Brrr! It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: Dec. 2-8

Tuesday, December 2

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Russ Parrish @ Carbone’s

Tanner Taylor Trio @ Crooners

Jennifer Grimm @ Crooners

Stella Cole & the Laurels String Quartet @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Ambient Toad, Rada K & the Cicadas, Seculants, the Violet Press @ Green Room

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery

Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe

102.1 K102 Secret Show @ Myth Live

Old Timey Music @ Padraig’s

Hot Mulligan, Drug Church, Arm’s Length, Anxious @ Palace Theatre

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

December Conspiracy Series feat. Red Eye Ruby, Jo Jo Green, Wooly Mack @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Jake Manders @ 331 Club

Band of Skulls, Tom Hamilton @ Turf Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Spamcaller, Honeytree, Cute intentions @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, December 3

Jackson Kates, Simon Cropp, and Lexie Modica @ Acadia

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Miki Yamanaka Trio @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Kyle Colby @ Carbone’s

Tanner Taylor Trio @ Crooners

Mick Sterling: An Elvis Gospel Christmas @ Crooners

Nicholas David (Album Release) @ Dakota

The Outcats, Witness Trips @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Riverside Swing Band @ Eagles 34

Sense Fail, Story of the Year @ Fillmore

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Regional Jazz Trio (Anthony Cox, Mike Lewis, JT Bates) @ Icehouse

Pat Donohue & Friends @ Midway Saloon

Tytus Canby @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Thievery Corporation, City of the Sun @ Palace Theatre

Larrikins, Gills, Something Meets Boy @ Pilllar Forum

Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Oceanographer (Single Release), Daphne Jane, Sophie Hiroko, lily blue @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic with Grant Dawson @ 318 Cafe

Bosso Poetry Company @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with the Pistol Whippin’ Party Penguins @ 331 Club

Kilroy, Glencircle, Lent, Wrenfield @ Underground Music

Blind Guardian @ Varsity Theater

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Alec Collins, LOMOTION, Will Durie @ White Squirrel

Absolutely Yours, USPOP, danser @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, December 4

Slime Monsters From Outer Space, the Dirty Pretty @ Acadia

Wren + Wilde, Sammie Jean @ Amsterdam

Jack Klatt Is a Mystery Light @ Animales BBQ

Nick Hensley & “Sugar” Shane Akers Of Love Songs For Angry Men @ Aster Cafe

S. Carey (EP Release) @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Carlisle Evans Peck @ Cedar Cultural Center

Scottie Miller @ Crooners

Tanner Taylor Trio @ Crooners

Sue Scott’s Island of Discarded Women @ Crooners

Blue Drifters Trio, Alvaro Henrique @ Driftwood Char Bar

Jeff Ray @ Dubliner Pub

Test Site 67 @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Winnie, Embahn @ Eagles 34

One Big Quilt @ Eagles 34

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Icehouse Variety Show @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill

Megastellar Open Mic Night @ Midway Saloon

Lowdown Dirty Fools @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Dvořák New World Symphony @ Orchestra Hall

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas @ Ordway

Cedric Burnside @ Parkway Theater

Bobby J’s West Bank Social Club @ Schooner Tavern

KiNG MALA, DEZI @ 7th St Entry

Christmas With Kerns! feat. John Kerns, Shelly Domke & Steve Ruble @ 318 Cafe

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

afters, d’Lakes, Pity Party, Stock Market Cinema @ Turf Club

Emmy Woods @ White Squirrel

Dream Vandals, the Electric Honeycomb, Fumbler @ White Squirrel

FarFarAway, Heed the Warning, Golden Satellite @ Zhora Darling

Friday, December 5

Obery @ Acadia

Impaler @ Amsterdam—Tis the season—for Krampus to come and getcha! Impaler frontmonster Bill Lindsey has been rockin' and shockin' since 1983, before some of you undead guys and ghouls were even born. Not sure exactly how long Impaler has been throwing Merry Krampus shows to celebrate the adventures of the horned Saint Nick sidekick who punishes Europe's bad kinder, but it has long been a tradition of its own. They'll be assisted as usual by the Minnesota Krampus Society, as well as In The Heart of the Beast Puppet & Mask Theatre.

Diane @ Animales

A Dizzy Holiday Special @ Aster Cafe

Kathleen Johnson’s Holiday Hang @ Aster House

Moo Moo vs. Pajamas @ Bazemnt

Medicinal Jazz Band @ Bear Cave

The Jimmys @ Blues Saloon

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

Black Market Brass featuring Obi Original with Purple Funk Metropolis and BMB DJs @ Cedar Cultural Center

Short Timer, Self-Evident, Forbidden Seas, Adam Prince @ Cloudland

Scottie Miller @ Crooners

Wayne Anthony @ Crooners

Marilyn Maye Celebrates Johnny Carson @ Crooners

Gunhild Carling @ Dakota

The Tolerables, Delilah Daybreaks, Portside Dive, Duck Bomb @ Day Block Brewing

Dead Equity, Pibon @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

The Working Stiffs with Miss Shannon @ Eagles 34

Grunge Unplugged @ 56 Brewing

Earlybirds Club @ Fine Line

Pert Near Sandstone with Jon Stickley Trio and Clare Doyle @ First Avenue

The Lamellas, Gossamer, Sensing Agony, the Wilderman @ Flying V

Kylie Krick @ Ginkgo Coffee

O Brother Where Art Thou? 25 Year Musical Celebration @ Granada

Mae Simpson, People Brothers Band, Modern Joey @ Green Room

Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz @ Hook and Ladder

Hazelcreak, Seven Pines, Herchert @ Icehouse

Tanner Taylor @ Jazz Central

Free and Easy @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill

Brad Finger @ Memory Lanes

Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Madi @ Mystic Lake

Coyote Wild @ Mystic Lake

Voz de Mando y Banda Rancho Viejo @ Myth Live

Dvořák New World Symphony @ Orchestra Hall

Leo Kottke, the OK Factor @ Ordway

Minnesota Mountain Men Duo @ Padraig’s

Anita Velveeta, Hey, Ily, Products Band, Agora Bomb @ Pilllar Forum

Groove Scenario @ Red Sea

Hot Pastrami! @ Schooner Tavern

Adventure Club, Jessica Audiffred, Steller & Capocino @ Skyway Theatre

Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty, Ryan Necci and the Buffalo Gospel, Chris Porterfield @ 7th St Entry

The New Standards Holiday Show @ State Theatre

Becky Schlegel & The 48s @ 318 Cafe

Matt McIntyre, Jon Elconin, Cattle Dog @ 331 Club

Dillinger Four, Supportive Parents, Panel, Tommy @ Turf Club

Vin, Solshade, The Motion Mosaic, Southpaw, & Giants Knife @ Underground Music

Salsa Brava @ Uptown VFW

Lumasi @ Varsity Theater

Exploding Star Orchestra @ Walker Art Center

The Gated Community, Macro Man @ White Squirrel

My Kid Banana, Lost Evidence, the Stabotuers @ White Squirrel

Pullstring, Oister Boy, Display Case, the Grieving Pines @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, December 6

Hazy Phase, the Climbing Trees @ Acadia

The Dead Century, Drug League, Timisarocker, Lost Island Society @ Amsterdam

Cornbread Harris & Friends @ Animales BBQ

Doug Otto & the Getaways @ Animales BBQ

Steven C Trio @ Aster Cafe

The Way Back Yard, Sammie Jean @ Aster Cafe

Detty December Kickoff @ Bazemnt

Pavel Jany & Dean Harrington @ Berlin

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo @ Berlin

DJ Cameron Kinghorn @ Berlin

Dan Ristrom & the Big Throwdown @ Bunker’s

Inside the Beehive @ Cabooze

Tim, Dave, and Mike @ Carbone’s

John Gorka @ Cedar Cultural Center

Abandoned Cities, Paul Metzger, Realtree feat. Eriic Fratzke @ Cloudland

Erin and Jay Cabaret @ Crooners

The Klezmatics @ Dakota—Heard enough Christmas songs already? Well, fortunately in the mid-'40s Woody Guthrie married Martha Graham dancer Marjorie Mazia, who happened to be Jewish, and he amused their kiddies at the family's Coney Island home with a handful of homemade Hanukkah tunes. Even more fortunately—since Woody never recorded these songs and we don't know how he sang 'em—the wonderful Klezmatics set those lyrics to music of their own in 2006. That accounts for much of the material on Happy Joyous Hanukkah, which the band will be returning to with seasonal appropriateness tonight, though not the no-less-essential "(Do the) Latke Flip-Flip" or "Groovy's Freylekhs." The Klezmatics will also be debuting some songs from their long-gestating upcoming album, due in 2026.

GJ3 @ Day Block Brewing

The Amanda Wallbridge Band, Headlight @ Driftwood Char Bar

DD & Company @ Dubliner Pub

Legacy @ Dubliner Pub

Hanson Family Band, Conrad’s Comrades @ Dusty’s

Spine Stealers @ Eagles 34

The Lemonheads with Erin Rae @ Fine Line

Leon Thomas, Ambré @ First Avenue

A Prairie Home Companion Christmas @ Fitzgerald Theater

Upon This Shallow Blood, With Dead Hands Rising, Solidarity, xSerapHx, You're of Fire, Another Enemy, Everybody Takes One, Ethic @ Flying V

Houseluna with Millifera @ Gambit Brewing

Dj Dee Money x Tolzy @ Gidi

Rupert Wates @ Ginkgo Coffee

Late Night Takeout @ Green Room

Nick Bhalla: Big Blue Moon @ Jazz Central

Dirt Monkey x Smoakland @ The Loft

Sugar Buzz @ Mainstreet Bar and Grill

Boom Island String Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Chris J @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Goodfellas Duo @ Mystic Lake

Twin CIties Gay Men’s Chorus: Jingle Bells and Jazz Noels @ Orchestra Hall

The String Queens: Our Favorite Things @ Ordway

Kevin Kling and Friends @ O’Shaughnessy Auditorium

Ryan Picone Quartet @ Padraig’s

Trailer Trash @ Parkway Theater

Mount Bohemia Season Pass Party @ Pilllar Forum

Enigma @ Red Sea

Maurice Jacox & We Still R @ Schooner Tavern

The New Standards Holiday Show @ State Theatre

Malachite @ Studio B

Fireside Holiday with Pat, Willie, Kristin, & Jeff @ 318 Cafe

Hiahli, Izzy Ctuz, ShottytheBeam @ 331 Club

Dillinger Four, Christy Costello, Citric Dummies, Yesterday's Numbers @ Turf Club

Meatraffle Ska with the Foshays @ Underground Music

Synastry with girlblunt, ollo, edererer, pinkstrap @ Uptown VFW

Dan Rumsey & the Kombuchas, Mac & Cheese @ White Squirrel

Bury 'Em Deep (EP Release), Aaron James @ White Squirrel

Color Chord, Elour @ White Squirrel

Freak of the Week @ Zhora Darling

Daddy Issues Presents Stache @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, December 7

Of The Orchard, Nick Karcher, Halfway Down, Cheap Bouquet @ Amsterdam

Boozewater @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Pat Donohue & Prairie All-Stars Christmas Show @ Aster House

McPhail’s Dakota Jazz Ensemble @ Berlin

Kavy Tries Things (feat. MMYYKK & Omar Abdulkarim) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Black Stone Cherry @ Cabooze

Monthly Bluegrass Jam @ Caydence Records and Coffee

The Big Christmas Singalong with Jay Fuchs @ Crooners

Thomasina Petrus and Thomas West @ Crooners

Ted Firth @ Crooners

Marilyn Maye Celebrates Johnny Carson @ Crooners

Southside Aces @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Joel Shapira Trio @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Biffy Clyro with Raue @ Fine Line

A Prairie Home Companion Christmas @ Fitzgerald Theater

Max @ Gambit Brewing

The Jazz Room @ Granada

Rock N Roulette ’25: A She Rock She Rock Fundraiser @ Hook and Ladder

Flamenco Collective @ Icehouse

32nd Street Jazz @ Metronome Brewery

Half Baked @ Midway Saloon

The Drift: A Night of Vinyl @ Mortimer’s

University of St. Thomas: Love Divine @ Orchestra Hall

ACYC Annual Winter Concert @ Ordway

Jeffrey Foucault with Dave Moore @ Parkway Theater

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Bankrol Hayden @ 7th St Entry

Brass Messengers @ 331 Club

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Magical Holiday Gala @ Turf Club

Joe Nicola, Rockabilly Mayhem @ White Squirrel

Eva Markham, Spiderlily @ White Squirrel

Sam & J, One Big Quilt, Big Strong @ Zhora Darling

Monday, December 8

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

All-Improvised Holiday Musical @ Crooners

Arne Fogel @ Crooners

Michael Cain Quartet @ Dakota

Karaoke Night @ Driftwood Char Bar

Sea Shanty Sing @ Dubliner Pub

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

The 46th Annual John Lennon Tribute feat. Curtiss A @ Fitzgerald Theater

The Elegy and Friends @ Memory Lanes

MN Hard Bop Collective Feat. Ian Duerr and Abebi Stafford @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bryan Angeles @ Modist Brewing

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Henhouse Prowlers (Album Release) @ Parkway

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Dick Williams Folk @ 331 Club

Mumblin' Drew's Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

Metal Mondays with Metal Joe @ White Squirrel

The Envies, Pew Pew, Sweet Pea @ Zhora Darling