Spend a Rainy Day Chatting on This Friday’s Open Thread

It's your weekly chance to talk about whatever you want here at Racket

9:29 AM CDT on September 29, 2023

Gage Walker
8Comments
Why is water falling from the sky? Who knew this still happened in the Twin Cities?

Hi Racket readers, it's another Friday, and that means it's time for another good ol' open thread, where you take over the comments to discuss whatever's on your mind.

If you're new to this game, let me explain that I also usually include a prompt question here, just to get the ball rolling. It's usually something I think up desperately in the five minutes it takes me to write this post. So, for today, how about: What are your favorite rainy day activities? (Told you I don't put a lot of thought into it.)

Now I will not so much answer my question as share an anecdote from my childhood. On July 4, 1978, it rained, so my family went to the movies to see The Jungle Book. Then we went to a diner and I ordered halibut. (Why did the diner have halibut? Have you ever seen a New Jersey diner menu? They have everything—somehow, somewhere.) Everyone was happy. Then we got home and I had a tantrum and said "This was the worst 4th of July ever. We didn't even get to see fireworks" and I got sent to my room.

Anyway, let's talk about rain. Or halibut, I guess. Or The Jungle Book. Or whatever else you want. This is, as I always say, your space.

Keith Harris@useful_noise
Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

