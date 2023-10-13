Skip to Content
Opinion

Does the Friday Open Thread Have the Power to Stop the Rain?

It's Friday, and that means it's your turn to talk about whatever you want on Racket.

9:17 AM CDT on October 13, 2023

Frame Harirak
5Comments
Join the Discussion

All these years later, John Fogerty has his answer: Racket will stop the rain.

At least that's what one reader suggested on Bluesky that we have the power to do. When we lamented how dreary it was in a skeet (that's what they call them), they replied "Do another rainy open thread and it will stop!"

After all, the last time Racket predicted a rainy day, the weather cleared up by the afternoon. So maybe this reader is on to something? Worth a shot!

Anyway, I'm not gonna ask you to talk about the weather again, and I already used my one good rainy day story. Instead, as we near the mid-point of October—on a Friday the 13th, no less—let's all just check in with each other and talk about whatever's on our minds.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

