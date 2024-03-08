Opinion
You WILL Tell Us What You’re Reading, Watching, Listening to, or Playing in This Friday’s Open Thread
Time to chat, Racket readers.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
Oscar Picks for People Who Don’t Care About the Oscars 2024
My scalding take on the Academy Awards: The best movies should win the most awards.
So & So’s Gives ‘MN Street Food’ a Delicious Definition
Totchos, fried apple pie, and not-Top the Tater are all on the menu at Sociable's newest trailer.
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!
"When we heard that some of the area's best A&E writers were kicking off Racket, we knew we wanted in! As one of the first advertisers, The Walker is proud to support the talented, dedicated Racket staff."—Rachel Joyce of the Walker Art Center
LEARN MORE →
Freeloader Friday: 59 Free Things To Do This Weekend
Beer poking! Mixed Blood Theatre! Pop-up shows!
Here Are Some Movies You Can Go See Before, After, or Even During the Oscars
Pretty much every movie you can see in Twin Cities theaters this week.