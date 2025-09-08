Crypticon, Dogtoberfest, Wet Leg, and Palmer’s Last Call: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

TUESDAY 9.9

Wet Leg

First Avenue

Propelled by the horny and herky-jerky hit single “Chaise Longue,” postpunkers Wet Leg emerged from the Isle of Wight with so much buzz in 2021 that, the following year, their Amsterdam Bar & Hall date was upgraded to First Ave’s Mainroom. Core members Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers rolled out something much weirder for their sophomore effort, Moisturizer, which arrived this past July. The killer singles—”Catch These Fists” and “CPR”—teased a meatier and more complex sound than the band’s ‘21 debut, and the visual campaign… well, the lead promo image (above) depicts some sort of ghoul at a family photo sesh, while others feature giant worms, eerie grins, and gnarly fingernails. Moisturizer represents a full-on transformation for a band that might’ve, at least visually, been confused with First Aid Kit years ago—loud, horny, weird. Rock is back? Mary In the Junkyard opens. 18+. $123-$343. 7 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

WEDNESDAY 9.10

Metro Transit Public Art Tours

Union Depot + 30th Avenue Station

Here’s a neat one: This week, Metro Transit is offering a series of free tours showing off public art on the Metro Blue and Green Lines. Tours are led by “a knowledgeable Metro Transit Public Art guide” (kind of a dream job, no?) and will take riders to seven or eight different stations to learn a little more about the art that adorns them. Can’t make it? You can find more information about how public art and public transportation go together here. Free, but registration is required. Tours are offered Wed., Sep. 10, from 2-4 p.m. (Green Line) and Sat., Sep. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon (Green Line) and 1-3 p.m. (Blue Line). Blue Line tours begin and end at 30th Avenue Station, and Green Line tours begin and end at Union Depot. Register and find more info here. Also Saturday—Em Cassel

Mia

THURSDAY 9.11

Meet at Mia: Bike Night

Mia

Never forget: Today’s all about Bike Night at Mia. That means cycling culture will take over the museum's courtyard, with rides, safety checks, photo booths, and even something being billed as "bike bingo." Perennial Cycle has giveaways in store, and the folks from Aspire Artisan Folk School will share new wooden wall art in celebration of Mia's current exhibit, “Timber! Art and Woodwork at the Fall of the Austro-Hungarian Empire.” (It’s unclear what, if anything, the Aspire Artisan Folk School has to do with bikes, but you, the cultured cyclist, surely won’t turn up your nose at visual art.) Will Racket's third-ranked local chain pizza, Pizza Karma, be pulling up with pies via food truck? Ding, ding, ding (that’s a bike bell noise, FYI). Free. 5-8 p.m. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Beth Stelling

Acme Comedy Co.

Here’s how the great NYT comedy critic Jason Zinoman described Stelling’s 2023 special, If You Didn’t Want Me Then: “a superb hour on Netflix that reveals a nimble storyteller who has leaped to a new artistic level, she carries herself with the steely cynicism of someone who has seen some things.” Sure enough, Stelling has seen some things; the Ohio-born comic is an open book about the trauma she has endured, and there’s an audience for how she spins darkness into laughs. The 39-year-old's credits include Conan, Crashing, Rutherford Falls, and her own specials, including the one Zinoman hyped. She's also an in-demand script doctor. 18+. $28. 8 p.m. Thu.; 7 & 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Jay Boller

FRIDAY 9.12

The Dells



Walker Art Center

Judging by the T-shirts for sale when I visited last summer, the Wisconsin Dells did not always seem particularly welcoming to folks from other countries. Yet every year, college students from around the world secure J-1 visas from the U.S. State Department and come to work in the middle of exotic Wisconsin. In this film, director Nellie Kluz follows some of those kids as they staff the Dells one summer, an experience that both exposes the workers to a very particular form of American culture and teaches them about the U.S.’s knack for extracting cheap labor. This screening is followed by a conversation between Kluz and writer Lucy Schiller. $12/$15. 7 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Keith Harris

Frankie Cosmos

Varsity Theater

Finding herself on the far side of 30 and slightly miffed that she hasn’t magically figured life out yet, onetime bedroom-pop whisperer Greta Kline encourages her band to assert itself ever so slightly on Frankie Cosmos’s sixth album, Different Talking. Though these 17 songs would fit on one side of an old TDK with room to spare, you get the sense that Kline could stretch a song out to a whole three minutes if she wanted. But, like, what’s the point? (She tops out at an epic 2:47, FYI.) Toting around “a tote bag filled with other tote bags” in a city where “everything’s a pothole or a restaurant/And smells like pot,” she can’t “keep from acting like I’m 27” and regrets that “my bitch heart is a fucker.” But there’s something unavoidably optimistic in that bright little voice of hers, and in the way she follows up “I still don’t know what I want” with “I’ll take one of each.” Most importantly, every tune here hits home—maybe because these songs never overstay their welcome. $33.15. 6 p.m. 1308 SE Fourth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Crypticon 2025

Crowne Plaza West Hotel

Fall isn’t just wholesome hayrides and pumpkin spice. It’s also freak season, when scary movies come out and we decorate our lawns with skeletons and tombstones. It also means the return of Crypticon, where the freaky stuff flows like the blood in a slasher flick. There will be a vendor mart and artists’ alley, where you can shop macabre gifts, dark wares, and memento mori in the Blu-ray and VHS stashes. Costume contests include categories for best tattoos, makeup effects, and cosplay. Celebrities stopping by for Q&A sessions, signings, and meetups include director Joe Dante (Gremlins), actress Dee Wallace (E.T., Cujo), and folks from horror classics like Friday the 13th, Return of the Living Dead, The Howling, and Revenge of the Nerds (sure, why not). $20-$40/$25-$45 at the door; $75 weekend passes (only sold Fri.) available. 4:30-10 p.m. Fri.; 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 3131 Campus Dr., Plymouth; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Dogtoberfest Insight Brewing

SATURDAY 9.13

Dogtober Fest: 2 Hot 2 Dog



Insight Brewing



During last year’s inaugural Dogtoberfest, yours truly put their body on the line, sampling a savory seltzer creation only the deranged geniuses at Insight Brewing could dream up. Glizzy McGuire, the hot dog-flavored bubbly from 2024, will not make an appearance at Dogtober Fest: 2 Hot 2 Dog. Instead, you’ll have the chance to suck down free shots of MUSTAAAARD, a lager infused with mustard seed, dill pickle, and port peppers. Also on tap: food trucks (Nordic Dogs, Gerhard’s Brats, MN Nice Cream), live music (Space Monkey Mafia, the Denim Boys), and a hot dog eating contest (you have until Wednesday to apply). Artists Joslin Gay and Mike Grant will also be doing pop-up flash tattoos, a trend we chatted with Insight about earlier this year. It should all add up to a wonderful, meaty, memorable mess. Free. 1 p.m. to midnight. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Twin Cities Maker Fest + East Franklin Corridor Arts Festival

26th Avenue South, Minneapolis

On Saturday, local letterpress shop Bench Pressed and makerspace Twin Cities Maker are hosting two street fairs for the price of one—the price of which is free! Twin Cities Maker Fest will take over 26th Avenue, from Pautz Place to 24th Street, with food trucks, demos, activities, and 150 local artists and craftspeople showing off and selling their wares. (Read more about Twin Cities Maker, which has grown from 24 members to roughly 560, in this feature from July.) On 26th Avenue South, between East Franklin Avenue and Pautz Place, there’s the East Franklin Corridor Arts Festival, a showcase for artists and organizations based out of the East Franklin neighborhood. There’s lots of interactive stuff: a button-making station from Boneshaker Books, stained glass pendant making from Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Art, hand-built pinch pots from Northern Clay Center, and much more. Whether it’s something you got from a local artist or something you made yourself, you’re gonna leave with something cool. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 26th Avenue South (between East Franklin Avenue and Pautz Place), Minneapolis; more info on TC Maker Fest here and East Franklin Corridor Arts Festival here.—Em Cassel

Field Trip

Silverwood Park

Of all the many events at Silverwood, which includes skate meetups, exhibitions, and nature tours, Field Trip, now in its 16th year, is probably the most epic and enduring. During the afternoon you’ll be able to make art inspired by work in the galleries, participate in ink printing and word branding workshops, and trade pieces at a swap meet. Minneapolis Craft Market artists will be selling their wares, and there will be a vending machine featuring small pieces from printmaking studio Amilado Press. Outside at the amphitheater you’ll find musical guests Paper Chain and *splash!*, a variety of lawn games, beer and wine, a food truck, and, of course, nature trails for you to explore. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. 2500 County Rd. E. W., St. Anthony; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Waite Park Fall Festival

Waite Park

Or maybe you prefer to enjoy a park event just over in northeast Minneapolis? Waite Park’s annual fest is now in its fifth year. Country crooners Rumblestrip and alternative cover band 120 Minutes will provide tunes, while kids will be entertained by free carnival games, free facepainting, and free books. Speaking of free, there will be free hot dogs and veggie burgers for all while supplies last, or whip out your wallet and order something tasty from the Chimborazo food truck. Local organizations and an artists’ mart round out the event. Free. 3-7 p.m. 1810 34th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Revered jazz and blues pianist Cornbread Harris, 98, plays one of his final Palmer’s shows on September 1, 2025. Harris, who has held a residency at the bar for around two decades, will be the last artist to perform at Palmer’s when it closes September 14, 2025. Seth A. Richardson

SUNDAY 9.14

Everyone Is 86’ed

Palmer’s Bar

This 11-hour marathon swan song for Palmer’s was assembled to include “who we consider family and loyal supporters,” Picked to Click finisher/Palmer's booker Christy Costello tells the Strib. “Mainly, I picked folks I know who have been supporting Palmer’s by always playing here no matter if it were inside or out.” You can see the sprawling list of names here (Cactus Blossoms, Scrunchies, Nato Coles), but do know that the Brass Messengers intend to lead a NOLA-style jazz funeral from the patio stage into the boozy 119-year-old institution before Cornbread Harris, 98, shuts it down for good from his perch at the piano. For a lot more on what killed Palmer’s and what we’ll miss when it’s gone, please consult the outstanding longread Racket published this past Friday. RIP to a great fucking bar, man. 21+. $10. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 500 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Haim

The Armory

The music critic establishment generally agreed that the 2020 Haim release, Women In Music Pt. III, represented a serious leveling up for the sisterly rock trio. It took me a bit to warm up to the follow up, June’s I Quit, but now I… simply can’t stop listening to it! Leader Danielle Haim handed co-production duties to ex-Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij for obvious reasons: The album is a scorched-earth breakup record about her ex-boyfriend/longtime co-producer Ariel Rechtshaid, who comes off really poorly in Danielle's lyrical account of the split. As Danielle spills her guts over 15 tracks, her sisters back her up with the band’s most adventurous run of sounds yet, from the sleek R&B of single “Relationships” to the Modest Mousey indie-rock of “Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out” to the raw country-folk of “Blood on the Streets.” It’s my favorite album of 2025 so far. Fellow Los Angeleno Dora Jar (born Dora Jarkowski) opens. All ages. $58.55+. 6:30 p.m. 500 Sixth St. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

FACS



First Avenue



There was plenty of competition, but these brooding Chicago postpunks put on the best set I caught at this year’s Caterwaul festival at Mortimer’s. They’re named for Factory Records’ numbering system, they’re more keen on division than joy, and they generate a mood rather than stirring up drama. On their latest, Wish Defense, Brian Case intones lyrics that could be Verso titles (“A revolt against desire”) in a disarmingly plainspoken tone as his architectural but tune-adjacent guitar builds atop the blocky rhythms hewn by drummer Noah Leger and bassist Jonathan Van Herik: Rounding out the lineup are two of the best neo-postpunk bands in town right now, Unstable Shapes and Upright Forms. 18+. $20.59. 8 p.m. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Twin Cities Bike Tour

Wabun Park

Welp, warm weather bike season is winding down. While you still probably have time for a few good rides, one solid send-off is this annual tour taking you through Minnesota’s award-winning trail system. Riders can choose from 20-, 30-, and 45-mile options, with routes taking cyclists through Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Hopkins, and Minnetonka. Stops along the way will have mechanics, guides, and stuff to see and do, including beer deals from Dual Citizen Brewing, a “party zone” on the Midtown Greenway hosted by Venture Bikes, treats at the Depot Coffee House, and family fun at Lyndale Farmstead Park. Proceeds from the event benefit the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota, which advocates for the biking infrastructure that keeps our city so bike-friendly. If you’re looking for a bonus ride or are on a budget too tight for Sunday’s event, there’s also a free pre-event beginner-paced 4.5-mile “tour” scheduled for Saturday, which you can sign up for here. $30-$60. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4655 46th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Birchwood Palace Industries Trunk Sale



Trylon



When he’s not brunching with me, my bud Andy Sturdevant operates a micropress called Birchwood Palace Industries that collects the sort of ephemera that’s hard to find even on the internet into printed zines—not the stuff you need to know (anyone can do that) but the stuff you never knew you wanted to know. Over the past seven years, he’s published such notable titles as the Directory of American Menu Hotlines, Paratroopers for Jesus: 4,936 Band Name Suggestions from the '90s Internet, which is sitting on my toilet tank even as we speak, and Videoland: A Visual Catalog of American Video Store Logos, 1980-1995, which has sold more than 1,200 copies. He’ll also be hawking his brand-new Dead ZIP Codes #1: 40024 postcard set. Free. Noon to 2 p.m. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

“Drop In Skate Deck Art Show” Rogue Citizen, FB

ONGOING

“Drop In Skate Deck Art Show”

Modist Brewing Co.

Skateboards—they’re not just for standing on! They also make a mighty fine canvas for art, as “Drop In” is demonstrating once again, exhibiting over 90 boards at Modist in the North Loop. Local shop Cal Surf provided the boards, while Rogue Citizen and Otherwordly Arts helped wield the creativity, inviting artists to go ham on designs. A few examples previewed online include a classic punk skeleton, a hyper-realistic 3D birria taco platter, tigers in space, and neon waves. There are no boundaries here, so expect results to range from graffiti to sculptural. 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis. Through September 12—Jessica Armbruster

Pickup Truck Opera Volume Five: The Return of King Idomeneo

Various Locations

Now in its 17th season, Mixed Precipitation’s Pickup Truck Opera is going old school this summer in more ways than one. This year’s production is a take on Idomeneo, re di Creta (Idomeneo, King of Crete), Mozart’s 1781 opera about a general who encounters a wild sea storm on his way back from the Trojan War. Mixed Precipitation first performed their take on this classic piece in 2012, mixing opera tunes with familiar doo-wop and girl group hits from the ’50s and '60s. Bring a lawn blanket and some drinks—it’s gonna be a bumpy ride. You can find a list of locations and make reservations at mixedprecipitation.org. $5-$45 suggested donation. Through September 13—Jessica Armbruster

"Guerrilla Feminists"

Queermunity

Queermunity’s latest art show, “Guerrilla Feminists,” is an all-lesbian artist showcase featuring works by members of Twin Cities Lesbian Life. The showcase “confronts erasure and embraces identity,” according to organizers, with works in many mediums but with a shared focus on personal identity and political urgency. Can’t make it out on Sunday afternoon? The show runs through the end of September. Free. 2-4 p.m. 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; register and find more info here. Through September—Em Cassel

“Cream of the Crop: A Minnesota Folk Art Showcase”

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Missed the crop art show at the fair? Unwilling to stand in that endless line? See Mia-approved 10 selections at this show (and read more about it in Racket here). 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through September 28—Jessica Armbruster

Renaissance Festival



MN Renaissance Festival Site

Huzzah, motherfuckers! We were so caught up in the State Fair frenzy the past few weeks that we forgot to give a shoutout to the other great (geek?) get-together: Ren Fest. Now through September folks can travel to ye olde Shakopee to enter a time-traveling realm where the fae thrive, knights abound, and Vikings roam. Live music, bar crawls, jousting, feats of daring and strength, and theater abound, while shoppes sell era-appropriate wares like drinking horns, flower crowns, and pottery. Each weekend has a different theme, dictating the shenanigans of the day. This week is Woofstock, where pups will be put through the paces to determine who’s a good dog. Upcoming themes include Bold North, with Nordic games and competitions, and Oktoberfest, which, uh, showcases beer (what else could it be?). Remember to plan ahead with your steel steeds; to park onsite you need to reserve a spot or opt for one of the free park-and-rides lots (biking is also doable, too). $22.13-$31.29; family packs, multi-day and group packs, and other special rates can also be found online. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun., plus Labor Day and Fri., Sep. 26. 12364 Chestnut Blvd. Shakopee; visit renaissancefest.com for more details. Through September 28—Jessica Armbruster

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Putt-putt is all about the challenge of using a stick to control a tiny ball amid quirky chaos. Sometimes you scoot right though without a problem, other times you end up hitting a hot dog too hard and bounce off course. Is that a metaphor for life? Maybe! All I know is that mini golf is back at the Walker, and playing it well requires a mix of patience, a light touch, and preparation for worst-case scenarios. This year’s course is 10 holes, all familiar hits that pay tribute to the Twin Cities and local culture with a few nods to the museum’s collection thrown in. Sometimes the obstacles are a bump in the road, sometimes it's a giant French fry, and sometimes the obstacle is you. Hey, this game really is a metaphor for life! $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 5—Jessica Armbruster

“I Promise to Burn Forever”

Public Functionary

What’s the old saying? “History is written by the victors.” It’s a kind phrase for a cruel concept, as victors are also generally oppressors, enslavers, and murderers. The powerful, the rich, the inhuman. For this new collaborative exhibit, two artists will explore how narratives formed from ruling institutions impact our collective memories, interpretations, and biases. That may sound like heavy stuff, but it’s intended to be a restorative experience—and fun! London/Berlin-based artist Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley deprograms by making digital games (some of which you can experience here) focused on Black/trans experience, history, and revolution. Meanwhile, Minnesota-based artist Agartuu Inor’s Barakah Library uses Black and Indigenous liberation texts in her beadwork and sculptures. You can check it all out at an opening reception this Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. Northrup King Building (studio 144), 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis. Through October 11—Jessica Armbruster

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Raspberry Island



Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts like chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster