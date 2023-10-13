Does the Friday Open Thread Have the Power to Stop the Rain?

All these years later, John Fogerty has his answer: Racket will stop the rain.

At least that's what one reader suggested on Bluesky that we have the power to do. When we lamented how dreary it was in a skeet (that's what they call them), they replied "Do another rainy open thread and it will stop!"

After all, the last time Racket predicted a rainy day, the weather cleared up by the afternoon. So maybe this reader is on to something? Worth a shot!

Anyway, I'm not gonna ask you to talk about the weather again, and I already used my one good rainy day story. Instead, as we near the mid-point of October—on a Friday the 13th, no less—let's all just check in with each other and talk about whatever's on our minds.