 11:11 Band @ Icehouse

Larry Wish @ Memory Lanes

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Robbinsdale Area Schools Annual Fall Music Concert @ Orchestra Hall

Songwriter Showcase with Nat Harriet, RJ Vocal, Zoe Grigsby, and Lydia Sophia @ Pilllar Forum

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Urban Hillbilly Quartet @ 331 Club

Strange Fontana @ 331 Club

Mumblin' Drew's Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

Duck Bomb with Longview, Pencilneck @ White Squirrel

Careful Gaze, Palecure, andthecanaryfell., Jonny Darko, Valentine Ephemeris @ Zhora Darling

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

'The Notebook: The Musical' at Ordway:

