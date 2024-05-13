Art-A-Whirl, Pam Grier, Bike Nights: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

MONDAY 5.13

The Living Wage for Musicians Act



Green Room

Maybe you've heard of the Living Wage for Musicians Act, which would create a new streaming royalty and dole out the proceeds to musicians, who essentially receive zip from platforms like Spotify. Local org Twin Cities United Performers (TCUP) and national group United Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW) are putting on a show to raise awareness for the bill. And they’ve got a terrific lineup of local music, including rapper EssJay, who calls herself “The Afrocentric Ratchet,” dynamic alt-pop innovator Sym1, synthpoppers Alonzo, and Lupin, the side project of Jake Luppen from Hippo Campus. Oh, and the bill’s co-sponsor, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) will also attend. 18+. Free. 7 p.m. 2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

'Foxy Brown'

WEDNESDAY 5.15

Wham! Bam! Here Comes Pam!

Parkway Theater

It’s never a bad time to rewatch Foxy Brown, the 1974 blaxploitation flick that (in conjunction with Coffy the year before) launched Pam Grier’s career as the first Black female action star. In fact, it’s one of those films that’s left such a deep cultural footprint that you might feel like you've seen it even if you never have. But tonight’s 50th anniversary screening comes with a bonus: Grier herself will be in conversation with local comedian and speaker Miss Shannan after the movie. As for what the actor is up to these days, she’s currently adapting her memoir, Foxy: My Life in Three Acts, into a biopic. $49-$89. 7 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Jay’s Longhorn Screening

Cloudland Theater

Like all millennials, I love feeling nostalgic, especially for places and eras when I wasn’t even alive. Minneapolis in the 1970s is one such time and place, and plenty of that can be traced to this documentary about Jay’s Longhorn, which I watched around the time it debuted back in 2019. There was a time, you see, when most Minneapolis stages were dominated by cover bands playing top 40s hits. Jay’s Longhorn was a different kind of venue altogether, a bar that would become the heart of the city’s punk and indie rock scene, bringing artists like Elvis Costello and Blondie and the Talking Heads to town and serving as a launchpad for locals like the Suicide Commandos and the Suburbs. $4.99. 7 p.m. 3533 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; tickets and more info here.—Em Cassel

Mia

THURSDAY 5.16

Meet at Mia: Bike Night

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Hosting lawn parties is one of the best perks of warmer weather. Starting this Thursday, Mia is inviting folks to hang in their grassy courtyard space every month this summer. This installment is bike-friendly, with the doors open for you to bike on through the museum into the courtyard. There will also be tabling from bicycle orgs and a big ol’ bike rack for easy parking. Pizza Karma (one of Racket’s favorites) and Trickster Tacos food trucks will be stopping by, DJ TaliaKnight will be spinning tunes, and there will be poetry readings from Gwen Westerman. Tonight’s movie will be Blackwaters, a documentary in which five fly-fishing friends go on a trip and consider engage with nature as Black men (RSVP for free tickets here). Free. 5 to 9 p.m. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Art-A-Whirl

FRIDAY 5.17

Art-A-Whirl

Northeast Minneapolis

Now in its 29th year, Art-A-Whirl invites folks to explore northeast Minneapolis with an artsy lens. Over 80 venues are scheduled to participate this year, showcasing over 1,200 artists. If that sounds like too much, don’t let those numbers freak you out. Think of it a little like the Minnesota State Fair: You can’t do everything, even if you try, so just commit to two or three things and leave yourself a bit of wiggle room. Hop on a bus or your bike (Metro Transit offers free rides to the fest), hit up a studio (Northrup King Studios, the California Building, or Casket Arts are all good places to start), and make your way to a beer garden, brewery, or nearby restaurant when you start to feel worn out. Find more info for AAW online. 5-10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

MN Lynx Home Opener Ride

Freewheel Bike Cedar-Riverside → Target Center

Hopefully we still have a few weeks of Timberwolves basketball ahead of us. But (phrasing this with great care so as to avoid invoking a jinx, a curse, or the wrath of the sports gods) NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENS there’s a good amount of basketball in your future, because the Lynx season is just getting underway. Their home opener is this Friday against the Seattle Storm—and what better way to get there than by bike? This social ride with the Joyful Riders Club starts at Freewheel Bike in Cedar-Riverside and rolls over to Target Center, where you’ll arrive before the 8 p.m. tipoff time. Expect a leisurely pace, tunes from DJ Dev, and lots of dancing; click here and use the code “JOYFUL2024” for discounted Lynx tickets. Don’t feel like riding but still want to catch the game? We bet A Bar of Their Own is going to be wild… $27. 6 p.m. 1812 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Whirlygig

Indeed Brewing Co.

The best Art-A-Whirl block party happens to be going down at Minnesota’s third and most recently unionized brewery. The absolutely stacked live-music lineup features a 97-year-old local legend (Cornbread Harris), a sitting state lawmaker (Maria Isa), rockers, rappers, DJs, and a whooooole lot more. Other big names include Marijuana Deathsquads, Gully Boys, Scrunchies, LAAMAR, Kevin Washington… it just keeps going; talented young musician/radio dude Eli Awada helped curate the roster of artists. Indeed will indeed be slingin’ all sorts of specialty beers and THC drinks. Food-wise you can expect grub from Revival, iPierogi, KCM Eggrolls, The Donut Trap, Aki's Pretzels, and Red Cow. This is what summertime in the city is all about, folks. Free. 3-11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis; find more info and set times here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Doors Open

SATURDAY 5.18

Doors Open

Various Locations

Want to get to know our city a little better? Doors Open offers new ways to explore the nooks and crannies rarely open to the general public. For the next two days, nearly 100 restaurants, public institutions, bars, music venues, theaters, and other spaces will open up and invite you to explore, tour, and learn a little more about Minneapolis. You’ll be able to get up close to downtown’s Target Plaza lights, our city’s colorful beacon alerting us to things like Timberwolves games, Pride Month, and the Fourth. Head to the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis to gaze upon $4.7 million in cash, sit on a shredded throne of $1.7 million, and take a closer look at the money in your pocket to learn more about security features. Or gaze upon the 1.5 million books at Minnesota Library Access Center’s huge underground storage facility. Check out the green room at the Cedar, tour the Star Tribune’s newspaper printing facility (news printing presses really do look just like the ones in the movies), and visit the Foshay’s viewing deck/museum for free. Other fun to be had: Strolling through a post office’s office, watching a live camera under a sewer gate, and learning a little bit about The Lift Garage, a nonprofit auto repair shop that works to get people on a budget to keep their cars running. For a complete list of buildings and what they’ll be up to this weekend, check out doorsopenminneapolis.org. Most events are free; some require tickets/RSVPs. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Turbo Tim’s Crush-A-Whirl

Turbo Tim’s Anything Automotive

An afternoon spent at an automotive repair shop would normally be hell, but Turbo Tim’s is a legit good time, especially during Art-A-Whirl. Today’s festivities will be a mix of art, destruction, grilled meats, and cats. Junk cars will be smashed by smashing experts, and the annual car crush will go down at 4 p.m. Around 20 local artists will be setting up shop as well, and during the day there will be kid-friendly fun such as a magician and face painting. Burgers and other meats will be served from Angry Line Cook and Stan's BBQ, and evening tunes will be provided from Witch Tree, Aesha Minor, and Cloquet Valley Cosmonauts. Oh, and if you’re blessed, you might even spot one of the four shop cats hanging out, otherwise, know that donations and some proceeds will be going to a good cat cause: the Bitty Kitty Brigade. Free. Noon to 8 p.m. 2823 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

Lyndale Garage Sales Day

Lyndale Neighborhood

It’s garage-sale season! We’ve already highlighted events in the St. Paul and Lake Minnetonka areas; this week the big sales are in the south Minneapolis Lyndale neighborhood. This map of locations is being filled out each day, with handy descriptions on what people are selling. It looks like there’s already a good mix of stuff, including plus-size clothing, old-school video games, VHS tapes, books, glassware, kids’ toys, houseplants, and rubber stamps. If you live in the ‘hood and would like to engage in some neighborly commerce, you can register your place online here. Free. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. —Jessica Armbruster

Neil Hamburger

Turf Club

Gregg Turkington's lounge-lizard persona has been prowling stages since the ’90s, hacking, sweating, and snorting his way through anti-comedy sets that comedy nerds love. Hamburger’s current 2,024 Thumbs Tour is isolated to just Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, something that’s addressed via Facebook. “We expect complaints from residents of the other 47 states,” Hamburger’s team writes. “But they have had their moment. This is South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Minnesota's. Everyone is free to travel, experience these States for yourself, and laugh your fool head off in the process.” Well there you have it. Chris Crofton opens. $25. 6:30 & 9:30 p.m. 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Scream It Off Screen

Fitzgerald Theater

This Gong Show-style short film contest is a reliable hoot. It’s nice to see the local crew consistently filling up The Parkway each month, and now venturing into new territory—this is their first event at the much larger Fitz. Tonight’s format is “Battle of the ‘Best’ Short Films,” with 12 filmmakers duking it out for audience affection and, crucially, prizes. Showgoers have a responsibility, too! Organizers have constructed a color-coded chart matched to individual seats in the Fitzgerald, ones that dictate a dress code. “If everyone cooperates, this will create a giant human rainbow. It will be a community art piece and something to be proud of,” the SioS team explains. Wanna know more about this mysterious team? Check out Racket later this week for a profile. $30-$40. 7 p.m. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Oddities & Curiosities Expo

Minneapolis Convention Center

Boat Show one weekend, an expo full of steampunk carnival barkers hawking stuffed bats another weekend. That’s the rich tapestry of the Minneapolis Convention Center, which will host the latter type of event this week. The traveling Oddities & Curiosities Expo calls on "lovers of the strange, unusual, and bizarre…” to explore booths offering “taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/halloween inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, odd jewelry, skulls/bones, funeral collectibles,” and, crucially, “much more.” (Click here for a video tour of a past expo.) For the full expo experience, you’re welcome to sign up for the $225 full-mount rabbit taxidermy class (jackalope antlers optional). $10-$15 (kids under 12 are free). 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. 1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Keith Haring, 'Moses and the Burning Bush,' 1985 Photo by Jessica Armbruster

ONGOING

The Other Four

Weisman Art Museum

Have you ever come across a tactile-looking piece of art at a gallery and wished you could reach out and touch it? Well, you can at the Weisman’s new group exhibition. “The Other Four” asks guests to rely less on sight and more on smell, taste, touch, and sound. So museum etiquette be damned, you’re welcome to sniff, listen, and grope these pieces to your heart’s content. (We’re not sure how taste plays into this show, but according to the press release that’s on the table as well.) The collection features 16 multimedia works by 21 contemporary artists, and that includes pieces exploring technology, performance, experimentation, and interactive play. “Most of us are so accustomed to the dominance of our sense of sight that we often forget it is operating… sometimes causing one to drift off into thought and miss the moment,” notes local artist John Scheurman, curator of the show. 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis. Through May 19—Jessica Armbruster

Arctic Highways: Unbounded Indigenous People

American Swedish Institute

ASI is showcasing the work of 12 Indigenous artists from Sápmi, the Sámi people’s name for the arctic land they inhabit and travel, ranging from Alaska to Scandinavia to Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Russia. That may sound like a huge swath of land, but the connections are stronger than the miles here. “We are indigenous peoples who live in different countries and on different continents, and yet regard ourselves as peoples with kindred spirits,” the collective artist statement explains. “With this exhibition we want to tell our own story, through our own experiences, using our own forms of expression.” Pieces include photography, textile work, sculptures, and duodji handcrafts. The show is free with admission ($6-$13). 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis. Through May 26—Jessica Armbruster

Tetsuya Yamada: Listening

Walker Art Center

As performers from around the world will be heading to the Walker for its annual Out There Series, the galleries will be staying local, showcasing the work of ceramicist Tetsuya Yamada. For this survey, the Japanese-born, Minnesota-residing U of M prof will share over 65 pieces, including drawings, notes, and many, many everyday examples of ceramics–plates, vases, coffee mugs, and more. The title of the exhibition, “Listening,” refers to the instinctual choices an artist makes along the way to creating something. “The process might take me to places I didn’t imagine initially,” he explains. “This is the fundamental of studio practice for me.” ​​725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through July 7—Jessica Armbruster

Keith Haring: Art Is for Everybody

Walker Art Center



Keith Haring was a hugely influential artist in the 1980s and, whether you know it or not, he still is today. The Pennsylvania-raised, NYC-based artist first gained notoriety in the early ‘80s for his subway graffiti art, adorning unused black ad space with crawling babies, barking dogs, and UFOs. A year or two later, he would emerge with projects above ground, including a billboard in Times Square, a mural on the Lower East Side, and the covers of Vanity Fair and Newsweek. His friends and collaborators included Madonna, Grace Jones, and Jean-Michele Basquiat. Regardless of his meteoric rise, Haring wanted his art to be approachable, accessible, and affordable, so he kept most of his pieces in the public sphere. Though his work was crowd pleasing, it was also political, whether it was celebrating queer love, calling for an end to apartheid in South Africa, or promoting safe sex. Though Haring died in 1990 from complications from AIDS, his prolific collection and enduring messages live on. For “Art Is for Everybody,” over 100 works and archival pieces will be on display at the Walker, including ephemera from his 1984 residency at the museum. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through September 8—Jessica Armbruster