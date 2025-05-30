One New Orleans-Themed Restaurant Closes, Another Opens, and Lots More May Restaurant News

‘Tis the season: Lakeside restaurants Painted Turtle and Bread & Pickle have both reopened for 2025, meaning summer is officially here—calendar be damned!

Otherwise, there have been a lot more closings than openings this month (recession indicator), though you’ll also find a bunch of cool new announcements below, including a surprising comeback story (recession… refuter?). On to the news:

Now Open

Golden Thyme Cafe and Golden Thyme Bar & Restaurant

“Golden Thyme is a community anchor, and has been for nearly 30 years,” Rondo Community Land Trust Executive Director Mikeya Griffin told Racket earlier this month. Which is why it’s exciting to see it return to Rondo and even double down on the neighborhood; there’s now a Golden Thyme Cafe and a Golden Thyme Bar & Restaurant, located just steps from each other along Selby Avenue. We stopped by the coffee shop for a breakfast sandwich and swung by the New Orleans-inspired restaurant, where they’re serving up a massive catfish po’boy—you can find the full story here. 856 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 934 Selby Ave., St. Paul

Egg On a Roll North Loop

Egg On a Roll’s life-changing egg sandwiches (our words) are now available at four locations, with the latest landing in northeast Minneapolis earlier this month. You can also find ‘em in the North Loop, Dinkytown, and even Sioux Falls, South Dakota. 945 Broadway St. NE Suite 260, Minneapolis

YaiGu Hot Bowls

Yaigu Hot Bowls actually opened in March, so kudos to Bring Me the News for highlighting this Cathedral Hill newbie earlier this month. The “hot bowls” in question are dishes like Korean-style short ribs and satay chicken served over rice, and they’re available for lunch and dinner. 526 Selby Ave., St. Paul

Red Coral Coffee

Red Coral Coffee has opened up inside Okome House, as Longfellow Whatever reported earlier this month. The coffee shop is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., and the Japanese comfort food restaurant still opens during the evening hours. 4457 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis

El Taco Real

Chef Oscar Ramos and his wife, Heimi Patiño, are behind the brand-new El Taco Real in Richfield, which is serving up a menu of tacos and more "inspired by tradition and royalty.” I’ve got my eyes on the quesabirria platter. 2208 W. 66th St., Richfield

Closed, Closing, or Changing

Apostle Supper Club

You’ve probably already heard about this one, what with Apostle owner Brian Ingram running crying to Fox News about how crime—and certainly not the decision to invest in a $4 million buildout, or any of the myriad complaints about food, prices, and service people have shared online since—are to blame for the restaurant’s closing. Anyway!

Chip’s Clubhouse

Nooooo! Chip’s Clubhouse, which rocked, closed abruptly at the end of April. “Sadly, we’ve made the difficult decision to permanently close our doors. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your incredible support over the years,” a sign on the door read. “We will cherish the memories made within these walls.” Owner Nik Donaker told the Star Tribune: “It was a financial choice.” I’ll miss you most of all, hilariously huge pork sandwich.

North Loop Galley

The North Loop Galley food hall, which helped launch Wrecktangle Pizza and also housed Ono Hawaiian Plates, Ramen Kawae, and Good Boy, called it quits earlier this month. Why? “While often the want is something juicy or salacious, there isn’t in this instance,” Galley Group CEO Chad Ellingboe wrote in an email to the Strib. Well, if you say so!

Burning Brothers Brewing

Minnesota’s first/only gluten-free brewery is no more, with owners Dane Breimhorst and Thom Foss citing “numerous, complex, and varied” factors that lead to their decision. The last day was May 10.

Hey Bear Cafe

Man, this sucks. The really wonderful Hey Bear Cafe, which only opened eight months ago, closed on May 14, “not by choice and not for good reasons—our landlords are being unreasonable and kicking us out by the end of the month,” according to an Instagram post. Boooo. I was a big fan of their sub-$10 sammies.

Lagniappe and Du Nord Cocktail Room

It brings us no pleasure at all to report that Lagniappe and Du Nord Cocktail Room have been similarly short-lived. The Lake Street restaurant and cocktail lounge just opened in October, and we liked both! But, as I wrote at the time: “Both the restaurant and cocktail lounge are located blocks from the space Du Nord originally occupied before closing in the chaos of 2020. From the front door, you can see the burnt-out shell of the Third Precinct and the vacant lot where once Minnehaha Lake Wine & Spirits sat. Maybe that will be a tough sell—$25 entrees in the shadow of that destruction—but I hope folks see Lagniappe as worth a little indulgence.” It seems like that might have been a tough sell, especially after reading this Mpls.St.Paul Mag review. “This isn’t the outcome we hoped for. Rebuilding on this stretch of Lake Street came with real challenges, and we met them with everything we had," their farewell statement reads.

Golden Chow Mein, Leo’s Chow Mein

“Golden Chow Mein on West 7th Street is exactly the kind of place you take for granted,” MinnPost’s Bill Lindeke wrote earlier this month, in sharing the news that both Golden and its sibling restaurant, Leo’s Chow Mein on the East Side, will close at the end of this year. Leo’s has been around since 1977, with Golden following 10 years later. I’ve never been to either, but even if you haven’t, the story will make you sad about the “end of a chow mein era in St. Paul.”

U Garden

And speaking of long-running Chinese restaurants, U Garden has also announced its closure—you have until May 31 to enjoy a final meal at the 32-year-old University Avenue staple. Co-owner Huy Ung tells Sahan Journal he’s simply tired: “I just burned out myself. It’s been here too long and too many hours.”

Indigenous Food Lab

It’s a bummer—we really liked it—but the Indigenous Food Lab’s exit from Midtown Global Market makes sense. Chef Sean Sherman’s North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems nonprofit (NATIFS) is making a move to the Woyute Thipi Building, which means they’re consolidating operations at the new Franklin Avenue space. And this is pretty cool news: The Indigenous Food Lab is opening a location in Bozeman, Montana, later this year.

Terzo

Ugh: After a water main break flooded Terzo’s building at 50th & Penn earlier this year, the Broder family-owned Italian restaurant has made the tough call to close. "The devastating flood that occurred on February 13th has left the space we knew to be Terzo unrecognizable," the family writes in a farewell posted just today. "After three long months of uncertainty, we face a critical decision—start over or walk away? In mapping out the future of Broders’ Restaurants—we have realized that the time, energy and resources needed to rebuild Terzo are beyond our capacity." Check out this sweet MSP Mag profile of the Broder family from earlier this month.

Sandwich Club's Marcus and Kelsey Brandt

Just Announced and Coming Soon

Sandwich Club at North Market

Yeesh, that’s enough bad news! Here’s something more positive: Sandwich Club, the very good north Minneapolis food truck from Marcus and Kelsey Brandt, will be taking over the kitchen at North Market on weekends beginning June 7. Wendy’s House of Soul, which landed in the grocery store in 2023, will still be serving lunch on weekdays. 4414 N. Humboldt Ave., Minneapolis

Dark Horse Bar & Eatery

More good news from names ya know: After closing in February after a 10-year run, Lowertown’s Dark Horse is making a comeback. New owners Sarah McDonough and chef Shane Oporto write that “the name and spirit you know and love remain … we're bringing a new look, an updated food and beverage selection inspired by our life’s experiences, and the same dedication to serving this neighborhood with heart.” They plan to reopen in early July. 250 E. Seventh St., St. Paul

North Star Deli

After closing Guacaya Bistreaux in the North Loop, owner and chef Pedro Wolcott plans to open North Star Deli in Minneapolis’s Kingfield neighborhood. The new sandwich shop is a “a throwback to the glory days of Minnesota’s North Stars,” the Strib reports, with house-smoked meats and a menu of hot and cold sandwiches. They’re shooting for an early June opening. 315 W. 46th St. in Minneapolis

Stock & Bond Steakhouse

Downtown Minneapolis is getting a new steakhouse that will serve “steak and American whiskey in a stunning setting,” per a press release. That setting is the Farmers & Mechanics Bank building, which is partly to thank for the Stock & Bond name. The space is a massive 8,340 square feet, with 251 seats and three different dining experiences: a bar and lounge with a 40-foot central bar, a dining room, and five private dining rooms. 88 South Sixth St., Minneapolis

Fro Yo Soul Sips and Snacks

The Minneapolis Sculpture Garden has announced its new summertime food vendor, and it’s a mobile bus called Fro Yo Soul Sips and Snacks. They’ll have frozen yogurt, popcorn, and hot dogs, plus a selection of local craft beer and wine, frozen lemonade, frosé, and non-alcoholic and THC-infused beverages. Fro Yo launches on Saturday, June 7. 726 Vineland Place, Minneapolis

Billy Sushi x NOLO Kitchen Concept

Billy Tserenbat of Billy Sushi and Marty Collins, co-owner of NOLO’s Kitchen, are working on a new North Loop restaurant, the North Loop Neighborhood Association reports. They’ve already got the keys to the Washington Avenue space between Borough/Parlour and Bar La Grassa, and the restaurant will be "inspired by the legendary chaos and charm of places like Chino Latino and Bella Notte." Love the sound of that, personally. 800 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis

Asia Village

As it prepares to open inside Blaine’s Northtown Mall, Asia Village has announced that 85°C Bakery & Cafe, a Taiwan-based chain, and local Vietnamese restaurant Pho Mai will be among the vendors at the all-Asian food court, according to the Strib. The building is 90% leased, per the developer, with a tentative opening planned for early 2026. 301 Northtown Dr. NE, Blaine

Bellecour | Cooks Split

After teaming up during the pandemic, Cooks of Crocus Hill and chef Gavin Kaysen’s Bellecour Bakery are parting ways—Cooks will return to its classes-and-retail mission, and “Bellecour 3.0,” a bakery and bistro, will open in the North Loop later this year. Mpls.St.Paul Mag has the whole scoop. 107 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis

In the Works

As previously reported in the Racket Restaurant Roundup…

Scramblin’ Egg

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports that Scramblin’ Egg is parking its truck and opening a brick-and-mortar breakfast sammy shop at 7828 Portland Ave. S. in Bloomington, in the former Hong Kong Garden space. Owners Grant Veitenheimer and Nick Peterson are using a $100,000 prize from the city to help with the buildout, and they appear to be very close to opening.

Hometowne Pizza & Bar

Hometowne Pizza, which has a location in Maple Grove, will open in downtown Minneapolis soon, according to the Biz J. The pizza place is heading for the former Dulono’s at 118 Fourth St. N., where it’ll have by-the-slice pizza and an arcade. The shop planned to open in early May, look for it soon.

Jane + Matriarch

Heading for the former Pinoli building is Jane, the low-dose cannabis company founded by Michelle Courtright following a breast cancer diagnosis. Courtright is planning a “flagship lifestyle store” as well as a plant-based restaurant she’s calling Matriarch for the Lake and Irving building, according to a press release—and if her name sounds familiar, it could be because Courtright was also behind plant-based restaurant Fig + Farro at Seven Corners.

Hippo Pockets

What if Crunchwraps were filled with hamburger meat, or pizza toppings, or chicken and waffles? That’s the question answered by Hippo Pockets, a Centro creation that’s been operating as a ghost kitchen since 2023. Soon, HP will open its first brick-and-mortar location at 735 E. 48th St. in Minneapolis—the space that housed the recently shuttered Herbie Butcher’s Fried Chicken—according to Mpls.St.Paul Mag. Look for a June-ish opening.

Downtown Food Hall

Can a 30,000-square-foot food hall save downtown Minneapolis? Hey, worth a shot. The folks behind The Market at Malcolm Yards are working with Hempel Real Estate to plan a 30,000-square-foot food hall on the ground floor of LaSalle Plaza, reports the Biz Journal. Per the plans, it’s going to have 700 seats, with 16 restaurant spaces, two bars, and a self-serve beer wall, plus an event space, a play area for kiddos, a pickleball court, and shuffleboards.

Nokko

Look, we all miss Fast Eddie’s Pizza and agree that the way the pizza shop was pushed out by its landlord is evil bullshit. That being said… I’m not not looking forward to a new Southside sushi restaurant from Hide Tozawa, co-owner of Okome House and co-founder of Kyatchi (where he’s no longer involved). Nokko is headed for the former Fast Eddie’s space at 4747 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis, per the Biz Journal. I have complicated feelings about this!

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

We first noticed Tono’s rapid expansion back in 2022, but the pizza and cheesesteak shop hasn’t slowed down a bit. After launching in 2019, an 11th Tono is being planned in the North Loop, reports the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. It’s headed for 250 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis, and should open summer 2025.

Marrone’s

The Star Tribune has the scoop on Marrone’s (4250 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis), a new woodfired pizza restaurant from Steven Brown (Tilia, St. Genevieve). The vibe here will be inspired by late ’70s New York City (the phrase “pizza oven that looks like a disco ball” appears in that Strib story), and while it’s still in the early stages, they’re looking to open before the year is out.

Silverbird Roasting Co.

Aaaand not far from Marrone’s, Silverbird Roasting Co. is coming soon to the former Kruse Markit space (4237 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis), reports Bring Me the News. (Justice for Racket commenters who asked, “Why don’t they just put a good coffee shop in there?”) It’ll be the first brick-and-mortar for Silverbird’s Caitlin and Tony Querio, who’ve been roasting beans for local and national shops since 2020.

Prince Coal-Fired Pizza

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks and Andrea Pizza are getting to work on yet another pizza place. Prince Coal-Fired Pizza is heading for the former Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza spot in downtown St. Paul (512 N. Robert St.). Expect a full-service restaurant with a full bar and takeout, but not another Tono; “We will have a specialized menu that will include coal-fired pizza, meatball sandwiches, appetizers and other sandwiches,” co-owner Shaz Khan tells the Pioneer Press.

Namos Restaurant and Lounge

A “luxury” sports bar, Namos Restaurant and Lounge, is heading for the old Erik the Red space steps from U.S. Bank Stadium, according to Downtown Voices. A recent Instagram post from Namos says it’ll be "a fusion of culture, cuisine, and live sports like you’ve never seen." I doubt that very much, unless Vikings players are doing a Coyote Ugly thing on the bar after each game—but hey, maybe they are!

Chi-Chi’s

Well goddamn! A good 20 years after shuttering its last location, the Minnesota-born Tex-Mex chain Chi-Chi’s is staging a comeback right here in MN. Michael McDermott, son of Chi-Chi’s founder Marno McDermott, has reached an agreement with Hormel Foods (which owns the CHI-CHI'S™ trademarks) to bring back the classic chain with “modern influences,” per a press release. The Star Tribune reports that the first two locations will be in the former Rojo Mexican Grills in St. Louis Park and Maple Grove.

Animales Brick and Mortar

After… oh, a year? of copy-pasting Animales’ tentative plans for a brick-and-mortar restaurant into the Racket Restaurant Roundup’s “In the Works” section month after month, we got confirmation that it is in fact happening! Founder and co-owner Jon Wipfli announced in August that Animales will head for the former Royal Foundry Distillery in the Harrison neighborhood (241 Fremont Ave. N, Minneapolis), with a 300-seat, family-friendly restaurant; a full bar; a patio; and even a dedicated play area for kids. HYFR. Look for it to open in 2025.

Bubble Line Brewery

Brittney Mikell—who honed her skills as an assistant brewer at La Doña Cervecería—is readying to open the state’s first Black woman-owned brewery in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. You can find the latest updates from Bubble Line Brewery on Instagram.

ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni

Sean Sherman’s nonprofit, North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS), is opening its very own food building. NATIFS Wóyute Thipi is taking over the former Seward Co-op Creamery Café space (2601 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis), and will soon house a commissary kitchen for Indigenous foods, a coworking space that will support BIPOC businesses—and an Indigenous barbecue restaurant, ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni. Expect a mid-2025 opening.

Saffron

Just know this news has the foodie in your life all a-tingle: Saffron, Sameh Wadi’s popular, groundbreaking, and much-missed Middle Eastern fine-dining restaurant, which closed in 2017, will make a return. That’s according to this scoop from Mpls-St.Paul Mag, whose Stephanie March caught up with Wadi earlier this month to talk about opening Saffron, closing Saffron, and the yearslong process it’s been to bring it back. (Did you know he was just 23 when Saffron opened? Wild stuff.) No lease yet, but it’s reportedly in the works.

New North Loop Project from Tim McKee

James Beard Award-winning chef Tim McKee (La Belle Vie, Sea Change, Octo Fishbar) has his eyes set on the North Loop for a new project inspired by the Basque region of Spain. He's being tight-lipped about the new Minneapolis endeavor for now, but the restaurant will be in the new West Hotel and should theoretically open eventually.