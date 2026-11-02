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Photos

32 Haunting Scenes from the 33rd BareBones Halloween Extravaganza at Powderhorn Park

This is how Minneapolitans do Halloween.

2:02 PM CST on November 2, 2026

All photos by Chris Juhn
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Organizers estimate that around 3,000 people gathered each night last Thursday through Sunday for politically charged puppetry, stilting, dance, fire, and live music as the BareBones Puppet Theatre collective staged its 33rd annual Halloween Spectacular at Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis.

Also in attendance? One photographer from Racket, who captured the seasonal spectacle in all its oh-so-Minneapolis glory.

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"Our show is an offering to the beings and people of this place and time," BareBones co-directors write in a statement explaining this year's production. "We’ve been through a lot. Right here in river city and Powderhorn Park. There is medicine in the moonlight. In the memories. In the cycles of living and dying. We remember. We remain."

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