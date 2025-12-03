Brrr! It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: Dec. 2-8

Sorry this is a little late. Just catching up on all the work I would have done on Thursday and Friday. Ah, the glamorous life of a new media entrepreneur!
Tuesday, December 2
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
Stella Cole & the Laurels String Quartet @ Dakota
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34
Ambient Toad, Rada K & the Cicadas, Seculants, the Violet Press @ Green Room
Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery
Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe
102.1 K102 Secret Show @ Myth Live
Hot Mulligan, Drug Church, Arm’s Length, Anxious @ Palace Theatre
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
December Conspiracy Series feat. Red Eye Ruby, Jo Jo Green, Wooly Mack @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Jake Manders @ 331 Club
Band of Skulls, Tom Hamilton @ Turf Club
The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel
Spamcaller, Honeytree, Cute intentions @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, December 3
Jackson Kates, Simon Cropp, and Lexie Modica @ Acadia
MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
Mick Sterling: An Elvis Gospel Christmas @ Crooners
Nicholas David (Album Release) @ Dakota
The Outcats, Witness Trips @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub
Riverside Swing Band @ Eagles 34
Sense Fail, Story of the Year @ Fillmore
Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee
Regional Jazz Trio (Anthony Cox, Mike Lewis, JT Bates) @ Icehouse
Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon
Tytus Canby @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Thievery Corporation, City of the Sun @ Palace Theatre
Larrikins, Gills, Something Meets Boy @ Pilllar Forum
Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Oceanographer (Single Release), Daphne Jane, Sophie Hiroko, lily blue @ 7th St Entry
Open Mic with Grant Dawson @ 318 Cafe
Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with the Pistol Whippin’ Party Penguins @ 331 Club
Kilroy, Glencircle, Lent, Wrenfield @ Underground Music
Blind Guardian @ Varsity Theater
The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel
Alec Collins, LOMOTION, Will Durie @ White Squirrel
Absolutely Yours, USPOP, danser @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, December 4
Slime Monsters From Outer Space, the Dirty Pretty @ Acadia
Wren + Wilde, Sammie Jean @ Amsterdam
Jack Klatt Is a Mystery Light @ Animales BBQ
Nick Hensley & “Sugar” Shane Akers Of Love Songs For Angry Men @ Aster Cafe
S. Carey (EP Release) @ Berlin
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
Carlisle Evans Peck @ Cedar Cultural Center
Sue Scott’s Island of Discarded Women @ Crooners
Blue Drifters Trio, Alvaro Henrique @ Driftwood Char Bar
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34
Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Icehouse Variety Show @ Icehouse
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill
Megastellar Open Mic Night @ Midway Saloon
Lowdown Dirty Fools @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Dvořák New World Symphony @ Orchestra Hall
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas @ Ordway
Cedric Burnside @ Parkway Theater
Bobby J’s West Bank Social Club @ Schooner Tavern
KiNG MALA, DEZI @ 7th St Entry
Christmas With Kerns! feat. John Kerns, Shelly Domke & Steve Ruble @ 318 Cafe
Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club
afters, d’Lakes, Pity Party, Stock Market Cinema @ Turf Club
Dream Vandals, the Electric Honeycomb, Fumbler @ White Squirrel
FarFarAway, Heed the Warning, Golden Satellite @ Zhora Darling
Friday, December 5
- Impaler @ Amsterdam—Tis the season—for Krampus to come and getcha! Impaler frontmonster Bill Lindsey has been rockin’ and shockin’ since 1983, before some of you undead guys and ghouls were even born. Not sure exactly how long Impaler has been throwing Merry Krampus shows to celebrate the adventures of the horned Saint Nick sidekick who punishes Europe’s bad kinder, but it has long been a tradition of its own. They’ll be assisted as usual by the Minnesota Krampus Society, as well as In The Heart of the Beast Puppet & Mask Theatre.
A Dizzy Holiday Special @ Aster Cafe
Kathleen Johnson’s Holiday Hang @ Aster House
Medicinal Jazz Band @ Bear Cave
Black Market Brass featuring Obi Original with Purple Funk Metropolis and BMB DJs @ Cedar Cultural Center
Short Timer, Self-Evident, Forbidden Seas, Adam Prince @ Cloudland
Marilyn Maye Celebrates Johnny Carson @ Crooners
The Tolerables, Delilah Daybreaks, Portside Dive, Duck Bomb @ Day Block Brewing
Dead Equity, Pibon @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
The Working Stiffs with Miss Shannon @ Eagles 34
Pert Near Sandstone with Jon Stickley Trio and Clare Doyle @ First Avenue
The Lamellas, Gossamer, Sensing Agony, the Wilderman @ Flying V
O Brother Where Art Thou? 25 Year Musical Celebration @ Granada
Mae Simpson, People Brothers Band, Modern Joey @ Green Room
Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz @ Hook and Ladder
Hazelcreak, Seven Pines, Herchert @ Icehouse
Free and Easy @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill
Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Voz de Mando y Banda Rancho Viejo @ Myth Live
Dvořák New World Symphony @ Orchestra Hall
Leo Kottke, the OK Factor @ Ordway
Minnesota Mountain Men Duo @ Padraig’s
Anita Velveeta, Hey, Ily, Products Band, Agora Bomb @ Pilllar Forum
Hot Pastrami! @ Schooner Tavern
Adventure Club, Jessica Audiffred, Steller & Capocino @ Skyway Theatre
Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty, Ryan Necci and the Buffalo Gospel, Chris Porterfield @ 7th St Entry
The New Standards Holiday Show @ State Theatre
Becky Schlegel & The 48s @ 318 Cafe
Matt McIntyre, Jon Elconin, Cattle Dog @ 331 Club
Dillinger Four, Supportive Parents, Panel, Tommy @ Turf Club
Vin, Solshade, The Motion Mosaic, Southpaw, & Giants Knife @ Underground Music
Exploding Star Orchestra @ Walker Art Center
The Gated Community, Macro Man @ White Squirrel
My Kid Banana, Lost Evidence, the Stabotuers @ White Squirrel
Pullstring, Oister Boy, Display Case, the Grieving Pines @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, December 6
Hazy Phase, the Climbing Trees @ Acadia
The Dead Century, Drug League, Timisarocker, Lost Island Society @ Amsterdam
Cornbread Harris & Friends @ Animales BBQ
Doug Otto & the Getaways @ Animales BBQ
The Way Back Yard, Sammie Jean @ Aster Cafe
Detty December Kickoff @ Bazemnt
Pavel Jany & Dean Harrington @ Berlin
Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo @ Berlin
Dan Ristrom & the Big Throwdown @ Bunker’s
Tim, Dave, and Mike @ Carbone’s
John Gorka @ Cedar Cultural Center
Abandoned Cities, Paul Metzger, Realtree feat. Eriic Fratzke @ Cloudland
Erin and Jay Cabaret @ Crooners
- The Klezmatics @ Dakota—Heard enough Christmas songs already? Well, fortunately in the mid-’40s Woody Guthrie married Martha Graham dancer Marjorie Mazia, who happened to be Jewish, and he amused their kiddies at the family’s Coney Island home with a handful of homemade Hanukkah tunes. Even more fortunately—since Woody never recorded these songs and we don’t know how he sang ’em—the wonderful Klezmatics set those lyrics to music of their own in 2006. That accounts for much of the material on Happy Joyous Hanukkah, which the band will be returning to with seasonal appropriateness tonight, though not the no-less-essential "(Do the) Latke Flip-Flip" or "Groovy's Freylekhs." The Klezmatics will also be debuting some songs from their long-gestating upcoming album, due in 2026.
The Amanda Wallbridge Band, Headlight @ Driftwood Char Bar
Hanson Family Band, Conrad’s Comrades @ Dusty’s
The Lemonheads with Erin Rae @ Fine Line
Leon Thomas, Ambré @ First Avenue
A Prairie Home Companion Christmas @ Fitzgerald Theater
Upon This Shallow Blood, With Dead Hands Rising, Solidarity, xSerapHx, You're of Fire, Another Enemy, Everybody Takes One, Ethic @ Flying V
Houseluna with Millifera @ Gambit Brewing
Late Night Takeout @ Green Room
Nick Bhalla: Big Blue Moon @ Jazz Central
Dirt Monkey x Smoakland @ The Loft
Sugar Buzz @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill
Boom Island String Quartet @ Metronome Brewery
Chris J @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Twin CIties Gay Men’s Chorus: Jingle Bells and Jazz Noels @ Orchestra Hall
The String Queens: Our Favorite Things @ Ordway
Kevin Kling and Friends @ O’Shaughnessy Auditorium
Ryan Picone Quartet @ Padraig’s
Trailer Trash @ Parkway Theater
Mount Bohemia Season Pass Party @ Pilllar Forum
Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Schooner Tavern
The New Standards Holiday Show @ State Theatre
Fireside Holiday with Pat, Willie, Kristin, & Jeff @ 318 Cafe
Hiahli, Izzy Ctuz, ShottytheBeam @ 331 Club
Dillinger Four, Christy Costello, Citric Dummies, Yesterday's Numbers @ Turf Club
Meatraffle Ska with the Foshays @ Underground Music
Synastry with girlblunt, ollo, edererer, pinkstrap @ Uptown VFW
Dan Rumsey & the Kombuchas, Mac & Cheese @ White Squirrel
Bury 'Em Deep (EP Release), Aaron James @ White Squirrel
Color Chord, Elour @ White Squirrel
Freak of the Week @ Zhora Darling
Daddy Issues Presents Stache @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, December 7
Of The Orchard, Nick Karcher, Halfway Down, Cheap Bouquet @ Amsterdam
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Pat Donohue & Prairie All-Stars Christmas Show @ Aster House
McPhail’s Dakota Jazz Ensemble @ Berlin
Kavy Tries Things (feat. MMYYKK & Omar Abdulkarim) @ Berlin
Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records and Coffee
The Big Christmas Singalong with Jay Fuchs @ Crooners
Thomasina Petrus and Thomas West @ Crooners
Marilyn Maye Celebrates Johnny Carson @ Crooners
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
Joel Shapira Trio @ Dubliner Pub
Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Biffy Clyro with Raue @ Fine Line
A Prairie Home Companion Christmas @ Fitzgerald Theater
Rock N Roulette ’25: A She Rock She Rock Fundraiser @ Hook and Ladder
Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse
32nd Street Jazz @ Metronome Brewery
The Drift: A Night of Vinyl @ Mortimer’s
University of St. Thomas: Love Divine @ Orchestra Hall
ACYC Annual Winter Concert @ Ordway
Jeffrey Foucault with Dave Moore @ Parkway Theater
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Magical Holiday Gala @ Turf Club
Joe Nicola, Rockabilly Mayhem @ White Squirrel
Eva Markham, Spiderlily @ White Squirrel
Sam & J, One Big Quilt, Big Strong @ Zhora Darling
Monday, December 8
Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze
All-Improvised Holiday Musical @ Crooners
Karaoke Night @ Driftwood Char Bar
Sea Shanty Sing @ Dubliner Pub
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34
The 46th Annual John Lennon Tribute feat. Curtiss A @ Fitzgerald Theater
The Elegy and Friends @ Memory Lanes
MN Hard Bop Collective Feat. Ian Duerr and Abebi Stafford @ Metronome Brewery
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe
DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing
Henhouse Prowlers (Album Release) @ Parkway
Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks
Mumblin' Drew's Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel
Metal Mondays with Metal Joe @ White Squirrel