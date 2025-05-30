Hi There, New Racket Members! Introduce Yourself in This Week’s Open Thread.

Update: We're so sorry, new members who might be having difficulty commenting! Please see this note from our developer...

Thanks for sharing this with us. This kind of issue was reported by another publisher and we are currently working on a robust fix for this. In the meantime, we have a workaround for these users. If the logout via the logout page (https://racketmn.com/) and then log back in, they should be able to comment -- the commenting form should recognize that their user name is set. Again, we're working on this issue and hope to have a robust fix deployed in the next couple of days.

As you may have heard, Racket is wrapping up a Spring Member Drive this weekend, with the goal of reaching 5,000 members by June. We're still a ways off—about 200 members short of our target—so if you're Racket-curious and haven't made the jump yet, check out this amazing deal: a $2.50 monthly subscription (half off the regular price!) plus a chance to win elite prizes. You're basically losing money by not joining.

"That's very nice for you, and best of luck," a hypothetical longtime Racket member (let's call him "Empanada Frank") might say. "But what does that have to do with the rest of us?"

Well, Frank, if you'd let me finish, what that means is there are already over 300 new Racket members who are now eligible to comment on this week's Open Thread, and I'm inviting them to chime in.

For you Racket newbies, let me acquaint you with our Friday tradition, the Open Thread. Basically I throw out a question, just to get the ball rolling, and then commenters talk amongst themselves.

Yes, yes, I know, comments sections are typically the most hellish spots on the internet, and that's saying something. But Racket's comment section is different. It's friendly, smart, and welcoming. You'll get something out of reading it even if you don't participate.

But you'll get even more out of it if you do participate. So this week, I'm asking you new folks to just pop in, say hello and a few words about yourself. Doesn't have to be anything fancy. Maybe say what made you join Racket. Our regular commenters will be happy to meet you. Including Empanada Frank himself.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.