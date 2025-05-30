Freeloader Friday: 85 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

Flint Hills Family Festival

This festival of kid-friendly performances has been going strong for over 20 years, starting as a daylong event inside the Ordway and growing in recent years to a multi-day indoor/outdoor celebration. This weekend’s happening takes place on multiple free outdoor stages, where the musicmakers will range from DJs to cultural groups to wholesome rock bands. Rice Park and the Landmark Plaza will also have all kinds of hands-on activities, stilt walkers, lawn games, food trucks, and art making. Productions inside the theater this weekend include explorations into science (Ada Twist, Scientist), circus-style acrobatics (360 Allstars), and opera for babies. Free outdoors; tickets for indoor shows start at $8. 6-9 p.m. Fri.; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. The Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Downtown Block Party

Hm, isn’t Mears Park technically Lowertown? With food and drinks, plus live music from Socktopus and DJ Advance. 5-7 p.m. Mears Park, 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Pillsbury School Summer Festival

Featuring live music, dance performances, food trucks, carnival gangs, free food for kids while it lasts, and free youth dental exams. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Windom Park, 2301 NE Johnson St., Minneapolis.

Night Street Eats

Food trucks in a parking lot! 4:30-9 p.m. Fridays through Sep. 12. 1570–1590 White Bear Ave. & Hoyt Ave. E., St. Paul.

Free Meat Raffle

With the award-winning London Calling on tap today. Buy a beer, get $1 off and a raffle ticket. This week’s meat: Anoka Meats. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Brühaven Book Bash

Browse the book collection of the Little Charity Book Truck, book-themed beer flights, lit trivia at 4 p.m. with the Bar Exams, and the La Tortilla food truck. A portion of beer proceeds will benefit Avenues for Youth. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brühaven, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

This weekend at 331. Superfloor

Superfloor, Rank Strangers, Stephanie Was

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Question

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Blue Earth Collective

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

FLOWTUS

Queer indie rock tunes. With Eldest Daughter, SYFN. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jimmi & The Band of Souls

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The PhilBillies

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

'Stitched in Solidarity'

“WITNESS/ עֵד”

This group show, which opened on Thursday, features work by Jewish artists for Palestinian liberation. Events this weekend include an Oneg Shabbat with ritual and music 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fri., a reading with Palestinian poet Dr. Christine Harb 1-3 p.m. Sat., and testimony from Jewish witnesses to Palestine during the closing reception 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sun. Modus Locus, 3500 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis.

The Stashery Grand Opening

Oh dang, the Textile Center now has a secondhand textile shop. You can shop here year round, with special opening-day hours on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave SE, Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

B & the Sting

B & the Sting

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Dan Israel

6-9 p.m. Elm Creek Brewing, 11469 Marketplace Dr. N., Champlin.

Second Hand Dan

56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Ragtown

Tunes on the patio. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Smash Park Roseville, 1721 County Rd. C W., Roseville.

Smurfs Meet and Greet

From the poster: “Rihanna IS Smurfette.” Sadly, she’s probably not the one in the costume today, though. Noon to 5 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

The Wienery FB

SATURDAY

Wieniefest 25th Anniversary Party

An institution like the Wienery deserves a well-documented history, and thankfully that’s exactly what current owners Pat and KJ Starr provide over on their diner’s website. Chicago couple Al and Jean Wohl launched the Minneapolis hot dog cathedral in the early '80s, Jerry Petermeir purchased it in '87 ("engendering a loyal following of wiener lovers"), and "West Bank celebrity and character" Airaq Johnson acquired it in 1999. Just one year later Pat and KJ took over, and they've turned the tubular meat restaurant into a truly special family-run operation. (Outrageous food dude Guy Fieri, who is good and Racket likes, is a famous fan.) Concludes the self-authored history page: “KJ and Pat are strongly committed to the West Bank neighborhood and providing homemade, high-quality, affordable meat, vegetarian, and vegan food to people who live on, play at, or visit the West Bank.” To celebrate 25 years at the helm, Pat and KJ will host carnival games, live music, a 5 p.m. wiener-scarfing contest, and Wienery trivia, for which you're now at least semi-prepared. Free. 2-8 p.m. The Wienery, 414 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Community Roots Eid Holiday Bazaar

Enjoy diverse food options, shop local vendors, entertain the kids with hands-on fun, and take in live music and cultural performances. 2-8 p.m. RSVP and find more info here. Amaal Event Center, 1201 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Free Day of Dance

Featuring dance lessons, demonstrations, family activities, food trucks, and more from instructors and performers at Tapestry Folkdance Center, Zorongo Flamenco Dance Theatre, Ballare Teatro, and Mactir Academy of Irish Dance. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tapestry Folkdance Center Parking Lots, 3752 1/2 and 3741 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Collapsing Star

Collapsing Stars, Laura Hugo

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sheet Rockers

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

MPLS House

DJ tunes. 2-6 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Aaron James

With Royalty Etc, iloveghosts. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Handsome Traveler, Whispered The Rabbit, Mostly Trees

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

New Feral Cats

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Ben Cook-Feltz

With Mother Banjo, Dan Gaarder. 6-8 p.m. Wabasha Brewing, 429 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul.

Beer Choir

5-7 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

The Pirate & the Tipsy Mermaid

5-8 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Ben Cook-Feltz

With Mother Banjo & Dan Gaarder. 6-8 p.m. Wabasha Brewing, 429 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul.

Northeast Vintage Block Party Engle Olson

Northeast Vintage Block Party

This outdoor fest was born last year out of necessity, as construction in the neighborhood made it difficult to get to stores in the area. But the block party was so popular that the founding vintage shops—Moth Oddities, Olio Vintage, Golden Pearl Vintage, and Twelve Vultures—decided to host it again in their back parking lot. This year, they’ve got over 30 guest vendors stopping by, including brick-and-mortars and pop-ups like Rosella, Glam Diggers Vintage, Lobstergarden, and Backstitch. In addition to clothing in a variety of sizes, there will also be household items and decor. Gardens of Salonica will serve food, and there will be live denim painting and DJ tunes. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. In the parking lot behind Fifth Street NE & Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis; find more details here.—Jessica Armbruster

Celebration of BIPOC Children’s Mental Health

MN Healthcare Workers host this event featuring live music, kites, speakers, and activities for kids and families. 4-5:30 p.m. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave., Minneapolis.

MN Record Show

Shop records, cassettes, T-shirts, DVDs, CDs, posters, and VHS from nearly two dozen collectors. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Woman-Owned Small Biz Market

It’s a parking-lot sale! Shop from 26 woman-owned businesses in the parking lot, and sign up for a fine line tattoo by Inked & Adorned. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jenny in the City, 520 Selby Ave., St. Paul.

Waterfest

WaterFest

A big ol’ party celebrating water? Sounds like we’ve made it again to beach season. This Saturday, folks will celebrate the creeks, rivers, and lakes of our moisture-blessed state with all kinds of nature-based fun. That includes canoe rides, a fishing contest, and hands-on fun with outdoors experts. There will also be a local vendor market, dance and live music onstage, food trucks, and lots of info on conservation. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Phalen Pavilion, 1600 Phalen Dr., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Leaf n’ Learn Tree Care Festival

Meet tree experts and local organizations with tips and tricks for healthy gardens. Also with tree poetry, education stations, kids’ fun, and planting stations. Noon to 3 p.m. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Lyndale Pollinator Plant Sale

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Painter Park, 620 W. 34th St., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Flop!

FLOP! Independent Comix Showcase

More than 50 independent comic creators and small publishers will descend on Odd Mart this weekend for the return of FLOP!, a two-day comics showcase. (If you’re wondering where they’re gonna fit them all, so are we!) “Comics superstars Zander Cannon and Craig Thompson will both showcase their brand new books and be available for signing,” Odd Mart owner Brad McGinty says in an email, and other notable FLOP! participants include Glacier Bay Books, which is presenting its collection of modern manga, and Uncivilized Books, which is premiering the newest release from Danish cartoonist Emil Friis Ernst. As a bonus, the Pronto Pup food truck will be serving up pups of the meat and vegetarian variety. Free. Noon to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; more info here. —Em Cassel

Nerdish Creations Spring Show

Meet local geeky crafters. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bloomington Eagles #3208, 9150 Old Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“Mazi: A Collection of Us–Together”

Images from photojournalist Sophia Hantzes. Bring new hygiene products and packages undergarments to donate to the Rainbow Wardrobe. 5-8 p.m. Pride Cultural Arts Center, Twin Cities Pride, 1201 Harmon Place, Minneapolis.

Queer Creations Makers Market

It’s a party at a tattoo parlor! Featuring walk-in tattoo availability, LGBTQ art, and a queer market hosted by Ashes Markets. Noon to 5 p.m. Jackalope Tattoo, 3753 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Richard Stromeyer

“A Funny Thing Happened on Guy Fawkes Day”

A series of new paintings by Richard Stromeyer. 5-7 p.m. Our Gallery at West End, 1628 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park.

Studio Open House & Glass

Featuring glass demonstrations by local artists working in glassblowing, kilnforming, flameworking, neon bending, and coldworking processes, plus a free hands-on stained glass activity. Visit mnglassart.org/events to RSVP. 1-4 p.m. Foci - Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

WILD VNTG MRKT and Vintage Car Show

This monthly market is moving to the parking lot for the season. Shop from 60+ vendors, DJ tunes, and a vintage car show hosted by Great Northern Region, an LGBTQ-friendly car club. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Clapping Monkey House of Coffee, 7274 Commerce Cir. E., Fridley.

Cars and Caves

This popular monthly indoor/outdoor auto extravaganza features 300+ antique, classics, collector, exotic, muscle, and street rod cars, as well as open house garage condos. Donations at this installment benefit Alzheimer’s Association of MN-ND. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chanhassen AutoPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen.

Tater Daze

Tater Daze

Featuring live music from A Hard Day’s Night & Belladivas, NW Food Truck Festival, inflatables, games, community resources, and a parade. Noon to 4 p.m. (parade is at 10 a.m.; click here for the route). Community Activity Center, 5600 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park.

Hello Boba Block Party

With food trucks, local artists, a mini market, and kawaii dreams. Noon to 8 p.m. Hello Boba, 951 Wildwood Rd., White Bear Lake.

FARMERS' MARKETS

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers’ Market

One of the best markets in town. Visit the site for more info, including free bus pass downloads. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul (find parking at 420 E. Prince St., St. Paul).

NE Farmers’ Market

It’s back! Shop produce and artisanal goods every Saturday rain or shine. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Boniface Church’s Parking Lot, 629 NE Second St. NE, Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org. Through October 11

Grand Old Day returns

SUNDAY

Grand Old Day

Though it takes place in the spring, Grand Old Day is spiritually a summer fest. It’s got food trucks slingin’ eggrolls, ice cream, and homemade lemonade. It’s got multiple parking-lot beer gardens, pockets of live-music stages, and roaming balloon artists. It starts with a parade, and often ends with a big street sweep. There are local artists, petting zoos, local business stands, and lots of direct sunlight. It’s not summer yet, but it’s already summer on Grand Avenue today. Bring sunscreen and water. Find more details over at grandave.com. Free. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Grand Avenue, St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Cargo Bike Showcase

Are you the proud owner of a cargo bike you wish to show off in a public forum? Are you cargo bike-curious and looking for advice about your options? Do you not fall into either of these groups but enjoy spending time outside ogling pretty bicycles? Well, then you’re in luck—that’s just what this showcase is all about. Perennial Cycle and the Cargo Bike Shop will be there to answer your questions, and the Minneapolis Cargo Bike Library will also show off some of its fleet at this MPLS Piecycle Club-organized event. They’re meeting at the Lynnhurst Park Playground, so bring the kids. And check out this adorable cut paper collage event poster! Free. 10 a.m. Lynnhurst Park, 1345 W., Minnehaha Parkway, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Rockers Spring Social Motorcycle Show

Featuring live music from Vibro Champs and Supermodified, DJ tunes with Transmission, tons of wheels and dealers, vintage tee sale with Lori Barbero, art, puppies, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2507 E. 25th St., Minneapolis.

Disco Death

Disco Death Records Vintage Market

Shop 20 or so vendors in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Book & Vinyl Market

Shop items from four different booksellers and four different vinyl shops. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bricksworth Beer Co, 305 N. Fifth Ave., Minneapolis.

The Gentleman’s Edit

Pick up a passport at the west entrance, and find perks include deals on dude duds, food and drink sampling and freebies, free grooming services, and more things to discover. RSVP here. 1-4 p.m. The Galleria, 3510 W. 69th St., Edina.

Hops for Pops

Shop Father’s Day gifts with masc-focused vendors. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom, 9462 Deerwood Ln. N., Maple Grove.

Polish Fest

Featuring traditional Polish-style brews, food, and dancers. 1 p.m. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Cult Cinema Classics: Mommie Dearest

With free popcorn and drink specials. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Turtle Fest

Meet wildlife biologists and turtles, and canoe the lake where they live. With turtle centered art, trivia, and food trucks. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. French Regional Park, 12605 Rockford Rd., Plymouth.

Sunday Funday

Food trucks in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Lena and the Lovekills

Lena & the Lovekills

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Homeward Bound

5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kelley Smith



3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Pogo Ballet

Rock tunes and covers. With Earload, Nemississy. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Giant Valley String Band

Outside! With Half Baked. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Eldest Daughter

With Emily Davis, the Weeping Covenant. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS' MARKETS

Kingfield Farmers Market

Open every Sunday through October. Find more info at neighborhoodrootsmn.org. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis.

Markets on Main

A new farmers market?! Yep! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. Now through mid-October. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.