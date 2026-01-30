Yes, It’s Another Open Thread About—What Else?—the Occupation

We missed you last week.

We were so busy wrapping everything up in time for the general strike on Friday that we didn't get around to posting an Open Thread on Thursday. Sorry about that.

But now we're back and, uh... what's new?

For the time being, it feels silly for these Open Threads to be anything besides ICE occupation check-ins. But what that means is up to you. Talk about what you've been doing to help, what you've been doing to unwind, your hopes, your fears, whatever's on your mind.

Finally, what do you want from us at Racket? We're constantly discussing the best role we can play as an outlet at this moment, and we'd love your input.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. Now more than ever, this is your Open Thread.

Take us out, guy I'm so, so hoping is the Very Special Guest at the Tom Morello show at First Ave today. Thanks for showing the world how to pronounce "Nicollet," Boss.