Wieniefest, NE Vintage Block Party, Grand Old Day: This Week’s Best Happenings

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

The Klezmatics Promo

TUESDAY 5.27

The Klezmatics

Dakota

Now pushing 70, Lorin Sklamberg remains modern klezmer’s greatest singer. He’d have excelled in any style, but there’s something special about how his supple tenor inhabits lyrics that alternate between Yiddish or English (often in the same song), soaring over swirling clarinets and brass and his own pumping accordion. On the cusp of celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band, these klezmer revisionists will be performing material from The New York Sessions, due next year. Their first album in a decade, the collection promises cross-cultural fusions, politically incisive lyrics, and a version of Woody Guthrie’s still-timely “Deportee (Plane Wreck at Los Gatos).” $47.10. 7 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

THURSDAY 5.29

Twin Cities River Rats

Mississippi River

Fresh off their hit 2024 show, Ratagascar, the River Rats return with another spoof, this time of The Office. The cartoon poster appears to depict Dwight Schrute and Michael Scott being pulled behind a speedboat captained by a rat, suggesting at least some high-concept hijinks will be related to the beloved NBC sitcom. Here’s what organizers tease: “With high flying jumpers, towering pyramids, and our ballet ladies there is something for everyone! It’s a show you won’t want to miss.” Hm, sounds a lot like all River Rats shows, but there ain’t a damn thing wrong with that. As always, this team of rivertop tricksters performs for free and for the whole family. Bring some chairs and blankets, buy some concessions, and enjoy a Minneapolis summertime institution. Free. 7 p.m. 1758 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Thursdays through August—Jay Boller

FRIDAY 5.30

Flint Hills Family Festival

Ordway

This festival of kid-friendly performances has been going strong for over 20 years, starting as a daylong event inside the Ordway and growing in recent years to a multi-day indoor/outdoor celebration. This weekend’s happening takes place on multiple free outdoor stages, where the musicmakers will range from DJs to cultural groups to wholesome rock bands. Rice Park and the Landmark Plaza will also have all kinds of hands-on activities, stilt walkers, lawn games, food trucks, and art making. Productions inside the theater this weekend include explorations into science (Ada Twist, Scientist), circus-style acrobatics (360 Allstars), and opera for babies. Free outdoors; tickets for indoor shows start at $8. 6-9 p.m. Fri.; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. 345 Washington St., St. Paul; find more info here. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster



Valerie June Hockett Promo

SATURDAY 5.31

Valerie June



State Theatre



Valerie June Hockett sings with a voice of abundance that overflows with spirit, generosity, and warmth, and she’s never showcased it as wonderfully as on her latest album, Owls, Omens, and Oracles. “Country music, it don’t need to be saved,” this open-hearted Black woman from West Tennessee declares in the face of countless would-be saviors (all of’em white fellas, would you look at that?). That’s from “My Life Is a Country Song,” and she doesn’t mean that in a corny “my truck broke down” kinda way either. Local Chastity Brown seems like an ideal opener. $64.50. 8 p.m. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Wieniefest 25th Anniversary Party

The Wienery

An institution like the Wienery deserves a well-documented history, and thankfully that’s exactly what current owners Pat and KJ Starr provide over on their diner’s website. Chicago couple Al and Jean Wohl launched the Minneapolis hot dog cathedral in the early '80s, Jerry Petermeir purchased it in '87 ("engendering a loyal following of wiener lovers"), and "West Bank celebrity and character" Airaq Johnson acquired it in 1999. Just one year later Pat and KJ took over, and they've turned the tubular meat restaurant into a truly special family-run operation. (Outrageous food dude Guy Fieri, who is good and Racket likes, is a famous fan.) Concludes the self-authored history page: “KJ and Pat are strongly committed to the West Bank neighborhood and providing homemade, high-quality, affordable meat, vegetarian, and vegan food to people who live on, play at, or visit the West Bank.” To celebrate 25 years at the helm, Pat and KJ will host carnival games, live music, a 5 p.m. wiener-scarfing contest, and Wienery trivia, for which you're now at least semi-prepared. Free. 2-8 p.m. 414 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Front Row Paul Fest

Palmer’s Bar

Ya know, the word “beloved” gets tossed around willy-nilly by hack writers these days. (Powerhouse writers, like yours truly, prefer highfalutin words like “willy-nilly.”) But in the cases of the Wienery (see above) and “Front Row Paul” Engebretson, the adjective really does fit. Engebretson died in March from pancreatic cancer, and the outpouring of love from the Twin Cities music scene has been immense. (Click here to hear local rocker/booker Christy Costello remember the prolific showgoer/activist.) To celebrate his life, Front Row Paul Fest will assemble around 60 (!) acts to “deliver 15 minutes of either fame or shame” over two days at Palmer’s. We’re talkin’ the Hypstrz, Ike Reilly with the Shackletons, the Melismatics, Cindy Lawson, Faith Boblett... the list just keeps going. Proceeds will help establish an annual grant that'll award one band/artist recording time at Flower’s Studio, plus cash for all the things bands/artists need—touring, merch, capos, whatever. The grant will be named after Engebretson and Ed Ackerson, another scene staple who died from the same disease, and is also beloved. $10 per day suggestion donation. Noon to midnight Sat.; noon to 10 p.m. Sun. 500 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Northeast Vintage Block Party Engle Olson

Northeast Vintage Block Party

Moth Oddities Parking Lot

This outdoor fest was born last year out of necessity, as construction in the neighborhood made it difficult to get to stores in the area. But the block party was so popular that the founding vintage shops—Moth Oddities, Olio Vintage, Golden Pearl Vintage, and Twelve Vultures—decided to host it again in their back parking lot. This year, they’ve got over 30 guest vendors stopping by, including brick-and-mortars and pop-ups like Rosella, Glam Diggers Vintage, Lobstergarden, and Backstitch. In addition to clothing in a variety of sizes, there will also be household items and decor. Gardens of Salonica will serve food, and there will be live denim painting and DJ tunes. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. In the parking lot behind Fifth Street NE & Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis; find more details here.—Jessica Armbruster

WaterFest

Phalen Pavilion

A big ol’ party celebrating water? Sounds like we’ve made it again to beach season. This Saturday, folks will celebrate the creeks, rivers, and lakes of our moisture-blessed state with all kinds of nature-based fun. That includes canoe rides, a fishing contest, and hands-on fun with outdoors experts. There will also be a local vendor market, dance and live music onstage, food trucks, and lots of info on conservation. Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1600 Phalen Dr., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

FLOP! Independent Comix Showcase

Odd Mart

More than 50 independent comic creators and small publishers will descend on Odd Mart this weekend for the return of FLOP!, a two-day comics showcase. (If you’re wondering where they’re gonna fit them all, so are we!) “Comics superstars Zander Cannon and Craig Thompson will both showcase their brand new books and be available for signing,” Odd Mart owner Brad McGinty says in an email, and other notable FLOP! participants include Glacier Bay Books, which is presenting its collection of modern manga, and Uncivilized Books, which is premiering the newest release from Danish cartoonist Emil Friis Ernst. As a bonus, the Pronto Pup food truck will be serving up pups of the meat and vegetarian variety. Free. Noon to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; more info here. Through Sunday—Em Cassel

Grand Old Day

SUNDAY 6.1

Grand Old Day

Grand Avenue

Though it takes place in the spring, Grand Old Day is spiritually a summer fest. It’s got food trucks slingin’ eggrolls, ice cream, and homemade lemonade. It’s got multiple parking-lot beer gardens, pockets of live-music stages, and roaming balloon artists. It starts with a parade, and often ends with a big street sweep. There are local artists, petting zoos, local business stands, and lots of direct sunlight. It’s not summer yet, but it’s already summer on Grand Avenue today. Bring sunscreen and water. Find more details over at grandave.com. Free. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Grand Avenue, St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Cargo Bike Showcase

Lynnhurst Park

Are you the proud owner of a cargo bike you wish to show off in a public forum? Are you cargo bike-curious and looking for advice about your options? Do you not fall into either of these groups but enjoy spending time outside ogling pretty bicycles? Well, then you’re in luck—that’s just what this showcase is all about. Perennial Cycle and the Cargo Bike Shop will be there to answer your questions, and the Minneapolis Cargo Bike Library will also show off some of its fleet at this MPLS Piecycle Club-organized event. They’re meeting at the Lynnhurst Park Playground, so bring the kids. And check out this adorable cut paper collage event poster! Free. 10 a.m. 1345 W., Minnehaha Parkway, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

The Burl Benefit

Hook and Ladder

Minneapolis journalism lost one of its good guys recently. You’re not likely to find anyone in town who has a bad word to say about Burl “Wiggy” Gilyard, personally or professionally. He began as a music journalist, became a features reporter, and covered business in recent years, ending up at the Star Tribune. (I worked with him, though never directly, for a few years at City Pages.) After long medical problems, Gilyard died at 58, and dying in this country is expensive, so in addition to a GoFundMe, three of his favorite bands—ELnO, the Belfast Cowboys, and Trailer Trash—are gathering at this benefit for Gilyard’s wife, Nicole. There will also be copies of Gilyard’s old zine, My Wife, on display and for sale. And of course, lots of memories to share. $30/$40. 2 p.m. 3010 Minnehaha Ave.; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Keith BraveHeart, 'Haŋwí'

ONGOING

“Embracing Fallibility: A Neon Exhibition”

Foci - Minnesota Center for Glass Arts

Humans are imprecise, messy, and flawed, and Brooklyn-based neon/glass artist James Akers wants us to celebrate this. “In today's era of surveillance and automation to enhance business objectives, human fallibilities are often framed in a negative light, to be replaced by seemingly infallible ‘machine intelligence,’” he says. So while neon work is often clean and precise, Akers creates sculptures that are chaotic, haphazard, and, sometimes, even smudged; an overpacked machine with a giant red button or an electric rat’s nest. It’s an absolute mess, and it’s wonderful. 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis; more info here. Through July 19—Jessica Armbruster

"Creation.Story"

All My Relations Arts

For this group show, artists blend the oral histories of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ (Sioux Nation’s Lakota, Nakota, and Dakota tribes) with the modern-day people, ideas, and language. Think portraits featuring computer tech flourishes or fluffy felt buffalos rendered as collectible figurines. Co-curated by Keith BraveHeart and David Meyer, this touring exhibition changes with each location, inviting local artists to contribute works that make each event gallery specific. Fourteen artists will be showcased here, including James Star Comes Out, Dyani White Hawk, Jaida Grey Eagle, and others. 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 26—Jessica Armbruster

Under the Canopy

Hook and Ladder

The Hook’s summerlong, pandemic-spawned outdoor series returns this week with 15 excuses to enjoy great music and fresh air while avoiding the sun’s poisonous rays. The jazzy, bluesy, and otherwise rootsy Davina and the Vagabonds kicked things off, and the series wraps up in early August with Dr. Mambo’s Combo paying tribute to two funk/soul powerhouses of the ’70s: Sly & the Family Stone and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan. Between those two dates you can catch Racket faves Vial, soulful rockers Mae Simpson, astute singer-songwriter Chastity Brown, the THC-fueled dance party Doinks N’ Dubstep, a tribute to the Dead’s storied 1977 set at Cornell, and—you guessed it!—much more. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through August 8—Keith Harris

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Putt putt is all about the challenge of using a stick to control a tiny ball amid quirky chaos. Sometimes you scoot right though without a problem, other times you end up hitting a hot dog too hard and bounce off course. Is that a metaphor for life? Maybe! All I know is that mini golf is back at the Walker, and playing it well requires a mix of patience, a light touch, and preparation for worst-case scenarios. This year’s course is 10 holes, all familiar hits that pay tribute to the Twin Cities and local culture with a few nods to the museum’s collection thrown in. Sometimes the obstacles are a bump in the road, sometimes it's a giant French fry, and sometimes the obstacle is you. Hey, this game really is a metaphor for life! $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 5—Jessica Armbruster