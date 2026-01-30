Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Opinion

Yes, It’s Another Open Thread About—What Else?—the Occupation

As we do every Friday, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:02 AM CST on January 30, 2026

Tony Libera
14Comments

We missed you last week.

We were so busy wrapping everything up in time for the general strike on Friday that we didn't get around to posting an Open Thread on Thursday. Sorry about that.

But now we're back and, uh... what's new?

For the time being, it feels silly for these Open Threads to be anything besides ICE occupation check-ins. But what that means is up to you. Talk about what you've been doing to help, what you've been doing to unwind, your hopes, your fears, whatever's on your mind.

Finally, what do you want from us at Racket? We're constantly discussing the best role we can play as an outlet at this moment, and we'd love your input.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. Now more than ever, this is your Open Thread.

Take us out, guy I'm so, so hoping is the Very Special Guest at the Tom Morello show at First Ave today. Thanks for showing the world how to pronounce "Nicollet," Boss.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Events

Freeloader Friday: 91 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Dog parties, outdoor festivals, and a memorial bike ride for Alex Pretti.

January 30, 2026
News

Border Czar Homan: Why Won’t MN Restaurants Feed My Roving Gangs of Masked Thugs?

Plus MN man tries to free Luigi, supporting immigrant rental assistance campaigns, and Racket x Coyote Media in today's Flyover news roundup.

January 29, 2026
Support Local, Worker-Owned, Independent Media:

Racket Depends on Readers Like You 🫵

We produce the same fun and fearless journalism City Pages specialized in since 1979: Twin Cities news, politics, music, arts, culture, civic oddities, food and drink, and theater, plus local angles galore. And we do it in a way that doesn't suck to read. Readers like you make our little newsroom possible.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Culture

MN Street Style: Vampire Vintage + Exhumed & Reborn Pop-up Sale

These three talk about choosing outfits, shopping in their friend’s closet, and taking inspiration from Monster High dolls.

January 29, 2026
Movies

On the Big Screen This Week: A Bloody Fun Comedy From Sam Raimi and a Time-Travelin’ Sci-Fi Toon

Pretty much all the movies you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

January 29, 2026
News

They Asked for Donations to Buy $10 Burritos. They Raised More Than $10K.

As Operation Metro Surge continues, community-led mutual aid efforts are feeding and housing Minnesotans in need—but there’s a lot of work yet to be done.

January 29, 2026
News

ICE in MN: New Boss, Same Bullshit

Plus the longterm effects of all that tear gas, far-right influencers come to town, and MN corporations donate a few bucks in today's Flyover news roundup.

January 28, 2026
See all posts