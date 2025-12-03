Winter Guide 2025-26: Festivals, Music, Comedy, Art Shows, Theater, Dance, and More

The holidays are warm, but winter is cold. But that never stopped us from having a good time, so check these events surviving and thriving in subzero temps.

World Snow Competition Provided

FESTIVALS

Winter Warm-Up

U.S. Bank Stadium

Like I said last year, U.S. Bank Stadium needs money. In May, the Vikes encouraged lawmakers to set aside $20 million in pull-tab revenue for stadium upkeep. And, according to a 2023 report, the venue is gonna eat up at least $280 million from a variety of sources over the next decade. Someone’s gotta pay for those incoming dystopian fences and upgraded box seats, right? U.S. Bank’s side hustle, Winter Warm-Up, isn’t gonna cover it all, but it sure is a nice chunk of bonus change. Most Tuesdays and Thursdays, the stadium turns into a track where you can walk, jog, or inline skate. At the ol’ Metrodome, this kinda thing used to be free, but we’re living in 2025 America, and walking through those stadium doors is gonna cost us plebs a pretty penny. But hey, it’s a thrill that’s around the same price as a movie ticket, and that view from the makeshift “track” is pretty neat. $14.71. 5 to 9 p.m. Tue. & Thu. 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; RSVP here. Now through January 22—Jessica Armbruster

Winter SKOLstice

Viking Lakes

The Vikings might train out here, but all you have to do is hang out. This winter, Viking Lakes will be hosting a variety of wintertime things to do. During the holidays, there’s the Magic of Lights (see above), a drive-thru holiday lights trail. The Ice Festival (Jan. 16-25) will have ice sculptures, ice installations, and, mostly importantly, an ice bar, as well as live entertainment. There’ll be a free skating rink, a warming house with hot drinks, and weekly free fun like movie screenings, trivia nights, and game-day parties. Many events are free; some are ticketed. Check online to RSVP. 2685 Vikings Circle, Eagan; find more info here. Now through February 22—Jessica Armbruster

World Snow Celebration

Lowell Park

We love a giant pile of snow here in Minnesota. Remember Mt. Eden Prairie? The 40-foot hill in the Kohl’s parking lot in Bloomington? That car that got trapped in a snow bank at 38th and Cedar? Well, the World Snow Celebration is going to blow your mind. Teams from around the world (Thailand! England! Mongolia! India! Canada!) will convene to create incredible—and very temporary—works of art. Watch them work live and wonder at the resulting pieces. The festival will also include an open skate rink, food, and places to warm up. 201 Water St. N., Stillwater; find more info here. January 13-25—Jessica Armbruster

zAmya Theater at the Art Shanty Projects Max Haynes

Art Shanty Projects

Bdé Umáŋ/Lake Harriet

Historically, it’s the Winter Carnival that gets all the national attention. But, in my heart, the Art Shanties are the most iconic. For over 20 years artists, scientists, musicians, and dreamers have set up shop on a frozen lake, inviting folks to immerse themselves in a wonderland of artsy ice fishing shanties. “A critical part of our mission is to inspire everyone to create and participate in art, thrive in winter, and build community,” says Artistic Director Erin Lavelle. This year, they’ll do that via 20 shanties and a variety of free-roaming creatives. Shanties include the Beaver Shanty, where you will become a beaver and learn about their ways; the Free Store Shanty, where you can donate warm items or take something with you; and Medusa (Club Med) a dance shanty where you can get your groove on. There will also be yoga sessions, square dancing, an art bike parade, poetry readings, and other interactive happenings during each weekend. Free; $10-$20 suggested donation. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more deets at artshantyprojects.org. January 17 through February 8—Jessica Armbruster

U.S. Pond Hockey Championships

Lake Nokomis

It’s hockey season. We’re talking pond hockey season, folks. Sure, going to a Wild game is a good time, but there’s something very special about this epic three-day tourney that brings in amateur athletes, retired pros, and friends just planning to wing it from around the state, the continent, and yes, the world. Over the next three days teams will battle it out in a variety of divisions, including 40-plus, 50-plus, rink rats, and bender, which the site says is intended for the “beautiful late bloomers of the Pond.” They’ll all be vying for top honors: bragging rights and the etching of their team name into the Golden Shovel. Meanwhile, you’ll be able to watch it all, grab a drink in the warming house, and enjoy some pond skating yourself at one of the open rinks. Free. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. 5001 Lake Nokomis Pkwy. W., Minneapolis; find more info at uspondhockey.com. January 23-25—Jessica Armbruster

Saint Paul Winter Carnival

Various Locations

Since 1886, the Saint Paul Winter Carnival has been flipping the bird to the world, proving that yes, wintertime in Minnesota is actually pretty rad. This year there will be parades, like the King Borealis Grande Day Parade and the Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade; sporty things like fat-tire bike rides and free snowboarding lessons; ice sculptures in Rice Park and snow sculptures at the Fairgrounds; and cats (Saintly City Cat Show) and dogs (Doggie Depot). There will be trolley tours offering a bit of history, a pop-up food court in Rice Park, a jigsaw puzzle competition (yes, that’s a thing), a showcase of Rondo artists and orgs at Landmark Center, and so much more. For a complete schedule of events, see wintercarnival.com. January 22 through February 1—Jessica Armbruster

The Great Northern

Various Locations

Why yes, winter is fun in Minneapolis too! The Great Northern festival is sprawling, multi-day, and offers a little bit of everything—both indoors and outdoors. There’s the Sauna Village at Riverplace Courtyard, where you can experience the joys of both. Live music at Father Hennepin Bluff Park includes tunes from Sophia Eris, Ruca, and recent Picked to Click winners Porch Light and Obi Original. Brownbody will give a performance followed by an open skating party. Other opps to get in motion include outdoor yoga, meditation, and an illuminated bike ride. Indoors, chefs will be hosting special food events, there will be talks and film screenings on climate change and sustainability, and a vintage shopping village will help you reduce and reuse. Find the complete schedule at thegreatnorthernfestival.com. January 28 through February 1—Jessica Armbruster

Hugo and his human Steve at the Skijor Loppet City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival

Loppet Winter Festival

Theodore Wirth Park, Lake of the Isles

Have no idea what the heck a loppet is? Don’t worry, we got you. Loppet is a Scandinavian term, usually referring to a cross-country ski race on a groomed trail. Loppet Winter Fest offers just about every kind of loppet you could imagine—and some you probably couldn’t. During this event there will be a traditional snowshoe loppet, a loppet for kids, a loppet for your dog (skijor!), an adaptive sit-ski loppet for folks with disabilities, an orienteering loppet, a fat bike loppet, and the Luminary Loppet, for folks who like their loppets more artsy. Does none of that appeal to you? Well, there’s always the kubb tournament, for folks who like to drink beer and play lawn games in the dead of winter. For a complete list of events and to sign up visit loppet.org. January 31 through February 1—Jessica Armbruster

Powderhorn Art Sled Rally

Also worth checking out, listed by date:

Graze Après

This three-month fest includes tons of events, including a free ski-themed vintage fashion show, drag bingo, bar trivia, wintery classes and workshops, and more. Graze Food Hall by Travail, 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis; find a full schedule at grazenorthloop.com. Now through February

Minnesota Ice Castle

Icy things to explore include caverns, slides, twinkling trails filled with lights, a polar pub serving up warm drinks, and ice sculptures created by artists both local and international. Find dates, times, and tickets at icecastles.com/minnesota. $13-$26. Thursdays through Mondays. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul. January 16 through February 21

Powderhorn Art Sled Rally

Neighbors, artists, friends, and family come together to create big ol’ art sleds and other (sometimes) awkward contraptions that they send down a hill. Who will survive? Hopefully everyone! 2-4 p.m. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info at artsledrally.com. January 17

2026 Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby

Hang out with dogs from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by the big race and fun in the Klondike Village from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Find more details here. Downtown Excelsior & Lower Lake Minnetonka. February 13-14

Winter Beer Dabbler

Sample hundreds of brews, both local and national. 21+. $55; $75 VIP; $20 designated driver. 3-6:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. VIP. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; find tickets and more info at beerdabbler.com. February 21

Winterapolis

Now that the city has slayed Holidazzle, they’ve replaced it with Winterapolis, an event made up of already established events, many of which—the Loppet Fest, Great Northern,U.S. Pond Hockey—are listed above.

Chloe Radcliffe Andrew Levy

COMEDY

Racket’s picks for live comedy, as chosen by Em Cassel.

Ana Gasteyer

SNL alum Gasteyer’s Sugar & Booze: A Holiday Spectacular comes to the Parkway. (I promise these won’t all be holiday themed; just gotta get through December.) $84.24+. 7:30 p.m. The Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. December 9

Chloe Radcliffe with Jeff Pfoser (CCU Reopening Party)

Phew! After losing their longtime digs, Comedy Corner Underground is back—now located inside Whitey's Old Town Saloon. (“Don’t worry, we’re still in a cramped basement,” their website promises.) Celebrate the grand reopening with three nights of comedy from noted Minnesotans Chloe Radcliffe and Jeff Pfoser. $21.48. 8 p.m. Thursday; 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Comedy Corner Underground, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. December 18-20

Rachel Scanlon

Tickets for this standup show with MN native Rachel Scanlon, co-host of the weekly queer comedy podcast Two Dykes and a Mic, are selling so well a second show has been added. More like… one dyke, twice a night? We’ll workshop it. $43.85+. 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. December 26

John Mulaney

The charming, affable Mulaney, who’s lately been hosting, writing, and executive producing the delightfully weird Netflix talk show Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney, hits the Armory for three nights during his Mister Whatever tour. $120.90+. 6:30 p.m. Armory, 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. January 9-11

Minnesota Nice: Back-Handed Compliment Battle

Talk about killing ‘em with kindness: Minneapolis-based comedian Ira Ford hosts this “passive aggressive battle,” which brings eight locals together to dish out their finest “friendly” remarks. $10. 7 p.m. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W. #100, Minneapolis; find more info here. January 27

Cristela Alonzo

You might know her standup from the Netflix specials Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy or Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy. Cristela Alonzo: She contains multitudes. $38.75+. 6:30 p.m. The Fillmore Minneapolis, 525 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. January 30

Charlie Berens

Manitowoc Minute creator Charlie Berens made a name for himself skewering the odd mannerisms of Midwesterners—politely, of course, and always with that strong Wisco accent. $45.90+. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. January 30-February 1

Nataly Aukar

Lebanon-born, NYC-based comic Nataly Aukar has great bits about cultures clashing, men and women clashing, female friends clashing… 18+. $31.75+. Acme Comedy Company, 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. February 4-7

We Them One’s

A comedy supergroup tour of sorts featuring Mike Epps, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, and more. 18+ recommended. $92.80+. 7 p.m. The Armory, 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. February 7

Jenny Zigrino

Watch Zigrino’s Panic! In the Polycule bit here, then grab tickets for one of her two nights in Minneapolis. $22. 8 p.m. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W. #100, Minneapolis; find more info here. February 20-21

Zachariah Porter

Falls into the category of “guys who post an awful lot of front-facing camera videos while wearing wigs,” but people seem to like that stuff. $67.50+. 7 p.m. The Fillmore Minneapolis, 525 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. February 21

Mary Beth Barone

The very funny star of A24’s Overcompensating swings by Acme on her Galaxy Brain tour. 18+. Sold Out. 8 and 10 p.m. Acme Comedy Company, 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. February 25

The Best of Steve Martin and Martin Short

They’re billing it as a show that “redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways,” but I’d be happy just to spend a casual evening with America’s comedy dads. $244.05+. 3 and 8 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. February 28

Gully Boys Photo provided

MUSIC

Dijon

Fillmore

If you’re worried about the falling birthrate in the U.S., don’t blame Dijon Duenas. The arty R&B collagist didn’t call his latest album Baby as just a term of endearment: The title track is addressed to the infant he and his wife had so much fun making. When he follows that with “Another Baby” (“we need to expand the collection”), you’ve gotta wonder if the fella knows about birth control. Dijon is coming off a year where he worked with both Justins (Bieber and Vernon) and throughout Baby you can hear him commune with the horny weirdos who came before—there are Prince echoes of course, but I hear more of the pop-funk of Scritti Politti. True, his wordplay’s not quite worthy of Scritti’s Green Gartside, though Dijon’s lyrics are cute enough that I wish he’d nudge the vocals up in the mix, especially since that would inspire him to write even cuter lyrics. $101-$248. 6:30 p.m. 525 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. December 12—Keith Harris

Earl Sweatshirt

Uptown Theater

A grand old man of the hip-hop underground at the wizened age of 31, Earl raps like a motherfucker without expending any more effort than a track calls for. His latest, the modestly brilliant Live Laugh Love, serves up 11 cuts in 24 minutes, and it’s largely a collab with producer Theravada, who sweetens his woozy, clattery beats with just enough soul samples. Earl remains articulate without articulating, his cadence between a growl and a yawn, and like his old buddy Tyler, the Creator, he’s come a long way from his Odd Future days. Unlike the restless persona-shedder Tyler, however, Earl seems pretty content right where he is. $49-$148. 7 p.m. 2900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. December 12—Keith Harris

Gully Boys

Varsity Theater

Gully Boys have been such an integral part of local music for the past seven or so years that you might be surprised to hear that Gully Boys, released in October, is their debut full-length album. I sure was—has their 2019 debut, Not So Brave, been memory-holed? But hey, I’m willing to play along, if only because the sound on Gully Boys is so fully realized it’s like meeting the band for the first time. There’s never been much that’s punky about Gully Boys, unless you call any hard rock that moves and doesn’t put on airs “punk,” but their guitar attack was thickened since the addition of guitarist Marah Mercedes made ’em a quartet. And the range of songwriting has grown as well: They taunt a disrespectful bro on “Mother,” ask the safe and propertied “You wanna watch the city burn?” on “Murderapolis,” and as for “Big Boobs”—well, I’ll give you two guesses what that’s about. With Jhariah, Zora, and Fiji-13. $26.35. 6 p.m. 1308 NE 4th St., Minneapolis; find more info here. December 13—Keith Harris

Ondara Presents the Jet Stone Controversy

Cedar Cultural Center



The artist formerly known as J.S. Ondara suggests that his new band is as much a new concept as a new group of musicians. Since he first moved here from Kenya in 2013, his choice of home inspired by his Dylan fandom, Odara has always been one for reimagination. You can get a taste of what he’s up to with ”Come On And Poison Me (A Seminar In Tokyo Re-Imagined),” a new version of a song from his album Spanish Villager No. 3. Doesn’t feel like a startling departure for me, but maybe more will be revealed in time. All ages. $23/$25. 8 p.m. 416 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. January 30—Keith Harris

Practice As A Show: Poliça Residency



Icehouse



Ever wonder how Poliça records an album? Well, during this three-week residency, you’ll get a little peek behind the scenes. The band is taking over Icehouse to craft a followup to 2025’s Dreams Go. "Audience participation will be welcomed," they say. The material won’t be entirely unfamiliar—they’ll warm up with some of your Poliça faves before they get to work on the new stuff. $15/$18. 8 p.m. 2528 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. February 4, 11, 18—Keith Harris

Sudan Archives Photo by Alex Black

Sudan Archives



Fine Line



“Hey, it’s me,” Brittney Parks announces on the lead track to her latest album, The BPM. “Did you miss me?” And you know, I kinda did. As its title suggests, the follow up to Sudan Archives’ 2022 breakthrough, Natural Brown Prom Queen, is more focused on the dancefloor. More explicitly, it’s about a life in motion, about figuring out who you are on the fly, partly by using the women you idolize and desire as mirrors into your beliefs and ambitions. Parks livens up a truckload of rust belt dance styles with her violin, which can conjure up disco strings, East African folk styles, or country fiddle. I caught her at the Fine Line in 2022 and it was the best show I saw that year. $39.57-$138.65. 8 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. February 7—Keith Harris

Margo Price



First Avenue



Ever since she dubbed her debut album Midwest Farmer’s Daughter in 2016, Price (born in Aledo, Illinois, if you were wondering) has rocked and twanged with a class-conscious edge. But a gal gets restless on the road, and so does her band, which may be why her sound got woolier with the years (or it might just be the weed). In any case, Price trims away the psychedelic extravagances on her latest, Hard Hearted Woman, because she’s got something to say. The anthem here is “Don’t Let the Bastards Get You Down,” a time-honored credo she credits to Kristofferson and dedicated to Kimmell, but the centerpiece is the obsessive “Close to You,” which aptly namechecks Lucinda and sighs, “We played the jukebox while democracy fell.” Price rarely gets that explicit, but her convictions are firm enough to steel you for the fight ahead, even when she’s borrowing orneriness from George Jones (“I Just Don’t Give a Damn”) and Waylon Jennings (“Take your tongue out my mouth/I’m kissing you goodbye”). Helluva band too, as there had better be. With Meels. $39.63. 8 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. March 1—Keith Harris

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

Armory

The settings on Jason Isbell’s latest, Foxes in the Snow, are spare (solo voice and guitar), the tone is largely one of quiet regret, and the payoff is that Isbell’s ease with a melody has only grown with time. We could hear all that in March, but those elements were thrown into relief by the release of Amanda Shires’s Nobody’s Girl, which rocks fiercely, exposes its wounds, and includes some dynamite tunes of its own. In case you haven’t heard, Isbell and Shires used to be married, and there’s no way to listen to one album without hearing the echo of the other. That means even neutral third parties like you and I will find grounds to cast blame where it’s none of our damn business. But when the smoke clears, what’ll matter is whether lines like “I’m sorry the love songs all mean different things today” or “I finally found a match, and you kept daring me to strike it” retain the punch they have right now. $88.15. 8 p.m. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. March 5—Keith Harris

Los Lobos

Dakota

I was told by those who should know that the hard-swinging State Fair set I caught last August offered a more crowd-pleasing song selection than their most recent and experimental First Ave show. So figure these long-running Chicano-rock pros know enough to adjust to an audience’s expectations. But keep in mind that they’re the greatest party-rock band in the country, and that this “safe” set also nodded to conjunto and mariachi greats before slamming into the unsafe-at-any-speed “Más y más.” And the night before they ran “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” in the Allmans’ “One Way Out.” Wish I’d been there. $116.11 and up. 7 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here. March 11-12—Keith Harris

Cardi B

Target Center



Look, when you release a perfect debut album and then wait eight years to drop the follow-up, people are gonna be disappointed. Am I the Drama? is the work of a star with something to lose, and you can hear the second guessing in its choice of features and changes of pace. Still, compared not to Invasion of Privacy but to the run of rap albums out there these days, Am I the Drama? wins hands down in skills, beats, and personality. With just one album to her name, Cardi put on a solid if too-abbreviated show here at this same venue in 2019. She won’t have the excuse this time. $77-$479. 7:30 p.m. 600 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. March 12—Keith Harris

Photo by Jessica Armbruster Dyani White Hawk, 'Infinite We,' 2025, enamel on copper, brass

ART EXHIBITIONS

“A Little Fun at My Work: Women in Design and Craft”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through July 24, 2026

“The Abstract Worlds of Yoshida Hodaka and Chizuko”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through October 4, 2026

“Along the Nile with David Roberts”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. December 6 through June 7, 2026

“Amy Usdin: After All”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through February 22, 2026

“And more by more they dream their sleep: Mezzotints by Yōzō Hamaguchi II”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through April 5, 2026

“Built to Last: The Shogren-Meyer Collection of American Art”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. January 17 through June 14, 2026

“Collidoscope: de la Torre Brothers Retro-Perspective”

The first major touring exhibition for artists/brothers Einar and Jamex de la Torre. Cafesjian Art Trust Museum, 4600 Churchill St., Shoreview. Now through January 31

“Containing Multitudes”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. December 20 through August 2, 2026

“Crowning the North: Silver Treasures from Bergen, Norway”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through March 8, 2026

“Dyani White Hawk: Love Language”



Wisconsin-born Minnesota resident Dyani White Hawk gets a major survey covering 15 years of work at the Walker Art Center this fall. Mostly working in abstraction, she explores her Lakota and European heritage using a variety of media. For “Love Language,” White Hawk’s work will be arranged in four sections, starting with paintings and quill- and beadwork, shifting to video installations featuring Indigenous languages and large-scale photography, and concluding with recent and new works of glass mosaics and beaded sculpture. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; walkerart.org. Through February 15—Jessica Armbruster

“Gatsby at 100”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through March 22, 2026

“Hiroshige’s 100 Views of Edo x Emily Allchurch”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. December 20 through August 23, 2026

“Ink Rhythms on the Breeze: The Art of Chinese Fan Paintings”

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through November 8, 2026

“Intimate Details of the Natural World: Botanical Art of Minnesota from the Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden and Bird Sanctuary Florilegium”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. January 3 through March 8, 2026

“Jessi Reaves: process invented the mirror”

Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Now through January 4

“José María Velasco: A View of Mexico”

Works from the noted 19th-century landscape painter. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through January 4, 2026

“Nadezhda Glazunova: Festive Art”



The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through January 11

Night Trains



Night—and I cannot emphasize this enough—Trains! This seasonal show at Twin City Model Railroad Museum is a winter wonderland of miniatures. The lights are turned down low, and everything has a warm glow as the vintage engines chug around their tiny landscape. It’s incredibly cute, wholesome winter fun, and while the trains typically run on Saturdays, there are bonus nights on additional dates throughout December and January. Plus, we hear a certain Santa Claus plans to make an appearance on December 13 and 20… $15, free for children ages 4 and under. 3-7 p.m. Twin City Model Railroad Museum, 668 Transfer Road, Ste. 8, St. Paul; find more info here. Saturdays through February—Em Cassel

"Open Door XX" Karla Rydrych, 'Little Robber Girl'; Lindsy Halleckson, 'Skywatching: Turning Thoughts into Water'; Amy Fichter, 'Lindsey'

“Open Door XX”



For the past two decades, Roslux has hosted “Open Door,” an annual exhibition featuring a guest juror who is tasked with creating a group show using any method they choose. They always have a lot of work to consider; this year the gallery received 201 submissions, with 23 making it into the show. Some years, the resulting collections have had clear themes, but often the threads connecting pieces are a little more mysterious. This year’s juror, Stephanie Lynn Rogers, is opting for the latter. “These pieces reflect, spotlight, celebrate, complicate, mirror, ooze, coalesce, reframe, question, and connect,” she says. “They remix ephemera and experiences, presenting new ways of seeing familiar things and showcasing everyday images as metaphors for complex experiences.” Get ready for ooze! There will be an artists’ reception this Saturday, December 6, from 7 to 10 p.m. Otherwise, gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis. December 6 through December 28—Jessica Armbruster

“Painted Poetry: Art of the Rajput Courts”

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through May 10, 2026

“Rare Ornaments from Mid-Century Russia”



The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through January 25

“Royal Bronzes: Cambodian Art of the Divine”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through January 18, 2026

"RugLife" Provided

“RugLife”

Modern rugs from 14 artists with varying training and experience. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis. Through December 28

“Sculpture Court”

A court featuring a collection of large sculptures. Creepy! Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; walkerart.org. Through September 6, 2026

“Show & Tell: An Exhibition for Kids”

Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through April 5, 2026

“Site Lines: Photographing Historic Spaces”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through April 12, 2026

“Sopheap Pich: In the Presence Of”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through February 1, 2026

“Threads of the Way: Daoist Priest Robes from China’s Qing Dynasty”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through February 1, 2026

“Timber! Art and Woodwork at the Fall of the Austro-Hungarian Empire”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through January 4, 2026

“Two Siberian Artists at the End of the Soviet Era”



The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March 8

“Vitality Arts: A Celebration of Creativity, Connection, and Community”

Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 28

“The World of Russian Fairytales”



The Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through January 25

Joy Tyson in 'Dinner for One' Courtesy Jungle Theater

DANCE & THEATER

Agatha Christie’s The Murder on the Links

Kate Danley bring the book to life with the Theatre in the Round Players. Theatre in the Round Players, 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find info at theatreintheround.org. Now through December 21

Les Ballet de Trocadero de Monte Carlo

Northrop, 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here. January 29

Chicago

Jazz be making women murder. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; hennepinarts.org. January 27 through February 1

Dinner for One

A butler helps his boss celebrate her birthday and shenanigans ensue. Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; jungletheater.org. December 6 through January 4

The Great Armistice Day Blizzard

Writer/director Liz Neerland and nimbus presents the true tragic tale of the massive blizzard that hit Minnesota 85 years ago, killing at least 49 people. Tickets are $5-$50 sliding scale. The Crane Theater, 2303 Kennedy St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info at nimbustheatre.com. December 5-21

Jesus Christ Superstar

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; ordway.org. December 9-28

Kimberly Akimbo

A Tony award-winning musical about growing up and old. Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; ordway.org. February 24 through March 1

Les Misérables

See it without Russell Crowe. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; hennepinarts.org. February 17-22

Macbeth

Shakespeare’s cursed Scottish play! Guthrie Theater, 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find tickets online. January 31 through March 22

Martha Graham Dance Company

Northrop, 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here. February 7

Out There 2026: Alex Tatarsky: Sad Boys in Harpy Land

A humorous piece about wanting to die. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find tickets here. January 8-10

Out There 2026: Nile Harris: this house is not a home

Watch Harris tear down America by building a bounce house. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find tickets here. January 22-24

Out There 2026: Bert and Nasi: L’Addition

A game of telephone is transformed into art. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find tickets here. February 5-7

The Wooster Group's 'Symphony of Rats.' Angel Origgi

Out There 2026: The Wooster Group: Symphony of Rats

A crazy president loses his mind even more. No, this is not a documentary. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find tickets here. February 25-28

“Reppin”

New dance from Rhythmically Speaking. Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; ordway.org. February 12

Ride the Cyclone

Six teens get on a rollercoaster… to limbo. Lyric Arts Main Street Stage, 420 E. Main St., Anoka; find tickets and more info at lyricarts.org. January 16-February 8

Rollicking! A Winter Carnival Musical

A husband-and-wife team find themself in a new world after designing the fest’s ice palace. History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul; find more info at historytheatre.com. Now through December 21

Shucked

A play about corn. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; hennepinarts.org. January 6-11

Somewhere

A family portrait. With dance! Guthrie Theater, 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find tickets online. December 13 through February 1

Whoosh!

Andrew Erskine Wheeler plays multiple “ghosts” to examine the history of post Civil War St. Anthony Falls/Owámniyomni/Gakaabikaang. History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul; find more info at historytheatre.com. January 29-February 22

The Winstead Files: Who’s On The 2025 List

Comedian, activist, and writer Lizz Winstead does her annual one-woman show on the best and worst of the year. The Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; find info here. December 27 & 31

The Wiz

Before Wicked, we had The Wiz. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; hennepinarts.org. December 16-21