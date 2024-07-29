Art Fairs, Parking Lot Parties, Fringe Festival: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

TUESDAY 7.30

Vampire Weekend



Armory

Following the much looser 2019 album Father of the Bride, the 10 compact songs on Only God Was Above Us, coming in at a taut 47 minutes, suggest a return to the clockwork-precise Vampire Weekend of the past. But these geegaw-crammed arrangements feel cluttered rather than curated, and intentionally so—these are cluttered times, after all, and Ezra Koenig is too self-aware an aesthete to think the fascists at the gates need another well-wrought urn to smash. Always thoughtful, often perceptive, increasingly loath to fully enunciate, Koenig recognizes the darker parts of history rising from the murk around him, musing on “how the cruel, with time, becomes classical,” without offering much solace. “I hope you know your brain's not bulletproof” is how he ends the one called “Pravda,” which he disingenuously and repeatedly insists is just the Russian word for truth. With Ra Ra Riot. $56 and up. 7 p.m. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Also July 31—Keith Harris

GZA & The Phunky Nomads Promo

WEDNESDAY 7.31

GZA & the Phunky Nomads

Dakota

GZA, aka the Genius, made his name as perhaps the most lyrically knotty member of the Wu-Tang Clan, combining a versatile flow with dense, biting rhymes. As all too-online people know, GZA’s 1995 classic Liquid Swords is Joe Biden’s favorite Wu-Tang album, and like many instant classics, that album has overshadowed the rest of GZA’s output more than it should—check out 2008’s Pro Tools (his most recent album) if you don’t believe me. He’s been touring with a full band to expand his sound, and I heard great things about his last stop at the Dakota. $45-$60. 6:30 & 9 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Future & Metro Boomin



Xcel Energy Center

“No mistaking it: We are in the era of post-peak Future,” I wrote last year, when Nayvadius Cash was set to bring his “Future & Friends” tour to Target Center in April. Well, a lot has changed since then. First off, that show was canceled. And this year, Future and the big-name producer who shares the bill here released two hit albums together: We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You. Thing is, Future got a little overshadowed in the process, and not by Metro Boomin—with a special guest verse from Kendrick Lamar, “Like That” launched the rap feud of the year. But though folks seem a little more enthusiastic about Future’s own output than they have been in years, that doesn’t mean they won’t be showing up for the oldies. If they show up at all. $44.50 and up. 7 p.m. 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Movie Night at the Green

North Loop Green

Star Tribune columnist Jim Buchta recently wondered if North Loop Green, the new mixed-use tower overlooking Target Field, could be a “model for languishing downtowns.” But why take his word for it? You can judge the development for yourself at this ongoing series of outdoor movie nights, which takes place on the Green’s… greens (the grassy park along Washington Avenue). So far this summer, they’ve screened Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Little Big League; the screenings return this Wednesday with that MN-made cult classic Drop Dead Gorgeous (a perfect film, we will not be hearing dissenting opinions). Can’t make it tonight? The series runs through October 9. Free. 7:30 p.m. 240 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

'Cleopatra,' 1934

THURSDAY 8.1

Colbert: Sexy, Sophisticated, Hilarious

The Heights

It Happened One Night is about as classic as classics come, a zany comedy and a reminder of how horny folks were for Clark Gable in an undershirt way back in the ’30s. I only refrain from calling The Palm Beach Story screwball master Preston Sturges’s best because I don’t feel like arguing with fans of The Lady Eve. Both are part of this month-long Colbert tribute, and neither would work without her. But lots of people know those movies, so I am here to praise Mitchell Leisen’s undersung Midnight, a comedy built from synopsis-defying twists and turns that also features Don Ameche as a Hungarian. The series is rounded out by Cecil B. DeMille’s Cleopatra, one of those Old Hollywood extravaganzas that’s more read about than seen these days, and the original Imitation of Life. (They’ll be showing the better known Douglas Sirk version as well, so you cineastes can compare and contrast.) $12. 3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; find showtimes, ticket prices, and more info here. Through August 29—Keith Harris

Fringe Festival

Various Locations

Theater fanatics: Your marathon awaits you. Every August, the Fringe Fest brings us a metric crapton of theater meant to be consumed buffet-style. Nearly 100 theater orgs, troupes, and houses are coming to town, so it’s not really cliché to say there’s a little bit of everything here. There will be comedies, there will be musicals, there will be biting social satires, there will be silly puff pieces. There will be gems, and there will be bombs. These are short productions mostly under one hour each, so if you find yourself in the latter situation, it will be blessedly short. But oh, when you find a gem it’s truly magic. Pro tip: Ask people in line or in the theater before the show what they’ve seen and liked to help you find the best good stuff. Plan your Fringe by checking out the schedule at minnesotafringe.org. August 1-11—Jessica Armbruster

Peso Pluma Netflix

FRIDAY 8.2

Peso Pluma

Target Center

OK, fingers crossed on this one. First Bad Bunny canceled his March show at Target for unannounced reasons (likely weak sales), then Doble P postponed his appearance, originally scheduled for May. It’s beginning to seem as if the Twin Cities may not be the burgeoning market for Latin music that it had seemed. This Mexican star is the foremost trafficker in corridos tumbados, which combine the aggressively strummed acoustic ballad tradition of corridos, their heavy brass very much included, with Latin trap and other up-to-date beats. On last year’s hit album, Génesis, Peso Pluma compared himself to “Lady Gaga” and “Zapata” in the titles of two consecutive tracks while boasting with enough flash and swagger to make most rappers sound like diffident homebodies. $49.50 and up. 8 p.m. 600 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Basilica Block Party

Boom Island Park

Just last year Racket published a longform story headlined “What Killed the Twin Cities Music Festivals?” and Basilica Block Party—which disappeared from 2022 to 2023— was listed among the many casualties. This year music fests are making a huge local comeback, with BBP rising, Christ-like, from the dead at a new location and with no Cities 97 affiliation. The boozy collection plate will resume fundraising for the beautiful Basilica of St. Mary over at Boom Island Park via its usual two-night, pop-rock format: Goo Goo Dolls and the Fray top Friday's bill, Counting Crows and Needtobreathe top Saturday's. If that sounds… less than ideal, artistically speaking… the local stage featuring Run Westy Run, Black Widows, Nur-D, Cindy Lawson, and others is legit loaded with talent. $99-$599. Door are at noon Fri.-Sat. 434 NE Main. St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Jay Boller

Pet Video Festival / CatVideoFest

CHS Field, The Main Cinema

The internet has possibly poisoned our brains, turning otherwise normal people into reactionary hermits with anxiety, depression, and assorted compulsive disorders. But hey: It also gave us a lot of really great pet videos. If you like unlikely animal friendships, watching orange cats engage in orange cat behavior, dogs who do fun tricks, and lizards doing… lizard stuff, this is the weekend for you, with three whole chances to watch animal videos on the big screen. Up first is Friday’s Pet Video Festival at CHS Field—the Saints’ ballpark has opted to expand its popular Cat Video Festival to include critters of all kinds. Feline purists can have their fun on Saturday and Sunday with the return of The Main Cinema’s annual CatVideoFest, “a compilation of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses.” Director Ingmeow Bergman rarely misses. Pet Vid Fest: $15 for GA/$82 for VIP. 6:30 p.m. Fri. at CHS Field (360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; more info here). CatVid Fest: $12. 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. at the Main Cinema (125 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info here).—Em Cassel

Nokomis Days at Town Hall Provided

SATURDAY 8.3

Nokomis Days

Various Locations

Happy Nokomis Days to you and yours! In the recent past, this week of small-biz boosterism from the Nokomis East Business Association went by the less P.C., certifiably superior name “Crazy Days.” The emphasis, however, remains: supporting shops and restaurants in the south Minneapolis neighborhood. Highlights this year include the free/annual Nokomis Days Beer Garden Dance Party at Town Hall Lanes, which’ll feature live music from DJ Rock the Monkey, chalk art, and, yes, beer. There’s also the free/annual Parking Lot Party at Bull’s Horn, which’ll feature tunes by DJ Truckstache, a meat raffle, a sandwich competition, and a selfie station where partygoers can capture their "Malort Face”—huh! And don’t forget the big ol’ live music block party going down outside of Carbone’s. Click here for the full and expansive list of family friendly events (scavenger hunt, classic car show, artists markets) going down around Lake Nokomis. —Jay Boller

Powderhorn Art Fair/Uptown Art Fair

Various Locations

For years, Powderhorn, Loring Park, and Uptown were a summertime juggernaut, coming together like a massive art Voltron set on taking over our neighborhoods. But things are changing, and the band is (kinda) breaking up. Loring Park has struck out on its own; its art in the park event was held last weekend. But this week, Powderhorn is back with over 190 artists and about two-dozen food trucks. If you go to this one, be sure to check out their local artist showcase, which features makers from the neighborhood. Meanwhile, earlier this year there were reports that Uptown had been canceled due to all the construction at Hennepin and Lake. Not so! Turns out it’s just heading south this summer, setting up shop at Bachman's, making it more of a “Windom Art Fair.” But still, this is a huge flower shop with a huge parking lot, so there will be a lot to check out, including 150 artists, a kids’ zone, and free shuttles to the event at Woodlake Parking Ramp (6601 Lyndale Ave. S.) and Hub Parking Lot (36 West 66th St.). Powderhorn Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Uptown Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. at Bachman’s Floral, Home & Garden Center (6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis). Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

MN Record Show: Special Prince Edition 2.0

Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

Purple Rain is turning 40 this year, so there’s been a lot of Prince parties and events around town recently. The nice thing about this one at Hook and Ladder is that it’s free admission. As usual, MN Record Show will set up a market offering a variety of vendors selling records, posters, rare memorabilia, and other things, which you can explore with a drink in hand. But this pop-up shop also offers a few special guests: Andrea Swensson, host of the Official Prince Podcast and author of the recently(ish) released Prince and Purple Rain: 40 Years will be in attendance, as will Allen Beaulieu, Prince's personal photographer, who will be signing prints and books of his work. Free. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

SUNDAY 8.4

Llama Party

Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative

There’s a reason Racket listed Broken Clock in our “7 Terrific Twin Cities Breweries for the Whole Damn Family” article, and there’s perhaps no better time to bring the whole family there than today, Llama Party day. The conceit is simple: Real, live llamas have been recruited to roam the brewery grounds; you can interact with and take photos of the delightful barnyard weirdos. Add Broken Clock organizers: “Important Note: You DO NOT need to be a member to enjoy the llamas! This event is open to everyone who loves llamas and good times.” Hey, count us in. Free. 2-5 p.m. 1712 Marshall St. NE Suite 100, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Skyline Mini Golf Photo by Carina Lofgren .Courtesy Walker Art Center.

ONGOING

Liz Goes Boom!

The Heights

In the mid ’60s, dissatisfied with her career and ready to take chances, Elizabeth Taylor began actively seeking out directors she wanted to work with and roles she wanted to play. This effort resulted in what the Heights is calling her ”five insane masterpieces.” The earliest of these you probably know: Watching a middle-aged, alcoholic wife and husband (Taylor and her frequent husband, Richard Burton) joust with each other and torment a younger couple over the course of an evening in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? remains a wonderfully excruciating experience. The other four films in the series rarely screen anywhere. Reflections of a Golden Eye is a John Huston film adapted from a Carson McCullers novel that places Taylor opposite Marlon Brando. Andy Warhol appears in The Driver’s Seat (Identikit), a 1974 adaptation of a Muriel Spark novella that broke audience brains at the time. Secret Ceremony is one of two collaborations with director Joseph Losey that will be screening, the other of which, BOOM!, is John Waters’s favorite movie. An exciting series. $12. 3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; find dates, showtimes and more info here. Through July 31—Keith Harris

The Long Take

Trylon

This series brings you just what it says: movies featuring long, uninterrupted takes. And fittingly, it’s a long series, running throughout the summer. But though they all include at least one bravura sequence, these films offer much more than just flashy technique. Orson Welles’s Touch of Evil (showing again tonight and tomorrow) got things rolling over the weekend, and in the weeks to come you’ll get a chance to check out international arthouse champs like Tarkovsky and Antonioni, modern Asian greats like Hong Kong action master Johnnie To and Park Chan-wook, and movies you can never see too often, like Children of Men and Goodfellas. Let me put in a special word for the elegant The Earrings of Madame de…, directed by the incomparable Max Ophuls, a man so in love with long takes that James Mason once wrote a poem about him that began *extremely James Mason voice* “A shot that does not call for tracks/Is agony for poor old Max.” 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find complete showtimes and more info here. Through August 27—Keith Harris

Lowertown Sounds

Mears Park

Proper, functioning cities should rock. With the annual, free, weekly, outdoor Lowertown Sounds program St. Paul is privy to this in ways Minneapolis could really learn from. When this year’s lineup was announced, organizers noted that over half of the acts are new this summer. Non-musical offerings include great beer from Wabasha Brewing Co., Dual Citizen Brewing Co., Utepils Brewing, and MetroNOME Brewing, plus wine from Alexis Bailly Vineyard and a rotating cast of 20 food trucks. Free. 6-9:30 p.m. 221 5th St. E., St. Paul; find more info here. Weekly through August 29—Jay Boller

TC River Rats

Mississippi River

What is Ratagascar? It’s not a place (we checked); it’s not a movie about a vermin chef (we think). It’s this summer’s thematic show from the Twin Cities River Rats, the local water skiing crew that has been carving up the Mississippi River since 1979. Specifically, the Rats say, “Ratagascar is filled with adventure, including high-flying jumps, tall pyramids, powerful balancing acts, and barefoot tricks.” Hm, sounds a lot like all River Rats shows, but there ain’t a damn thing wrong with that. As always, this team of rivertop tricksters performs for free and for the whole family. Bring some chairs and blankets, buy some concessions, and enjoy a Minneapolis summertime institution. Free. 6:30 p.m. 1758 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Thursdays through August—Jay Boller

Keith Haring: Art Is for Everybody

Walker Art Center



Keith Haring was a hugely influential artist in the 1980s and, whether you know it or not, he still is today. The Pennsylvania-raised, NYC-based artist first gained notoriety in the early ‘80s for his subway graffiti art, adorning unused black ad space with crawling babies, barking dogs, and UFOs. A year or two later, he would emerge with projects above ground, including a billboard in Times Square, a mural on the Lower East Side, and the covers of Vanity Fair and Newsweek. His friends and collaborators included Madonna, Grace Jones, and Jean-Michele Basquiat. Regardless of his meteoric rise, Haring wanted his art to be approachable, accessible, and affordable, so he kept most of his pieces in the public sphere. Though his work was crowd pleasing, it was also political, whether it was celebrating queer love, calling for an end to apartheid in South Africa, or promoting safe sex. Though Haring died in 1990 from complications from AIDS, his prolific collection and enduring messages live on. For “Art Is for Everybody,” over 100 works and archival pieces will be on display at the Walker, including ephemera from his 1984 residency at the museum. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through September 8—Jessica Armbruster

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Speaking of stuff to do on rooftops, Skyline Mini Golf is also back this week. While some putt-putt courses aim for putting green realism others go full spectacle. At the Walker, it’s all about the latter, with holes featuring giant hot dogs, mirrored surfaces, tiny odes to the cities, and wacky opportunities to become an obstacle for putters yourself. Don’t expect to work on your handicap here; this course takes mini golf almost to the point of parody as you’ll find yourself testing your skills at ping pong, pool, and Plinketto. Just roll with the chaos–that’s part of the fun. $12 ($10 Walker members and ages 7-18); free for ages 6 and under with paid adult. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through October 6—Jessica Armbruster

Warehouse District Live

Downtown Minneapolis

The fate of Open Streets may be uncertain, but every weekend a part of First Avenue will be closed to cars—and not just for construction reasons. Described as “an enhanced pedestrian zone,” Warehouse District Live will offer things that big cities normally have in their downtown areas: food trucks, extended seating areas, and more public bathrooms. Wow! So do some bar-hopping, sit outside and eat, walk in the middle of the street, and wonder why so many exurban Twitter users are so scared of downtown. Free. 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fri.-Sat. First Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth Streets, Minneapolis; find more info here. June 7 through October —Jessica Armbruster