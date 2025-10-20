Dog Costume Contests, 10K Laughs, Herbie Hancock: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

TUESDAY 10.21

Crash & Burn 2025

Acme Comedy Co.

Over the next several days, a collection of headliners—Tim Slagle, Raanan Hershberg, David Crowe, and Nate Abshire—will be tasked with making up new sets of material more or less on the fly. If you’re like, “That sounds really hard,” well, it’s called Crash & Burn. It ain’t easy, folks! But there can be some pretty high highs. And after Thursday’s show, the audience will have an opportunity to work through the comics’ ideas and give feedback to, according to Acme, “see how the comedy sausage is made.” Gross! $23-$30. 8 p.m. Tue.-Thu.; 7 & 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Em Cassel

Twin Cities Film Fest

Showplace ICON/Edina Mann Theatre

Film fests grow up so quickly, don’t they? Now in its 16th year, TCFF is old enough to drive. And with growth comes change: This year’s event will take place in two venues, splitting screening duties between St. Louis Park and Edina. The full schedule features around 150 flicks, with free screenings, filmmaker Q&As, online streaming options, and parties planned. Guests in town include Jacob Tremblay, who stars in the true crime thriller Sovereign; RJ Mitte, who’s in the indie drama Westhampton with Finn Wittrock; and Audrey Zahn, daughter of Steve, who stars in She Dances with her dad and Ethan Hawke. Special screening categories this year include collections exploring domestic abuse and global warming, with other showcases featuring Black, women, and queer filmmakers. 1625 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park; 3911 W. 50th St., Edina; find showtimes, prices, and more info here. Through October 25—Jessica Armbruster

WEDNESDAY 10.22

Herbie Hancock

Orpheum Theatre



For 60 years, Herbie Hancock seemed to be at the center of every great musical shift in jazz. In the ’60s, as the pianist for Miles Davis’s second great quintet, he helped adapt post-bop ideas to a small combo setting, while also adding new standards to the jazz catalog as a composer and bandleader on albums like Maiden Voyage. In the ’70s, he took Miles’s complex fusion ideas in more accessible directions, and his landmark recording Head Hunters not only drew from funk and soul but influenced subsequent funk and soul musicians. And when so many serious musicians were dismissing rap as a novelty in the early ’80s Hancock dove right in with “Rockit.” As innovators will do, Hancock has slowed down over the years, though fine late career projects like River: The Joni Letters demonstrated that neither his chops nor his mass sensibility had diminished. Now nearly 84, he won’t be on the road much longer—though I said that last year, and here he is again. If you need one last nudge, he’ll be bringing a helluva band to town with him: Terence Blanchard on trumpet, bassist James Genus, drummer Trevor Lawrence Jr., and guitarist Lionel Loueke. $88.50 and up. 7 p.m. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Adam Sandler

Grand Casino Arena

The Sandman’s on a hot streak these days. The 59-year-old comic/actor’s 2024 Josh Safdie-directed Netflix comedy special, Adam Sandler: Love You, was a critical hit, and his recent Netflix movie, Happy Gilmore 2, reportedly had one of the streamer’s most-viewed opening weekends. (Click here to read our recent conversation with locally launched HG2 cameo bud Nick Swardson.) Sandler’s current “You’re My Best Friend Tour” is scheduled to hit 30+ cities; he’s apparently still closing with his heartwrenching Chris Farley song. 16+. $55-$351. 7:30 p.m. 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Clockwise top left: Leslie Jones, Mary Mack, Maggie Faris, Pearl Rose, Lahiru Samarasinghe, Lily Meyer, Sam Schedler. 10,000 Laughs

THURSDAY 10.23

10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival

Various Locations

This is the big one, folks. A comedy marathon, if you will. Over the next three days, there may even be more that 10,000 laughs at this epic fest, now in its 13th year. There will be nationally known comics like Hannibal Buress and Leslie Jones, local heavy hitters such as Mary Mack and Maggie Faris, and so many more amazing funny people, including comedians you might have seen in Racket like Sam Schedler, Lahiru Samarasinghe, Lily Meyer, and our advice columnist Pearl Rose. For a complete lineup of shows, locations, tickets, and artists, you can check out 10000laughs.com, and stay tuned at Racket as we’ll be posting a guide to some of the wackier shows later this week. Through October 25—Jessica Armbruster

Ta-Nehisi Coates



The O’Shaughnessy

You’ve probably heard and read more about Charlie Kirk than you ever cared to, but if you’d like to cut through the noise, make time for Ta-Nehisi Coates’s recent piece in Vanity Fair, which places the sanitization of the bigoted podcaster by liberal commentators in historical perspective. (“If you would look away from the words of Charlie Kirk, from what else would you look away?” he asks.) Coates’s latest book, last year’s The Message, is characteristically short—unlike most former bloggers, Coates doesn’t waste words, or time. Over the course of three essays, he travels to Senegal, South Carolina, and, perhaps most significantly, Palestine, of which he writes, "I don't think I ever, in my life, felt the glare of racism burn stranger and more intense than in Israel." He’s the only writer of his (and my) generation who can write with a moral seriousness without sounding pompous. Angela Davis of MPR will moderate the event. $17.75-$44.75 (tickers are sold out, but there is a waitlist online). 6 p.m. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Ocean Vuong

Coffman Union Great Hall

I don’t follow these things too closely, but an Ocean Vuong backlash seems to be in full effect. That’s inevitable, I suppose—Vuong’s debut novel, On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, was met with rapturous praise. As with many first novels, Vuong’s overlapped with his life story, while it wasn’t strictly autobiographical—it’s a letter from a gay Vietnamese-American son to an illiterate mother. As a stylist, Vuong risks (and succumbs to) purpleness less in the pursuit of rapture than with an impatient violence toward language, and readers find the effect thrilling, stupefying, or (raises hand) alternately both. I haven’t read Vuong’s latest, The Emperor of Gladness, so I can’t say where he’s gone with that, but I do know that it’s more fun to argue about books than agree about them. Free with registration. 7:30 p.m. 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

A painting of the Master and his friendly dog. Also pictured: The Hands of Fate. 'Manos: The Hands of Fate'

FRIDAY 10.24

Manos: The Hands of Fate

Broken Clock Brewing Collective

Do you love shitty movies? Well, have I got a treat for you! Manos: The Hands of Fate is an indie horror flick shot in El Paso, Texas in 1966. All the hallmarks of a really good bad movie are here: It was written, directed, and produced by one guy, fertilizer salesman Harold P. Warren, and made by a cast and crew with little to no filmmaking experience. The story follows a family who gets lost on their way to a vacation lodge and are forced to spend the night at the home of a Satanic cult run by “the Master.” Expect lots of really bad sets and dialogue, some amazing outsider-art paintings, and catfights. This flick was a landmark find for the Mystery Science Theater 3000 guys in the '90s for a reason; since its unearthing it has inspired a few (less unintentionally epic) sequels. Heckling is encouraged at this screening. Free. 7 p.m. 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Tricks & Treats

Sociable Cider Werks

It’s spooky season, which means there’s Halloween parties for kids and adults at brew pubs every weekend. This one at Sociable sounds like a sure thing for grownups who enjoy a little tomfoolery. There will be costume contests; categories include best group, best solo, and best dog getups. A night market in the parking lot will offer all kinds of macabre treats. If whiplash is your thing, a mechanical bull will be up and running, and prizes will be awarded for those who can ride the longest. Or go for something a little more chill and sit down with a cider and enjoy drag performances and bingo. 18+. Free. 6-10 p.m. 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Dog & Owner Costume Contest

Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative

What’s better than a dog wearing a Halloween costume? That’s right: a dog wearing a Halloween costume that matches their owner’s Halloween costume. Tonight, for the third year, Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative will become a runway where humans and canines can show off their matching ‘ween outfits. Whether it’s spooky, funny, or punny, all creative costumes are welcome. Just don’t dress up as the friggin’ mailman… Free. 6-9 p.m. 1712 NE Marshall St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Pumpkins and Power Drills Minnesota Tool Library

SATURDAY 10.25

Pumpkins and Power Drills

Bauhaus Brew Labs

Ever try to make a jack-o’-lantern using a serrated kitchen knife? It’s not easy! Or, if you’re a kid of the '80s/’90s, you may have used one of those awful “safety knives” they sold at the grocery store. This Saturday, let your carpal tunnel issues stay dormant and gut a pumpkin the way you probably should have been doing it all along—with power tools. This family-friendly event is a benefit for the Minnesota Tool Library, an awesome org where members can check out all kinds of equipment (drills, power washers, rakes, lawnmowers, wheelbarrows) for home projects and beyond. “The library provides the support and there are people here that can help you, but if you don't want it you can just come in and do your own thing,” Executive Director Kate Hersey told Racket this summer. “You're not hovered over.” At Saturday’s event you can bring your own pumpkin, reserve one online, or pick one out at Bauhaus, but if you plan on power toolin’ be sure to reserve a time online. Free; $9-$21 for group pumpkin packages. Noon to 4 p.m. 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Twin Cities Horror Festival XIV

Crane Theatre

Horror live and onstage? You betcha! Watching gruesome tales unfold can be pretty scary when you’re sitting a few feet away from the blood and carnage. As always, TC Horror Fest offers a variety of chills and freakouts, from gore-soaked massacres to subtle ideas that will haunt you for days. Expect a sampling of creeps both local and visiting; participants include Four Humors Theater, Dangerous Productions, Hot Chocolate Media, and Melancholics Anonymous. Productions include Terms, a “horror play about insurance”; The Last Menagerie, a zombie take on the classic work; and Gudling, which follows a man attempting to give his family the best Christmas ever—even as an ancient demon awakens to fuck with space and time. 2303 Kennedy St. NE, ​Minneapolis; find tickets and the complete schedule at tchorrorfestival.com. Through October 30–Jessica Armbruster

"Alebrijes"

SUNDAY 10.26

Last Call: “ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Raspberry Island

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts like chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

Final Week: Sever’s Fall Festival

Sever’s Farm

One of our most enduring fall traditions involves heading out to Shakopee to get lost in a cornfield. You can do that at Sever’s, which has hosted an epic maze each year since 1997. The challenge takes about 30 minutes, but there’s plenty to see and do once you escape, with corn pits for kids to dive into, obstacle courses, a zip line, and friendly goats and llamas in the petting zoo. $19-$22; $45 season pass. Find tickets and more info at seversfestivals.com. 3121 150th St. W., Shakopee. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

Spooky Book Fair

BlackStack Brewing

Boo! Ha, ha, ha, just kidding: We’re not trying to spook you. But we can’t say the same about the organizers of Spooky Book Fair. Now, based on the event description, it’s a little unclear whether this book fair featuring 20+ vendors and authors is focused on romance, horror, or some combination thereof. We do know they’ll be “slinging everything from steamy supernatural tales to ghostly love stories that’ll leave you breathless,” and that you’ll be able to meet “the brilliant (and possibly bewitched) minds behind the books, sip some potions from the tap & try your luck at raffles and door prizes all afternoon long.” Bonus: Our buddies from Angry Line Cook will be slingin’ some of the best ‘burgs in the Twin Cities beginning at 1 p.m. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Madi Diaz YouTube

MONDAY 10.27

Madi Diaz

7th St Entry

I know, sad songs say so much, but there are also so many of them, and so many lovely voices singing them. So why did Diaz’s latest album, Fatal Optimist, click with me during a recent nighttime drive through western Minnesota? It’s a breakup album rooted in the end of her relationship with Teddy Geiger, and a well-observed one at that, adding “I wanna be someone who doesn’t know your middle name” and “Some ‘I’m sorry’s’ are so selfish” to the big book of heartbreak. And it doesn’t settle for anger or sullenness, but passes through multiple moods. Diaz’s voice hurts in such a resonant way for me, I may just revisit her past albums. OK, maybe not all six of them. With Clover County. $22. 8 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis. More info here.—Keith Harris

Dyani White Hawk, 'Detail of Round Dance,' 2023 Courtesy the artist

ONGOING

“Dyani White Hawk: Love Language”

Walker Art Center

Wisconsin-born Minnesota resident Dyani White Hawk gets a major survey covering 15 years of work at the Walker Art Center this fall. Mostly working in abstraction, she explores her Lakota and European heritage using a variety of media. For “Love Language,” White Hawk’s work will be arranged in four sections, starting with paintings and quill- and beadwork, shifting to video installations featuring Indigenous languages and large-scale photography, and concluding with recent and new works of glass mosaics and beaded sculpture. There will be a variety of events related to the exhibition; this week’s happenings include Friday’s After Hours opening party and a free Native-led panel talk on Saturday. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; walkerart.org. Through February 15—Jessica Armbruster